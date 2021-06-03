Vanya Silverten: “Always take the time to rest, reset, rewire and rebirth”

Always take the time to rest, reset, rewire and rebirth. Life is busy and gets increasingly busier the more life you choose to live. Modern life pulls us in so many different directions that you can easily get tired and pulled out of alignment. So, at times we think it’s a waste of time to rest but actually you can save a lot more time and money if you rest, reflect, rewire and rebirth. Sometimes this process will help you reconsider and change direction, other times it will give you more reasons to continue on your current path.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vanya Silverten.

Vanya Silverten is an international transformation healer, teacher and author. She has helped over 10,000 people progress on their spiritual path. OK magazine has described her work as ‘cathartic ’and ‘uplifting.’

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I grew up in Australia and moved to the United Kingdom when I was 20. I sang in a rock band and then have spent over a decade working with people from all over the world to help them access their innate healing abilities to transform their lives. I’m also a mother to a 5-year-old daughter.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I don’t have a special story- there have been so many.

I have spent a lot of time working between the world’s two biggest international cities — Dubai and London and have conducted private healing sessions on thousands of different people. I have met people from all over the world — different races, cultures, religions and gender identities. I have worked with celebrities, royalty, athletes, children and homeless people. These experiences have taught me to be open minded, non-judgemental and to see people from their unique paradigm. I have also learned to be super accepting about everyone’s unique way in order to be able to heal and transform their lives in a way that was right for them, their culture and religion etc. These experiences have been an invaluable insight into humanity.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My biggest mistake was that I did not take control of my work as a business soon enough. I spent way too long just ‘flowing’ with everything. My work happened so organically that I never really questioned if I could make it more efficient or earn more money without burning myself out. It wasn’t until I had my daughter that I had a sudden fear of having ‘to provide’ and this made me open my eyes to how I could create a scalable business out of my work and still have time to raise a child. I was forced to learn technology to take myself to the next level. I often think ‘if only I had understood this ten years ago, I would be in a very different place today.’

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are two people. The first is my husband who has never once held me back and has continuously made space for me to do my thing. The second person is an amazing woman called Anna Kitney who created a fantastic platform/company called Bourgeon which I teach classes for. She is one of these amazing women that can do it all- marketing, speaking, directing, creating, coaching, effortlessly looks amazing all the time and is a mother of 2 children. She created such a high standard of work ethic and performance that she made me keep elevating myself to meet it. We all need to keep improving and I am super grateful to be surrounded by such amazing people.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

A lot of my work focuses on transforming limiting beliefs that stop people from moving forwards in their lives. This could be genetic, acquired in childhood or from negative experiences. On an individual level, it obviously helps the person’s, mind, health, relationships and business decisions. But on a bigger level it helps the individual interact in the world in a more positive way which has a ripple effect on others. I have also expanded my work to reach bigger, mass audiences and regularly hold free events to hundreds of people so they too can have the opportunity to upgrade their reality.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Always ask yourself:

What am I tolerating in my life that I know I can change? We often put up with things that can be changed. It could be as simple as using chipped mugs or worn-out shoes. Or something bigger like a relationship where you are constantly compromising your truth. Have a look around your life, what are you ‘putting up with’ when you know you deserve better? What are you just tolerating when something can be improved? How can you change things to make your life better? How can I make something more pleasurable? To increase happiness, you have to increase your ability to experience pleasure. There are so many ways that you can make ordinary things much more enjoyable. Maybe it’s drinking water out of a champagne glass or dancing while you are cleaning. Experiencing more pleasurable things more often will increase your happiness. You will feel more alive in your heart and more vibrant in your body. Where are you leaking your power and energy unnecessarily? Many of us are busy and spend our days multi-tasking between work, raising children, looking after the house and more. Maybe you give too much at work or over nurture your family…Your energy is a precious commodity, and you need it for your health, beauty and life. Giving it away unnecessarily will leave you drained, tired and stressed. Learn to say no, learn to take rest and learn to let others take the slack. Take time to be in nature. Being in nature is the ultimate ‘cure all’ — and there is nothing more restorative than going for a long walk. Being in nature for long periods of time reduces stress, clears the mind and energizes the body. Nature can also help bring clarity and answer to your problems. Our modern life certainly needs to be balanced with nature. Always take the time to rest, reset, rewire and rebirth. Life is busy and gets increasingly busier the more life you choose to live. Modern life pulls us in so many different directions that you can easily get tired and pulled out of alignment. So, at times we think it’s a waste of time to rest but actually you can save a lot more time and money if you rest, reflect, rewire and rebirth. Sometimes this process will help you reconsider and change direction, other times it will give you more reasons to continue on your current path.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would make volunteering or charity work a normal everyday activity just like going for a walk in the park. Partaking in human kindness does wonders for the receiver and the giver. And with such a divide between those who have and those who don’t’, doing charity work on mass would create great balance both internally and externally.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started”?

Let go of the illusion that one day prince charming will come, and everything will be alright. Don’t believe that one day your luck will change, and all your dreams of success will magically happen at once. Put your ‘business hat’ on and claim your soul work as your occupation. You are allowed to be bolder, stronger, better, faster and brighter. It’s okay to be beautiful, intelligent and powerful all at once.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

All of them are very important topics to care about. I think the two which are most dear to me are sustainability and mental health.

In order for our world to support our growing population while still looking after the environment, sustainability in all industries must come into action. I believe that more ‘fool proof’ solutions need to be implemented and this requires governments all around the world to introduce tougher laws that begin to eliminate our ‘disposable’ lifestyles. For example, it could be as simple as banning plastic packaging on foods or making throw away plastic water bottles illegal. We cannot go on producing and throwing away so much rubbish and unfortunately the majority of people still opt for the more convenient solution for them. This is why governments need to step in with better laws and regulations.

Mental health is a complex issue and so too are the ways to help those that suffer from it. At a wider level though, I believe it is a cry for society to change. There is such an over focus on consumerism, success and money that other values, vital for humans to sustain happiness, get neglected. Often people get put in the category of being a failure before they have even begun their lives. This can then spiral into negative self-talk, low self-esteem, anxiety and paranoia which can all lead to, or aggravate, mental illness.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can find me via my website, I have lots of free resources: www.vanyasilverten.com

Instagram:www.instagram.com/vanyasilverten/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/vanyasilverten

Thank you for these fantastic insights!