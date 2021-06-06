Patrice Washington: “Gratitude removes the idea of victimhood”

Gratitude removes the idea of victimhood. — Showing gratefulness changes your mindset to believe that you are a victor, not a victim. Through victorious thoughts you can tap into your purpose and use your power to encourage others to do the same.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Patrice Washington.

In 2020, SUCCESS Magazine named Patrice Washington one of 12 Inspiring Black Voices in Personal Development and she continues to be consistently called on for her expertise by national media. As an award-winning intuitive author, transformational speaker, hope-restoring coach, and conscious media personality, Patrice is committed to teaching a holistic approach to life while redefining the term “wealth” back to its original meaning, “well-being.”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Of course and thank you so much for having me. I originally started in real estate and lived what most would consider a “wealthy” lifestyle. However, after the housing market crashed in 2008, my husband and I lost everything, we went from wealthy to welfare instantly. We ended up moving out of our nice home in California and into a one bedroom apartment in Louisiana with our toddler and had to start completely over financially.

One day, while my daughter and husband were out of the house, I finally hit rock bottom and found myself crying on the bathroom floor asking God how something like that could happen to me. I was led to open my bible and immediately the scripture in Proverbs 17:16 was presented to me, which read: “What good is money in the hands of a fool if they have no desire to seek wisdom?”

At that moment, I climbed out of my dark valley and decided that I would find wise counsel and seek wisdom — not just knowledge — in order to find wealth. I also committed to sharing whatever I learned along the way with anyone willing to listen.

I took the passion for financial education that I developed while running my real estate business and used it to start over, and realized that my purpose here is to help people Redefining Wealth by understanding how they can live their life’s purpose, find fulfillment, and earn more than they’ve ever imagined without chasing money. Which brings us to where we are today with Redefining Wealth.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

That’s really hard to answer. I find something interesting every day which is what keeps me motivated and committed to this work. At times what I find interesting is the ‘aha’ moment on a student’s face and other times I’m just blown away at how far I’ve come since that dark valley moment.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite “Life Lesson Quote” is actually a daily mantra that my husband and I came up with as we were rebuilding our finances. As I mentioned, we lost everything in the 2008 recession — our money, cars, home, real estate investments, and business assets. With our properties gone, our businesses defunct, and our matching Range Rovers turned in to the

dealer, we had to make some tough decisions. We still had a yellow cargo van we owned outright, but the vehicle had a hole in the floor, was covered in residue from old marketing stickers, and had expired tags.

The van could have become our new normal, but Gerald and I were in agreement that financial struggle wouldn’t be our reality forever. We needed the right mindset to keep us going when things looked bleakest so we created daily mantras to program ourselves for success. When we drove past beautiful homes or passed a Range Rover, instead of going into a “woe is me” story, we said out loud: “Been there, done that, on the way back.”

This mantra reminded us of what was possible and evidence showed up to confirm our belief. In fact, the first car I purchased after moving to Atlanta was an older model Range Rover, which I paid for by bartering with the owner to do some work as the office manager of her salon. There would’ve been nothing wrong with shopping for a more modest car, but driving the Range Rover reminded me I was on my way back up. It was a tangible manifestation of the truth behind our mantra.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

One book that has made a significant impact on my life is Think and Grow Rich: A Black Choice by Dr. Dennis Kimbro. In the book, he shares the story about his lowest financial point, where at the time, he was committed to writing and publishing his first book, but he had no money coming

in. His home fell into foreclosure, the two family cars were repossessed and Dr. Kimbro felt like a failure as a husband and a father. After an interesting encounter at a Chinese restaurant, he came across a fortune cookie message that read, “You will be surrounded by faith and funds.”

He goes into the story in much more detail, but he chose to pursue purpose that night, returned home and ensured his family that they would never be in that position again. He went to work on his book, finished it, sent it out and two months after that dinner, twelve of the top publishing houses went into a bidding war for his book, which sold for the kind of advance most authors only dream of earning. Dr.Kimbro’s story resonates with me because our stories are very similar. He could have accepted the fortune life gave him and given up when things got hard, but he chose to honor his purpose and persevere. He pushed to finish, sell, and publish his book, and his efforts were rewarded.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I won’t give away any details, but let’s just say my team and I are working to strengthen the women in our community by prioritizing what we call the PEOPLE Pilar. We believe in focusing on relationships that matter and our latest project will help further the connections already

created within our community by delivering tangible experiences where Purpose Chasers can receive physical support and accountability.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Funny enough, I am grateful for Dr. Dennis Kimbro. He actually became a mentor of mine later on in life. When I mentioned moving to Atlanta and buying a used Range Rover by bartering to work for a woman who owned a salon, almost eight years after I first read his book, Dr. Kimbro walked into the Salon with his wife.

When I met him, I didn’t just have a fan-girl moment, I was able to speak intelligently about how his wisdom had changed my life for the better. He generously invited me to have lunch with him, and when we met, I told him my story and how I was rebuilding my finances. He encouraged me

to write my first book by repurposing and adding to blog posts I’d already written and following his advice, I was already sixty percent of the way to writing Real Money Answers: College Life and Beyond, my very first book. Since then, Dr. Kimbro and I have remained in touch, he has become one of my mentors.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

My concept of gratitude aligns with principles from my faith. As a Christian, my faith teaches me that all things work for my good and to count it all joy even when circumstances don’t seem to go my way, because God is always working in my favor. By practicing what I claim to believe, I’ve learned how to find the positive in any situation or at the very least, actively search for it. So gratitude, for me, is making an effort in every situation to find a blessing or a lesson that I can be thankful and/or grateful for.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I don’t believe it’s possible to feel gratitude unless you have faith in something greater than yourself. This isn’t a call for anyone to convert or even to practice Christianity the way I do, I can only tell you that there’s great value in believing in something greater than you or me.

Understanding and living your faith — whatever it may be — will prepare you for the valleys you’ll inevitably go through and will make the mountaintops that much more fulfilling. When we fail to experience gratitude we typically dwell in victimhood and fail to look for the “blessing” or “lesson” in every situation. If you want to experience gratitude, you have to demonstrate your

faith in real life. You have to fight to find the good in everything you experience and be grateful for either outcome.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each? This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

There are so many ways that gratitude can enhance our lives and increase our overall mental wellness, but I personally believe the following:

1. Gratitude removes the idea of victimhood. — Showing gratefulness changes your mindset to believe that you are a victor, not a victim. Through victorious thoughts you can tap into your purpose and use your power to encourage others to do the same.

2. Gratitude increases giving. — When we’re grateful for what we have we tend to give more to others because we no longer feel a need to compare. Comparison sparks competition, but gratitude sparks giving.

3. Gratitude can track growth. — When you document all of the things you’re grateful and experience a moment of doubt, you can refer back to gratitude to how much you’ve grown since changing your attitude.

4. Gratitude extends grace. — Being grateful can show you the error of your ways and can teach you how to approach others with the same patience and grace that you receive when you’re grateful.

5. Gratitude encourages thoughtful gestures. — We all want to feel appreciated and loved, and by showing gratitude to others by extending words of appreciation or notes of admiration, we share with each other how grateful we are for each other, making the world a better place.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

I kind of touched on this earlier, but gratitude removes the idea of victimhood. Too often, bad things happen and we walk around with a “woe is me” mentality. When we let bad situations become our reality, we internalize negativity and build the belief that we don’t deserve better or can’t do better. Our mental health is subject to what we believe. When we believe that there is a lesson or a blessing in a bad situation, we no longer fall victim to our own negative thoughts and can begin building an attitude of gratitude and form beliefs that speak to self love and continued growth.

All of the items mentioned in the last question are a few examples of what can happen when we take care of our mental health and embrace gratitude whole-heartedly.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

Here’s one of my Redefine Wealth for Yourself action steps that I believe is a great practice that you can use when you’re feeling down:

Develop a habit of finding the good in every situation. When you want to complain, check yourself by asking, “Blessing or lesson?” Identify one or the other and express your appreciation for it.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

“Believe Bigger”: Marshawn Evans

“Live Free”: DeVon Franklin

The Law of Attraction Money App

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I like to believe that I’ve already started a movement of women who are Redefining Wealth For Themselves. Our platform “Redefine Wealth” focuses on the original twelfth century definition of wealth which states that wealth is “the condition of overall well-being”.

Too often we focus on building wealth through money and material possessions, but until we achieve an overwhelming sense of wellness in other areas of our life like, our physical and mental fitness, our faith, our relationships, and our space, we will never be able to appreciate and maintain the financial wealth that we work for.

So to answer your question, my movement would be to change the world by teaching everyone how to Redefine Wealth.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

The best way you can follow my work and join our movement is by visiting PatriceWashington.com, purchasing my book, Redefine Wealth For Yourself, and by streaming the Redefining Wealth Podcast every Thursday on all podcasting platforms.

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!