Eleonor Marklund: “Dare to share your deepest wounds”

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great author, I had the pleasure of interviewing Eleonor Amora Marklund. Eleonor Amora Marklund is esteemed internationally as the forefront coach for spiritual warriors known as Indigos. Renowned for her groundbreaking work in esotericism, Eleonor is an Amazon Best-Selling Author who has published over ten bestsellers. Her entrepreneurial success and dedication to help others earned a 2020 Brainz Global Award, among distinguished honorees Elon Musk, Kamala Harris, Greta Thunberg and Jay Shetty.

Thank you so much for letting me use my voice on your platform, I am so excited to share my story!

I have a long professional career as a spiritual teacher, kick-ass psychic, therapist and coach that have ultimately led to the foundation of my multiplex enterprise, the House of Sovereignty, which consists of a Temple, a Tribe and a Media house with two publishing companies.

Even as a child, I was a bookworm who often dove into the exciting worlds of books, and I read fluently from the age of five. During my teens and early 20’s, I freelanced as a journalist in our small town’s newspaper. After high school I continued to University where my main subjects of English literature and children’s literature kindled such a passion that I thought about continuing with those for my doctor’s exam, but fate had other plans for me! During the years I have written articles in various health magazines and when I got the chance to write in four different anthologies about alternative health, it opened up my passion to write my own books.

As an Indigo, freedom of speech and the freedom of expression are one of my strongest values. This is also the reason why I have chosen to focus so much on multi-author books, in order to be able to offer a platform for different voices and life stories. I am a strong believer of the concept that we are changing the world one person at a time. This is my way of doing it.

I have had a very interesting life so far, so it is hard to choose just one story. This is one of those that have made a lasting impact on me.



Ten years ago I was with a group of friends on top of the Tor in Glastonbury, UK, when a huge black dragon emerged as one of the guardians of the holy isle of Avalon. The dragon warned us that it was no longer the time for the living. It continued to tell us that for our own safety we should choose to leave the hill, because it could no longer promise protection. When we left the hill we could see the shadows and hear the whispers that started to surround us, leaving chills down our spines. Entities from the Underworlds and Otherworldly realms that were no friends of Humans. Even though all of us were very successful psychics that had met from different parts of the world, we all chose to leave, very hastily! There is a time and place for everything, and sometimes it is better to walk away from a battle in order to win the war.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

For many years I was afraid to be condemned by other people if I shared my deepest wounds and life experiences. I was so afraid that everyone out there would not understand my part of the story, until one day when it suddenly hit me that I could never control the opinion of others’. The realization of this freed me, and made it possible for me to own my past.

When I published my second international book I shared a part of the story from what I usually call the years of hellfire of my former marriage, which was very abusive and almost killed me. The same day the book was going to be published I was told that a close relative of my former husband had been arrested for having executed a person. I had been threatened in the past by various names connected to him, so I asked my current husband if I had made a mistake in sharing my story about my former marriage, with the risk that something would happen to me or our family. With love in his voice, he told me that it is harder for me to carry it within me than to share it, and that we would meet whatever comes, together.

I have learned that some things must be shared out in the open, so that other people dare to speak about their own years of hell. As long as we carry shame and stay silent, there is still a wound that needs healing and stories that need to be told.

After daring to share my life story, I have received so many thank you letters from readers who told me that my story made them get the strength to change their own lives.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I had a large international healing workshop with another teacher, I fell asleep and snored loudly during the meditation that he held! He had to kick me in order for me to wake up, so that I would not completely destroy the meditation for the students!

The lesson in this was to always make sure that you are rested before you get in front of a large audience or to sit up during the meditations. Or, if I am going to apply it to my writing, it is actually very important to always sleep on a text before delivering it. Don’t second guess it — just do it. Every time. Look upon it as baking a bread — the dough needs the rest, and so does the text!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The Media House in my House of Sovereignty is expanding by adding a magazine to the publishing companies. My vision has always been big, and this is one of the steps that will bring exciting news to the empire that I am creating as my legacy.

We have several multi-author books in the loop, for example Stormborn, Superwoman, Legacy, Into the Light and Multiverse, that we are picking out the right contributors to. We are also focusing even more on our different coaching programs for our authors, because they have been so successful in the past and I enjoy making my authors financially independent.

In addition, I am launching another single book about my near-death experience where I found myself in the Void and the expansion of the Multiverse. I am sharing my deepest insights and wisdom from the very essence of life itself by sharing my encounters.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

I have ten bestsellers up-to-date and have shared my near-death-experience in several books. In the upcoming book I will go into more depth about not only what happened when my astral bodies released from my physical body when I stopped breathing, but also what this has resulted in when I returned from the dead. I am describing in detail about how the visit to the other side changed me and how I can now see the sparks in the quantum field just like the neurons move in the neuron network of the physical brain…

This is one of my ‘superpowers’, because this spark can be manipulated when doing all kinds of energy work, which make the combination with coaching outstanding and the results almost out of this world. I also share my thoughts about the Void outside time and space, and how this is the origin of the Multiverse.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

The common theme in everything I write leads to the power of sovereignty that everyone possesses. I wish for everyone to have the courage to understand that they own their reality. That what others think or do does not matter in the end, because we always have the choice to create the life we want to live.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Dare to share your deepest wounds. I love the authenticity in owning your history.

There are so many experts out there in the world, and as I tell my authors that title gets more and more blasé if you don’t feel the personal connection with the experts. I have shared many of the wounds from my abusive former marriage as well as my dysfunctional blood family, not just to create authenticity in my own brand but also with an honest wish that this will help other people who are in the same situations. It shows my followers who I am, without a mask or hidden agenda. The world desperately needs more authenticity. The world needs you.

2. Do not focus so much on the form of your writing as to write with emotion and dare to touch someone’s soul with your story.

After my burnout I lost a lot of my grammar and words, which held me back for many years. I felt contained and I felt ashamed of being too basic in my wordings. This is something I often hear that other writers are afraid of, or from people who want to be authors. My answer is always: if you have a story you can be an author — and if you feel the urge to write in a book, the story will reveal itself. Most readers are more interested in the feeling that a text brings forth than the grammar, and the grammar can always be edited. Trust the story!

3. Filter out the fear. Louise Hay of the famous publishing company Hay House always said, “When nervous — focus on service”.

When the nervousness or writer’s block hits you — Get out of your own mind! Focus on how your story can help others. Focus on how it can change the world. This way we make a shift in the energy as well as the perception in how to write, and we more or less get out of our own way. Trust the process. It has made you come this far, and it can make you go even further.

4. Do not compare yourself to others.

There are so many that I have met who have a passion about a subject but who are of the belief that everything about that topic has already been written. This is important, so I am saying this to you with emphasis: No one with your voice, your tone, your full experience or your words has told that story. We all reach exactly the readers we are going to. Trust in yourself, and remember to do what brings you joy!

5. Do not assume responsibility for how the text is to be interpreted or received.

If I would have gone that road I would never have written anything. That much I can tell you. There is always going to be someone who is going to misunderstand you. There is also someone who is going to dislike you. And most of all, everyone is going to have their own map of the world according to their mindset, beliefs and upbringing. But guess what, in some way it was never about them anyway, and yes I know that this goes against some of the things I said above — but it is important to find this peace within yourself when you decide to share anything publicly. Own your writing. Know that this is something you stand for. That is what matters most in the long run anyway, because you are the one you are going to live with for the rest of your life. Find peace with that and the story you have chosen to share. I often say, that if my story has just changed one life for the better — it was all worth it! (And my promise to you is that it will!)

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Endurance. Although I have been through many adversities and met a few people who have done their best to try to destroy me, I have continued to be Me and follow the path that lights the fire within me.

Do you have something you are passionate about in a positive way? That is your life purpose.

Don’t give up if you do not get the recognition you hope for at once. Do it again. And again. And again. Do it even if no one listens or reads. Continue to share your story. One person after another, you will get results. Get your audience interested and involved. Share your thoughts on your platforms and networks. Be honest about your struggles and dreams. Ask your network to read and give feedback — and use the feedback you get to find your true voice that is no longer held back by the filters and patterns of your past.

Be bold, be brave, be you. The real you!

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

Bodil Malmsten is a Swedish author that has touched my soul with her honest, real, raw and touching revelations of ordinary life. The combination of the ugly and the beautiful, which is life itself.

Women Who Run With the Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estés is a literary movement in itself, and it has been on my bedside table for many years as a reminder of the power of the female soul and psyche.

I also draw inspiration from the stories of all of the authors of our multi-author books. Each and everyone of them is making a conscious choice to use their voice to change the world for the better. That takes true courage.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have been in the forefront of the conscious movement for more than a decade. This movement has been refined in my Tribe of Sovereignty, where we focus on standing in our own sovereign power both energetically, spiritually as well as in our society. We are the ones we have been searching for, to create the New Era in the truest essence of Freedom.

