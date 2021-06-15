Anjali Midha of Diesel Labs: “Put in safety nets to help catch issues along the way”

Just like in politics, where the people representing us in office are ultimately the ones who are making decisions on behalf of the rest of society, if women want to make sure AI is inclusive and better represents all of us and our preferences, we need to roll up our sleeves and get to work! At Diesel Labs, we’re incredibly careful to make sure that any decision engine we build has the highest quality and most representative data going into it, because ultimately that’s what shapes what you get out of it. That’s not to say we never make mistakes, but it’s a step in the right direction to be aware of the pitfalls and to put in safety nets to help catch issues along the way.

As part of my series about the women leading the Artificial Intelligence industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anjali Midha.

Anjali Midha, an entrepreneur with a passion for driving innovation in media and marketing analytics. She is the co-founder & CEO of Diesel Labs, a content analytics company that addresses the toughest questions facing media companies today: what to produce and where to distribute and market it. Before starting Diesel Labs, she was the Global Director of Media Research at Twitter where she developed the ‘playbook’ for television — illuminating the synergies and opportunities across traditional and new media. She joined Twitter via their acquisition of Bluefin Labs (the pioneer of Social TV Analytics), prior to which she was the VP of Strategy & Analytics at Digitas. Anjali holds an MBA from MIT Sloan and a BA in Economics from Tufts University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share with us the ‘backstory” of how you decided to pursue this career path?

I’ve always had a passion for media. As a kid I spent hours in front of the television watching shows like The X-Files, trying to keep track of all the complicated, multi-season story arcs. I was so invested that I would also notice who the brand sponsors were and when they changed, concerning my parents quite a bit! In college I funneled this interest into minors in Media & Communications Studies and Multimedia Arts, though at the time I didn’t know what kind of careers were out there for folks with that interest. A little later in my career I started to recognize that there were companies out there doing really exciting things with data in support of the media industry, and the rest is history!

What lessons can others learn from your story?

I realize how lucky I am to get to work on things that I’m passionate about, and I’d encourage others to seek that out in their own journeys as well. It’s not always easy and doesn’t happen overnight (I learned that the long way, having spent nearly 10 years in the media industry before starting Diesel Labs) but when you find your passion, it can be incredibly fulfilling.

Can you tell our readers about the most interesting projects you are working on now?

Right now there’s a data asymmetry problem in the media industry, as platforms can only see what happens in their own playgrounds, and not so much beyond. Here at Diesel Labs, we’re addressing this challenge by creating what we hope will be an industry standard view of what audiences are doing and where they are spending their time. One of the really exciting projects we have in R&D right now is projecting the potential impact of having a certain piece of content on a specific platform. For example, what would happen if Netflix aired Disney’s “Loki”? Would that potentially bring in new subscribers, or would it reduce subscriber churn? Modeling these types of questions helps us understand the impact of not only content but also the role that distribution plays — ultimately driving better informed content investments. These are some of the big burning questions facing media and content teams right now, and we’re excited to be helping uncover the answers.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I know I wouldn’t be here right now working on Diesel Labs without my co-founders, Mike and Russell. Deciding to leave my previous job at a major tech company to embark on a huge unknown would have been almost impossible without their support and firm belief that, as a team, we would be able to build a groundbreaking approach to solving these big problems.

What are the 5 things that most excite you about the AI industry? Why?

We’re already surrounded by AI, and yet we’re just scratching the surface on what this technology has the potential to do. In the media industry, AI is already powering a lot of our viewing choices, but as we all know — there’s a lot of room for improvement. Internally, we have a name for the phenomenon when you’re sitting on your couch scrolling through your favorite streaming platform but still can’t find anything to watch: we call it “Tile Fatigue.” I think we’re quickly learning about how and where AI can help make things easier on us, but also where it sometimes lets us down — and I’m excited to see where we can go with it.

What are the 5 things that concern you about the AI industry? Why?

I share a lot of the same concerns that are being voiced now about the power of AI and how we all need to make sure we’re developing it responsibly. As with any technology, starting out is hard and we tend to make a lot of mistakes. That said, it’s incumbent on us to make sure we’re addressing biases and other issues that are popping up. For example, our approach leverages human / machine collaboration, and by using the two in tandem we’re able to more quickly recognize when something is going off the rails with our data or models.

I still remember that the very first class that we were required to take upon entering business school back in the day was an ethics class. In medicine, it’s the Hippocratic Oath. In my current world, it’s the famous line from Spiderman, “With great power comes great responsibility.” Tech is catching up a bit but the premise is the same: we need to make sure that everyone joining our industry recognizes they are in a position of power and must act responsibly.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share a story?

So many people have helped me along the way, from my teachers back in school to mentors who freely offer their time to help me think through things when I get stuck. Without all that support it’s impossible to say what I’d be up to now! I take a ‘pay it forward’ approach and try to offer up my time and experiences to help other individuals who are starting out. I never say no to chatting with high school and college entrepreneurship students to share the colorful reality of what it’s like to start a company. It helped me so much to hear those things when I was in their shoes, it seems the least any of us can do to encourage the next generation of up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

Can you advise what is needed to engage more women into the AI industry?

I find that when people think of AI they tend to think of robotics or tech, without fully recognizing that AI already plays a role in nearly every industry! It’s one of those buzzy phrases that gets overused in vague ways. Given the technology is only as effective and representative as the people building it, it’s critical that we engage people with lots of different perspectives in the field.

Just like in politics, where the people representing us in office are ultimately the ones who are making decisions on behalf of the rest of society, if women want to make sure AI is inclusive and better represents all of us and our preferences, we need to roll up our sleeves and get to work! At Diesel Labs, we’re incredibly careful to make sure that any decision engine we build has the highest quality and most representative data going into it, because ultimately that’s what shapes what you get out of it. That’s not to say we never make mistakes, but it’s a step in the right direction to be aware of the pitfalls and to put in safety nets to help catch issues along the way.

What is your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that had relevance to your own life?

In my case, you won’t find it surprising that a lot of the things that inspire me ultimately tie back to TV and movies! One of my favorite quotes (brace yourselves) is from The Simpsons, when Homer says to Bart and Lisa “You tried your best, and you failed miserably. The lesson is, never try.” It sums up so nicely what not to do while also making me laugh each time I hear it.

I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve felt like things were not going the way they were ‘supposed to’, or that I had made mistakes or bad decisions. The thing to remember is that no journey is ever perfectly smooth or easy (especially in the moment). You just have to keep trying.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Lately there’s been a trend of interviewing high performing individuals to learn about their routines and how they stay ‘successful.’ What they eat, how much they work out, their email and ‘screen time’ habits — I’ve always found it difficult to relate to those types of stories because I could never fit that mold. If I could start a movement it would be simply to recognize that there is no formula, and that it’s perfectly OK to have your own messy (or not messy!) routine that works for you. I’ll never be an early bird, and I’ll probably always be one of those people that checks email at odd hours of the day — and that works for me!

