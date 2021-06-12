Dr. Susanne Bennett: “Find the fun in everything you do and love the process”

Find the fun in everything you do and love the process. Sometimes you’ve got to do something difficult like studying intensely to get into graduate school for a successful future. But even during the pain of the experience, get excited about reaping the rewards from all the hard work, a career you’ve always dreamed of. You will feel enthusiastic, empowered and confident!

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Susanne Bennett.

Dr. Susanne Bennett is a holistic chiropractic physician with over 30 years of clinical experience and advanced study specializing in allergies, clinical nutrition, environmental and longevity medicine. She is also the CEO and Founder of PURIGENEX. They are dedicated to creating non-invasive products and cutting-edge formulations to help prevent premature skin aging, rejuvenate and restore optimal skin health. Her philosophy is that “healthy skin leads to better health.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I am a Korean-born, 5th generation natural medicine doctor specializing in allergies, clinical nutrition, gut and skin disorders, along with environmental and anti-aging medicine. Alongside my 32 years of clinical practice, I am also the CEO of Purigenex, an innovative skin care brand founded on the principle that “healthy skin leads to better health.” Purigenex is the only skincare brand using topical medical-grade Type 1 collagen that penetrates the skin without injections. This doctor-approved line for men and women focuses on extraordinary, unique products with therapeutic properties to nourish the skin, release impurities and combat aging.

I share cutting-edge health strategies on my talk show Wellness for Life, available on iHeartRadio, RadioMD, and major podcast platforms. I am also the best-selling author of three books: The 7-Day Allergy Makeover: A Simple Program to Eliminate Allergies and Restore Vibrant Health from the Inside Out; Mighty Mito: Power Up Your Mitochondria for Boundless Energy, Laser Sharp Mental Focus and a Powerful Vibrant Body; and The Kimchi Diet: Revive your Gut, Get Lean, Live Longer.

I am leading a one-woman mission to bring kimchi, the fermented ancient superfood and its science-based health power to as many people as possible. Kimchi helps with gut problems, allergies, weight loss, diabetes, heart disease and more! “One tablespoon of kimchi a day will keep the doctor away!”

As a mentor and keynote lecturer, I frequently speak to professional and consumer audiences globally. My expertise has been featured in numerous television outlets and publications, including ABC Family Channel, Fox News with Dr. Manny, Extra NBC, Good Day LA, Marie Claire, First for Women, Woman’s World Magazine, Women’s Health, and OK Magazine.

My husband George and I are empty-nesters and residing in Pacific Palisades with our pup Lola. I love nature, organic living, RV adventures, snorkeling with whale sharks and, of course, eating kimchi!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

My most interesting story concerns the health of my son, Cody. I began my career as a sports medicine chiropractic physician and integrative medicine specialist. Cody’s health directed my professional path toward holistic medicine.

After years building a busy sports medicine clinic, Cody came into the world riddled with allergies. Trace amounts of the wrong food, inhalant, or chemical would send him into severe asthmatic attacks. He suffered from head-to-toes eczema and daily diarrhea. I became a helicopter mother, constantly hovering over my child, disappointed — in the doctors myself — that nothing we tried would help him.

By age two, things got so bad that our doctor advised us to carry an EpiPen. It was the worst time of my life! I was so scared and unwilling to accept this for my son’s life. I became 100% committed to finding an answer. During the day, I was busy taking care of patients but, after putting Cody down in the evening, I went back to school and studied pediatric allergies and environmental medicine. I dug deeper to learn the root causes of Cody’s allergies. I wanted to understand why my son’s immunity was so imbalanced.

Little by little, I began to put the puzzle pieces together. I learned how certain foods trigger allergies while other foods heal. I learned how the water we drink can contribute to allergies. I learned how to keep an allergy-free home, and how to clean the air we breathe. I learned all of these things and put them into practice so that, after a couple of years of hard work, Cody was allergy and symptom-free. Our nightmare was finally over.

I put everything I learned into my first book, The 7-Day Allergy Makeover. The book is all about Cody’s health and healing journey and provides a step-by-step blueprint of lifestyle and environmental solutions to help anyone suffering from allergies to restore their health from the inside out.

What started as my son’s health crisis became my life’s passion — to help people feel better, the all-natural way. I truly love my work!

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

At 26-years-old, I began my own sports medicine practice. I was motivated to learn the ins and outs of how to be a professional health care provider and run a full-time business. I had just married my first husband and experienced a great deal of pressure juggling my new “adult” lifestyle.

Looking back, I lacked confidence and self-worth and found myself covering it up by developing the “disease to please” syndrome. I was very driven and became masterfully proficient in my diagnostic skills. My patients shared that my treatments and therapies led to exceptional results, so I received a great deal of external validation to fuel my self-esteem and sense of self-worth.

Within a year, I built a very busy full-time sports medicine practice, all by word-of-mouth referrals only. But financial abundance and professional success wasn’t enough. I was still unsatisfied with myself because I was still using other people’s approval as a measure of my self-worth.

I wanted to break out of these old patterns that started from childhood, and to become a happier, more joyful person with confidence and authenticity. I wanted to connect to my true inner voice, which led me to many life-changing personal growth books and self-mastery programs, including John Bradshaw (Healing the Shame that Binds You), Tony Robbins (Personal Power 12-week cassette program which I repeated 4 times, nonstop!), Shakti Gawain (Living in the Light), Stephen Covey (The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People) and many more.

I am grateful for all that I learned from each of these mentors. Everyone needs a mentor at various times in your life for growth and inspiration. As I implemented their insights and recommendations, I started enjoying the process of shedding the old me and discovering my true self. My anxiety dissipated, replaced by a sense of harmony and peace. I felt safe to open up my heart and to trust my own instincts. My need for other’s approval has disappeared. Instead, I now seek ways to connect to my own truth and believe in myself. A life-liberating transformation!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I used to be a major runner — going five or six miles a day, not just for my physical body but also to help my emotional and mental being. At a young age of 26 years old, I entered into a difficult marriage that simply wasn’t the right match for me, and I would run daily to combat my depression and anxiety. My defining moment came during one particular run when I noticed a sparrow, frantically flapping its wings on the lawn of someone’s home. Looking closer, I could see that its foot was stuck in the sprinkler head. The sprinkler would need to be turned on to raise itself and release the bird or, within hours, this helpless creature would die.

When I banged on the door of the home, an elderly East Indian woman came out of the house but didn’t speak any English. At last, when I showed the bird to her son, he turned on the water and we watched it immediately fly away.

I so identified with the desperation of the helpless bird; I could sense its total elation at finally being freed. I could see how I too needed to make a change that would free me from an unhappy marriage. I ran the rest of the way home bawling my eyes out and planning my freedom.

I was so grateful to save that little sparrow, but truth be told, the little thing actually saved me. Shortly thereafter, I took the steps to follow my true inner voice and change the direction of my life.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

When I first started my practice, I worked with people entirely one-on-one, and I began to notice a ripple effect. I treat many high-profile people — from movie stars and CEOs to people who lead many big organizations and nonprofits. By educating and healing so many individuals over time, I know I’m impacting emotions, mindsets, biochemistry, and the environment at large. My books and radio show reach many thousands of health care providers as well as the general public, and I’m confident these doctors can then help their own patients, family members and friends. In this way, I am elevating the wellbeing of millions.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

MORE SUN — We need to step outside into natural sunlight every morning. You need it for your circadian biorhythms, hormone regulation, mitochondrial health and energy, vitamin D production and more. Human beings are photosensitive — our eyes, skin, mitochondria and organs all react to the sun. When you wake up with the sun, you set yourself up for more energy throughout the day, your sugar cravings go down and will sleep at a decent hour.

If you live somewhere without a lot of sunlight during the winter months or live above 35 degrees latitude, I suggest you get a light therapy box (not to be used to increase your vitamin D level) that mimics the sunlight to combat the winter blues. Use it every morning for 20 to 30 minutes, from the beginning of November through the month of April. You’ll find yourself with a happier disposition and energy, plus you will be more motivated to keep yourself in shape during the winter months!

To get your daily dose of vitamin D recharge, greet the sun every day for 15 to 20 minutes, no sunscreen please!

FIND YOUR SLEEP BIORHYTHM — Human beings need to rest when there’s darkness. Each person operates according to circadian rhythms that differ depending on their sex, where they live and choice of lifestyle. You might do better sleeping at 9pm, while others prefer 11pm. I do well when I go to bed between 10:30pm and 11pm, otherwise I wake up 3 to 5 times a night. I wear a health monitor that has the best sleep tracker available called the Oura Ring, it’s helped me tremendously with my sleep patterns.

Turning in every night routinely during my preferred time, sets me up for deeper uninterrupted sleep with optimal levels of both deep and REM cycles. I wake up feeling rested with boundless energy and laser sharper mental focus. Experiment a bit to find your “sleep sweet spot” and make it a consistent habit, even in other time zones.

NUTRIENT RICH ANTI-INFLAMMATORY EATING PLAN — We all want to reduce inflammation. Diseases like diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and arthritis all spring from chronic inflammation. Headaches, digestive discomfort of gas and bloating, muscle aches and joint pain, even anxiety and insomnia can be triggered by inflammatory foods such as sugar, dairy, gluten grains, alcohol and fast foods.

Eat nutrient-rich anti-inflammatory foods high in vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients, and antioxidants such as fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds. “clean” proteins (free-range, cage free, grass fed, grass finished, GMO, antibiotic, hormone and pesticide free) and plenty of purified water.

Eat small amounts of fermented vegetables with your meals to get your daily dose of anti-inflammatory lactic acid bacteria — the friendly microbes found in fermented foods that mitigate chronic symptoms, improve the immune system and prevent disease. My favorite is kimchi!

MOVEMENT — Humans need to be mobile. For thousands of years, we were nomads, moving around and foraging looking for food. We worked with the land and followed herds of animals migrating to warmer temperatures. Find reasons to move, outside of traditional exercise. Walking, gardening, bicycling, and playing with your dog — all of this helps. You’ll find you take on different activities during different phases of your life. I ran and skied and played volleyball for years. Now I minimize some of that high-impact activity in favor of yoga, dancing, and jump rope. Find ways to sweat and perform the movements you love. It doesn’t have to be in the gym.

LAUGHING — Laughing is an exercise that calms your body down and moves you from the fight-or-flight sympathetic dominance phase, to the rest-and-digest parasympathetic state. The parasympathetic system allows for regeneration and healing to occur. Structurally, laughing creates a physical vibration that actually tickles the back of your nasopharynx and throat, stimulating the vagus nerve which represents the major component of the parasympathetic nervous system. Gargling produces the same effect, but I prefer laughing to gargling.

Here’s the laughing exercise I teach my patients: try forcing a laugh by saying “ha” five times in a row. Sit up straight, arch your head back, and audibly say “ha ha ha ha ha.” Repeat four or five times and I guarantee you’ll feel relaxed.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I want people eating more fermented foods like kimchi, pickles and sauerkraut. For generations, every culture around the world has had its own form of fermented foods but people have moved away from making and eating it.

Before refrigeration was discovered, people fermented and preserved fresh foods in the fall season getting ready for the long winter months devoid of fruits and vegetables.

Kimchi is an ancient superfood that’s thousands of years old. Every year in the beginning of November, Korean families and communities gather and have a kimchi making festival called “kimjang”, where they make tons of kimchi together preparing for the winter months. Of course, food is plenty in the winter now but the long-held tradition of kimjang is still going strong today and the fermented kimchi made during kimjang can actually last up to five to six months! Korean people eat kimchi daily with every meal, and many will say they can’t live without it! I have written all about the health benefits of kimchi in my latest book, The Kimchi Diet.

The magic of kimchi is in the lactic acid bacteria that’s naturally cultured during the fermentation process. The hundreds of billions of probiotic bacteria works wonders for your digestion and gut health. Scientific studies show that eating kimchi every day can lower inflammation, blood sugar and insulin levels, improve obesity and cholesterol markers, reduce allergy and arthritic symptoms and more. In addition, the lactic acid bacteria found in kimchi can actually get rid of pesticides, plasticizers such as BPA and carcinogenic material that slips into our digestive tract.

Kimchi helps heal chronic health issues, minimize disease and improve longevity. There’s a reason obesity rate in adults is at 5.8% in South Korea and close to 40% in the US. Incorporate kimchi into your diet and just watch how your body responds.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Listen to your own intuition, follow your heart and gut instinct. Your gut feeling is your true compass, whereas the mind can often give you wrong messages, Go with your gut!

Find the fun in everything you do and love the process. Sometimes you’ve got to do something difficult like studying intensely to get into graduate school for a successful future. But even during the pain of the experience, get excited about reaping the rewards from all the hard work, a career you’ve always dreamed of. You will feel enthusiastic, empowered and confident!

Create clear-cut boundaries. saying “no” is a good thing — for yourself and for others. When you know clearly who you are, where you stand, what you like and dislike, what you want and don’t want, people around you will appreciate and respond to your intention. You can create your own destiny.

Failure is not a bad thing, it’s just a thing that happens when your expectations are not met. And remember, you can change your expectations at any time, you are the captain of your ship! Perfectionism tends to lead to “failing” situations. Drop the perfectionism and compare yourself to your past self to get excited about where you are today.

When you feel anxious and worry about something, remember that this pattern of distress will not help with the outcome. Stress and anxiety will only make you age faster! To discharge the anxiety and tension, you need to create an action, any physical action. Go out for a walk, drink some tea, listen to music or practice laughing. Create motion and focus on the experience, whatever it is at the moment. Worrying and rumination only builds the negative energy and feelings into your “story.” Action dissipates anxiety quickly.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Every one of these topics is important to me. I think it’s important to remember that our body is ultimately a microcosm of planet earth. When we take control of pressing environmental issues, we are automatically taking control of our own health and wellness. In so many ways, our bodies and the environment are really one and the same. Sustainability, veganism, and mental health are all related to environmental concerns: air pollution, chemical toxicity, acidification of the ocean, loss of biodiversity and soil depletion to name a few. Correcting our environmental health and wellness automatically improves those three other concerns.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

They can go to Instagram: @drsusanne and @purigenex. There’s an abundance of information on my websites drsusanne.com and purigenex.com. They give you access to my blogs and my Wellness for Life radio show episodes and other resources. You can also sign up to join my health community to keep up with the cool things I’m doing in the health and wellness space.

If you’re interested in having me dig deeper into your health issues so you can start feeling better quickly and restore vibrant health, I work with people globally through phone consultation, facetime or Zoom. Let’s do it together, naturally!