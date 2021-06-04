A.J. Veleta of Post Pop Studios: “Whatever you decide to do, do it well”

“Whatever you decide to do, do it well” — Whether you’re in tech, education, finance, advertising, or any other industry, do it well and you’ll go far. I’ve had multiple mentors share this idiom with me over the years, and think it rings true as a guiding principle, especially when moving from the discovery phase to the execution phase of a new venture. People often only consider and remember the top 2–3 players in most markets, so do what you do well, and be a part of that short list.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing A.J. Veleta.

A.J. Veleta is the Founder & Creative Technologist of Pop Pop Studios, a global experiential media partner for growing and established brands. With over 10 years of experience producing Augmented Reality led interactives for the likes of Google, Fortnite, & Pandora Radio, A.J. continues to connect the space where compelling stories and emerging Extended Reality technologies collide. Outside the studio, A.J. can be found getting trounced online in the latest Xbox release or chasing powder out West or wherever it can be found.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

First off, thanks for having me on and I hope everyone is keeping safe. I got my start in the world of consumer brands back in 2011 taking on marketing roles with Red Bull and then Sony Music while finishing up my international business degree at Ohio State. The university had a number of programs to place you in “normal” jobs, but I kept finding myself inspired by less traditional paths where there was an abundance of creative and technical challenges to tackle. From organizing a massive DIY box car derby races for Red Bull to building and selling my first Mar Tech app that showcased video streams of popular nightlife spots in real time, a good majority of my tertiary education definitely came from outside the classroom. In 2013, I connected with business partners on the website Angel List for an opportunity to build a start-up from scratch servicing the growing experiential marketing industry. So I took the leap from Columbus, OH to New York City and have been producing creative technology solutions for brands around the world ever since.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Some of the most disruptive work we’re doing at Post Pop Studios is surely our 3D Social Media Video creations for social media campaigns. These eye-catching pieces quite literally “disrupt” the social media feed of viewers as the product jumps out of the screen toward them in 3D. This is a powerful visual mechanic because it helps brands stand out from the clutter in a crowded landscape where attention spans are short and stories must be told in 6 seconds or less.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It definitely has to be the shockingly blank stares we received starting out pitching to clients before we had a library of concept proofs to demonstrate the 3D video style. We would be in meetings explaining the concept through words or mood board sketches and would get initial excitement followed by blank stares as we struggled to explain something that hadn’t been created before in this way. Those vacant gazes we’re definitely the impetus for us to create a wide ranging set of example 3D videos to showcase to prospective clients. Since then, the communication gap on this abstract concept has been bridged and clients are able to clearly visualize how our content can be used for their next digital campaign. This speaks to the importance of investing in sample work and spec content in the right circumstances to help demonstrate your value.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

One of my early mentors and friends who made an impact on my career was Heidi Lowry, a fellow Ohio State Buckeye and music industry enthusiast. Out of her dedication to giving back in the form of her time and expertise, she helped me secure my first creative agency internship while in college, and was also instrumental in connecting me to both the social and brand marketing worlds in New York when I moved there and didn’t have much of a network. Heidi’s ongoing advice and support definitely helped immensely in steering me down the right path in the space where brands and culture collide. Thanks, Heidi!

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I think it rings true that negative disruption can be in effect similar to the reality that tools and technologies generally are not “evil’ by design, but rather can be used for malicious intent by persons or organizations with harmful intent.

A few examples of industry disruption that have both positive and negative consequences come to mind:

DIY Web Development Tools — Do it Yourself no or “low code” platforms like WordPress, Wix, and Webflow have helped democratize and control the costs of organizations having an intuitive presence on the web. This is undoubtedly positive on small businesses, however, a potentially negative consequence is that it can lead stakeholders to never have a UX, SEO, or front end programmer’s input on their site, missing out on low hanging fruits that exist for their business specifically in terms if user satisfaction and customer acquisition. Browser Cookies — The altruistic aim of “big data”, or at least the objective its vanguards tout is to help make the user experience more efficient and effective. The omnipresent use of cookies and other tracking technologies is meant to be a net positive for users in that your online user journeys are more personalized and the ads you’re served might actually benefit or enrich your life. However, this disruption can come with not so positive effects like undesired privacy violations, discrimination, or data breaches like we saw with Cambridge Analytica. Artificial Intelligence — In the online content business AI is deployed now more than ever to deliver recommendation algorithms that have disrupted the media business in the way users find and consume content online on platforms like YouTube & TikTok. The negative to this disruption comes in the form of being programmed to optimize the duration of viewing, and where that leads when unleashed on human psychology. You end up with situations where viewers on YouTube who start out watching middle of the spectrum political content can end up being addicted to radicalizing or conspiracy theory content, like in the cases detailed by Netflix’s The Social Dilema or The Time’s Rabbit Hole podcast.

While there are generally winners and losers in most disrupted industries, the disruptions themselves are often not inherently good or bad from an ethical perspective, but it’s how the disruptions are deployed by those in the industry that makes them a net positive or negative for the marketplace and customers they serve.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“Whatever you decide to do, do it well” — Whether you’re in tech, education, finance, advertising, or any other industry, do it well and you’ll go far. I’ve had multiple mentors share this idiom with me over the years, and think it rings true as a guiding principle, especially when moving from the discovery phase to the execution phase of a new venture. People often only consider and remember the top 2–3 players in most markets, so do what you do well, and be a part of that short list. “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together” — This rings true a great deal in entrepreneurial activity and the additional caveat is that it’s all about timing. The first tech business I started had 5 collaborators out of the gate working on the MVP and our group dynamic to reach consensus on product decisions rather than move and validate the product quickly led to stagnation and ultimately moving too slow to market. Validating your MVP quickly and have awareness about what specialists to bring on at the right time in your venture’s growth is key. “Fail fast” — You hear this out there in cyberspace often in a vague sense, but it’s solid advice that will save you some of your most valuable resource…time. Too often disruptors try to wait and develop “for the right time” to launch, rather than rapidly validating and going to market with the absolute bare minimum MVP. Put your idea out there. Find a customer, learn your product roadmap from them, and iterate from there as quickly as you can. You’ll quickly realize if you have a shot at a viable business or you’ll fail fast and move on to your next opportunity.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Next on the docket is scaling up Post Pop Studios into a full service creative technology & experiential media studio. We’ve been building out our core technology offerings and team, and now we’re poised in an exciting position to tackle a wide variety of projects across multiple disciplines. Moving forward PPS be a preferred partner to brands delivering not only 3D social videos but also Augmented Reality solutions, cinematic video production, and custom interactive software development as well.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

One of my favorite listens on the topic of disruption and start-ups is “How I Built This” with Guy Raz. I’ve found when the going gets rough or I feel burnt out after a long week, this program sheds light on inspiring stories about leaders who sparked movements with their market disruption, and that helps remind me why I ventured into the start-up landscape in the first place.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

For me, the phrase “March to the beat of your own drum,” always resonated with my psyche. Maybe it’s because I grew up playing the drums in alternative rock bands, or the fact that I relentlessly questioned why social constructs are the way they are, but both in my life and my career I’ve always just kind of gravitated toward opportunities, communities, and ideals that felt right for me, rather than what I thought was expected of me by societal norms. I believe this led me down an explorative path where I surrounded myself with peers and career opportunities that ultimately landed me in a position to work in creative technology professionally.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

You’re too kind! I believe automation and its accelerating growth rate through burgeoning technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning will be somewhat akin to the Industrial Revolution in terms of net impact on humanity and our economies. If this phenomena is developed and the equity distributed properly globally, the scale of efficiency with which goods and services could be produced could help lead more people out of poverty than ever seen before. Additionally, if the machines (generally speaking) are covering the population’s basic needs, humans of a post-work society would be free to set its mind to more aspirational objectives like exploring the cosmos and answering life’s looming questions like…are we alone?

How can our readers follow you online?

Send an email, DM, or carrier pigeon on:

@ajvelveeta (Instagram)

A.J. Veleta (LinkedIn)

www.postpopstudios.com (Website)

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!

Thanks so much for having me!