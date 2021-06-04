Ruimin Zhang of Roborock: “Always analyze what your competitors are doing”

Always analyze what your competitors are doing — the more you know about yourself and your competition, the better positioned you are to build upon the good and avoid the bad.

As a part of our series called “Meet The Inventors”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ruimin Zhang, Senior Product Director at Roborock.

In her role as Senior Product Director, Mrs. Zhang is the brains behind every product Roborock builds, overseeing key aspects including research and development, design, software, and algorithms. Under her leadership, multiple Roborock products have earned iF Design Awards and Red Star awards — China’s most prestigious industrial design award.

Prior to joining Roborock in 2015, Mrs. Zhang spent six years in marketing and product management roles, including four years leading product design and software development efforts in her capacity as a Senior Product Manager in Baidu Inc., the company behind China’s leading search engine.

Mrs. Zhang holds a master’s degree in marketing management from Wuhan University.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

A fun fact about myself — I share the same name with the CEO of Haier Group, Zhang Ruimin (Haier is the largest appliance maker in China).

When I was younger, I read about how Zhang, upon taking over an unlucrative Haier, took a sledgehammer and smashed 76 defective/ substandard refrigerators in front of the entire Haier workforce, to drive home the message that being substandard is unacceptable.

His story left a very strong impression on me, shaping my meticulous attention to detail, which has served me well in whichever endeavors I took on next.

I had a great passion for products and looked at them as solutions to problems that exist around us. I earned my Marketing degree and pursued a Masters’s in Marketing at Wuhan University, spending hours each day researching everything related to consumer electronics and other products that caught my interest.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life is inherently risky. There is only one big risk you should avoid at all costs, and that is the risk of doing nothing.” — Denis Waitley

There’s always the risk that some features of the products we come up with might not end up being the most well-received ones on the market. But we keep trying and refining. This quote motivates me to continuously seek the next best product or combination of features that would bring value to my customers.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I am a huge fan of Tony Stark from Iron Man. You just have to look at how he went about refining his Iron Man prototype from Mark I, Mark II, and Mark III, trying, making mistakes, learning from them, and persevering throughout until he could actually ‘launch’. This is very similar to what we go through here at Roborock. We have what we call the B1 to B3 prototyping stages, where we refine and refine before we finally come to the final launch product.

I also gained inspiration from reading”No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram’’ by Sarah Frier recently.

This book talks about how some tech companies forgot their original ideals in their quest to earn more money; while Instagram persists with the qualities it values, even after being acquired by Facebook.

Similar to Instagram, Roborock is very much a tech startup with a history of fewer than 10 years. Roborock also holds closely its values, which largely centres around delivering value to our customers via quality products. We believe in building products based on actual customer needs (not for the sake of building new products) and seek to provide greater convenience in cleaning to families around the world.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. What was the catalyst that inspired you to invent your product, the Roborock S7? Can you share the story of your “ah-ha” moment with us?



I took inspiration from the electric toothbrush. I was looking at a way to apply that tech to our robot vacuums to provide a more effective clean. Our first robot vacuum model was introduced in 2017 — and it was one which not only had the vacuum function, but also a mop.

In the years since, we have looked at ways to improve, as some people have noted the limitations of the mopping feature whereby you have a wet cloth dragged across your floors. While it worked to provide a good wet wipe to follow up the vacuuming, it could not disintegrate the tougher stains or dirt. We needed a solution.

One day the idea came suddenly. I thought, “Hey, what if we took the scrubbing tech that is on the electric toothbrush and put it on our robot vacuums?”

Imagine you have a floor scrubber that scrubs thousands of times every minute. Very effective, isn’t it?With the S7, we also looked to solve another issue associated with robot mopping. When you have a damp mop you wouldn’t want it wetting your carpets. So what we did was enable an intelligent mop lift feature whereby it lifts its mop automatically upon recognizing carpets.

With previous robot mops, customers had to manually set no-mop boundaries, which defeats the purpose of automating robot vacuuming.

There is no shortage of good ideas out there. Many people have good ideas all the time. But people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

Well, I’d like to filter every new idea that comes to mind by asking myself these three questions:

What problems can this idea solve?

Among my target segments, which of these problems is the most annoying/difficult pain point?

What are the current options/solutions that my target segments have, in facing this problem/pain point? Do they even have any solutions? If yes, what is it? If not, how likely are they to buy into my idea as a solution to this current problem?

These questions help provide me with a framework to decide on the viability of any given idea that I’m thinking of bringing to market.

Often when people think of a new idea, they dismiss it saying someone else must have thought of it before. How would you recommend that someone go about researching whether or not their idea has already been created?



Google! Search the internet, including e-commerce sites. Who knows, you might end up finding very interesting products online while doing so!

Did you have a role model or a person who inspired you to persevere despite the hardships involved in taking the risk of selling a new product?

That would be Andrew Grove, CEO of Intel. His advice is that, in order to excel, one needs to solve seemingly impossible problems with an optimistic attitude.

For the benefit of our readers, can you share the story, and outline the steps that you went through, from when you thought of the idea until it finally landed on the store shelves? In particular, we’d love to hear about how to file a patent, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer to distribute it.

Selecting a retailer involves looking into the fit of its sales channels/ platforms. We’ll need to understand what the traffic size is (if you’re selling online), and also who the customers who frequent these channels are. This will help us gauge if it is a good fit. When sourcing for a manufacturer, it is good to look for one which matches your company in terms of size. I’ll give you an example: A start-up opting for the best and biggest manufacturer might not be the best way to go about it. The start-up would be better off collaborating with a small-to-medium size manufacturer as they will be more likely to prioritize their business than the largest manufacturers. In our early stages, we opted for a third-party team who specialized in patent application to help us in this area. But once your company has scaled, it is good to have your own patent team for many reasons — one being the ability to internalize communications on sensitive and confidential tech as much as possible.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There’s one story about us “losing” our prototypes in the early days. We were working on our first model and all product managers on our team had a unit each. One day we decided to let them run in the office space (we normally test in a controlled setting in our lab) — just to see how they fare in a larger, more complex environment. So to not disturb the other members of the team, we only turned the prototypes on right before we left the office.

When we returned the next morning, however, we realized we couldn’t differentiate the units, as they all look the same. We eventually identified our own units and went on to name each of them after sheep (“black sheep, white sheep, sleepy sheep, and so on), so that when we go on our next “sheep-herding” exercise, our sheep don’t get lost.

The early stages must have been challenging. Are you able to identify a “tipping point” after making your invention, when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

When we were working on our very first product, we ran navigation tests on our robot vacuum prototype in our lab, a small area of approximately 200 to 300 square feet. In the multiple tests we did, the prototype failed to register a satisfactory result in terms of the completion rate (successfully cleaning all of the test area). The performance was in fact far below our expectations — missing north of 20% of the full cleaning space, which was just not good enough as we were basing our competitive advantage on having a very efficient, LIDAR-navigated robot vacuum with less misses or repetitions than the robot vacuum options on the market then.

We knew we must do better. The following month, my team and I huddled in the lab for 30 days straight, with each passing moment spent on refining the navigation algorithms and refining all the bugs we could locate that were getting stuck on obstacles/ wedges/weird angles.

We did make progress thankfully, and we took things up another level by increasing the complexity of the test environment. Each member of our team brought home a prototype and tested it rigorously in the different home environments to further refine the offering.

Only after we were certain the product had passed the necessary standards did we decide it was time to hit the market. Granted we might have taken a little more time and thus were slower in going to market, it was necessary to not rush and make do with a sub-standard offering.

Until today, I stick to the belief that excellence is not an option, but a must. We should continue to uphold high standards and always be critical. Otherwise, we end up competing in a market where sub-par offerings are the norm and our customers’ pain points remain unsolved.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Invented My Product” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Well here are 5 should-dos from my “Product Manager Compass,” something which I have summarized as I went on my journey of product making.

Always analyze the market and gauge how saturated it is. Always analyze customers’ wants and needs and whether your product can further add value. Always analyze what your competitors are doing — the more you know about yourself and your competition, the better positioned you are to build upon the good and avoid the bad. Always reexamine if your competitive advantages over your competitors still stand. Constantly review the gaps and opportunities in the market that you can potentially fill with your strengths.

Let’s imagine that a reader reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to invent. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Carry out basic market research to gauge the size of your potential audience/segment. This should also give you a clearer picture on how feasible your project is and whether the solution you’re offering is relevant.

Plan next steps, including forecasting the necessary investment for prototyping and testing. This should then give you an idea what your immediate next steps should be.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

If you have the budget, it is always a plus to have a second expert opinion around. Not only will you get help refining the new idea you have, but potentially spark new, better ideas you might not have previously thought of!

Leveraging the expertise and experience of a consultant will allow you to avoid potential pitfalls, especially if you’re doing this for the first time. The investment pays off if you take into account the potential monetary and time savings involved as you have less, avoidable missteps.

Granted, you should make sure you get the right person on board — I’d suggest looking at whether he/she has relevant experience to what you’re thinking of building.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

Well if you have done well enough to attract the attention of VCs, it sure looks like you’re on the right track!

The beautiful thing about having the extra funds coming from VCs is that it allows you to:

Scale at speed. If you’re hard-pressed for time and have to execute quickly in order to stay ahead of the competition, the extra funds that you can invest in sales and marketing WILL give you an edge. And if all goes well, the snowball effect will take care of the rest.

Take more risks as you now have a larger safety cushion. This could mean more reinvestment into the business, product development and so on.

But yes, I do think there is value in understanding the tradeoffs of taking venture capital money. It all boils down to how strongly you feel about maintaining control over the key aspects of your business, i.e. product development and the overall direction, as well as the nature of the competition.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Well, I like to think that by designing products that can help simplify or automate chores we have on a day-to-day basis. I’m helping people around the world to have more free time to focus on the pleasures in life.

I can’t think of many people I know who actually enjoy vacuuming.

By helping people save precious time that would otherwise be spent on cleaning, I’m actually able to contribute to improving their quality of life.

That’s my way of contributing to the betterment of society.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Women are still underrepresented, underpaid, and often discriminated against in the tech industry. The numbers show the gender gap in many key aspects in employment, whether in pay or opportunities.

I believe that diversity is essential in the technology space and product development, and my dream is to empower women and contribute to an environment whereby women are more likely to come forward and contribute to the creation of products and services that would in return bring the greatest amount of value to the wider community.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

It would be with Lisa Su, CEO of AMD. Under her leadership, AMD went from an also-ran company that was always behind Intel, to the company that is dominating the chip market to such an extent that Intel has been forced to rethink how it does business.

To be able to share a conversation over a meal with a fellow female making an impact in a largely male-dominated tech space is very inspiring.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.