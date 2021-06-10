Cristy Brusoe of Brusoe Communications: “Drive to Keep Learning”

To be a successful business coach, you have to keep learning and growing. The whole point of living is growing and you’ll become an even better coach by gaining more experiences in life. And share those experiences with your clients. Be honest, be real.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Cristy Brusoe

Cristy is the Founder of Brusoe Communications, and specializes in public relations and media relations. Based in Tampa, FL, Cristy has over a decade of experience in the field. She holds a Masters in Leadership Education and is also an Adjunct Professor for SNHU, teaching communication courses. She also acts as an entrepreneurship coach for startups and small business entrepreneurs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

Sure! I have worked in the field of public relations for over 10 years. I started out at a small PR firm in Minnesota, as an intern, knowing very little about the field. After working there for 7 years, I moved on to another company and then after about a year, my entrepreneurial spirit finally got the better of me and I branched off and started my own company. I was nearly six years into running my business, when I started noticing an interesting, new trend in my work. Through LinkedIn, mutual contacts, and even word-of-mouth, I had been asked several times by a variety of people, for an hour of my time, to talk through their business plans. While I had never considered myself an expert or any sort of business coach, it was after several of these meetings that I realized how beneficial these conversations were for both the business owner and myself. The market was dictating this new venture for me, in an area of expertise, I didn’t even realize I had accumulated over the years.

But, the more I thought about it, the more it started to make sense. Several years ago, I was asked to create a PR Entrepreneurship course for the University of Florida. I obviously had some knowledge, mainly from my own lessons learned over the years, to share with others. I had simply never thought to leverage it into coaching.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Entrepreneurial Spirit — I believe this is something you’re born with. Ever since I was a child, I was all about making something out of nothing or coming up with new and creative inventions or ideas. As kids my sister and I actually started our own company called A2C Communications, which ended up not being too far off from what I started as an adult. Leadership — Although some are born with this trait, for me it was learned. When I went back to get my Masters, I thought I wanted to get it in Sports Management, but I had to tack on the “Leadership” portion to make it a full Masters degree. I ended up getting more out of the Leadership courses I took than I did out of the sports courses and I believe these learned traits have helped me in running my own business and helping others run theirs. Drive to Keep Learning — Not only have I kept up my education as an adult, but I encourage others to do the same. In my free time I’m an adjunct professor at SNHU teaching communications courses.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

I would say that one of my most successful habits has been constantly looking for new business. I utilize LinkedIn a lot to find new contacts, connect, network and have conversations with. I’m continually looking for new connections to pitch my business to.

Another habit I’ve followed throughout the years of owning my own business is having a certain time I “shut off” at the end of the day. As an entrepreneur, I could be working all hours of the day. There really is no “end time.” I have to strictly follow my set hours for the day and not schedule meetings past that time.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Creating good habits is what keeps your business, and even your life, on track. In business, oftentimes, you stick with what works. While it’s good to think outside the box, it’s also vital to stick to what you know. When I didn’t stick to my set business hours and started working past, taking meetings at 7, 8, 9 pm at night, I was completely exhausted and thus, not able to give 100% to the work I was doing. I think this is true for taking on too much work as well. I’m the type of person who likes to be helpful and has a hard time turning away work. And I’ve found myself taking on too much, and not able to actually spend time on each task, rather skimming through it. And with that, I’ve lost enjoyment and passion for what I truly love to do. That has been a huge lesson for me in business.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Developing good habits takes routine and practice. I think “stopping” bad habits looks different for everyone. For me, I try to focus on replacing that habit with a healthier one.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“I would much rather have regrets about not doing what people said, than regretting not doing what my heart led me to and wondering what life had been like if I’d just been myself.”

I’ve loved this quote and posted it anywhere/everywhere since I was a teenager. I truly relate to it and believe it’s a perfect representation of who I am and how I view life.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most exciting new project for me is entrepreneurship coaching. This is a new facet I’ve added to my business and thus, a whole new adventure I’ve embarked on. I have learned a lot of lessons through my journey the past ten years as an entrepreneur. I hope I’ll be able to continue to share tips/tricks with other new entrepreneurs/startups and business owners who are looking for fresh ideas.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

My first suggestion is to be a coach who specializes in your field. For example, while I do coaching for those within the field of communications and in general, my work experience is focused in public relations, media relations, and consulting/freelancing. Being a coach in general is great, but being one that has experience in your field, or area of business, will be much more beneficial to other business owners.

Second, build your credibility in the area you are coaching. For example, become a thought leader or published author in their space. Along with that, gather reviews or create case studies from past customers. Sometimes the best mentors are hidden gems, but the right coaches should utilize their voice and have some sort of reputation, especially in my industry.

Offer yourself as a coach nationally. We are living in a time where nearly all of our interactions are virtual. You can find the best client “fits” by opening yourself to business owners throughout the US.

To be a successful business coach, you have to keep learning and growing. The whole point of living is growing and you’ll become an even better coach by gaining more experiences in life. And share those experiences with your clients. Be honest, be real.

And lastly, to be successful as a business coach, make sure you continue to be an entrepreneur yourself. And by that I mean, don’t ONLY be a business coach. True entrepreneurs are constantly hustling. There’s never going to come a time in business where you should feel settled or done with work, and if you do, you probably don’t have a true entrepreneurial spirit. Others may disagree, but I would recommend being a coach who is working just as hard as their clients to see through their own businesses success.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I’m new to the business as well and I’m sure, making plenty of my own mistakes. It wouldn’t be my place to talk about others’ mistakes. I know, for myself, I think my biggest mistake is forgetting to seek coaching myself.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

As an entrepreneurship coach, I try to create a great experience for clients by making the sessions less about “telling” or “lecturing” and more of a conversation. I ask them questions and help guide them to conclusions on their business.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

I’ve found customers through various means, but I find the best method is through word of mouth and referrals. But, I supplement that through social media, videos, etc. I have recently started creating Tik Toks, where I offer quick hitting advice/thoughts to entrepreneurs.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

I mentioned this earlier, but holding yourself to a set schedule for work is key.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have always dreamed of creating an app where users can create their own quotes or motivational sayings. Users would then be able to flip through them, heart them, comment on them, etc. I recently downloaded a motivational quotes app that sends me quotes throughout the day and it’s encouraged me more than I imagined it would have. Something so simple can really turn your day around or offer a new perspective.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have lunch with Elizabeth Holmes, the Founder and former CEO of Theranos. While there is controversy around her actions in business, I actually find her mind quite fascinating. At one point in time he was one of the greatest female entrepreneurs and I find her whole story fascinating. Plus, I’m terrified of needles and would like to know if she thinks that technology is still possible.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can check out my website at www.brusoe-communications.com or follow on social media https://www.facebook.com/BrusoeCommunications

