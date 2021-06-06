Megan Feeman of NoBaked Cookie Dough: “Just do it”

I’d tell them, in the words of Nike, “Just do it”! I have seen so many people hesitate to launch a business or make up excuses like “the product isn’t perfect yet”. It will not be perfect and you will not feel ready. Have enough faith in yourself to jump in and give it 100% of your time and attention. Do not treat your start-up like a hobby or it will only be a hobby. It’s going to be difficult most of the time. There will be moments when you feel like you are in a deep hole that you can’t dig yourself out of, but those times will pass and the good times will make it all worth it.

As a part of our series called “My Life as a Twenty-something Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Megan Feeman.

Megan Feeman is the founder and CEO of NoBaked Cookie Dough, a brand that produces and ships safe-to-eat and bake-able cookie dough nationwide. Since launching NoBaked in early 2017, Megan has led the company into a booming e-commerce operation and has opened multiple scoop shops across 3 states. In 2020 alone, NoBaked’s e-commerce sales increased by over 1500% due to their pivot to shipping orders at the start of COVID-19. For her leadership of NoBaked, Megan has been honored in Nashville’s Top 30 Under 30, named as Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the Entrepreneurship Center of Nashville, and has given a Ted Talk at her alma mater, Belmont University.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

I grew up in Louisville, Kentucky with my parents and my older brother. I moved to Nashville in 2012 to attend Belmont University, mostly because I thought I wanted to work in country music. After graduating with a degree in Music Business in 2015, I landed a job in music publishing and very quickly realized it wasn’t for me. I craved a lifestyle with more freedom and creativity. As I sat behind a computer in a cubicle from 9–5 every day, I felt that freedom had been taken away. My parents have been business owners for over 32 years now, so my brother and I grew up watching them grow that business, while living a full life that was their own. No one told them what to do or had control over their success.

In March of 2017, I decided to take things into my own hands and launch NoBaked. I had been making safe-to-eat Chocolate Chip cookie dough for myself for years — simply because I love cookie dough. I couldn’t possibly be the only person that loved eating raw cookie dough, so why is nobody selling it here in Nashville? Or anywhere in the South for that matter? I spent my lunch breaks at my music industry job building a website on Squarespace and posting photos of my cookie dough on NoBaked’s Instagram page. I dropped off free cookie dough to local influencers and foodie pages and asked them to post about it on the launch date. The day after the launch, I quit my music industry job and started focusing on NoBaked full time. Soon after, my husband joined me full time and we began the process of opening stores, franchising, and launching into the e-commerce operation that we are now!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

The most interesting thing that has happened to me since starting NoBaked is getting invited to do a Ted Talk! A student at my alma mater, Belmont, was getting the chance to host a series of talks there and reached out to me. Little did she know, I was terrified of public speaking. When trying to think of a topic to dicuss, I decided to truly open up and entitled the Ted Talk, “Fears Are Meant To Be Faced”. I was able to tell my story of starting NoBaked while also taking my own advice and facing my fear of speaking in front of hundreds of people. I memorized the entire talk and don’t remember a single second of being on that stage… but I’ve watched the replay and I think I pulled it off!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think that NoBaked stands out with its products alone. Our cookie dough truly isn’t like any other on the market. Once you taste it, you will understand. Most cookie dough that’s marketed as a safe-to-eat cookie dough doesn’t taste like it was made to be eaten — it tastes like one of the other cookie doughs that was made to be baked. Ingredients like brown sugar, for example, make it grainy and have a bitter aftertaste. When I was creating the recipes for NoBaked, I only chose ingredients that were pleasant tasting and smooth in texture. This gives NoBaked a flavor and consistency that’s truly made to be eaten.

Besides that, our team has brought this company through terrible and extremely uncertain times. We’ve climbed mountains that have seemed impassable and come out on the other side much stronger and more successful. Our values have been shaped by those times and I think it shows in our branding and our messaging. I believe that we are authentic in a world that’s lacking authenticity. I hope that our customers see that in us as well. When COVID-19 hit, we had multiple full time staff members who could not afford to lose their positions. Instead of hiding that hardship from our customers, we were honest with them. I posted photos of our staff members and told our customers how hard we were working to keep afloat. Our customers showed up for us and for our staff members. We were able to come through 2020 with a higher revenue than we had seen in any previous year!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

First and foremost, my husband Jimmy! When NoBaked was in it’s early stages, we had just gotten engaged and he was still working full time at a really great job in finance. He would come home from that job and head straight to the commercial kitchen with me for the rest of the night to make cookie dough. He dove head first into NoBaked with me from the start and has led the company into some of its greatest successes.

We were pretty adamant about not taking money from investors in the beginning, so we relied heavily on the team members that we brought on board and our local community in Nashville. We were lucky enough to find a manager early on, Caleb, who helped us run our first storefront and then a second storefront. We found long time staff members, like one of our managers, Cheryl, who helped us figure out how to manage the stores. My mom jumped in to help manage the store that we opened in Louisville. Jimmy’s dad even came down to help us build our first storefront ever (yes, we built it ourselves!). We quickly found some really amazing mentors in Nashville, like Rob Blagojevich, and our alma mater, Belmont University, allowed us to promote on campus. Can you be grateful towards a city? If so, I am so thankful to Nashville and the support of our community.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

We are currently working on a few things that I am super excited about! I’ve put a ton of focus into our raw cookie dough flavors to make them as delicious as I possibly can, so now I am putting my focus on creating new products. We currently have snackable cookie dough bites and a cookie dough dry mix in the works. Both of these items are just as delicious as our cookie dough, but really broaden the audience that we can reach. I hope to have them released this Fall!

We are also in the middle of our first ever fundraising round. It is extremely exciting because ANYONE can invest, including our customers. It’s on a platform called StartEngine, backed by Shark Tank’s Mr. Wonderful. We were super pumped to be taking on investors for the first time through this platform because now they aren’t random people in private equity — they are our customers, friends, and family members who want to be a shareholder. It has been a fun process and we have raised 30% of our goal so far!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Jimmy and I have weekly conversations about how NoBaked can help the world. NoBaked has contributed to a few charities that are near and dear to our hearts. Our biggest support has gone to the non-profit Caring Hearts Mexico. One of our close friends manages the organization and we had the pleasure of going to the town that it serves, San Luis, Mexico in 2019. There are a lot of reasons to support this organization, but once you go on a trip and see the kids and the community that they are helping, you won’t be able to find a single reason not to.

In honor of our late dog, Bo, who we just lost last month, we also donate to the local humane society associations in each of the city’s that we have shops. He has been the furry mascot of NoBaked since we started the company. Losing him has prompted us to also launch a campaign with the American Red Cross next month. Long story short, we experienced the loss of a home due to a house fire (where we lost Bo and our other dog, Tucker), and the Red Cross was there for us during that difficult time. You will find that fundraising campaign on our website in May!

We are also committed to sustainable and natural ingredients. We currently source ingredients that only use sustainably sourced palm oil, we limit our use of dairy products in our doughs, and do not use artificial flavors. The food industry has a huge impact on our planet, and we try to be extremely mindful of this.

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

Shoe Dog by Phil Knight. This book changed my life and changed me as an entrepreneur. Phil Knight is the founder of Nike and this book is his story. There are very few brands that you can walk into any public place and see them represented. Nike is one of those brands. If you go to a restaurant, to the mall, to a concert, even to your friend’s house for a grill out — you’ll see Nikes on somebody’s feet. Hearing the story of him starting this running shoe company out of his parents’ basement and then having moments where the company was having unbelievable success but wasn’t going to make payroll. Then he took the company all the way up to when it IPOed in 1980 and Phil Knight became worth almost 180 million dollars overnight. It’s an invaluable story that I think every single founder, entrepreneur, executive (or anyone considering any of those positions) NEEDS to hear, especially those that are in their 20s. If nothing else, read the last 10 pages of the book. His words in those pages have encouraged me in some of NoBaked’s toughest times.

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “TwentySomething founder”. Please share an example or story for each

Truthfully, I feel like every single day as an entrepreneur presents a new difficulty. As a young founder, things might be a little more difficult because of lack of experience.

Difficulties:

1. Learning how to do everything that you need to get done. When you are a founder in your 20s, the odds are that you haven’t ever done what it is that you need to get done. Even just starting out with NoBaked, I had no clue what permits and licenses were required to sell food. Since then, I’ve had to learn hundreds of different things that I never even considered. Everything is a learning curve.

2. Perseverance. Starting a business is HARD and is not for the faint of heart. There will be rejection and failure. Pushing through every single one will be hard but necessary.

3. Trusting your gut and be careful for those who want to take advantage of you. I grouped these two difficulties together because usually your gut will tell you when something isn’t right, but lack of experience can cause you not to trust your instincts. When I started NoBaked, I was 23 years old. Every single person I encountered professionally was at least 10 years older than me and treated me that way. We got approached by many “consultants” and sales people from different areas of the food industry who would repeatedly use phrases like “just trust me” and “this is just how it works”. We signed on with a couple of them and looking back — we should not have. We assumed they knew so much more than we did because of their experience, but nobody knew our company as well as we did.

4. Staying dedicated to your product. We have been pressured so many times to change our recipe because our ingredients aren’t the most readily available or the cheapest ingredients on the market. I have tested many of these suggested substitutes and they rarely end up with a product that’s as delicious as our original cookie dough. Staying dedicated to your product regardless of the pressures around you — that is a challenge that you need to be ready to face.

5. Building a team. I am super lucky to have an amazing team at NoBaked right now, but getting to this point wasn’t easy. The start-up lifestyle isn’t for everyone. It requires problem solving in almost every single position in the company. A lot of people want to go into a job knowing what it will entail every single day and that’s virtually impossible in a start-up environment. Make sure you are upfront with job candidates about how much their job can change and this will help alleviate these issues.

Rewards:

1. The ability to make a difference. When you are founding a company, you get to shape the values and the messaging of the company as much as you want. Don’t miss out on this chance.

2. Freedom. The main reason I became an entrepreneur is to build the life that I wanted, not the life that some big corporation would shape for me. I have some control over the success of NoBaked and I have all of the control over how I spend my time. This is absolutely invaluable to me. My husband and I just moved into a converted mini-bus with our 1-year-old daughter so that we can travel all around the country for the next year! I obviously wouldn’t be able to do this if I was working for someone else. I will never take this freedom for granted.

3. Sharing your passion with the world. I created NoBaked’s Chocolate Chip recipe for myself, originally, way before I considered selling it. When I started thinking about starting NoBaked, I remember thinking, “How cool would it be if someone else loved my cookie dough as much as I do?”. Now, a lot of people love it the way that I do and it makes me happy every time I see someone enjoying it.

4. Building a team! I realize that I put this as a difficulty as well, because it really is difficult, but it’s so much fun! Getting input from people who were previously on the outside of the company is so beneficial. Getting to have team meetings with a fun group of diverse people who care about NoBaked for different reasons gives the perspective you wouldn’t otherwise have. Staff members become your family and that makes your business feel so much more important because it is now supporting people that you care about. It provides a whole new level of motivation.

5. Setting an example. My goal in life is to inspire other young founders and other women founders to do the thing that they dream of doing. If at some point in the future, some person decides to just go for it and start their business because they heard my story, all of this will have been worth it.

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty year old who is looking to found a business?

I’d tell them, in the words of Nike, “Just do it”! I have seen so many people hesitate to launch a business or make up excuses like “the product isn’t perfect yet”. It will not be perfect and you will not feel ready. Have enough faith in yourself to jump in and give it 100% of your time and attention. Do not treat your start-up like a hobby or it will only be a hobby. It’s going to be difficult most of the time. There will be moments when you feel like you are in a deep hole that you can’t dig yourself out of, but those times will pass and the good times will make it all worth it.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Sara Blakely (the founder of Spanx)! Not only is her company and her career inspiring, but her life as a CEO and a mom is as well! I have a one-year-old daughter, and it’s extremely encouraging to be reminded that I don’t have to choose one role over the other. I can be a CEO and a mom. Sara is an incredible example of this and for women who want to lead in general. Besides that, her story is a good reminder of small beginnings becoming something much larger than anticipated. I’d love to get advice from her — I have no doubt it would be useful.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

My Instagram is @meganfeeman and NoBaked’s instagram is @nobaked! NoBaked’s page showcases our delicious products and my page currently showcases my life living on the road in a converted school bus with Jimmy and our daughter!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!