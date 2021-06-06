Beth Hilbing and Dianne Gubin of C-Sweet: “We believe in leaving your ego at the door”

We believe in leaving your ego at the door. As an executive, you must know, and be ok with, rolling up your sleeves to contribute in any way possible. Learn to make mistakes, be well rounded and create an open-door policy. This job is not for a narcissist. Be humble. Admit when you’re wrong. Being an executive means always thinking and being aware of how to best serve your company and your team.

As a part of our interview series called “Women Of The C-Suite” , we had the pleasure of interviewing Dianne Gubin and Beth Hilbing.

Beth Hilbing and Dianne Gubin, are the founders and co-CEOs of C-Sweet. Beth is a high-level executive in large corporate environments including entertainment, insurance, banking and aerospace. Currently, Beth is a Sr. IT Business Partner for the Boeing Corporation. Dianne is a licensed investment banker and Principal of Capital InVentures Inc. Additionally, she’s owned and built two technical staffing agencies from the ground up, and is currently president of executive search firm, Amplify Professional Services.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

We should start by telling you what C-Sweet is. C-Sweet™ is a professional association for executive women in Fortune 1000, middle-market and fast-growth companies.

C-Sweet includes Female CEOs, CFOs, COOs, CIO / CTOs, CMOs, Presidents, Vice Presidents Directors and Founders across industries. And for you to succeed at the top, you have got to bring in business or you’ve got to bring in money, so we include what we call “Women Who Write Checks”, in other words finance executives in Venture Capital, Private Equity, Family Offices, institutional finance and Angel investing. We also passionately believe in lending a hand to those who follow, or emerging leaders.

We, Beth Hilbing and Dianne Gubin, are the founders and co-CEOs of C-Sweet. We have known each other for 25+ years. We originally met when Dianne was running the Los Angeles chapter of Women in Technology International and Beth was heading the membership program.

Beth is a high-level executive in large corporate environments including entertainment, insurance, banking and aerospace. Her work includes over 16 years’ experience as Senior Director at Northrop Grumman where she managed teams of over 600 people and had a $125+ Million budget responsibility. Currently, Beth is a Sr. IT Business Partner for the Boeing Corporation.

Dianne is a licensed investment banker and Principal of Capital InVentures Inc. Additionally, she’s owned and built two technical staffing agencies from the ground up, and is currently president of executive search firm, Amplify Professional Services. Prior to founding C-Sweet, Dianne produced hundreds of executive level networking events in the greater Los Angeles area for peer professionals in finance, technology, and business.

We stayed in touch over the years, mentoring each other as we took over different leadership positions. Beth was there to push through any tough details to accomplish the goal, while Dianne was the core of positivity for us.

Both of us realized that there was a gap in the women’s networking space. There was no group specifically catering to executive women across industries, particularly including women in finance. This inspired the creation of the C-Sweet movement.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

We started C-Sweet as a response to the ‘Executive Glass Ceiling’ and ‘Me Too’ Movements. We see C-Sweet as an answer to many societal issues, while providing access to all levels of career opportunities including Women on Boards. The premise of C-Sweet is that instead of just climbing the career ladder, we as female executives should build our own ladder. By working together and hiring each other, we pull all women up economically, as well as our communities.

We have seen significant benefits to the work we’re doing at C-Sweet as women recruit from within the organization, work with each other and join our Women on Board training initiative.

We also see C-Sweet programming gaining more traction and visibility. We focus our events on creating a platform for Women to discuss key business issues and accomplishments. We saw the pinnacle of this change during our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) programming last summer when we produced a three-part series with roughly 1000 attendees for each program.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Before COVID-19, we only produced events face-to-face. One of our last in-person, pre-Covid events, was held at the SoFi Stadium lounge. We invited a group of wine makers to engage with the audience and of course, serve wine. This led to an event-turned-party. The event could have lasted for days if we had not ended it, as no one wanted the evening to end!

Now we’ve adapted to digital programming to keep our audience engaged, while still finding inclusive programming to network and have fun.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

We launched with C-Sweet our Executive Committees, which in essence are regional operating boards. We started with an Executive Committee in Los Angeles, and we have since launched committees in New York, the mid-west, and soon we expect to have chapters in San Francisco and London.

We couldn’t express enough appreciation for the women, all high-powered corporate executives, CEOs and Founders, for their support and hard work. Each opened her rolodex and literally built our database when we began.

C-Sweet’s teamed with corporate sponsors since the beginning. Google, Manatt and Bernstein, our initial anchor sponsors, funded us through their women’s program initiatives. All three have hosted as at their facilities, with Google being a particularly fun venue, several times. Having Google as a core sponsor, gave us immediate credibility and got us started on our mission.

Our current corporate sponsors include Google, Converge Technology Solutions, Woodruff Sawyer, and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP, Amplify Professional Services and many event sponsors. We continuously expand to reach a broader audience.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

For both of us, we have a developed sense to compartmentalize the tasks at hand, while staying mindful of the big picture. For Beth, a system of structure, check lists, and overall calmness is essential for optimal performance. For Dianne, visualization and focus is key. Dianne finds her best work is done when she can begin the day with a picture and list of goals, bullet points on steps to achieve them, and ways in which they could, and hopefully will, unfold.

Besides the mental strategies, both of us find clarity and calmness through exercise, For Beth that consists of working with a personal trainer and meeting goals consistently. For Dianne, that consists of hiking with her two Great Danes and finding solace in the outdoors.

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

C-Sweet, as a professional association, was founded on the principles of diversity, with a focus on individuals and their value to organizations. We focus on seeing a person for their value, not their race, ethnicity, or gender.

Additionally, we actively seek to include a highly diverse executive committee members, members and internal team. Our speakers and facilitators frequently discuss ways to achieve greater diversity. Diversity is a topic we embed into many of our activities. Our goal is to meet and exceed any expectation of diversity as we grow.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

C-Sweet welcomes diverse business leaders from across industries, while continuously working to bring up emerging leaders, encourage philanthropic endeavors, and an awareness of diversity and inclusion when planning events.

We have been honored to include speakers such as Cathryn Rivera-Hernandez, an Appointments Secretary under Governor Newsom discussing how women can apply for government board appointments, as well as Renee Brown, former Chief of Basketball Operations and Player Relations for the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and Dr. Tana Sessions, a Diversity expert, discussing DE&I initiatives.

We consciously support female vendors including Jill Osur, a female vintner and owner of Teneral Cellars winery, as well as Nicole Forsyth, the CEO for our philanthropic partner, Red Rover.

At C-Sweet, no one ever stands alone. To create an inclusive, representative and equitable society, it means we consciously reaching out, welcome and include all. We schedule one-on-one calls with all new members to find out personal and professional backgrounds and goals, what skills our member has and how we can best help.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

Between the two of us, we have seen time and time again what a true CEO or Executive can bring to the table. We hold at our core, the responsibilities a leader carries. We firmly believe that you must always lead by example, take ownership of the needs and values of the organization and most importantly- your team. From the start, you create a vision and strategy for the company, develop a strategic direction, and create fair and equitable paths for team.

There is a constant balance between meeting stakeholders’ needs and creating an inclusive and sought-after culture for your organization. If you live your core values every day, create a place where you want to be and where work is fun, you can achieve this.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive. Can you explain what you mean?

Above and beyond anything else, CEO’s and executives are people. The ups and downs and decisions CEO’s and executives face are never ending. The balance between the personal and professional life is often disregarded for many in this position — there really is no work life balance when you’re an executive. It is easier to engulf yourself in your work than one thinks, as work never stops when you’re building a business or an organization.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

For women working in corporate environments, the ‘glass ceiling’ has metaphorically represented an invisible barrier that has kept women and minorities from reaching executive and Board level positions. Despite significant progress, this is very much still an existing issue that will take continuous time, work, and awareness to conquer.

The second issue is family. We know that women generally carry responsibility for family and elder care. It’s a tough thing to do when you’re at the executive level. We know that at all career levels women have dropped out of the work force to handle family responsibilities during the pandemic.

There are going to have to be national conversations educating employers to overlooking gaps in employment for family or health related issues.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

Candidly, C-Sweet is more fun than our actual jobs. Although running operations is the same as you would expect in any business, the work is quite different for C-Sweet.

We are on a mission of women’s economic empowerment — women working together at the most executive levels and lending a hand to those who follow. We want women to work with each other and consciously give each other the business, with the anticipation that doing so will help our families and communities.

Given this mission C-Sweet, we did not anticipate just how much fun we would be having. We adore the women that we’re attracting, and we want to make a difference. We are exceptionally inclusive. As we are a large, diverse organization with many committee members, there are many conversations to achieve a final strategy.

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

We believe in leaving your ego at the door. As an executive, you must know, and be ok with, rolling up your sleeves to contribute in any way possible. Learn to make mistakes, be well rounded and create an open-door policy. This job is not for a narcissist. Be humble. Admit when you’re wrong. Being an executive means always thinking and being aware of how to best serve your company and your team.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Surround yourself with open, inclusive, and knowledgeable people who you can rely on to mentor and support you. Inspire those around you to always learn more. Continue your education. Create or join a professional network and do what it takes to maintain this network. Do the work to make your workplace a healthy one where everyone feels valued and included.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Trust your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, don’t do it. People always will tell you what you need to hear — either verbally or by their actions. For example, if a contract isn’t returned in a timely manner, then that person probably doesn’t want to do the deal. Build a network. Relationships are career long. Having a strong professional network will serve you well. Don’t forget to show up for your valued connections, even if you’re busy because you will always be busy. You never know when you’ll be in transition, need something, or be able to support to a friend. Work across all levels. Get to know others in your company, at all levels. It’s a small world and you will be the one who can get things done. And you never know where you will meet someone again later in your career. Financial literacy. Know where your money is! Do not give away this power to a spouse, an employer or a broker. It is your responsibility to know how money works, to save, invest and grow a portfolio. Financial stability allows you freedom and choices. You are not creating change unless you are making people think differently. Being a change agent is as you are spearheading and proactive, then being on the receiving end having to figure out what is next.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We hope we have inspired a movement! We are actively seeking new members for C-Sweet.

We genuinely believe in the power of women to make society better for all.

We want to create strong executive networks and bring other women up. We want women to hire each other and work together. We are change makers.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be authentic, live in the moment, be who you are, live with your values.”

We have seen firsthand the power that a person can hold when they sticking to ideals and basing life decisions around these values. Through holding executive level positions and especially with C-Sweet, we have learned to cherish the small moments, share them with others, and never be afraid to stand up and speak our minds.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

So many wonderful women, it’s hard to pick one.

We would like to have lunch with Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook and Christina Amanpour, Correspondent for CNN. Both of these women are fearless inspirational leaders who embrace difficult situations with an open mind and achieve tremendous results. They come from different walks of life, and both have a tremendous influence in the world today.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.