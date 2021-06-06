Belinda Fraley Huesman: “You need Focus!”

You need Focus! Focus on the one thing that will make you money, and then time block. My Dad made a million and lost a million more times than we could count because of his lack of focus. If it was a nice day and the property needed clearing, he would go and buy a bulldozer, nevermind it wasn’t in the budget. I am learning this slowly. The book, “The One Thing,” by Gary Keller and co-author Jay Papasan, has helped me greatly with this concept.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Belinda Fraley Huesman.

Belinda Fraley Huesman is The Menopause Outlaw, a motivational singer-songwriter aiming to outlaw ageism and “write” the wrong in the music industry through the power of story and song. She is founder and CEO of Menopause Outlaws LLC, and The M.O. Network, a digital community to empower women to connect their passion to their purpose, age fearlessly and defy boundaries. Https:www.themonetwork.org

She is the author of an inspirational children’s book, “Wings,” currently available on Amazon. She is partially responsible for “Loretta’s Law,” the 2010 Maryland Uniform Power of Attorney Act. She has been recognized as a 2018 CEO of the Year by The Daily Record of Baltimore and one of the “Women Who Make a Difference,” in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in a corner row home in a small town called Brooklyn on the outskirts of Baltimore. Life seemed idyllic during my younger years in a neighborhood with all of the small-town American conveniences. My mom was always home. We did not want for anything. Everything was a short walk either to a corner store, firehouse, library, the recreation center where my twin and I took tap and ballet lessons. My father was self-employed and worked long hours at anything and everything to make money. When I was ten years old he purchased a big house and bar on a hill, which was the beginning of the end of my parent’s marriage. That event coincided with a hit song that changed my life: Carol King’s song, “It’s Too Late. It became the theme song, played over and over from my front row seat of my parent’s divorce. I realized then that songwriters wrote about real life. At the age of eleven, I saved my allowance and purchased the album Tapestry. I learned every song, sang every note and instinctively knew I wanted to become a songwriter. That album changed the course of my life and my dreams.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I dreamed of becoming a songwriter from the time I was eleven, however, I didn’t own my dream and talent until much later in life. The words of my late mother are what spurs me on this career path today. She said, “Don’t be like me, go after your dreams. Even if you fail, it won’t be because you didn’t try.” Unfortunately, she never had the opportunity to share her own artistry. Her dreams were hidden in a book on the shelf. My mother never had the chance to experience her life the way I am experiencing mine today. After she died, I didn’t want to waste another minute: I had to honor my mother and myself. I was thirty when she passed and it was then that I started traveling back and forth between Baltimore and Nashville. My goal was to learn all I could about the music industry and share my writing.

I heard the term Menopause Outlaws back in 2010, from a co-writer and singer in the church worship band. We adopted the name for a writing project we took to Nashville. We wanted to write songs that spoke to our demographic, songs that we wanted to hear on the radio. We became co-writers and business partners and believed Menopause Outlaws was a memorable name that would ring true with many, many women. These are women who are living on their own terms, outside the box of the stereotypical fifty-year-old. Personally, I felt I was the embodiment of this term, finally pursuing my dream of writing.

We trademarked the name, and I eventually took sole ownership of the trademark and kept it going. I was fortunate to meet the late Lorna Flowers who set me up with writing appointments with other writers who seemed excited about the project. After pitching some of the songs, we were told it was a very niche market and our songs would never make it to radio. I went back to Baltimore and put the project on the shelf for almost eight years to run a local arts center in Baltimore.

After bringing about a one-woman fundraiser for the center aptly called, “Hero of my Own Story,” I felt called to pick this name back up with a larger purpose: To sing and inspire women to believe that dreams never die. My song, “Just Because,” expresses this:

Those dreams of yesterday have been seasoned with time

Where there’s a will, there’s a way and still ours to find…Just Because.

Being a numbers person, the demographic of women within the phase of menopause (approximately a ten year stage) will reach 1.1 billion by 2025. This is not a niche market anymore. I thought, “Why not be the poster child for this movement with a name like The Menopause Outlaw?” To de-stigmatize the word “menopause” itself and be an example of a woman aging fearlessly. I revived the little girl I left behind and now know, it’s not too late!

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Prior to transitioning out of my position at the arts center I felt I needed to start attending events in Nashville to surround myself with a team. I first attended “Change the Conversation — Surrounding Yourself with an Artist’s Team” which helped me learn quite a bit. I then attended “The Creative Exchange Conference,” hosted by the Arts and Business Council of Greater Nashville (www.abcnashville.com). Serendipitously, it was at that conference that I connected with John Leal, Brace Artist Management, who then connected me with journalist and author, Katharine Poole, who has been both supportive and passionate about the mission of Menopause Outlaws (The M.O. Network).

Can you share with us an interesting story about living in Nashville?

Prior to moving to Nashville ten years ago, I traveled back and forth for years. I used to stay with a dear friend I met through Nashville Songwriters Association International’s (NSAI) Baltimore chapter. He reminded me very much of my brother, a very kind-hearted man. He lived in a two-bedroom apartment off of I24. When I settled in the spare bedroom one night, he said, “Whatever you do, don’t touch the windows.” He said he had been robbed several times so he purchased an electric fence at Ace Hardware so someone would actually get shocked if they tried to break in.

Unfortunately, the clicking sound of the electric fence kept me awake that night. The next day I went for my walk and called my husband who had never even met this gentleman. I said, “I wanna get my own place here and sleep in my own bed with my own sheets.”

He said, “Honey, just go check into a hotel.”

I said, “No, my Mom died when she was 54, I am turning 50 and I don’t have time to waste. This is something I have always wanted to do.” So, I found a one-bedroom apartment on the third floor with a beautiful view, a pool and garage in a small gated community on Old Hickory Boulevard that day. It was perfect.

I do not reside in Nashville full time currently: I travel back and forth between my home in Maryland and doing studio work in Nashville. What strikes me most about Nashville is the strength and supportive nature of the Nashville Community. Now my home away from home is Hilton Suites in Brentwood. There is nothing like the scent of bacon frying in the morning to make you feel like you are home.

Can you share with us a few of the best parts of living in Nashville? We’d love to hear some specific examples or stories about that.

Levy’s and Moda Boutique! I love to shop! And I can’t leave out Dillards!

Nashville is an incredible place, with an amazing artistic community. People don’t realize that Nashville has so much more to offer than music. Of course the music is one of the highlights, and there are so many other gems in Nashville. It is a city of great culinary diversity, and of amazing southern cuisine. It is a city of arts with a depth of history. It is a city full of entrepreneurs and strong women, many organizations like “Change the Conversation’’ and “Nashville Music Equality” are making strides to address timely issues such as diversity and inclusion. Nashville is a courageous town.

This past year the city has endured a devastating tornado, a Christmas bombing, and a massive flooding, all in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. I have heard stories of great resilience and people coming together to literally rebuild the destruction and support each other. One story that struck me was about three children (between the ages of four and nine), whose parents are teaching them to save money and give back. One day they visited the “Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee” and brought their jars filled with coins and small bills. Each one donated to a cause of their choosing. This is the type of community responsibility, caring and wisdom that we all have to pass down to future generations.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My father brought me to Nashville about a year after my mom passed. We stopped in the Walgreens near Green Hills. While there a gentleman stopped my dad and maybe noticed my big hair and told him he could make me a star. He seemed to be a legitimate industry professional with credentials, and we believed him. We soon met in the downtown Marriott and signed on the dotted line. Our next trip up was to demo some of my songs in the RCA building. I finally expressed to my father that I thought these people were not as legit as they proclaimed. I said, “I mean come on dad, his son is missing teeth. If he were such a big time producer, wouldn’t he fix his teeth?”

My takeaway — Always do your research, and don’t be naive. The good thing that came out of it was an invitation to the CRS Seminar where I met Jim McBride who wrote “Chasing that Neon Rainbow,” with Alan Jackson. Jim told me about Nashville Songwriters Association International,. Once I became a member, I became a workshop facilitator in the Dallas and Baltimore NSAI chapters while I continued to hone my craft.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am filled with deep gratitude for my twin, a true gift from God. She is a woman who has more grace than anyone I know. She has been a cheerleader, a sounding board, a mentor, an example of a woman who blazed her own trail and models that everyday to her children. I am lucky to be Brenda’s sister.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am excited to be writing songs again. This past year was a strange time for all of us and pivoting seemed to be the norm. However, now that things are opening up again, traveling to Nashville to go into the studio to lay down “Menopause Outlaw” is the most exciting project ever. “Menopause Outlaw” will be the breakout song to introduce the brand and mission to outlaw ageism through the power of story and song.

However, what I find most exhilarating is creating a new mindset with the movement #menopauseoutlaws. To see all these pieces coming together to shift the paradigm of ageism is really remarkable. Perhaps we can even change the meaning of the word menopause to include wisdom. We will surely need our collective wisdom to outlaw the stigma attached to women over 40 and defy the current boundaries our society boxes us into.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You need Passion! Passion illuminates the path experience has yet to walk. Our passion may change periodically according to the seasons in our life but if we don’t have it we are only going through the motions. You need Money! Bootstrapping your business only will get you so far. My Visa has been getting a workout. On my honeymoon in Napa, my husband and I saw a sign that said, “Boz Scaggs Tonight.” We stopped the car and ran to the ticket office and they had just sold out. However, the lady told me to come back later, to check for cancellations. So, I jumped back in the car and said, “Well, I will just pray.” We came back later to check and I ran back out to the car after purchasing the tickets saying, “Jesus and Visa!” But seriously, having a business model that builds income is pertinent. You need Focus! Focus on the one thing that will make you money, and then time block. My Dad made a million and lost a million more times than we could count because of his lack of focus. If it was a nice day and the property needed clearing, he would go and buy a bulldozer, nevermind it wasn’t in the budget. I am learning this slowly. The book, “The One Thing,” by Gary Keller and co-author Jay Papasan, has helped me greatly with this concept. You need Belief in yourself. Doubt will set in. Surrounding yourself with people who are where you want to go is vital. You need Courage because you will need it for the days when fear shows up. Live by your own light and instinctively a path will appear. From my own personal experience, I found that following along in the footsteps of my family and working in a family business was the easy route. It takes courage and sometimes years to walk away and live by your own light.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Having a supportive team is key. Life is hard, don’t make it harder but not having the right team who are not aligned with your values.

Acknowledge your strengths and weaknesses. Spending time doing things that are out of your wheelhouse will take you down fast. Find your team who have the expertise and assets you do not.

As a creative artist and entrepreneur, you cannot work 24/7. You need time to shut down your brain, just the same as if you were working for someone else.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I wouldn’t say that yet… my intention as The Menopause Outlaw is to shine a light on something that needs to be changed for the better and to start a movement with #menopauseoutlaws. To outlaw ageism through the power of story and song is the right thing to do. We will “WRITE” the wrong, affecting generations to come in the music industry. Not to mention the collective and comprehensive wisdom we have collected and can pass down to those who come behind us. I want to turn on the radio and hear a song about the lives of women in their 40’s and older. Let’s not sugarcoat it, let’s get back to country music’s roots. It’s all about the story.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Erma Bombeck, “When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, ‘I used everything you gave me.’” Even though I started late in life, I feel I am still supposed to use what God gave me. In the big scheme of things, it is the same with this movement. There is a time for everything. Just maybe, I had to wait to become The Menopause Outlaw and acquire the wisdom needed to be a part of something so much bigger than me.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to spend time with Dolly Parton, because she has always stayed true to herself and her passion. She never “ages out” of anything — she transcends time and trends — and she embodies all that Menopause Outlaws stand for!

How can our readers follow you online?

www.Iambelinda.com and https://www.themonetwork.org

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you for the opportunity to share the message about this new movement!