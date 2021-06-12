Dr. Blanca Lizaola-Mayo of SOS Hydration: “Laugh and smile”

Laugh and smile. It is important to find joy in the little things throughout the day. Laughing and smiling activates and relieves your stress response and can help you feel happier and more positive.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Blanca Lizaola-Mayo.

Dr. Blanca Lizaola-Mayo is a board-certified Internal Medicine physician and co-founder of SOS Hydration, an award-winning, keto-certified electrolyte replacement drink. SOS Hydration has 50% more electrolytes than typical sports drinks and targets dehydration, fatigue, and promotes optimal health.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Since I was little, I knew that I wanted to be a doctor. I have always been fascinated by the body’s physiology and its ability to heal. Back in medical school, I encountered several serious cases of dehydration, which were successfully treated with Oral Rehydration Therapy (ORT). Later on, while talking to my husband James and my brother-in-law Tom, who both are former professional runners, we realized that ORT is a perfect option for athletes. We then pioneered and decided to create our own proprietary formula to offer a healthier and faster hydration option for athletes and daily living. Thus, SOS Hydration was born! Our products target dehydration, fatigue, and improve overall human performance.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Destiny and many other life events have brought me to where I am today, a Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology fellow. I am very passionate and love what I do. I also love seeing the applicability of SOS Hydration not only in athletes but in patients too, such as those with short bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, and ostomy patients.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

James is not only my husband, but he is also my partner, best friend, and biggest cheerleader. We have formed a great team and family together and co-founded SOS Hydration together. My mother, who also taught me to never give up in all my endeavors, I am forever grateful for, as well as my career mentors from UCSF and Mayo Clinic who showed me the beauty of medicine and how humbling it can be.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Since day one, I knew that I wanted to create something simple but effective when James, Tom, and I created SOS Hydration. We follow the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations but have way less sugar than other ORS products out there. The sugar epidemic is real, and obesity is a global issue that kills millions of people every year. For me, less is better, no artificial ingredients, less sugar, and simple ingredients, which will help you hydrate faster and feel better.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Stay active, always take that extra step, or set of stairs. Regular exercise and physical activity improve overall health. Staying active is key!

2. Do not drink your calories. It is easy for extra calories to sneak into your day when you drink them.

3. Get a good night’s sleep. It allows our bodies to repair themselves. Poor sleep can be linked to physical and mental health-related issues. Also, make sure to carve out time for you every single day. At least 5 minutes!

4. Laugh and smile. It is important to find joy in the little things throughout the day. Laughing and smiling activates and relieves your stress response and can help you feel happier and more positive.

5. Hydration is key! Being well-hydrated improves sleep quality, cognition, and mood and is crucial for keeping joints lubricated and organs functioning properly.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

As a Mother, I think I would focus on the next generation: Kids. It is important that we emphasize less screen time, more outdoor activities, and better food options They are our future, and it is important that the next generation understand the importance of overall health and wellness.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental and physical health and environmental changes are very important for me. Our world is changing at a very fast pace. I would love for all of us to be able to stand up against climate change, be able to heal, and become a better world. Mental health is underestimated, and we need to raise more awareness and invest more time and energy on it. Physical health is not easy for everyone, you really need to find something that you love and be able to commit to it.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can follow SOS Hydration on Instagram @soshydration!

Thank you for these fantastic insights!