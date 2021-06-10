Xochitl de Groot Ivory of SoChill: “Trust that everything will fall into place”

A unique offering that SoChill.io™ is launching this May during Mental Health Awareness Month is Power Chill ™: the world’s first 15-minute “HIIT for the mind” customized around specific high stakes moments such as an investor pitch, managing conflict, or one that requires extreme focus.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Xochitl de Groot Ivory.

Xochitl de Groot Ivory is the Founder and CEO of SoChill.io™. She’s an executive mindfulness coach with over 15+ years of experience. Throughout her career, Xochitl (pronounced so-chill) has led international mindfulness programs for large banks, luxury hotels, business schools, lawyers, and technology startups.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Some people say that “you are who you surround yourself with” and I’m no exception. I grew up in the Netherlands, about 20 miles outside of Amsterdam, as the daughter of a very down-to-earth Dutch father and an extremely mindful and meditative Latin mother. At age 7, my mom introduced me to personal development techniques, including meditation and mindfulness. Although they were very different, my parents made a great team and used to say: ‘’we’re on a different radio station but the same wavelength’’. I became a true mix of them both: mindful with business acumen.

My early teens were tough. I was rebellious, got into fights, and skipped school often. At some point, I didn’t know how to be myself anymore. My high school was a jungle (and so was my mind: incredibly noisy). I definitely wasn’t meditating at that time (I’m too cool for this mom…Sure).

I remember looking into a mirror one day and wondered if I had already lost myself, and what I was trying to prove.

This was a confronting and key moment in my life that changed everything. I was determined to ‘rebuild’ myself, I realized that perhaps meditation could be a way of connecting with myself again and it was.

I soon experienced such deep and impactful meditation that I instantly knew this practice was going to be a foundational part of my life. Since then, it’s been my passion to help others practice meditation and incorporate mindfulness into their day-to-day.

Years later, I went on to study international business and set up a mindfulness program at my university.

The program was designed to help students look ‘within’ and reflect, with the goal of helping them choose a fulfilling career path. The class was a success. This experience helped me understand the challenges and impact of introducing mindfulness to a business-focused audience.

After graduating, I gained corporate business experience working in Digital Marketing. I started to see the challenges that come with being a professional, trying to balance life in today’s busy world. Once I incorporated mindfulness into my own routine again, I realized that there was potential to make a bigger impact and help others as well.

Then finally last year, I had the opportunity to launch SoChill.io™.

People have very high expectations of their lives and not knowing how to slow down and focus, we know causes burnout. Learning how to reflect and enjoy the ride can enable us to have a more fulfilled life which is what’s most important.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

SoChill.io™ is the world’s first virtual live meditation platform focused on helping companies take an integrated approach to mindfulness. This comes at a time when our new model for work vs. life becomes less defined by the separation of the two, and more by the demand of designing wellbeing into everyday work and life. By also focusing on the C-suite and executive leadership, SoChill.io™ platform allows modern companies to lead by example while optimizing the well-being of our hybrid workforce. We’re also the first digital wellness platform to embed social impact into its revenue model, donating 10% of every booking towards local Sustainable Development Goals.

Since the pandemic created a new reality of permanent remote work, employers are shifting from managing their employee experience to managing the life experience of their employees. Current mindfulness and wellness programs are managed by HR and distributed as an ad-hoc employee benefit, leaving the implementation piece to the individual employee. This disjointed and siloed approach to wellness results in a lack of use and low ROI. By cultivating mindfulness at the leadership level, SoChill.io™ helps modern workplaces prioritize wellness by leading by example.

Here’s how it works:

Designed for the modern hybrid workforce, we offer 3 live and virtual revolutionary services to make mindfulness actionable, customizable, and measurable.

Power Chill ™is the world’s first 15-minute “HIIT for the mind” customized around specific high-stakes moments such as an investor pitch, managing conflict, or one that requires extreme focus.

Private Chill is a customized, 30-minute private meditation session that includes coaching to integrate mindfulness into daily life.

SoChill.io at Work is the one-stop shop for incorporating wellness into company culture to improve the employee experience. Every SoChill.io™ service is fully customizable and measurable using an impact survey designed to give tangible results.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

On one of my very first sales calls with a prospective partner, immediately jumped into sales pitch mode. Never propose on the first date, ha. You want to use these initial calls to build and establish a relationship. Looking back, I think I may have come on too strong but luckily it worked out.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I’ve been fortunate to have a tight family that has functioned as my ‘’life support system’’: My father, mother, and brother. I come from a family rich in unconditional love and that has propelled me to where I am today and hopefully where I’m headed.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

No one is you and that’s your power

Remember, the fact that you’re not the same as everyone else, that should be even more reason for them to want your input. My father used to tell me this before big moments such as presentations or others. It helped me embrace who I was and gave me confidence in myself without realizing it at the time. It allowed me to not hold back on expressing unique ideas

2. Trust that everything will fall into place

We can only do what’s within our power. Don’t underestimate that power, but when you’re giving your all and trying your best, that’s really all you can do. Be patient, and If something still doesn’t work out your way, know when to walk away. Life has a way of telling you that it has something better in store for you.

3. Enjoy the ride

We tell ourselves too often that happiness will be unlocked if we achieve X,Y, or Z. Although it’s great to set goals, I’ve found that making sure that you’re enjoying the journey is key to keep going. The journey is also a much bigger part of your life, so try to make sure you like the road you’re on.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Being the first of its kind, Power Chill ™ is a set of private live virtual meditation sessions specially designed for C-suite and other fast-paced professionals. Similar to power naps, Power Chill ™is powerful, effective, and efficient.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

Oftentimes, the hardest part about doing something is getting started. We tend to be held back by fear of failure. Denzel Washington’s famous speech he gave at a graduation ceremony, inspires me time and time again to not be afraid to fail. There are lots of life lessons in that speech. Some highlights: ‘’If you don’t fail, you’re not even trying’’ and “To get something you never had, you have to do something you never did.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :-

A movement that succeeds in making the Profit & Loss statement not only shows value creation for shareholders but also value creation to society. So that being a ‘successful’ business means realizing social impact as part of your DNA. Think about it. Currently, you can make lots of profit as a business while depleting natural resources, costing the world millions in environmental costs. Something is off there.

Even if you start a green program as a business, if the only requirement at the end of the day is pleasing the shareholders it’s no wonder the green program isn’t getting off the ground. It’s tough to prioritize social impact programs if they’re not reflected in your yardstick of success.

True Price andThe Impact Institute are examples of companies that are already doing this and helping businesses compile their Integrated Profit and Loss that shows the profits they create for all its stakeholders. This can help answer the question: how much value did your business create this year for society?

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

‘’A bird sitting on a tree is never afraid of the branch breaking, because her trust is not on the branch but on its own wings’. To me, this quote means believing in yourself and daring to bet on yourself. That’s the only way to grow and explore what’s out there. It’s been relevant in so many ways in my life. Examples include: Moving from Amsterdam to New York City, starting my own company, switching careers. Every time I get out of my comfort zone and hesitate for a moment, I remember this quote. Bet on yourself.

How can our readers follow you online?

The best place to find me is on LinkedIn under “Xochitl de Groot Ivory’’ and to follow SoChill.io’s social media handles at the bottom of the article.

About SoChill.io™

SoChill.io™ is the world’s first meditation and digital wellness platform focused on helping companies take an integrated approach to mindful leadership and corporate wellbeing. By making mindfulness actionable, customizable, and measurable, SoChill.io™ is revolutionizing corporate wellness by making it a foundational part of everyday life. Committed to social impact, we’re also the first digital wellness platform to embed social impact into its business model, donating 10% of every booking towards local Sustainable Development Goals.

