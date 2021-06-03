Terri Levine of Heartrepreneur: “Do away with trading time for money”

We do business heart-to-heart and make a difference following the advice of helping people with no attachment to any outcome.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach,” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches, and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Terri Levine.

Terri Levine is a best-selling author, business consultant, executive coaching expert, and Founder of Heartrepreneur LLC. She assists businesses worldwide with business growth, sales, and marketing. Dr. Levine has more than 40 years of business experience, encompassing work with more than 5,000 business owners and entrepreneurs in various industries. She turbocharges their businesses increasing their revenue and profits and their success. Dr. Levine is passionate about helping more women have the kind of business success she has generated in her career, as well as the kind of income that she and her clients enjoy. Her new book Turbocharge Your Business For Women Entrepreneurs is a one-of-a-kind that actually includes business consulting and mentoring to help any women in business soar. Dr. Levine has a passion for assisting businesses to grow with her personal experience while building multiple successful businesses from the ground up.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I had grown several of my own multimillion-dollar businesses and had fun doing it and thought the process was pretty easy. After working in Corporate America for five years, I realized that I was more entrepreneurial and wanted to pass back my knowledge and really make a difference for other business owners to have the same kind of success. Since I know that I have a proven process to grow businesses, I wanted to make sure that I could share that process and pass it forward. I was sick and tired of men telling women how to do business and wanted women to do business authentically, in integrity, and by being transparent. Women do not do business the way men do, and I felt I needed to disrupt the male-based consulting around business, leadership, sales, and marketing.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Integrity — I had a client who wanted to invest in a high ticket program that I knew was not the right program for them, and they could get my lowest ticket program and get the result they wanted. I explained, and they purchased that, and because I was in integrity with them, they referred my largest contract (over $450,000) that year.

Transparency — I burn the curtain, share my own personal challenges with my clients, and show them how my life is imperfect. I am an open book. Because of this, my clients trust me more. One of my clients said, “I figured your life was not like mine. When you shared the story of your sister not speaking to you, I instantly related and realized how “human” you are, and I am glad I picked you as my business strategist because I know you and I resonate.”

Authenticity — I am the same person on and off camera and on and off stage. When clients and prospects have come to my events which had only known me on Zoom, they always say they expected me to show up differently because, sadly, so many do.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

About 20 years ago, I began this process which is a habit that I share with my clients. I do this first thing in the morning before I get out of bed daily, and I call it GID:

G: Gratitude. I give gratitude to everything in my life that is going right and working well.

I: Intentions. I set my intentions (not to do’s) for the day — how do I intend to feel and experience today?

D: Delegations. I delegate whatever I don’t know the “how” of the Universe to figure out on my behalf.

This will be intuitive to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

This GID habit has changed my life. Unless you are in the habit of controlling your thoughts, the human brain goes into problem-solving mode and focuses on problems. This can lead to depression, addiction, negative thinking, and lost creativity and flow.

An example is my client, Deborah, who was focused on problems. What was wrong, who was to blame — was in victim mode, and her business was suffering. She trusted me and began the daily GID process. About three weeks later, she came to our Zoom meeting smiling and energized, and my other clients said she looked ten years younger — she was glowing. When we asked her what changed, she said, “Thank God for GID!”. Now, 18 years later, she still does the process daily and says it is this habit that is the cornerstone of her success.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

You develop good habits first by noting what you are doing or thinking that is not serving you to live the life you truly desire. Releasing “bad” habits takes time, and I recommend you work with a coach to help you. The process is this:

1. Decide which one habit you choose to release at a time — start with a small one.

2. Substitute that habit with a positive, healthy habit.

3. Track that habit shift every day for 30 days.

Example: If you don’t like to work out and want to stop being a couch potato, you start walking five minutes every day. You track this. You don’t have to be perfect. At the end of 30 days, this is a habit like brushing your teeth — it is unconsciously programmed.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Zig Ziglar, “You can have everything in life you want if you will just help other people get what they want.” I studied under Zig in the ’80s, and I decided that day I would focus the rest of my life on being a giver and helping with no plan and no outcome in mind. From that point on, I was able to have the massive business success, achieve my life and work goals, improve my relationships and live a service life.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have two books recently released that I wrote to help business owners. I am so excited to share Turbocharge Your Business For Women Entrepreneursbecause this book reveals how I, and the nearly 6,000 women I have helped over the decades, have created a business built on relationship marketing — not selling or advertising. The process works, and now it is available to everyone.

Also, my latest book, The Conversion Equation. This book is where I pull back the curtain and share step-by-step how to apply my proven formula that has created all my multi-million dollar enterprises and is filled with case studies so a business owner can follow the examples and prosper. This equation is a game changer!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I believe a successful coach has:

1. Hire a business strategist who has been there, done that, and is running ahead of them with a proven process.

2. A Core Unique Positioning Statement®.

3. A proprietary process, system, or method.

4. Do away with trading time for money.

5. Automated and leveraged, and optimized their business.

These are the five things needed:

1. Without a business strategist, you will make mistakes. One of my clients came to me after three years and over $50,000 of business mistakes. He wasted time, money, and energy, plus, wasn’t helping people who needed his help. Once he knew precisely what proven actions to take, in less than 47 days, he earned over $86,000.

2. Most coaches have cookie-cutter businesses. Their websites and social media profiles are the same as other coaches, and so are their offerings. In this case, people will choose the lowest price coach if they all look alike. Once they have a Core Unique Positioning Statement®, they get the attention of the right prospects and stand out from the crowd, and can have ticket offerings, too.

3. If you don’t have a proprietary system, process, or method, once again, you are a coach who looks and sounds like every coach. In the marketplace, you must have a proven process that is all yours.

4. If a coach is trading time for money, they can never stop coaching and have built a job, not a company. Coaches need to learn they are the CEOs of their company, sit in the CEO chair, and build a company, not a business. This means they have to offer programs, groups, courses and add other coaches to their teams. They need their business to be a sellable asset or one that can be passed on as a legacy. Start with the end in mind.

5. Coaches work too many hours and are often stressed, frustrated, and overwhelmed with tasks, content creation, coaching, and social media. You must build a company that relies on automation to leverage and optimize your time. You can have time freedom, huge impact, and create a 7 figure business, too.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Not hiring a business strategist. Get someone day one, so you avoid costly mistakes and start earning vs. learning from your mistakes.

Spending a ton of money on assets like websites, business cards, social media experts, Facebook ads, brochures, marketing, lead generation services, etc. — There is no need to have any of these once you learn how to do Guerrilla Marketing and reverse marketing. This means you have hundreds of low and no-cost-proven marketing methods to choose from, and people come to you instead of you prospecting and trying to get leads.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Guarantee results — I have my clients create guarantees instead of having people show up hoping for some vague result. One of my clients, Kathy, had never guaranteed a result as a health coach. I asked her what she could guarantee, and she said 20 pounds lost in eight weeks if they follow my protocol. I said that I wanted to give them better results but not tell them to say “WOW” after her program. So her offer became to lose 10 pounds in eight weeks. Almost all her clients lost at least 20 pounds in the eight weeks, and they were raving about her program.

2. Over-deliver — Instead of telling clients all they get in your program, give them things they don’t expect. My client, Chi, is a relationship coach. We decided to offer clients (by surprise) her three books; gift wrapped and packaged and signed by her, a relationship gift basket with items the couples would enjoy based upon their answers to a survey, and a free ticket to her retreat for couples. What she heard, “WOW.”

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

1. Before you offer anything, ask your prospects what result they want, not what you want to deliver. This way, you don’t have to hunt for leads as people tell you what they are ready to purchase.

2. Create your Core Unique Positioning Statement® and integrate it everywhere. Stand out from the other coaches, and people will gravitate to you who resonate with you.

3. Create your own proprietary model, system, or method and stand out from the crowd so people will come to you vs. another coach.

4. Have only two pieces of content: Consumer Awareness Guide downloadable from a long tail domain people are searching for — Example: Adapt, And Pivot Now was searched so my client, Ken, has that website and his consumer awareness guide sits there, and he gets leads all day long.

The other piece is an EDUCATIONAL automated webinar where you give your best advice freely, mine is www.TLwebinar.com, and every day we get prospects to view the webinar and ask for a consult with my team. Model that process — it works for all my clients.

5. Stop wasting time on social media other than creating one Facebook group to invite and then help and serve your target audience. We do millions organically from this method, and my clients crush this as well.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

1. Daily move your body.

2. Get outdoors and get some air — hiding behind a computer isn’t good for you.

3. Stand instead of sit: get a stand-up desk, remove the chair from your office — your spine and brain need this.

4. Get a gallon bottle, fill it, and drink that gallon between 7 am to 9 pm daily — most people lack the proper hydration.

5. Eat mostly healthy foods to nurture your body and your brain.

6. Sit quietly or meditate for at least 15 minutes daily.

7. Follow GID

8. Learn to say “NO.”

9. Plan your hours and stick to them — once I close my office door, work is over.

10. Refresh and replenish and do not work on weekends — you need downtime.

11. Listen to music.

12. Read a few pages every day.

13. Journal your feelings.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I already have a movement: I founded Heartrepreneur LLC to disrupt the way business is done today. With over 6,000 people so far, we, together, are stopping the typical marketing, advertising, and hours wasted on doing business wrong.

We do business heart-to-heart and make a difference following the advice of helping people with no attachment to any outcome.

We don’t sell. We use reverse marketing and do business authentically, transparently, and with integrity.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

For many years I have wanted to make a connection with Paula Abdul. We both have the same neurological disease, and we have managed to continue our careers and lives. I would love to understand her and her attitude even more, and I would love to see if she might be the voice of our foundation.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I love connecting with like-minded women and helping them start a business, scale a business and do it authentically, transparently, and with integrity without selling and marketing. Just heart-to-heart building relationships.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/heartrepreneurswithterrilevine/

https://heartrepreneur.com/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!