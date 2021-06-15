Chris Blaul of Hello-bag: “Build locally before trying to get recognition too broad”

Build locally before trying to get recognition too broad. You have to prove the concept and that it is getting brand recognition. This can be done in many ways. Don’t believe the advertising agencies ROI claims, they most likely won’t help with an unknown product and it can be an expensive way to get recognized.

As a part of our series called “Meet The Inventors”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chris Blaul of Hello-bag.

From day one, Chris’s family taught him to use what he had at hand and instilled in him to take care of the planet. He saw how his grandparents and parents reused paper bags to help make home projects easier, even inventing a small wooden frame to make the bag sturdier.

Over the years, plastic bags took over the global market, and Chris became increasingly concerned with waste and its environmental impact. Then a spark went off. He decided to recreate the small frame his family always used for paper bags and cut plastic bags out of his life. He began giving the frames to his friends, and the idea quickly spread.

Today, this small frame is known as “hello-bag” — a fun introduction to giving paper bags a second life while also helping the planet.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up in Colorado, my parents were separated, so I was always back and forth between them. My father lived a fast-paced social life in Aspen while running his construction company and real estate brokerage. At the same time, my mother and stepfather owned a historic hotel in Redstone Colorado, The Redstone Inn. My brother and I were groomed to work and participate in a family-run business from a very young age. We spent most of our summers with grandparents back east in Iowa or Indiana until we were about 12–13, then began spending more time with friends during summers and working at the hotel.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Never give up on something that you can’t go a day without thinking about.”

I’ve had this idea many years and even dreamed about the day I would bring it to market. It brings back childhood memories of family and simpler times when paper bags were prevalent.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I have read many inspiring books, watched great movies and have many stories and experiences of my own that have given me the strength to take on such a project, I have to give credit to my mother. I grew up with a woman who taught me to work hard, be persistent and follow through. Growing up in a family run hotel with a woman who also inadvertently raised the entire staff, was inspiring. As an employer my mother was well respected, appreciated and a force to be reckoned with. Her influence in my life has made me very resilient and I never give up! From childhood I have memories of my first computer drawing in the 90’s and many shelfed attempts. The Hello-bag frame is here with a clear vision to change the world for the better!! Thanks for making me tough mom!

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What was the catalyst that inspired you to invent your product? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

Well, there are a few moments like that, actually, and I’ll explain. I clearly remembered a bag frame made from wood as a child, made by my mother’s cousins and uncle, who would always make unique gifts in their woodshop for immediate family at Christmas. I had this in my mind a lot while growing up as plastic bags took over the industry and began to show their true colors as a “bad decision!”

Ever since, I’ve made a conscious effort to keep the thought alive, making drawings, notes, and reminders until I found the right time to make a move. The “ah-ha” moment really came in 2016 when California mandated a single-use plastic ban on plastic grocery bags in the grocery stores. This was my calling; I’d made prototypes before and made efforts to reach out earlier, however, the time wasn’t right. But now with the new California law, I felt it was the time, and I made a conscious effort to educate myself on manufacturing, marketing, fulfillment, and eco-friendly uses for paper bags. I have also been working on the branding, brand awareness, and design ever since.

There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

It’s been a long haul; we branded the company, formatted a business structure, and began to build out our social media in preparations for Earth Day’s 50th anniversary here in Santa Barbara. Convention circuits, festivals, fairs, and beach clean-ups were ready to go with our tangible launch. Unfortunately, we were never able to launch due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earth Day’s cancelation was a devastating blow, followed with the economy and access to people in person, no longer an option. So, we had to reassess how to reach our audience with a product that requires demonstration, while reassessing as an e-commerce product. This has not been ideal with a product that has no history or category necessarily. It is a new invention. It’s not easy to do anything unless you have the determination to complete it. I’ve held this idea for years and know it’s my calling, and it will make a great difference in our ecosystem, so I continue to strive and meet that challenge every day.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?

There are a lot of great ideas, and many don’t ever come to fruition as people get lazy, have financial struggles, constant discouragement from all the no’s that come along with doing anything new and great. You must see your vision, make the effort to do your research, and prove your concept. It’s very hard and not for everyone. I, however, know it’s all a matter of time until the product has reached enough people to get that buzz going.

You will have to try many ideas, concepts, angles, contacts, categories, yadda yadda yadda, but eventually, if the idea is good, it will take off, and you’ll achieve your success. You must believe and not let others discourage you. It’s your idea, your project, and your determination that will get you there. Don’t expect unbridled support from your friends and family; they will be the first to challenge your idea. They will eventually get tired of hearing about it, so keep your challenges to a select few that you know have your back and carry on!

Did you have a role model or a person who inspired you to persevere despite the hardships involved in taking the risk of selling a new product?

I’ve talked to many people about my idea for years and years. People ignored the fact that plastic bags were becoming such an environmental issue needing some awareness; those were the times of turning a blind eye. My friends and family were not very supportive. They liked the idea but were not as invested in the challenges it would take, so it was up to me, really. My mother had given me a great work ethic, so I had that. I have built other businesses and run them for decades, and my success has given me the ability to buy property, travel, and invest. I see that follow-through has been my friend. Ever since I was very young, I’ve always had a determination inside me, and giving up really isn’t an option for me. I thank my mother for this ability as she’s the hardest working person I know, and she makes it look easy; I’ve always felt lucky for her influence.

My wife, Delfina, has also been a great support and inspiration; we actually met in Singapore in 2016. When I first mentioned my idea with her and how California’s laws had just changed, she was very supportive and felt it was a no-brainer! We were married within a year, and she now lives and works with me on the Hello-bag business.

Many still ignore the signs today. However, the reality is more prevalent given today’s struggles with plastic waste in our oceans and its effect on our ecosystem. The reality is, if you’re paying attention, we have a serious call to action and must all do whatever we can to reduce non-organic waste, especially single-use plastics!

For the benefit of our readers, can you share the story, and outline the steps that you went through, from when you thought of the idea, until it finally landed on the store shelves? In particular we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

The Hello-bag was initial the “Paper Sac Rac.” I have a very early version of my first computer drawing done, easily 25 years ago.

After years of thinking on this, writing down ideas, uses, concepts, etc, I made a prototype; I would say around 2011.

I talked with a client’s brother, an inventor, and he made unique promotional products for casinos, alcohol companies, and things like that. He liked my idea, and he took my prototype and sent it to his manufacture to assess the design. After a few rounds of discussions, they got back to me with the challenges. The original legs were fixed, and the shipping would be a nightmare, not to mention the time wasn’t right and people were still stuck to the simplicity of using plastic grocery bags and hadn’t been sold on the concept of global warming yet.

After talking with my engineer, I then shelved the project, agreeing to return to the project as the ecological effects of plastic bags became more pressing, agreeing that the time was coming for the product.

2016, California mandated groceries to no longer support the use of single-use plastic bags and instead promoted reusable bags and paper as alternatives. This was a big sign for me that it’s time to get back at it.

2018, my wife and I went to Guangzhou, China, to attend the biggest mold injection convention. We learned the business of creating molds, recycled plastics, making contacts, and learning the business’s entire manufacturing end.

2019, we worked with our engineers, multiple actually until we had a prototype, we were happy with. Then we made 3D samples and eventually had a small run of six units. Then we did a run of 50 units for a test study group. We gave these out to a group of people for four months to get feedback from them on our idea, ways to use it, unique experiences and uses, etc.

We then looked into applying for a provisional patent for design and concept, but first, you must do a patent search to see if there have been any similar products with patents before. I recommend researching to see if they had ever gone to market. And if it’s all clear and there are no conflicts, proceed with the patent application to prove the product’s uniqueness and functionality. Does it solve a problem? This is a big point as a utility patent will only be granted if the product is unique in itself and solves a problem, so make a note of that!

We are still waiting for acceptance on our Hello-bag utility patent, but recently we got word that we are in the final steps and should have it within a month or two. COVID-19 held up our launch a good year, and limited staff etc. But we are feeling blessed; this will be a big boost for Hello-bag!

During this same time, we began to discuss names and hired a branding company to help assess the product to name it appropriately, brand the idea, create a logo, the company mission and a go-to-market business plan and strategy. Following branding and setting up our go-to-market strategy, we decided to pursue a Utility Patent, so we refiled for our that and trademarks for the name and the logo design.

Our launch plan was, to begin with, a booth at the 50th anniversary Earth Day event in Santa Barbara (as it is Earth Day’s origin). And then, we planned to proceed with the appropriate convention circuit, fairs, beach cleanups, festivals, and of course, grocery stores and grow our product organically as we show people how it works with demonstrations where they can touch and use it. As COVID-19 hit early 2020 and shut everything down, we had to restructure our plan; everything we had worked on was pulled beneath our feet!

Discouraged but not broken, we, fortunately, had plenty of work with our main businesses, so we decided to invest more into the e-commerce concept to see if Hello-bag could make it in the virtual online store world.

We began building up our social media sites, perfecting our website, create videos and pictures that show the products’ ability, uses and design, and potential to help reduce single-use plastic bags.

As of late 2020, we received our Trademark and began to sell the product. We paid for some advertising and marketing through agencies during elections and had serious struggles. It is a new concept, not necessarily exciting on e-commerce, and eco-friendly discussions are controversial. After a few months of planning and with many perspectives, we now have a ground from which to launch.

With many supporters and advocates of Hello-bag, we have learned that actual interaction with the product in the right environment creates quite the interest. People love the Hello-bag, its function, and the way it helps them use all the paper bags they usually toss. We are now engaged in direct response adverts on television. We can target specified channels as well as networks that stream and allow us to dial in specific demographics.

After having so many test groups, some decent sales, and social interaction between people in the last few weeks, we are getting a lot of input, inquiries and newfound interest in Hello-bag. The time has come. Hello-bag will be everywhere this summer; keep an eye out!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Funny mistake? We’ve made so many mistakes, but I’m not sure any are funny. We have definitely experienced getting on the cart before the horse; that’s been the story all along. The product has no existence, no comparable products and seems like it’s obvious but you must build up brand recognition. People must see it, and this takes time.

A lesson I’d like to share, be wary of agencies! To pay for this, it’s expensive and most likely won’t convert early on in sales. Agencies try to lock you into contracts and can at times only do part of what they say, or you may find you’ve outgrown them and won’t need them anymore. You don’t need to be paying agencies big dollars, especially early on. My advice is to try to grow organically and with a budget that doesn’t set you back.

The early stages must have been challenging. Are you able to identify a “tipping point” after making your invention, when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

We felt the tipping point was once the brand awareness took hold and we had solid proof of concept. Once we were able to clearly explain the product, the benefits and had identified interested demographics to show, we saw a lot more social media activity and a solid folowing. This is a hard step to figure out alone if you don’t understand how to scale. As your product gets more local exposure and if it’s worthy you will begin to attract people willing to help within your community and possibly people interested in partnering, buying your idea or taking on the talks and offering you royalty. I found a local businessman who invests in lots of companies and heads a local leadership for startups with little to know experience. He’s very interested in participating but also willing to lead me to water. I also hired a friend who’s a publicist, we had not talked much the last couple years, but after showing her our progress she felt it was time for her to step in and reach out to publications, television stations, news channels etc. The response has been great, and she even found us a great company to align with to plant a tree for every purchase.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Invented My Product” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

To do a fund-raising campaign to help verify the product and get upfront pre-sales which would help you get going. Before spending too much, make sure it’s unique and solves a problem.

Find an engineer that talks clearly, shows true interest and willingness to get your design right and helps clarify things with the manufacturer on your behalf. We went through a few.

Take marketing classes, understand SEM, CRM, SEO, how paid advertising works, other options, social media benefits, and rules to work with Facebook. Also, understand online stores, how much is necessary, how much is excessive.

Build locally before trying to get recognition too broad. You have to prove the concept and that it is getting brand recognition. This can be done in many ways. Don’t believe the advertising agencies ROI claims, they most likely won’t help with an unknown product and it can be an expensive way to get recognized.

Always have another idea that follows and resonates with your brand- upsells, accessories and a follow up product.

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Make a business plan and have a clear mission for your product to bring to market. It’s hard to do in a new category, or if you’re not used to a product-based business, it’s a lot to learn and takes some time. Take the time, or it is going to cost you money…

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

This is an option, and I considered it many times. In the end, as an inventor, I kept my ideas close and wasn’t willing to risk someone knowing more than I and then taking the opportunity to bi-pass my ability and get my product to market first. It’s a risk I wasn’t willing to take.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

I’ve bootstrapped the entire project, and I’ve spent way more than I should have. COVID-19 has made me reevaluate everything and shift strategies, but it cost me significantly. However, I believe that my product is going to change the world, so I am ok with whatever it costs. I prefer to keep control; I feel it complicates decision-making by having partners or loans over my head. I am 100 percent the owner of Hello-bag LLC. This is how I prefer to keep it for now, as getting loans or capital makes you personally liable until a company is fully established.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I’ve been self-employed for thirty years, running a high-end painting company in Santa Barbara that I started from scratch. Every day I make sure we help our client achieve their design goals and help them achieve their desires, whether a private home or business. I’m using my painting company success to help me put the Hello-bag frame out there to help all mankind reduce single-use plastic. We are also teaming with Sprouttrees.com and will plant a tree for every Hello-bag frame purchased. I feel our cause is worthy and the Hello-bag frame is a sure way to utilize your paper bags you get from the grocery. Your choice can make a big difference, so let’s make the world a better place, and each do our part!

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Don’t use single-use plastic. Avoid products wrapped in Styrofoam, drive electric vehicles, and take a good look at your available alternatives before making a choice. Try to use sustainable products or tools that can help us reduce your impact on this planet.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.