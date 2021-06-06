Steve Tan of LeapVista: “You need trust and reputation”

For the last one, you need trust and reputation. These are very important nowadays, especially in the online world. So develop a strong online presence that people can trust. You wouldn’t be able to successfully carve a niche in this business if no one’s going to trust your brand.

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Highly Successful E-Commerce Business”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Steve Tan.

Steve Tan is a Singapore-based dropshipper who was able to build a nine-figure eCommerce empire. He partnered with his brother Evan and they became known as the Super Tan Brothers — the duo who conquered the eCommerce game by selling over 100 million dollars worth of products from their dropshipping stores. As a way of giving back, Steve founded LeapVista to create a global education platform that delivers business training for 1 million aspiring entrepreneurs and equip them with the right mindset and skillset to succeed in eCommerce.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I am a Singapore-based serial entrepreneur and dropshipper with 14 years of hands-on experience in the eCommerce industry. After suffering massive losses from startup businesses that I founded, I focused on eCommerce.

My brother Evan and I first tried out dropshipping in 2016. We did everything ourselves: from conducting product research to responding to customer inquiries and complaints.

Eventually, we were able to grow our business from zero to seven figures and we became known as the Super Tan Brothers. Our two-man operation expanded to become a global group with 400 employees spread across 6 countries.

As my way of giving back, I founded the eCommerce education company LeapVista so I can share my knowledge and inspire the next wave of digital entrepreneurs so they can benefit from the lessons that I learned the hard way.

When we were just starting our dropshipping store, it was very challenging because we didn’t have a lot of money. Most of the tasks were done by me and my brother Evan.

This included doing product research, researching potential products that you can sell online, checking Facebook groups. This also included conducting product research on Alibaba, AliExpress, Amazon, Kickstarter, and Indiegogo to see the trends. We also searched on Google and Google Trends to see the overall big direction. We looked for the up-and-coming niches that we could get into. I think product research is definitely important.

After we found a product that we wanted to sell, then we would start creating our Facebook ads. Back then, we wrote the copy, we edited the videos, we edited emails, set up Facebook ad campaigns, and we researched on how to set up our ads in the best converting way. Once we started selling, we became the customer support ourselves.

So Evan and I did everything ourselves initially since we had no staff. We were kind of like a Jack-of-all-trades. We were the copywriters, we were the product researchers, and the customer service support team.

Those were all the tasks we did every single day. We were replying to emails until 2:00 AM, 3:00 AM.

The tasks that I hated most were routine and mundane work. The admin work. I cannot do the same thing again and again. It just stresses me out. Doing things that are not productive, things that are not pushing the needle forward, things that do not make a difference or things that do not bring more sales to the company, and things that don’t fulfill me as an entrepreneur. The last thing I want to do is reply to emails when you could have a team of people who could do a better job than you.

Why did we get started with dropshipping? Because we really had no money. We only had a hundred bucks in the bank and dropshipping was the easiest and had the lowest barrier to entry of being an entrepreneur. It was the easiest way of starting an eCommerce business without a lot of capital.

We were able to collect money first by selling then we used that money that we collected to buy orders from suppliers. This is why dropshipping is my favorite business model, even up until now.

I got to understand at the lowest point in my life that not a lot of people have money to start a business.

Dropshipping is one of the best business models, because it allows anyone with a little bit of skill set, some computer skills, and, of course, a great mindset, resilience and grit to start a business without having to fork out a lot of money.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

In 2019, we noticed that there was a big gap in the number of practitioners who are actually teaching people in the ecommerce space. Being in the ecommerce space, we know who’s the real deal and who’s not the real deal. And there’s a drastic number of people who are just fake gurus compared to practitioners.

This is why we felt that we need to come in and fill the gap because we’ve seen so many people being burned by fake gurus. For me personally, ecommerce changed my life in a better way. I strongly believe that with the right guidance, the right training, and the right amount of determination from the students themselves, our programs and our company could help change more lives for the better.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

When we were starting dropshipping, I think the biggest challenge was that we were growing so fast and we did not have a proper infrastructure or foundation to grow with us.

Back then, we cared more about the sales. We cared more about increasing sales rather than focusing on building the systems, the processes, the infrastructure.

So, we were scaling hard, but at the end of the day, it came back to bit us because we weren’t able to fulfill the products. We had like 2000 pending emails on Zendesk every single day.

We did not have enough manpower to reply to emails. There were so many orders that crushed one single supplier. There was no diversification and we did not use different suppliers. We put all our eggs in one basket.

So we put all our hopes into on one supplier. One supplier could only ship out a thousand orders, and we were sending them like 5,000 orders.

Orders were being delayed. There were chargebacks because customers weren’t happy about it. They were asking: ‘Where’s my goods? You’re a scammer.’ They were asking: ‘Why is it delayed for two months, three months?’

We were selling so many and we didn’t have sufficient inventory. The supplier took at least three months in order to get all the goods fulfilled. We already ran the ads and we can’t refund the customers because we had already paid suppliers.

That was one of the biggest challenges: scaling without infrastructure. I think that was one of the biggest challenges when we were growing.

We were blinded by the growth. We just focused on the numbers. We thought that things would eventually be okay, but it’s not true. You really need to put in time and effort to grow your infrastructure. You really need to have good talent in the company.

You can’t really just have foot soldiers. You need people who can lead the team, and people who could spearhead the entire customer support team for you.

Because you can’t be fighting the war alone. Technically at the start, me and my brother were fighting the war ourselves. Me and my brother, and a few virtual assistants [VAs].

We didn’t really have a lot of full-time staff back then because we wanted it to be lean. So we didn’t have an office. We just did everything virtually. We had like three or four VAs helping us to reply to emails. Everything was a mess.

Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I never considered giving up because things were hard, but I’ve been through harder stuff, like during my startup days.

This was peanuts compared to my startup days. Everything happens for a reason. I strongly believe in that. What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger. And all these challenges came because we were doing something right. We were one of the fastest growing dropshipping stores back then. That means we must be doing something right. If not, we wouldn’t be able to grow so fast.

The drive and motivation was always there. I had been in the lowest point in my life and being able to be given a second opportunity through dropshipping was a blessing in disguise. Dropshipping was something that was given to us at the right time.

We never, ever considered giving up. We just wanted to push forward. We just wanted to continue hustling and scale the company as quickly as possible and just achieve financial freedom. And, of course, build the team and build the company to where it is right now.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

I think we have the mindset of never say die. So regardless of whatever challenges that we encountered, we persevered. There were so many challenges: our competitors were sabotaging our stores, sabotaging our Facebook ads. They file copyright infringement cases against our stores and our ads so our stores were taken down by Shopify. Or our ads were suspended by Facebook.

Those were some of the challenges that we encountered so it’s also very frustrating. If we didn’t have grit or resilience, we would probably just say, ‘Oh, this doesn’t work. This is so hard. People are picking on us.’

I think having grit and resilience really helps us stay focused on the endgoal. We keep on asking ourselves: ‘Where are we going? What’s our mission? What’s our focus? Where do we want to be?’

My brother and I wanted to build a seven-figure company at that time. Then seven figures quickly translated to eight figures and subsequently, nine figures.

We really stay focused on what we want and we know exactly where we’re going, regardless of whatever challenges that we faced, we’re going to stay focused.

People are just going to try to bring us down because they just see us doing well. That’s just part of life because the more successful you are, the more people want to bring you down to their level. It’s just common among failures or losers in life.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

In the past, we tried to sell a 24K gold face mask product. So my brother Evan was trying to sell this product because he saw that the charcoal mask was selling very well. And he thought that the gold face mask was going to be a seven-figure product.

He decided to launch a different product in order to ride on the wave of the charcoal mask product. He was super confident that it was going to be a seven-figure winner. He spent a lot of time doing the landing pages, the copywriting, the videos, everything.

And he only sold one — one single product in one week! I think he spent 1000 dollars to sell one single product. So it’s funny because he was super confident that it was going to sell very well.

The lesson learned here is that you shouldn’t sell something based on your hunch. You should back it up with data. You should only make data-driven decisions coupled with your hunch.

At the end of the day, what you feel or what you think doesn’t really matter. No one gives a shit about what you think. What really matters is what the market wants.

It’s a pretty straightforward — kind of like supply and demand.

So Evan was trying to sell something that doesn’t have a lot of demand. Or probably he was targeting the wrong market and supplying them a product that they do not want. So that is one of the key takeaways that we learned from this.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Now as the CEO of LeapVista, I am leading the company to offer online courses such as eCom Domination, which focuses on dropshipping and eCommerce, as well as AMZ Elite, which aims to provide the step-by-step blueprint for selling on Amazon.

All the trainers that we have right now at LeapVista were students of ours. They were students of me and Evan. They are all practitioners and we played a part in scaling their ecommerce businesses. Out of all our students, we found the best people who love training and who are able to teach people well.

There are definitely people who are really good, but they cannot teach. Their style of teaching doesn’t work and when they teach, people don’t understand. The good thing about our students is the fact that we only work with people with real experience running a business. They are practitioners who are running their own businesses and they are people with real, on-the-ground experience.

What makes us different is the fact that our teachers are real practitioners. Majority of the people out there teaching do not have real experience in the ecommerce space. They are just teaching about theory. So that’s the biggest difference of LeapVista from all other competitors out there.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I think they really need to understand why they are building a business. If they do not know why they’re doing it, they will definitely get burned out. Because, chances are, this is not going to be a smooth sailing journey.

They need to ask themselves: ‘What’s my goal?’ A lot of people set very useless goals because they are so vague. They say, ‘I want to make more money.’ So should I give you a dollar? You want to make more money, right?

People need to be specific and clear on what they want. For example, they can say, ‘I want to make 100,000 dollars.’ Or they can say, ‘I’ll do 100,000 dollars in sales for this year.’ This is a much more clearer goal. And they need to understand why they want to do this. If they don’t know why they’re doing this, then they’re just after the money.

One reason, for example, would be: ‘I want to make 100,000 dollars because I want to be able to better take care of my family. I want to be able to take care of my kids and give them the best education. I want to be able to pamper my wife. These are all great reasons.

But if they are just saying, ‘I want to make 100,000 dollars, Then they’re just chasing the money.

People who do not have a very strong reason tend to easily get burnt out because they’re working their ass off without a goal, without a vision. Their vision is just the money. A lot of people confuse money for their drive. They use money as a motivation. They don’t have a compelling, strong enough reason to push them forward when challenges or big problems come their way.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

That would be Andy Jenkins, co-founder & CEO of StomperNet, which is considered one of the largest Search Engine Optimization companies in the world.

I first learned about building my own store and selling my own physical products because of Andy Jenkins. They had a course back in early 2000.

I learned a lot of e-commerce strategies from him: how to import products to the United States, how they were able to do conversion rate optimizations, how they were able to drive traffic through SEO.

I was really inspired by Andy Jenkins. I think they had a site called myweddingfavors.com. That’s what they used as a case study for an eCommerce store and they were able to generate pretty good revenue and pretty good margins from it.

So I was really inspired by that. I thought, ‘Wow! Maybe I could import something or sell something to the U.S.’ So that’s kinda like my personal story on how I got started. That was in 2007 when I took Andy Jenkin’s course.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The Pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One of them is the fact that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share a few examples of different ideas that eCommerce businesses are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the Pandemic?

There was a time during the pandemic when a lot of orders were stuck in China. So I’ve seen a change wherein people are importing products into overseas fulfillment rather than using local China shipping. So those were some initiatives that I’ve seen among eCommerce entrepreneurs in order to adapt to changes. They are also stocking up more products in their warehouse just in case they run out of stock again due to COVID-19. But I think things are pretty back to normal.

Due to COVID-19, we notified customers that there’s going to be a delay in shipping. We implemented a lot of transparency when COVID was at its peak. We said that orders are going to be delayed and if you can’t wait, they send an email to get a refund.

The more transparent we were with customers, the more trust they placed in us. We also implemented 24-hour live chat in our stores to help customer support. As a result, they were able to get a response really quickly. We also beefed up our customer support team during the pandemic.

Amazon, and even Walmart are going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

I think they definitely need to enforce manufacturing. Most of the Direct-To-Consumer companies are already manufacturing in China. So in order to face competition from China, they also need to engage them in China, right? So if they are also manufacturing in China, then they are going to have the same pricing as China. So they wouldn’t be competitive in some ways but their Direct-To-Consumer brands are also going to sell much cheaper.

In this case, U.S. companies could focus on their brand more. Their product needs to be more competitive and the product needs to offer more features. If they are selling the exact same product with no better features, they’re most likely going to lose out to all these emerging China Direct-To-Consumer brands.

So first, I would advise manufacturing them in China if it has a price advantage. I know a lot of people are trying to manufacture in China and the pricing that they got there is not competitive against all these China sellers.

If your cost price is expensive, obviously your retail price is going to be way more expensive. So in that case, you won’t be able to compete at the selling price already. So I’ll definitely work on resolving the manufacturing price and cost price. That’s the first thing that I would consider fixing.

The second thing I would be working on is my brand because brand loyalty is a big thing as well. I would advise them to compete on a higher quality product because there’s definitely going to be a segment of customers like myself. We don’t care about the price. We care more about the right product, the best quality product, a strong branded product, with fast shipping. All these things play a part in your brand.

What kind of brand experience do you want your customers to get when they’re buying from you? A lot of China sellers, they don’t really care about the shopping experience; they care more about sales. So it’s really the positioning of the brand that’s going to make a difference.

So if I’m advising someone who’s competing against a China competitor, then I’ll definitely fix my pricing. I’ll work on focusing on building a really strong brand that focuses more on the middle and upper segment of the market, rather compete in the middle and bottom segment of the market, which is China’s strength because they are always competitive when it comes to pricing.

I would focus more on the branding. I would focus on coming up with a higher quality product, a much more premium product with more features and can solve problems better than China competitors.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start an eCommerce business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I know a lot of entrepreneurs fail to do an accurate forecast for the cashflow. I think that’s one of the biggest problems for entrepreneurs because a lot of entrepreneurs are very optimistic when they’re starting out.

They’re focused on hustling. They’re optimistic and they’re working very hard, but they fail to realize that when they’re starting out, they really need money or cashflow to survive. They need money to pay the people. They need to pay the suppliers. They need to pay the software and the rent.

Especially if the founder does not have a financial background, financial forecasting is one thing that a lot of entrepreneurs would neglect. They neglect the cashflow side of things and they do not have a good estimation of when the money would come in and that might result in them running out of cashflow or runway. Then they could go bankrupt faster than they had expected.

In order to prevent this, the solution would be to ensure that they are proactive. This means doing your forecasting, and managing your finances well in advance, before it’s too late. You need to be clear on budgets. They need to be clear on how much runway do they have so that they know exactly when they run out of cash and when they need to start raising more money for their startup business.

Another mistake that they can avoid is overstocking. I think a lot of entrepreneurs are too optimistic about the product and they think that it’s going to sell super well. Then they start pouring a lot of money into their stock, their inventory, and they start to realize that no one wants to buy their product.

How can they prevent this? They could resolve this by doing proper market research. And they need to have proof of concept. They could validate the idea by running some ads on Facebook, getting pre-orders, getting proof of concept that there’s demand in the market for the product.

They could go to Kickstarter or Indiegogo to validate their product, or they could actually do a pre-sale and get pre-orders on their website.

Usually founders get what is called “founder blindness.” They think that the product they developed is the best product and they think everybody is going to like it but in reality, their product sucks and nobody likes it.

That’s a problem when they pour their life savings into the product and then things start crumbling down when nobody buys the product. They run out of cashflow and they have to close down the company. That’s usually the cold, hard truth.

In your experience, which aspect of running an eCommerce brand tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Supply chain or manufacturing. I think a lot of people underestimate manufacturing and supply chain. This is easily one of the most complicated aspects of the entire eCommerce business. If you’re just buying white label, it’s easy. But when you’re dealing with your own customized R&B product and it’s a unique product in the market, it’s even more complicated.

This is one of the aspects that a lot of people underestimate. They’re often optimistic about manufacturing times when it comes to working with overseas manufacturers. And a lot of times they will realize that there are always delays. There is a chance that the founder hasn’t worked in China before and he’s not that familiar with the supply chain and the manufacturing process.

There are thousands of options to choose from and choosing the wrong supplier will usually result in a loss of capital. This can cause a lot of frustrations and a lot of delays.

The delay is one major problem because the entrepreneur is depending on the product to start selling and to generate cashflow for the company. If they’re developing a product from scratch and they estimate the wrong time, it could potentially affect the company’s positive cashflow because they are waiting for money to come in. For example, they predict that the cashflow will come in January, but the product is delivered in June. By then, he runs out of cashflow and the company is probably dead even before it is launched. So that’s one of the biggest problems.

Can you share a few examples of tools or software that you think can dramatically empower emerging eCommerce brands to be more effective and more successful?

I think Klaviyo is okay. Klaviyo is an email marketing software. I think it’s one of the most important software that a business can use in order to effectively market and segment their customers and potential customers.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies an eCommerce business should use to increase conversion rates?

They definitely should install tools like Hotjar and VWO in order to effectively track conversion rate optimization.

Hotjar is a tool that allows you to record what visitors are doing on your store. You’ll see what your visitors are doing on your store and based on that, you can make data-driven decisions and you can do A/B split tests or multivariate testing. It’s important to have a framework to know what exactly you’re testing for.

There’s always best practices to increase conversion rates like having trust seals, having an easy checkout process, provide live chats in different language, having a clear refund policy, having a secure site, and payment options. Those are basic things that you can do to increase optimization.

But when it comes to next level optimization, they need to use tools like VWO to split test and to track changes. VWO gives you the software and the tools in order for you to do split testing and testing on your site for the sole intention of improving conversion rate optimization.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that an eCommerce business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

Providing a great user experience would be one way. Customers love a great user experience. These are all under user experience, the unboxing experience. This actually helps build trust.

Another way is to focus on transparency. Everything should be clear: no hidden fees, no shady refund policies. Put a phone number so people can contact you.

You should have verified checkout pages with secure SSL. These are all things that build trust as well. And when you have trust, then you have a good brand.

We’re living in a very transparent social media age. Having social media platforms with good content and having good reviews on Trustpilot would definitely help you to develop a strong brand.

Showcasing testimonials from happy customers is also one way. It’s always good to share success stories from happy customers on YouTube and social media platforms.

One of the main benefits of shopping online is the ability to read reviews. Consumers love it! While good reviews are of course positive for a brand, poor reviews can be very damaging. In your experience what are a few things a brand should do to properly and effectively respond to poor reviews?

I think one of the first things to do is to address the poor reviews instead of not responding to it. It is important to effectively respond to those reviews with a very neutral and helpful attitude. You could ask yourself, ‘How can I convert this angry customer into a loyal customer?’

You can do that by either offering a refund or by calling them and proposing a better solution. Usually customers are just angry because they are not getting their voices heard.

We’re not talking about fake reviews here. We are talking about poor reviews from real customers. These reviews usually come from unhappy customers regarding the product or the experience or the customer service. It is important to have a very good support team that understands how to manage angry customers or customers unhappy with the product.

Having a great and strong refund policy would definitely be helpful because a lot of times, cases can usually be resolved with a strong refund policy.

How do you respond to unfair things being said online about a brand?

Just respond to it. I think there’s no other way but to be transparent, be neutral and have a healthy, helpful attitude.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful eCommerce business? Please share a story or an example for each.

In order to have a strong brand, you need to know marketing, that’s for sure. You can have the best product in the world but if you don’t know marketing, no one is going to know about your product.

So being able to know digital marketing is one of the most important pillars for eCommerce. I’ve never heard of a successful brand that doesn’t have a strong marketing background.

The second one is to have a great product. You can have the best marketing, but if you have a shitty product, it’s not going to work. People are going to be pissed off and angry. Having a great product that really solves a real problem is one of the key successful ingredients for a successful eCommerce business.

Number three: I would say great branding is very important. Customers have a sense of attachment to great experiences. If you have a great product and if you have a great shopping experience, it all ties into with each other.

Number four: It would be to have a real good story about your brand — a truthful one.

A lot of brands are so fake nowadays. They don’t have a truthful story. A lot of brands were created in order to make money. But if you truly love your product and your brand, and you really created the product because you want to solve a real problem, then that story needs to be shared with everybody because it might be inspiring.

People love stories. By having a great startup story and a great reason why you started this company or this brand, this vision is going to create more trust in your eCommerce business.

For the last one, you need trust and reputation. These are very important nowadays, especially in the online world. So develop a strong online presence that people can trust. You wouldn’t be able to successfully carve a niche in this business if no one’s going to trust your brand.

You can have the best brand but if you have bad reviews and you have no trust: no one’s going to buy.

Having a responsive team that responds to reviews — be it positive or negative — and a team that engages with angry customers in order to resolve their problems, all of these things are very important too.

They all intertwine with each other and these are all key ingredients you need to build a successful eCommerce business.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to focus on breastfeeding, probably. I would like to push the movement for more moms to do breastfeeding because that would definitely lead to healthier babies. It would definitely have a very positive impact on the earth itself.

Because I think we live in a world that’s plagued with so much fake news, so much fake social media, so much inappropriate information on breastfeeding. There’s so many unhealthy babies because of misinformation out there.

If I could somehow start a movement to empower more female entrepreneurs or more female mommies to do things more naturally and go back to what’s been really proven to work rather than depend on new, crazy, fancy products, I think that would be what I would like to do.

How can our readers further follow you online?

https://www.facebook.com/heystevetan/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/heystevetan/

https://www.instagram.com/heystevetan/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!