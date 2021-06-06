Sarantos: “Get started”

Get started. So many people don’t even try to do or get things they’ve always wanted. Don’t wait. Start today. I waited for several reasons until I was older to start and still regret waiting so long even though I’ve been doing this almost a decade and put out almost 300 songs.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Singer, Songwriter, Author and Radio Host, Sarantos.

Sarantos is a DIY international award-winning solo music artist, singer-songwriter, proud nerd, multi-instrumentalist, book author, comic book nut, radio show host, poet and part time spy. His music is a cross between Queen, Michael Jackson and Ed Sheeran. 2021 is Year #8 of his journey. Sarantos continues to release a new song, music video, book chapter and poem every month shaping his music to life! In 7 years, he has released 14 albums with 178 original tracks as well as 7 fiction/fantasy books that parallel the songs!He has had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals & cues.

Every year until the day he dies, Sarantos will release a new song and lyric video on the 1st week of every month, a new music video the 2nd week, a new book chapter the 3rd week, and a new Uncut Behind The Scenes video & Poem the 4th week of every month. The CD & book will then be released every November along with a surprise Instrumental CD. Every year. Forever.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I began writing lyrics as a small child while “people watching” in my family’s restaurant. Of course, that was when I wasn’t working and helping out as a cook, dishwasher, waiter or cashier. In those days, I always carried a pad of paper, loose-leaf sheet, or even a napkin. I never knew when the inspiration would strike. My family was very friendly toward music and although my parents did not play any musical instruments, we routinely listened to music, danced and enjoyed each other’s company with music as much as we could.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have undergone several personal challenges in the last few years but my dad’s passing away in 2010 after a long, hard-fought battle with lung cancer really put me over the edge. I had also personally dealt with some health issues like asthma and allergies, which severely affected my singing style. After mourning my father’s death for a long time, I woke up one day and decided that the timing was finally right. This was always my lifelong dream and I was tired of doing nothing about it and watching life pass me by. My main inspiration, however, is to raise money for charity. A nice chunk of any music related sales go straight to charity!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I had two fans ask me for my autograph from Northern Europe many years ago. Of course, I was thrilled and mailed two signed posters out to them. I was so humbled to receive a thank you email from them showing off my autographed poster a few weeks later. To my surprise, they were full of smiles in bed in their long-term facility. I had no idea they were on ventilators and were paraplegics. I was so touched and honored. I still smile thinking that my music could possibly bring such joy to my fans.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I had someone contact me to collaborate. I had never done it, but I figured I’d try it out. They wanted to do the vocals only. So, we agreed to split things 50–50 and I worked on the music and lyrics since they didn’t know how to make any music. They then decided they didn’t want to work together, of course, after I had sent them a high res copy of the music and lyrics. Imagine my surprise when 6 months later I heard my song on the radio with their vocals! Taught me to get stuff in writing and work out the business side and paperwork first. Hopefully this doesn’t happen to any other musicians.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently working on my next music video launch. I just had a song place on the top % in the UK for iTunes on the Singer Songwriter charts. It’s going to be an exciting year!!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Hopefully racism is a thing of the past. It’s morally and ethically irresponsible. There is no place for it. There is no logic or emotion that justifies it. My three reasons are simple: 1. We are all human and bleed the same color. 2. Color should have zero advantageous or disadvantages. 3. Everyone should be judged by the merits of their work whether that is art, athletics, academics, music or whatever it is, nothing else should matter.

Our culture can turn over a new leaf and leave the unethical biases of our past back in the past. We are all one and the same. Spread love, not hate.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Get started. So many people don’t even try to do or get things they’ve always wanted. Don’t wait. Start today. I waited for several reasons until I was older to start and still regret waiting so long even though I’ve been doing this almost a decade and put out almost 300 songs.

2. It’ll take you 10 years to become an overnight sensation. I released my 1st song and thought it would go viral. It didn’t happen. I kept going thru this cycle of excitement and disappointment for the next 50 songs I released. Finally, I realized it just takes time. So I stopped all marketing and decided to just focus on getting better at my craft. No excuses.

3. Be so good they can’t ignore you. I read the Steve Martin bio with this title and it really opened my eyes. This I can control, the other stuff, not so much. Who cares if you’re not signed to a big label or have $2 Million supporting your latest single. Do you. Be you. But the best you, you can be. When your art gets to where it needs to be, the big boys/girls will find you.

4. Connections really do matter. Get over it, they do. Stop being bitter or complaining about it. Get so good they can’t ignore you and be humble and honest when important people throw themselves at you. But be yourself. Remember your roots and where you came from. Remember what you want out of life. Focus on where you want to be and where you want to go. They can help you get there.

5. Don’t get screwed. There are so many sharks out there — promoters, marketers, streaming playlisters, labels, managers, musicians etc. Do what you do but get stuff in writing and don’t sign away everything at the first person that comes at you. Do your research and google them. There’s way too much fraud. Don’t fall for it. Protect yourself. Hire a lawyer if you need to, they are worth the financial investment!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Ask yourself if this is a job or hobby for you. Adjust your goals and workflow accordingly. Sleep well, workout, meditate and have time to yourself. It’s not 100% music all the time. Enjoy your friends and family. Your brain, ears and mind need a break. Take it. It will help you focus more.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Every song has a charity associated or attached to it. A certain amount of proceeds go to it. Share the love, share the wealth.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My dad. He was a workaholic. I got my work ethic from him. My father’s death affected me for a long time but I woke up one day and decided that I had to pursue my dream. My dad died not having done anything in his life except working hard for his family. He helped get me where I am today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I love this quote and of course just had to use it on my 1st music video — “Do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” –Ralph Wald Emerson. The one tip that I would give to other aspiring independent artists is to just go for it. Everyone has a dream of their own, but the problem is that most people do not have enough courage to go grab it. So take the chance, grab the mic and just sing…no one can stop you.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’ve got nothing but respect for what Taylor Swift has accomplished. Just wow. Her story from start to finish is a work of art. Such a perfect example of how to do things the right way. An inspiration on many levels — songwriting, performance, business, taking a stand, respecting people she works with etc

How can our readers follow you online?

Website

http://www.melogia.com

Sarantos Youtube:

http://www.youtube.com/user/SarantosMelogia

Sarantos Apple Music:

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/sarantos/784136489

Sarantos Spotify:

Sarantos Pandora:

https://www.pandora.com/artist/sarantos/ARkbdtZ3mtdXgV4

Sarantos Deezer:

http://www.deezer.com/artist/5646635

Sarantos Facebook artist page:

https://www.facebook.com/Sarantosmelogia

Sarantos Twitter:

http://www.twitter.com/sarantosmelogia

Sarantos Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/sarantosmelogia

Sarantos Tik Tok:

@sarantos

https://www.tiktok.com/@sarantos/video/276492633601081344?source=h5_m

Sarantos LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarantos-melogia-80802112b

The Songwriter Show RSS feed:

https://www.spreaker.com/show/4297091/episodes/feed

https://feed.pod.co/the-songwriter-show-1

The Songwriter Show on iHeart Radio:

Sarantos Soundcloud:

http://soundcloud.com/sarantos-melogia

Sarantos Tumblr:

https://www.tumblr.com/blog/sarantosmelogia

Sarantos Vimeo:

Sarantos Reverbnation:

http://www.reverbnation.com/sarantosmelogia

Sarantos Book Shop Page:

https://store.bookbaby.com/bookshop/profile/index.aspx?profileURL=Sarantos

Sarantos Amazon Author Book Page:

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!