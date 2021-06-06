Jen Proctor of Cultivated Entertainment: “You don’t need to know the end destination”

You don’t need to know the end destination. In the beginning of my career, I would get so flustered and overthink every little detail and step of my career. Now looking back and looking forward to what’s to come- I know that you must do what feels right in that moment. Always trust your gut and follow your heart and it will never fail you.

Jen Proctor is the CEO and founder of the full-service talent consulting firm, Cultivated Entertainment. She is responsible for bringing talent, news makers and tastemakers to various platforms like TV, digital, live, brands and events. Cultivated’s clients span both coasts of the US and overseas. Jen approaches every aspect of her life and business with compassion and contributes her success to incredible relationships and trust.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town outside of Los Angeles. I have one younger brother and one younger sister and we lost our mother at a young age. I took on a role of not just a big sister, but more like Mom to my brother and sister early on. I learned independence and responsibility in a way many others don’t experience.

Our father is an Entrepreneur and ran his own business. He taught the three of us kids what it means to work hard for what you want and the life you want to create for yourself. We spent our summers out on the lake learning to water ski and we spent the winters in the sand dunes, riding off road bikes and dune buggies. While I experienced so much loss at a young age, my life was rich with love and experience and a family who remain my rocks to this day.

My life growing up was one of hard lessons and incredible times, friendships and heartbreak, but most importantly, I am who I am today because of every person and everything that was a part of my experience.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

The most important thing in my life as a young girl was music. I practically came out of the womb singing, and I credit music as my saving grace and therapy for everything I went through as a child. I sang in several groups and competed as a solo artist in many competitions at various levels. Every day after school I had some singing or dance class- I was 100% committed and there was nothing I loved more.

When it was time for college, I knew I didn’t want to study music, because I had studied it for so many years. I went to college for Journalism and Communication. My dream was to become the next Katie Couric, the performer in me was not afraid of the camera and the creative in me loved the investigative nature of journalism. Through college I had some incredible internships, and credit much of that to my Alma mater, University of Southern California. The advisors and professors there truly helped me land internships that were meaningful and most of all an excellent learning experience for me.

After graduating college I moved to New York to start my career. It was TOUGH- I had no money, very few friends and for the first time in my life I was unsure about who I was and what I wanted to do with my life. I worked harder than I ever imagined- I held down two full time jobs and slowly climbed the ranks in the Entertainment world.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Very early on in my career I had a mentor who was a great television Executive. We would meet every few months or so for lunch or dinner and he was a huge part in helping me make career decisions and understand the nature and politics of Entertainment.

I had been offered a job at what some might say is the dream company in Entertainment. Then, my current company offered me a promotion and more money to stay. I was maybe 24 or 25 and had no clue what to do. This felt like the hardest decision I ever had to make. My whole life depended on this, at least that is what it seemed like at the time. I went to dinner with my mentor for his advice and he told me it didn’t matter what I decided because he was going to have me be his head of talent in Los Angeles in a year’s time on a new show. Sure enough a few months later I got the call for the position back home in Los Angeles and off I went.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A lesson I learned very early on is BE PREPARED. I had a chance in a very early stage of my career to attend some high level meetings. My boss put me on the spot and I completely froze in front of all the executives. I actually couldn’t find words and turned bright red. From that moment on it was a bit of a joke whenever the executives saw me in the halls and around the building, etc. Fortunately, I was given many opportunities to make up for this and to this day I am ALWAYS prepared.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am so fortunate to have many people that I look up to and have helped guide me my entire life and career. First and foremost, my Father who taught me that I can achieve anything. Many teachers at my Elementary school and High School, who were with me in the pain of losing my Mother at 13. I am so grateful for them as teachers and friends, pushing me to keep going and follow my dreams. I am grateful for my first bosses who allowed me to go above and beyond the job description, challenge myself and to guide me on how best to do things. My mentor as I mentioned, who always helped me make those tough career decisions. And now, I am grateful for my Cultivated team. Every day I learn lessons from my incredible team on how to be a better human and boss.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

We hear this all the time, but it is very true- through failure comes lessons. If you are afraid to fail then you are afraid to learn lessons, grow and become better. I am a firm believer that you can do anything if you work hard enough and actually believe in yourself. You are the ONLY person who can make your dreams come true.

What drives you to get up every day and work in TV and Film? What change do you want to see in the industry going forward?

Every single day is a new adventure. What I have been so fortunate to build at my company is a place where no two projects are the same. We work across all forms of media and with every type of talent you can imagine. I wake up every morning with a giant smile because I know new adventures await every day. My hope is that the industry continues on this current and beautiful journey of creating content that is powerful, meaningful and raw.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

We are currently working on some incredible things- and more importantly, meaningful things. The last year we have been fortunate to work on a project for Graduation (Dear Class of 2020), Black Lives Matter (Bear Witness Take Action Pt. 2), New Years (Hello 2021), Black History Month (Black Renaissance), Earth Day (Earth Day! The Musical) and more. Coming up we have projects for this year’s Pride with companies like YouTube and iHeart Media, Cancer Fundraising and Awareness, Father’s Day and something very special for Asian Awareness month and anti-Asian hate. Entertainment is always fun but when your work crosses the threshold and actually pushes for change and making a difference, there is a joy and satisfaction that I can’t explain. My plan for our future is to keep working on projects that inspire, push for positive change and showcase voices that might otherwise be silent.

We are very interested in looking at diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture and our youth growing up today?

1. As a mother of a new baby boy, I long for a world where we are all equal. One where people of all shapes, sizes and colors are embraced and valued, where love and capability are valued over all. I want my son to grow up in a world where reality is truly reflected on screen and vice versa.

2. Entertainment is always a constant, this industry sets the norms and tones for our culture. Thus, it is our industry’s responsibility to reflect the world that truly exists. A beautiful potpourri of all types of people. Everyone deserves a chance to share their talents with the world regardless of what they look like, and the world deserves to see and hear those talents just the same.

3. It’s imperative to the survival of the entertainment industry to embrace change. As a talent executive, I’ve seen such a shift in recent years across mediums, a push to cast and book more diverse talent, from race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, shape, etc.. Not only is this crucial for representation and understanding the lived experience, but because when content reflects who we are as a society it has the ability to reach a wider, more diverse audience. You can really connect with people and that’s just good business, especially when there have never been more options for entertainment.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. You don’t need to know the end destination. In the beginning of my career, I would get so flustered and overthink every little detail and step of my career. Now looking back and looking forward to what’s to come- I know that you must do what feels right in that moment. Always trust your gut and follow your heart and it will never fail you.

2. Don’t listen to them. Early on, I would get so caught up in worrying what everyone thought of me. As long as you are good with you, that’s all that matters.

3. Slow down and smell the roses. We hear this all the time, but I wish I had been a bit more present at times and not so worried about what was coming next. Enjoy the moment.

4. Do it better. Every time you think you have completed a task, do it even better the next time. Challenging yourself in the most mundane of activities is the way to learn excellence.

5. Spend more time alone. I have always been a social butterfly, but there is a lot of value in spending time with yourself. I learned this lesson a bit later in life and realized how much I learned about myself in just being alone.

Can you share with our readers any selfcare routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

1. Every day I check in with myself. How am I feeling mentally, physically and spiritually? Just a quick little thing while I’m brushing my teeth or getting ready for the day. It makes me present in the day, and no matter how I’m feeling, I acknowledge it and move forward.

2. I try to move my body every day. Whether that’s an actual workout, or a short walk or just a good mini stretch session. If I don’t “move” on a particular day, I feel it!

3. Communicate! I always try to express how I’m feeling to my partner and friends/confidants. It’s healing and healthy to share your feelings and not keep things locked up.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There was a quote I fell in love with when I was in high school, in fact it was the quote I listed in my Senior Year book. “Life isn’t measured by the breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away” — it’s trite and cheesy, but this has been so true for me and my life. I strive to create those moments every single day. I work hard to enjoy the moments and experiences that life presents and that I work hard for.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My movement would be all about mental health and sharing our experiences. I long for a world that we feel comfortable and confident to truly and vulnerably share the experiences (good and bad) that make us who we are. I have learned so many lessons and formed so many relationships by sharing my losses and hardships. We all have experiences that we are ashamed of or afraid to talk about and one day I hope that is not the case.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

If I could have lunch with anyone, it would honestly be my mother. I lost her at a young age, I wish I could have an adult conversation with her.

