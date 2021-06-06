Rachel Scheer: “Sharing your story and speaking up”

“Your level of success will rarely extend your level of personal development, because success is something you attract by the person you are being.”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rachel Scheer.

Rachel Scheer is a Functional Medicine Nutritionist who received her degree from Baylor University in Nutrition Science and Dietetics and became certified in functional medicine through the Kalish Institute. Rachel has a private practice in Dallas, TX where she specializes in addressing the root cause of chronic illness and optimizing the body through nutrition and lifestyle modifications. She has been featured in Men’s Health, Train for Her, WFAA Good Morning Texas, USA Today and Star Tribune.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Even though today I am a functional medicine nutritionist, I actually grew up in a very unhealthy and toxic home as a kid. My parents separated at a young age and my mom was very absent for a lot of my upbringing. I had very little parental supervision. I could be gone for days at a time with no questions asked… I could have been doing god knows what… drugs, alcohol, but luckily, I was always very involved in sports as a kid, I was a gymnast and dancer and that kept me out of trouble. And even though I am a nutritionist today, the things I ate as a kid…. Oh It was awful. I literally lived off of Halloween candy, McDonalds, and soda, which was part of the reason why I became so fascinated with nutrition and dietetics later in life

When I graduated high school, I decided to attend Baylor University and to pursue a career in nutrition and dietetics. and during my time at Baylor studying nutrition, I also picked up weight lifting, and this is where the fitness freak most people see today really came to life. There was something about pushing my body to extremes and seeing what I was truly capable of. I loved it, it was a way for me to showcase my potential and drive.

I started to post on social media everything I was doing. I posted workout videos, nutrition tips and education, recipes, progress pics, and things I found to be motivational. I wasn’t posting for followers or monetary gain. I just truly enjoyed what I was doing and I wanted to showcase that to the world. Little did I know that my passion would soon turn into something much greater.

My little social media page, which started as just a way for me to post nutrition and fitness tips and tricks, which I had started during my undergrad at Baylor, slowly grew to an online presence of a quarter million. I was all of a sudden being approached by companies and sponsors wanting too brand with me, photographers and magazines wanting to shoot with me, and people wanting me to coach them in nutrition and fitness. It wasn’t until then that I truly learned the POWER of social media for branding, marketing, and reaching people on a much greater scale.

However, years after reaching my peak physical shape II started to become very ill. I developed severe gastrointestinal issues that left me practically bed-ridden for that year. I couldn’t eat anything without being in severe pain. I went from gastro- to gastro-. They did everything from MRI to CT scans, endoscopy, colonoscopy, only to come back that everything was “normal.” Or I had “IBS” an irritable bowel. I felt lost, no one could help me. Now I was already pretty lean and fit, but this gut disorder really pushed me into a bad place. I continued to lose weight, weight I didn’t need to lose. I mas malnourished because I couldn’t absorb anything. I lost my menstrual cycle. I was finally sent to a colorectal surgeon who said the only way to have normal digestion again would be to remove MY ENTIRE LARGE INTESTINE. I remember sitting in that doctor office crying, literally ready to take the plunge, I just didn’t want to be in pain anymore.

But something came over me in that moment. Sure, if this was the answer I would get the surgery. But I am a fighter and before I move forward I am going to do every damn thing I could to figure this out myself.

I spent the next few months studying, researching, learning everything I could about the gut and nutrition and gut microbiome. I became an expert in gut health and eventually through some of the holistic healing practices I learned, I was able to completely heal my body.

I eventually decided to open my own private nutrition practice here in the Dallas Fort Worth area and became certified in functional medicine. This is what led me to my current passion today. At my practice, Rachel Scheer Nutrition we empower individuals to live their most fulfilled lives by taking a holistic approach to health and identifying the root cause of imbalances using functional medicine, comprehensive lab testing and customized nutrition.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Oh wow, most interesting story. Well I will have to say that despite being in a pandemic, my practice was able to 10x our business in less than a year. When the pandemic hit I decided to use this as a time to reevaluate and recreate my company. I hired a business coach, 3 new dietitians, and a full time assistant. I am a big believer that HOW is not always the best way, but rather WHO — Who can help me achieve the goals I have? Who can help me think in different ways? It ended up being the best decision I ever made.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I would say that thinking I had to be the one to do everything was one of the biggest mistakes and learning lessons I made. I was working harder and not smarter, to the point I was becoming massively burnt out. It was when I finally decided to let my ego go and release control and by business really started to grow.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, my business coach Bedros Keulian. He helped me think much bigger than I ever could. When I started working with him, I suffered from what we like to call “imposter syndrome.” I wasn’t pricing myself high enough and again I was “working harder, not smarter.” Bedros helped me challenge and realize my worth and start charging more for what I do… People didn’t bat an eyelash! That’s when I knew I was playing too small!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself by Dr. Joe Dispenza. This is actually a meditation book at its core, but it’s about the power of the mind. If we want to achieve things that we never have before, we are going to have to think in ways we never have before. Anything that exists today, first started as a thought. So if we aren’t challenging our minds, unlocking our creativity, and showing up as our fullest selves, how can we achieve the life that we want for ourselves?

I also read this book at the beginning of Covid, right around the time when I decided to go all in on my business expansion and hire on new people. I believe it was a perfect sign and exactly what I needed.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

As I write this, I look up to the quote that is wrote on my white board (right next to my vision board) that says:

“Your level of success will rarely extend your level of personal development, because success is something you attract by the person you are being.”

When you are in the world of being a founder or entrepreneur, you are really in the business of personal development. Every single day I have to work on myself…physically in the gym, mentally through the books I read, podcasts I listen to, and emotionally through journaling and meditation. This is how I create the version of myself that is able to run an entire team and coach thousands of people to heal from their chronic health issues.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I share my knowledge and inspire change through the people I get to coach, the people that follow me on social media, and my podcast. My goal is to send a message of empowerment, that we can take control of our health and our mind and create a life that we are worthy of.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I honestly think it’s the belief in ourselves, that we are capable of doing the work. I think women need to empower more women and show them what is possible.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

By sharing my own story like this. I am not any more talented than any of you reading this. I just had a belief in myself that it was possible and was able to ask for help when I needed it.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

I think it comes down to asking women the right questions.

Why do you want to be a founder? Because without a powerful why we have no reason to follow through on the commitments we make to ourselves when times get though. This is what keeps you going when you’re tired, when you’re stressed, when you “don’t feel like it.” Being a founder or an entrepreneur is not easy, so knowing your why is the momentum you need to keep you going on What will being a founder do for your life? How will it impact your life and the lives around you? Who do you need to meet or get in contact with to achieve your vision? I think sometimes we as women feel very alone when we embark on a journey like this. It’s very important to have the right “whos” in your corner to help you along the way. For me, it was having a business coach to guide me and give me the confidence I was making the right moves. Sharing your story and speaking up. Many times success looks like an overnight success, so other women who are on a similar journey sharing their stories, their struggles, and their success will be the motivation that other women need. Women supporting other women. I would love to see some sort of an organization that focused on giving or donating to women to aid in their start-ups.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire ANY movement it would be focused around empowerment and healing. I think there is a pandemic of “victim mentality” going around where people want to post blame and not take accountability for their own lives. Empowerment to me means “I am going to do everything in my power” to fix this and healing means “understanding and overcoming.” I think if more people took the time to understand themselves, their habitual thoughts and where they came from and how that has and is shaping their lives it would lead to the type of change we are talking about here.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Most definitely, Sarah Blakely. She is such a powerful and inspirational woman who is a living example of the fact that we can make our dreams a reality.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me on instagram @rachelscheer and check out my website www.rachelscheer.com

