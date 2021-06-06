Miranda Martell of Quadio: “Worry less about the future, and focus more on the present”

Great work requires outside stimulation and inspiration, but I think being an impactful executive requires you to see that inspiration through the lens of your business, and not everyone wants to or is well suited to operate in that way, and that’s okay!

As a part of our series about strong women leaders, we had the pleasure of interviewing Miranda Martell .

Miranda Martell brings a decade of experience in creative marketing, media, and strategic partnerships to Quadio in her role as Chief Growth Officer, where she leads the Quadio brand and growth strategy, and is never not obsessing over how Quadio can continue to scale while maintaining its creative and strategic excellence. Named one of The Drum’s 50 Under 30 Outstanding Women in Creative & Digital Advertising, Miranda has spent her career driving award-winning strategic and creative agency initiatives for global brands, such as Google, Procter & Gamble, Gucci and American Express. Prior to joining Quadio, Miranda led Global Client Partnerships within The New York Times’ experiential advertising division, spearheading multi-million dollar integrated media programs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

You can’t ever make too much of a baby’s first words, but it’s possible that I had no choice other than to go into marketing, because mine were, “I’ll do it,” and as we all know, that’s our fate in this field — the in the trenches while up at 50,000 ft, always on aspect of our calling. Fast forward just a few years later, my professional “backstory” begins with a PR obsession in college. I was a Political Science major, but fairly certain that being a publicist would be the perfect blend of my knack for positioning and my love of relationship building. Crisis PR, more specifically, is how I dreamt of spending my days. So, I told anyone and everyone that I spoke to that I wanted to be a publicist, which eventually led me to a part-time position supporting a publicist in LA while I was still in school in San Francisco. After a semester of juggling school and the job (sometimes badly: I once ran out of a class mid-final to take a client call), I decided to apply for yet another job that I saw on my school’s online job board. It was a role as a part-time Marketing Manager, and I was up against recent grads with degrees in Communications. After pitching what was my very first marketing plan, much to my surprise, I got the job, and I absolutely loved it. Perhaps unfortunately, I couldn’t make it work with my class schedule. So, after one more semester, and much to my parents’ dismay, I dropped out of school to dive head first into working full time. Thus began my unbridled love affair with brand building. A few years and a couple of LA gigs later, I made my way to NYC for my first agency role in 2014, and I’ve been in the glorious throes of creative marketing and media ever since. It all turned out to be preparation for my current role as Chief Growth Officer of Quadio, a start-up that is aiming to become the college creative network. It’s not crisis PR, but when it comes to high-impact, gametime decision making and adrenaline pumping turnaround times, my cup runneth over.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

For better or worse, it doesn’t get much more interesting than launching a new brand mid-global pandemic. Particularly when your brand and product are exclusively for Gen Z college students, and your launch campaign is anchored in live events on US campuses that are evacuating before your eyes. Quadio had an app that facilitated on-campus connections between creative students, and a business plan that relied heavily on live events and brand partnerships. To say we had to pivot overnight would be an understatement — we had to transform. It was harrowing. We pulled our spend back in, hunkered down, and really got back to basics. In a crazy silver lining, amidst the disaster that was Covid, our community needed us more than ever. Like a lot of the world, college students in America were displaced, disappointed, and above all else, hungry to stay creative and connected. By listening closely to what our community was asking for, we were able to design virtual programming that was selling out within hours. We booked guest speakers that never would’ve had time for us in a non-virtual environment, and we inked deals with huge brands that were eager to try new communication channels. Perhaps most excitingly, we built and launched a record label, under which we’ve signed artists whom we’ve facilitated tremendous growth for. It’s been quite a year, but our brand and our relationship with our community is stronger than it ever could’ve been from a mass media campaign. Through organic growth and insight-driven creative, we’ve developed an incredibly strong foundation, and we’re just getting started. Once students are back on campus in the fall and events are safe to produce, we’re ready and waiting to go big.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This incident was not funny at the time, but I once thought it would be a great budget-saving idea to rent a UHaul truck to transport a few large objects that were required for a client presentation. By myself. Long story short, I crashed the truck upon returning to the parking lot. All in, the repair costs far outweighed the cost of the movers that I was attempting to avoid hitting my budget. Just one of the many moments that have drilled the phrase, “Penny wise, pound foolish” into my psyche.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It may be an unoriginal answer, but it’s the truth: my mom. She’s an absolute badass. Her motto, and now mine, is, “Never take ‘no’ for an answer.” She taught me literally everything I know, but a few things in particular have stuck with me along the way: Take up space. Show kindness and empathy to every single person you encounter. Honesty is the only policy. And cleanliness is next to godliness (my fiancé and the state of my desk would tell you that this one is still a work in progress).

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

This one is definitely something I’m still working on. Exercise and diet are super critical components of my physical and mental wellness, and I spent the first few years of my career deprioritizing those things and it definitely took a toll on my productivity and creative output. I’ve developed a morning routine that revolves around getting outside with my dog and hopping on my stationary bike for a ride. Decompressing early in the morning definitely sets me up for those high stress moments on the job.

As you know, the United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

You don’t know what you don’t know, and there is simply no alternative to lived experience. If your board or leadership team is composed of people who all look the same and have similar backgrounds, you will consistently have blind spots in the same places. The only way to combat that is to not only surround yourself with a diverse group of leaders, but to be open to and encouraging of input and correction. The result, while potentially challenging for some from an ego perspective, will be a company that gradually removes its blind spots and serves equitably. From a growth perspective, it’s downright bad business to lack leadership diversity. Your messaging and your values will reflect that irresponsibility, and if you don’t think your consumers and your potential employees are paying close attention, you’re wrong.

As a business leader, can you please share a few steps we must take to truly create an inclusive, representative, and equitable society? Kindly share a story or example for each.

There is absolutely no reason at all whatsoever, in this day and age, that any company should lack diversity and representation at any level of their business. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve questioned a lack of diversity within an organization, only to be told “we’ve tried, but can’t find anyone! Our hiring timelines don’t allow for us to expand our search more widely!” And to that I say: that’s perpetuating white supremacy. Which brings me to the topic of equitability, and steps that business leaders must take to work toward an inclusive and equitable society. If you truly believe that there is a lack of diverse talent within your discipline or industry, it is very much your responsibility to take the time to recruit promising diverse, junior talent and invest in their development and success. Hire and train from the intern level. Invest in coaching for diverse leaders. And, from a human perspective rather than a business perspective, and on a more macro, socio-political level, support reparations. I’d like to point to an image that has stuck with me for some time, that I think sums up what I’m trying to say quite well:

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. Most of our readers — in fact, most people — think they have a pretty good idea of what a CEO or executive does. But in just a few words can you explain what an executive does that is different from the responsibilities of the other leaders?

When you’re on the hook for the growth of the business (as Chief Growth Officer), there’s almost nothing not impacting that. As I mentioned before, a big piece of being a successful executive in my case is the ability to tackle big picture thinking while staying close to the day-to-day, across each vertical of our business. Within a startup space, a lot of us are stretching across disciplines and verticals, but that’s different than many team leads whom we make every effort to give the space needed to focus and succeed.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a CEO or executive. Can you explain what you mean?

Being an executive at a startup is a unique experience, and I think one of the biggest myths to dispel would be any notion that you get to spend your days “overseeing.” No one is simply overseeing at Quadio — we are all managing, directing, and executing. That results in work getting done incredibly quickly and nimbly, but it also means that you don’t delegate and walk away. You roll your sleeves up and you execute right alongside the most junior person on your team. You’re dividing and conquering, and you cannot have an ego about being “above” any project or task. Just like you’re going to get the best workout when a trainer is on the floor next to you doing the same pushups you are, your team is going to be willing to put in the work and approach things with a yes mentality if they see you doing exactly that. That said, it’s critically important to prioritize in this environment, and not to lose sight of bigger picture strategy. Do the pushups, but don’t forget to design the workouts and coach the class.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Well, there’s your average mansplaining and gaslighting that I’ve experienced personally and have witnessed so frequently, even directed at the most experienced, brilliant business women on the planet. As a woman in the workforce, you often develop an immunity to being cut off mid-sentence, and/or having your male counterparts “reiterate” your exact, original thoughts in ways that hijack credit and imply your delivery was subpar. On a more macro-level, women so frequently have to weigh family planning against their careers, and that’s a societal problem. It’s utterly bonkers that employers worry more about the bandwidth of a mother returning from maternity leave more than they worry about the bandwidth of a new father — it’s archaic. All of that to say, as a white cisgendered woman, the challenges and aggressions I face are so much less frequent and egregious than many others in the workforce, so when I’m feeling particularly bothered by sexism I’m experiencing, it’s super important to take that opportunity to check my privilege.

What is the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

It would’ve been hard to predict what my actual job would look like, considering I started only a few months before a global pandemic hit! As such, the most obvious difference is that I’ve spent most of my time working from my dining room table in sweatpants, as opposed to pitching partners in boardrooms or dancing at our live music events across the country.

Certainly, not everyone is cut out to be an executive. In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful executive and what type of person should avoid aspiring to be an executive? Can you explain what you mean?

Avoid it if you want to turn off and be separated from your work, which is a wholly respectable and valid decision to make. It’s not to say that you have to be constantly plugged in directly, but I am constantly considering, logging, and sharing ideas, strategies, content, activations that could work well for the business. Great work requires outside stimulation and inspiration, but I think being an impactful executive requires you to see that inspiration through the lens of your business, and not everyone wants to or is well suited to operate in that way, and that’s okay!

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Know yourself and the support system that you need as a person. Have a personal advisory board. Work hard to identify your burnout levels and develop your boundaries. As women, we honestly do need to work twice as hard to go half as far as our male counterparts, so make sure you’re armed with the support you need in order to thrive.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I’ve been able to contribute my marketing and organizational skills to political activism initiatives in a number of ways personally. Professionally I feel so, so lucky to be able to feel a strong sense of purpose working to grow Quadio. We have a ton of philanthropic fundraising initiatives as a business, but we also exist to support and encourage students creatively. We’re constantly hearing testimonials from our community members about what a difference Quadio is making in their lives, and that is incredibly fulfilling. Plus, creativity makes the world go round, so at its core Quadio exists to make the world a better place.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Worry less about the future, and focus more on the present. — I spent so much time early on asking myself whether or not I was in the right place professionally. Everything is a stepping stone, and when you work hard and do your best, the right steps present themselves. Ask to try the things you’re interested in, and don’t be so afraid of hearing “no.” — I avoided hearing “no” in the early days of my career quite a lot, but once I started asking to participate in things “outside of my lane,” I was often welcomed in. And in the instances where I wasn’t encouraged to give it a go, it was either for a clear, understandable reason, or it was a red flag that I wasn’t in the right place for my personal growth. Trust your gut! — How many times have you said to yourself that you knew you shouldn’t do something, but did it anyway and regretted it? Listen to that gut feeling when making big decisions around your career, and act on it if you’re in a position to. Relationships built on trust are everything, continue to prioritize connection. — Most of the positions I’ve held since being in New York have been the result of getting a call from someone I’d worked with previously. Make it easy for people to Don’t take things too personally. — Your toughest bosses are often the ones that will have the most impact. Develop a thicker skin, do your best everyday, and take the feedback as it comes, even when it isn’t delivered in the most productive way.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

At this point, the most important movements are those which aim to dismantle the longstanding systems of oppression in our society here in America and around the world. I don’t think any movement that I could start right now is more important or impactful than those that are already working toward equity, and any influence I have, I try to utilize to support and amplify the leaders already doing the work.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My dad, who is very much my personal career coach, has always worked hard to instill a sense of agency in me that has taken me really far professionally and personally. As such, my favorite life lesson quote is, “Choose your choices.” Have conviction around your decision making, and whether you’re making a call on a logo placement, or you’re deciding whether or not you should drop out of college to pursue a career opportunity, go all in. Make the call. Inertia is the death of creativity, so choose your choice and give it all you’ve got.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them

Barack Obama. The list of questions I have for him is infinite, but in true Quadio fashion, I’d insist on showing him my favorite college musicians to add to his world renowned playlists.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.