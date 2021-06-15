Binu Thayamkery of Nepris: “Time management is very important to be successful”

Beyond the challenge of time differences, culture is the biggest difference between the team in India, which is an offshore team, and the team in the US. You have to be careful dealing with these differences and how you address them with each group because in the end you want all teams everywhere working harmoniously. The goal is to be one team. Innovation is important, too.

As a part of our series about the five things you need to successfully manage a remote team, I had the pleasure of interviewing Binu Thayamkery.

Binu Thayamkery is passionate about technology, entrepreneurship, and agile practices. He is co-founder of Nepris. Binu holds a graduate degree in Computer Science & Engineering from India, and a Masters in Computer Science from Colorado State University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

I’m the co-founder of Nepris. I handle the technology side of things. Everything was developed by me. I assembled a build team and continue to build by adding more features to the product. I’m always looking for additional marketplace opportunities to add more to the product. I’ve been working in technology for 25 years, beginning as a developer in Silicon Valley.

In 1998, I was working for a startup. I remember a managerial architect telling me about a couple of smart young guys building a search engine, which became Google. That’s really when it all started for me. We began building a tech product, and trying our hand at Internet content aggregation. Today it’s super common, but back in 1997, it wasvery early days for the Internet itself. I didn’t stay there very long, but I remember that it was exciting. I moved to New York, where our company had a consulting division, and for the next 12 years I switched gears and worked in the financial industry. I did quite a bit of development work, becoming a financial-world software architect. I worked with some exciting products in that space — mostly in mutual fund analytics. That work pushed me in a data-world direction. I still love data and regularly try to make decisions based on it. My belief is that data drives everything. Opinions don’t matter if not supported by data. Opinions are easy; data gives you hard evidence.

I moved to Dallas and took a job at a healthcare software company as a senior manager of software development. I was there two and a half years, working with multiple teams and delivering software products over different domains. As a technologist, I remained domain agnostic. I tend to pick up domain knowledge quickly to solve problems. That helps me build products. I can see how software products should work for the end user. After the healthcare company, I joined a Dallas Tech company as VP of engineering. It was an early startup that gave me a lot of experience in a very short time.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting story is the way Nepris started. Sabari Raja, who is co-founder of Nepris and I went to undergraduate school together, about 25 plus years ago. We kept in touch. I moved to Dallas and Sabari was in Dallas, too. We began talking about random things. Slowly, we got to a point that we realized we had to create something together. Most wonderfully important was that we had such complementary skills. I was very strong on the technology side and she’s very strong in the business development side. We’d known each other for a long time and had mutual respect personally and professionally. We teamed up and an opportunity happened. It was serendipitous that we both ended up in Dallas to have this conversation, which led to creating Nepris. Those casual conversations through all those years led to this. We hired a good team, and after 25 years of thinking about creating a company, in 2013 Nepris became a reality. We enjoy every minute and love where we are — and where we’re going.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This may not be a funny story or a mistake, but I’ve always enjoyed taking work side trips. At one point, I ran a website selling calling cards. Remember those? It was so far from what I was doing, but it was fun for two years — until calling cards became history. I’ve worked on several of these side projects and even had a consulting company on the side for 10 years. These side trips were more than fun; they were a great way to sharpen skills. When you’re working as a manager, you can only play within those boundaries and responsibilities. I found the side gigs to be a creative release that gave me the freedom to experience the entire process.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?

The goal is to develop everyone and every single team member. As an example, some developers may want to try management. While you can show them the path, you can’t push them there. They have to do the work to make that happen. It is important to understand their goals in life, as well as their professional goals and how tightly they’re integrated.

Let’s jump to the core of our interview. Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have managing remote teams?

We do 100 percent video conferencing. I discovered that my India teams were much quieter than my US teams. Ironically however, I’m not quiet. So the difference was quite obvious. I may have trained myself to be more outspoken at some point. Additionally, I’m also a very out-going and happy person. I found that there is something in observing the body language of team members. I try to read the body language of my India team. It is amazing what you can learn that way. My India team doesn’t have to say much for me to understand what they are thinking. So, I suggest leaders pay close attention to reading body language cues.

Personally, I’ve always considered myself an expert in managing offshore teams since I’ve done so for over 25 years. I’ve always had an innate sense of how to make it work. I started my career in an offshore software development center in Bangalore, India. We worked for a US-based company’s India division. My clients were in the US. I used to sit in Bangalore and work for them. That flip-flopped when I moved to the US. I began working with teams in India. In every job that I’ve had, there was some sort of relationship with an India team. So, when we started Nepris, it was natural to create a development team in India. It was very cost-effective. Beyond that though, there are challenges.

When it comes to product development, or anything we want to do as a large team, because a mega team is not that efficient, you need to divide that team into what we call a framework — an agile Scrum framework, where the ideal team size is seven plus or minus two. That team of seven, within product development, is cross-functional — with developers, one product owner, one QA, that kind of thing. It is a self-contained team.

In a larger organization, you have several of those small teams. And then there is a process of actually merging or bringing ideas and knowledge from all those places together. We use a scrum process — a lightning Scrum or scaled agile model. Different companies follow their own distinctive methodologies to manage these large things together.

In a large initiative, everything needs to get broken down into smaller initiatives and into much smaller projects. Any one iteration is the atomic unit. Through iteration after iteration, we make things happen. All those things chained together add more value and bring out a product, a feature or a product rollout. The purpose is to present a bigger, earlier initiative from a company. When you think about the larger initiative, with a larger team, my tendency is to always break it down into smaller chunks and manage it. That’s how all things come together.

Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?

I don’t pretend to be the best one to offer advice, but the following ideas have worked for me and may work for others, too.

When it comes to teammates, having a structured approach is very important. That means there is no divide and conquer. When you’re working with teams, setting short-term goals with long-term vision tactfully motivates people. Take manageable chunks now and then build everything into them. Everything will align to that strategy. Knowing your vision motivates you on a regular basis and it will motivate your people. Time management is very important to be successful. Again, everything aligns to this. Divide and manage your time. Empathy is vital to being successful with a team. That means having empathy with your coworkers, as well as empathy with your customer. If you’re building a product, you can’t be completely blind to your customers. Even if I say that I know exactly what is going to happen in the next two weeks, my long-term goal should be where I’m going to be in one or two years because that’s the goal we’re all marching towards. By doing this in week-to-week increments the task becomes more manageable.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges?

I’m a servant leader. I am not someone who just says this is what I want — go build it. Servant leadership is the only leadership that I believe in. It’s the only way you should lead. Innovation is important, too.

It’s important that a leader have a vision, then share and walk that vision with the team. When I’m building a product, I could very well say to my team, this is what I want you to do. Now go build it. But, it’s better if I walk along with them in that process and actually guide them in every way. Because there are always challenges, your team should see you as someone they can have a conversation with. Otherwise, your team will be just doing a job. Inviting conversations is very important.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of managing a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee?

You can still use facial expressions and body language remotely. But, sometimes it’s as simple as having strong people who are quiet. You can’t shake them and make them talk, but what you can do is provide opportunities. Take time to wait for their ideas and answers — that is important. The silence between the idea, question, thought or answer is equally as important. This requires patience and knowing the individuals on your teams. They will warm up if given the chance to speak up and share.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

I believe that people work to take care of themselves and to take care of their families. We hope that they have fun in their jobs. To do that, you must help them balance work and life. Talented people will stay if you respect them as human beings, not just as talent.

I hate using the phrase human resources. I don’t look at people as simply a resource like software or a vehicle. If you treat everyone as a person first and then have that good relationship, people will stick with you. If they choose to leave, they will tell you why they want to leave and you can learn from that. If you ask why they’re leaving and find out that they’re looking for new challenges, you might be able to keep them by offering them those new challenges.

What do you suggest can be done to create a healthy and empowering work culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Building an organizational culture as early as possible is important. You need a friendly culture where everyone is accepted. A successful culture is inclusive. If someone feels that on Monday morning they don’t want to go to work, something is wrong. It’s easy for a person not to be fulfilled in a position because they see no growth or new opportunities to develop themselves and their skills. It may be as simple as asking for their ideas. People will stay when they know they have value.

Beyond the challenge of time differences, culture is the biggest difference between the team in India, which is an offshore team, and the team in the US. You have to be careful dealing with these differences and how you address them with each group because in the end you want all teams everywhere working harmoniously. The goal is to be one team. Innovation is important, too.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most number of people, what would that be?

If you want to have 10,000 engineers in a certain field, you need to start very early to grow the talent. This means starting with school systems. Today. If students could think earlier about products and the marketplace and we could get them excited enough about a certain field, they might be interested to learn more and become experts in that field. I’d hire those students in 2028 or 2030. This is what Nepris does; get students thinking about the future. We started Nepris to help bring change to the classroom and change students’ lives, too. We truly believe that if there’s more relevance in what’s taught in the classroom, students are going to learn more and we will reduce systemic dropouts. We need to make the next generation of students coming out of schools and colleges more employable. If that happened, students could learn what’s required in business and that could lead to future employment and lives fulfilled. It’s important for society. If we wait, it will be too late. Education to employment — that’s the movement!

Can you please give us your favorite” Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Don’t try to boil the ocean, it’s not going to happen. Take a cup of the ocean and then try to boil that single cup to see what might happen. I like continuous improvement, too, so my personal philosophy is that I’d rather have a lot of 90 percent efforts than just one big 100 percent effort. It gives customers an idea that things are happening and takes them on that journey.