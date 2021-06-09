Digital Nomad Lifestyle – “A life of release, not a life of glamor.” An interview with Steve Johnson.

This week I had the pleasure of interviewing Steve Johnson, long-time digital nomad and co-founder of Too Much Tina, a digital marketing firm founded in 2012. A native of Hawaii, Steve grew up in San Diego, CA, and went on to study music at Santa Ana College. He started out with a Radio Shack TRS-80 in the late 1970s and went on to make coding and website design his life. In 1997, Steve began as a publisher with Amazon’s affiliate program and went on to make it his full-time job in 2003. Since then he’s built over a hundred websites for himself and other clients.



What was your inspiration for living and working nomadically? What factors inspired you to leave the stationary lifestyle and start earning money remotely?

I’ve always been a nomad having been born a Navy brat and following my Dad around the Pacific Rim. But it wasn’t until I was 44 years old, after I spent a month riding my motorcycle to Alaska and back, that I really got serious about living as a digital nomad. What helped is that I grew up with computers and built a career in the software industry. I can easily work from anywhere I can get a cellular signal. I was fortunate to have a wife that wanted to do the same thing. She grew up with a family that changed residences every year or two. She saw life in a similar way as I. All I had to do was get rid of most of my heavy things and put the rest into storage.



But a big part of what got us interested in doing this was motorcycling. I really wanted to travel on a bike and live with only the critical things I needed. Somehow I found so much romanticism in being a wanderer with so little to keep track of. My wife didn’t have her own motorcycle, so we bought her a used Kawasaki Ninja 500. After she got her motorcycle endorsement, she was all set to travel with me.



Another aspect to this was our wanting to meet clients in person. My wife really felt that if she could get into a room with someone, she could leverage her skills and close a deal. We had built a marketing business where we could help mom and pop shops reach online customers. Naturally, we combined our life’s experiences of constantly moving around with wanting to meet clients in person. We also wanted to become social media celebrities where we could blog about our journey. We wanted to show the world how private life and business life could become seamless, and we wanted to be that “power couple” that worked and played at 75MPH down the highway.

We ended up traveling across the United States on motorcycles for three years. We stayed in hotels, Airbnb, and with friends and family. We visited clients on both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts, even in Alaska. But after three years of doing it, we felt it was time to upgrade to an RV. We bought a toy hauler trailer and pulled it with a pickup truck. We are still doing that today. We mostly camp on federal lands, including national forests and national parks. We still show up at motorcycle rallies but also RV rallies too. We probably travel about 25,000 miles per year all on the road. Over that time we have built websites, written content, produced video, managed social media, and consulted with nearly a hundred clients. Better yet, we’ve met them all in person thanks to living as digital nomads.



This past summer (August 2020) a client of ours in the RVing industry planned to show some of their trailers at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. My wife offered to visit them there and help them sell trailers! She actually started off by visiting a home decorating store and bought up $500.00 worth of pillows, towels, flowers, candles, you name it… to make their trailers more female-friendly. Our client actually paid us back the $500.00. She spent an entire week stopping people walking by and inviting them inside to see one of the trailers. She actually sold the trailer! It was a couple that wanted to buy a trailer of some kind, but couldn’t make up their mind what to buy. His wife loved the decorations and told our client they wanted to buy the entire trailer, decorations and all! That experience only cemented the relationship we have with our client, but it was only possible because we travel full time as digital nomads.

What unexpected challenges and hurdles have you encountered so far as a digital nomad?

Creating personal space in a relationship becomes difficult when living nomadically, mostly because of tiny living quarters. After a couple of years of traveling in the RV together, my wife chose to buy an SUV and turn it into a camper. Now when we travel, she travels in her own vehicle. She can choose to follow me from Point A to Point B, or she can go off on her own adventure and meet me a week or two later. It actually helps our relationship when we can spend time apart. Otherwise, two people stuck in close quarters together can test your patience.



It was particularly advantageous because she always wanted to visit Alaska. I had motorcycled to Alaska and back several years earlier, and now she wanted to go there too. But now that I have the pickup truck and trailer, I did not want to tow that rig over the potholes and frost heaves of the ALCAN Highway. But having the SUV to herself, and having converted it into a camper, she was able to do it without me. And the best part of that is that she found a new client up there! She already had a friend in Anchorage, who happened to know a dentist in need of a new website. All my wife had to do was visit him in person, and she closed the deal right there.

My wife really misses her wardrobe. Now in the RV, we have more closet space than she did when we traveled on motorcycles. Yet, it’s still very limited. She still wants her collection of shoes and dresses. She loves to collect purses and hats. Even though there are some good habits to be gained from living a nomad lifestyle, it’s still a discipline to hold yourself back from ordering more stuff online.

And on the subject of ordering more stuff, mail service can be a challenge. All of our mail has to come to our niece’s house in California. From there, she opens everything and pays the bills for us. Anything we need to read she photographs and texts us the images. She forwards packages to us wherever we are. We usually have her overnight them to a Fedex or UPS location nearby. When we order stuff online, we can have it sent to a location near us if we are planning to remain in place for a couple of weeks. If not, we will have it delivered to our niece and then forwarded to us whenever we get settled in somewhere. Ultimately, mail delivery to us takes much longer because of all the moving around.Medical needs are another challenge.

My wife has prescriptions she needs refilled. Before we started out as digital nomads, she moved her prescriptions to a national pharmacy chain. She can get them refilled at any location. The trick is to go online at their website and make that location her “home location”. Then when we move across the country to a new campsite, she goes back online and changes the home location again. It sounds easy enough except it is hard to remember to do this each time a refill comes up. We still have to return to Southern California, which is where we have our primary care physicians, just so that we can get the prescriptions rewritten. But having said all this, we tend to visit urgent care clinics whenever a medical need arises. Health insurance will not always cover these visits because they see these as outside of our coverage area. However, visits to an emergency center can be covered if they are truly an emergency in nature.

Do you have any personal anecdotes or stories about the hardships you’ve faced as a location independent worker? How did you overcome them?

Getting repairs done on our toy hauler trailer can really throw a monkey wrench into our day-to-day cycle. I remember camping at Fort Peck Lake in the northwestern region of Montana one summer. The temperature was expected to warm up into the mid-80s, which is great for outdoors, but becomes a distraction when sitting inside working on a laptop. I had turned on both of our air conditioning units. In addition, I had both the refrigerator and water heater running on 120v when I should have had them on propane. Ultimately, it overloaded my generator and caused it to stop. It wouldn’t restart and I checked everything. Finally, I started calling RV repair shops within a hundred miles of where we were. Every one of them was booked out for weeks or months. I finally found a place about two-hundred miles away in Great Falls that could fit me in. So after towing the trailer out there, the place would not return my calls. I couldn’t get my trailer in there for work. I was really upset! I started calling around yet again for RV service shops for another hundred miles around. I found another one in Helena who could work me in, but it would take another week. I agreed. In the meantime, I had to find a cooler location up in the mountains where I could set up camp and wait.

To make matters worse, I developed tooth pain under a molar. I figured it would go away, however it didn’t. It just kept getting worse. I still had several days until I could get our trailer into the shop. I called up a dentist in town and had him look at it. He said it was cracked and there was an abscess forming underneath. He recommended I go get a root canal and try to save the tooth. I just couldn’t do that. The endodontist they recommended didn’t have an opening for another month. My dentist gave me some Norco for pain and a mild antibiotic. Over the next couple days, the pain got worse. I can remember on a Friday night not being able to get any sleep. I sucked on ice cubes nearly every waking minute because the pain was so bad. It took constant icing to deaden the pain. I would have gone back to the dentist and had him yank the tooth out, except it was now early Saturday morning. No dentist office was open. I finally gave up and drove myself to an emergency room and begged them to pull the tooth out right there. They just would not do it. They wanted me to see a dentist instead. They did, however, give me more Norco.



I had to struggle through the rest of Saturday and Sunday sucking ice cubes until I could go back to that dentist and have him yank the tooth. In the meantime, the RV repair shop I was waiting for called back to say they would have to push my appointment back another week because of heavy workload. I was in no mood to discuss it and just told them to cancel my appointment. I finally called the manufacturer of my RV and told them the situation I was in. They were very sympathetic and offered to fix it for me if I brought the trailer to them. Better yet, they would do it for free because my trailer was still under warranty. However, they were in Indiana, which was about 1,500 miles away. But, I agreed because I was too frustrated, and too much in pain to find anything closer. I had my tooth pulled early Monday morning and then immediately began towing to Indiana. I did the entire trip in two days in gauze in my mouth.

When I tell this story to friends, the comment they make the most is about how many miles I traveled to find a repair shop. I don’t actually see that as a hardship. When you live location-independent, the entire country becomes your backyard. Ripping off 1,500 miles in two days doesn’t seem out of the question. What’s frustrating is not finding a repair shop that can fit you in and your tooth feeling like it’s going to explode.

Has any aspect of the lifestyle and career been easier than expected? Is there anything that you thought would be difficult but, in reality, hasn’t been?

We initially thought we would need to keep more things on hand than we really needed. Before we started the road life on motorcycles, my wife wanted to pack medicines, toiletries, and food and water. There was just no way we could fit everything on our bikes. We finally realized we can quickly and easily get just about anything on the road. Over-the-counter medicine can be purchased at a drugstore or grocery store. You can always get hair spray, tooth paste, USB cables, anywhere. The same with food and water. It got to be where each time we arrived somewhere for a week, we would drop off our stuff and then ride out to a grocery store and bring back all the things we wanted. When it came time to pack up and leave, we took with us only a few changes of clothes, our electronics, and left behind everything else.



I mentioned my wife really started missing her wardrobe of clothes and shoes. The solution we came up with is that each time we arrived somewhere with plans to stay for a week or two, she could go to a thrift shop and buy as much as she wanted. But when it was time to pack up and leave town, she would have to donate it back. She loved it! First of all, she loves thrift shops, and second, she loves old things. She could buy up old clothes and shoes and not spend all that much. I really liked it because we didn’t have to carry any of it on our bikes.



We thought that staying in hotels and Airbnb would get very expensive, and it certainly can be. We were surprised how quickly we earned hotel rewards points and how easily we could get more. Chains like Marriott, IHG, and Choice are great because they have locations in small towns in every state. In just a month you can shoot up to the top-tier of their rewards program. Once there, they start piling on more and more points. It got to be where our hotel expenses were half of what it should have been. For each night we stayed, we got another night free.

What character traits would you say are the most important or essential for successful digital nomads?

People who can work independently can succeed as digital nomads. You need to be someone who can figure out what to do by yourself and not require a supervisor. For that matter, a digital nomad needs to be focused on work because there will always be the distraction of a new town that will beckon you to go sight-seeing or try out a new restaurant. It helps if you can find a way to erase the boundaries between work and play so that you’re both working and playing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



I’ve learned that being a good listener is important when you live a lifestyle of traveling to new locations. People on the West Coast are so much different than people who live in the Plains, or even in the Mountain states. I think it’s human nature to just assume that everyone shares the same culture as you. But when you’re in Denver one week and Tulsa the next, you hear different priorities. That is, what’s important to people in Denver is not what is important to people in Tulsa. If you want to create a conversation where you could ultimately hand off a business card, you have to spend time listening carefully and build a new frame of mind where you can connect more effectively.

That being said, it’s beneficial to keep an open mind. Being a digital nomad is not just working online, but connecting with people in the local area. People in San Diego are far more liberal whereas people in Rapid City are far more conservative. Despite where your political, social, and religious ideologies are, if you want to succeed as a digital nomad, you will have to become more empathetic to the culture and lifestyle around you. This is especially true if your work is marketing or closing sales.

If you were starting over from scratch today, what would you do differently?

Aside from having gone nomad much earlier in life, I would not have purchased a house. Before going nomad, I had bought a single family home in Southern California in 2001, at a time when home sales had just started getting hot in that region. It was a lot of money that could have been better used in a nomadic lifestyle. I had gone on to spend almost double in upgrades to the interior and exterior. But as they say, hindsight is always 20/20. I had to travel down a path of learning before I could finally see that investing into your life’s experience is far more real than real property itself. Hopefully, we are now living in a time where location-independence is gaining normality, and adults can see these possibilities earlier in life.

I would have also invested more into my tow vehicle, and invested more into solar and batteries. My pickup truck does fine towing our toy hauler. I just would have preferred a four-wheel drive truck. As it is, having only two-drive wheels prevented us from getting into other boondocking areas. The power is plenty being a 3/4 ton truck. But, we’ve gotten stuck a couple of times and needed help from passers-by to pull us out.



Solar power has been great for us; it’s just that we could certainly use more. The truth is that there’s a learning curve and you just have to get yourself a rig and figure out how much solar power you need. It was probably 18 months into having our toy hauler that we finally put a single 150 watt panel on the roof, only to find that it’s hardly enough. Now, we have 720 watts, along with two six volt golf cart batteries, and a 1,000 watt inverter. That’s enough to run all of our 12 volt appliances and devices, and even charge our electronics. But, I’d like to get more solar to power our microwave oven and refrigerator completely on battery power. We do have an on-board generator to run all of the AC electrical stuff, but with oil pipelines shutting down and gasoline prices going up, that only makes boondocking more expensive.

What would you say to aspiring digital nomads looking to get started on a similar career path? Any words of wisdom or cautionary tales?

I think too many aspiring digital nomads worry about making enough money to support their lifestyle. They should instead focus on how little they need to spend. I see it somewhat comparable to the movie, “Karate Kid” where Mister Miyagi told Daniel-san he had to “wax on, wax off” before he could learn how to fight. I think a lot of digital nomads try to jump off the deep end by starting out with flying first class, traveling across the globe and staying in Instagrammable digs. They ought to instead start out as simple as possible. Certainly yes, you still need income, but the beauty in being a digital nomad is not having to depend so heavily on a paycheck. It’s really about living a life of release, not a life of glamour. Not having to worry, not having a schedule, not having an alarm clock, not having traffic, not having bills, that’s the reward of being a digital nomad. You don’t have to travel to Asia, Europe, or Africa to get that.

I would recommend any digital nomad start by simplifying all the way down next to nothing. I mean, I started out with only a motorcycle, a tent and a laptop. I remember finding obscure forest roads off the main highways of Canada and Alaska and pitching a tent. Not that others should do exactly that, but it really helps to know where your ground is. You learn what you’re made of. You’ll know exactly how little you need to live on. I’ve met an IT professional who drove across the country in his car pitching a tent in forests, deserts, or wherever he can pick up a cellular signal. He bought a membership to Planet Fitness and showers at any location nearby. And it’s not because he’s poor. He’s not. He’s an IT security expert! He just wanted that life of release. Maybe a digital nomad reading this will start by wandering off in their car, work at coffee shops and sleep at rest areas. Only then can he or she know how far up the comfort scale they prefer to upgrade, or if they still prefer to fly first class all over the world.

What were some digital strategies that originally helped get your business or service off the ground, and what were some of the challenges you faced regarding digital marketing?

My wife and I strategized this very subject over several visits to our favorite pub. We figured out that I’m good at creating materials, which might be website design, writing advertising copy, creating social media posts, etc. She’s particularly good at getting attention. She has all the personality, the charisma, the social skills. It helps that she’s cute too. But what’s important is that we recognized we are a digital nomad team and that I have my roles and she has hers.



We started by creating new social media channels around a new business name. We told everyone on our personal social media, along with everyone we knew, that we were going to sell off everything we had, except for our motorcycles, and go ride around the country running a digital marketing business. My wife used her skills to make this sound like it was a big deal, probably bigger than it really was. We told several motorcycle publications and a couple of them actually published a mention. We approached several companies that sold motorcycle gear for sponsorships and a few of them agreed and mentioned us on their social media channels. It was a lot of outreach, and a lot of failed attempts, but we still came away with some successes. It was enough to build a pretty good following on social media.



I can remember riding our motorcycles into Memphis, TN, right along Beale Street, and someone had actually recognized my wife and called out her name. The same thing happened in Eureka Springs, AR when another couple recognized my wife. Then one time we stopped at a restaurant in Longmont, CO. As we were parking our motorcycles, a guy came out and called me by my name. I had never met him before, but he said he had been reading my motorcycle blog. About two years later, we were at a motorcycle event in San Diego, the same thing happened again. But, it was a police officer who had been reading my blog and wanted to shake my hand.



All that publicity helped us get a lot of clients. Companies that sold motorcycle gear hired us for marketing services. Motorcycle magazines approached us to do articles. Eventually, we went on to do some publicity for Indian Motorcycles.

Now that we’re living in an RV, we’ve repurposed that same strategy into the RVing industry. We approached the manufacturer of our trailer to organize an owner’s group. We now run ATC Owners and we organize rallies and campouts. We also started a website about camping off-grid called, “Boondocker’s Bible” and reach out to dealers that sell RVs and trailers for sponsorships. This amount of effort may not always earn money directly, but it spreads the word around and gets us marketing clients.



With respect to challenges, we have encountered several prospective clients that felt apprehensive working with a digital marketing team that lives and works entirely on the road. And there are some clients out there that will never feel comfortable about it. However, most of our clients are those who are either in the motorcycle or RVing industry, which already understands travel, or are business owners that we have personally met face-to-face. Being a digital nomad means being able to travel to your clients and letting them get to know you on a personal level.

Do you have a preferred platform for communications and gaining new exposure?

We love Slack. It’s our central hub for organizing information and communication. It integrates with Google Calendar, Tasks, Gmail, Drive, etc. But my wife is still very much old school when it comes to reaching out to clients. She’s all about attending local events in person and bringing business cards with her. She follows up with email, follows clients on their social media. Being a digital nomad lends itself to going wherever your clients are and taking advantage of in-person contact.

Honestly, we don’t rely too heavily on social media to reach new prospects. We only use it to give existing fans and clients some way to follow us. We still do things the old school way of attending events in person and trading business cards. My wife then follows up with a phone call, and she’ll follow them on their social media channels and interact with them there. But, it always starts with some kind of in-person contact. We love hanging out at bars and pubs and sitting at the bar itself because you can talk to people sitting next to you or to the bartender. Ultimately, you leave them with a business card. We’ve received a lot of business referrals from striking up great conversations with strangers and placing that little piece of cardstock in their hands.



I remember we were in Menifee, CA, which is a small town by California standards, like 100,000 people. We learned there was going to be a dedication ceremony for a new city park. We decided to attend. After the ceremony we got to meet the city’s Mayor. We had a great conversation with him. When he asked me for a business card, I was embarrassed to say that I forgot to bring mine. I had no idea that going to a dedication ceremony would result in us meeting such an important person. He said, “Never ever go naked!”, which was his way of saying never go without business cards. Now I always keep a few business cards in my wallet