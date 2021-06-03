Karen Boyer of PointBlankConsultant.com: “Accountability is a huge part of what I do at Pointblankconsultant”

I believe to really be a successful coach, or as I think of myself consultant, you have to actually have a strong desire to help people and an actual expertise in life or business. The new breed of coaches perhaps refer to this as “finding your niche”. Somewhere in your niche, it has to be more than just selling a product, download or course. Helping people may sound corny or old-fashioned, but it’s a principle that still matters. When you’re looking for longevity, it matters very much.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Karen Boyer.

Karen Boyer, a veteran entrepreneur in the medical education industry, turned her experience into a successful consulting business at PointBlankConsultant.com. Working one-on-one with clients, she helps them stop procrastinating and maximize their productivity through her personalized accountability program. As the name implies, her approach with clients has a bit of hand holding, and a lot of shoving.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path? About 16 years ago, I developed a rather unique product that was highly desirable in the medical community.

Although I enjoyed nearly overnight success at onlinemedcerts.com, I wasn’t fully prepared to handle the daily challenges that followed, like how to long term operate a successful business, yet still be able to raise my family and enjoy doing things I loved. I had to learn organizational skills and tools quickly to adapt to my new lifestyle.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I had not only a desire to succeed, but a real need. I tend to take no credit for my initial step into the business world. In fact, 16 years later I still think of it as a bit of a fluke. But what really propelled me into success was not only having that great idea, but executing it. There are so many people who say “I have this great idea but”. But I acted on it. It took courage to step into an industry I had no knowledge of, especially with no money in my pocket. I speak to this topic now in consulting work. You have to act to get things done. Thinking about getting things done does not get things done, right?

I found nearly immediate success with my initial business. But, I certainly wasn’t equipped to maintain my success. I knew that I had to find a way to keep the ball rolling but at the time, I was also a parent of two young, active children. I very much wanted to maintain balance in my life and not miss important occasions or simple things like being a homeroom mom. At times, I felt a bit like I was Clark Kent changing roles from successful entrepreneur to cupcake baking mom. I had such a strong will to be successful though and once I got a taste of success, I knew I wanted more.

As the years passed along running that business, onlinemedcerts.com, I learned so many tools to maximize my day and have everything I ever dreamed of and live the life I had sought after. I have an innate ability to look at a situation and say, “here’s how we do it better, here’s how we do it easier and faster”. Developing systems for myself to have and do everything was instrumental. When I look back at my professional life, I can say that it’s what I’m best at.

It’s been a natural pivot for me, transitioning into what people now frequently call “coaching”, although I think of myself as more of a “consultant”. Pointblankconsultant.com has truly been an outlet for what I’m best at, helping people prioritize and optimize their time is deeply satisfying.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

There is a direct correlation between someone’s habits and their true success. Success isn’t merely measured in money. It’s also about how we spend our time. I think it’s pretty rare that when someone envisions success, setting on a yacht, they see someone else with them. A successful life is a balanced one.

For me, prioritizing is an essential element of my success. Had I reaped the financial rewards of my business and had nobody to enjoy it with, that wouldn’t be success to me. If I had to give up my painting hobby or sunsets on the beach, that wouldn’t have been true success. Setting my priorities to always include time with people I love and doing things I love is the real success.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Indulge me in being a proud parent! I always point to my children, one now in undergrad and one graduating law school this semester. Over the years, I’ve been paid such kind compliments about my children’s accomplishments and goals. So many people have asked how I raised them to take their education goals, etc so seriously. Look, I can’t say along the way that we haven’t had our struggles, like any family, but they knew since the beginning of their lives what the expectations and standards were, and so much came down to establishing good habits. Of course, there were times when either one of them didn’t want to do something and they’d whine or fuss about it. But then they’d do their homework or clean their room because it was the habit we set in our household. These seemingly small things that we do every day are what help us grow into successful people.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Whether someone is establishing good habits or breaking bad ones, it takes real conviction. They have to be “in it to win it”. There has to be a recognition of what the payoff is. For example, if someone says “I want to quit smoking” there also has to be a “why”. Why do you want to quit smoking? The answers can be things like improving their health or saving their money. But there has to be that overall goal. We’ve all been there, especially on New Year’s Eve, right? But what happens to so many of those New Year’s resolutions? People break them. They probably haven’t defined that goal of why they want to make or break a habit but they also haven’t set themselves into a position that they feel accountable.

Accountability is a huge part of what I do at Pointblankconsultant. Once you say it to someone who holds you accountable, it’s a gamechanger. A couple months back, I decided I wanted to take an extensive exercise walk 4 times a week. I bought myself a Fitbit, and while it comes in very hand, I really could take it off and toss it in a desk drawer. Instead, I announced to everyone within earshot that I wanted to do this. I’ve taken this walk enough times now that it’s become a great habit.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Habits change into character.” In my life, I’ve had every reason to fail. I guarantee this. My life was destined for failure. There are many times I think about what could have been. But, I’ve developed habits that led me to be the person I envisioned and live the life that was beyond my reach for so long. The building blocks were always developing good habits, and getting rid of some not so good ones.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now, we have many hopeful young people graduating and heading out into their first professional position. And, many bright young students are headed off to college. The interesting thing is that nobody has every really taught them how to prioritize everything that they have to do, and it’s baffling for them. They’re smart people but have no idea how to break down their to-do lists, set priorities, avoid distractions and not feel so overwhelmed. I find those transition points in life to be great time for improvement.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I see so many younger people calling themselves a “coach”. I mean, it’s impossible to scroll through my Facebook feed without being bombarded by frilly ads. When I look deeper, they have no real expertise in being a business or life coach. They’re selling a product to people rather desperate to be a business or life coach. Whether it be “how to find clients” or “how to launch your course”, it seems rather endless these days.

I believe to really be a successful coach, or as I think of myself consultant, you have to actually have a strong desire to help people and an actual expertise in life or business. The new breed of coaches perhaps refer to this as “finding your niche”. Somewhere in your niche, it has to be more than just selling a product, download or course. Helping people may sound corny or old-fashioned, but it’s a principle that still matters. When you’re looking for longevity, it matters very much.

It’s important to speak from a point of authority. In my case, it’s priority setting, maximizing efficiency and productivity through my work at Pointblankconsultant.com. Making sense of someone else’s chaos. I have veteran experience to back that up. When I’m speaking about these terms, they aren’t just keywords. You have to know your stuff, and your life, before you can even contemplate coaching someone else’s.

It’s important to listen with empathy, but know when to take action. You aren’t a therapist, period. This may be a critical difference between the service I provide and what is now commonly referred to as coaching. In theory, coaching involves slowly working with people to let them form their own conclusions. Outside of a therapist session, I find that to be a bit baffling. If a client comes to you, it’s because they’re in chaos or some type of crisis. If you have the expertise you should, set an action plan in place for them. Who has months?

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Spend less time on Canva and more time on substance! Clearly define what problems you are trying to assist with and your strategy to help. Don’t worry about the pretty pictures.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Speak with your own voice and keep it personal. Be flexible, willing to adapt and always go the extra mile.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

After 16 years working with the medical community, it was natural for me to reach out to those contacts first. I had developed professional relationships with literally thousands of people over the years. I find that doing my best working with one person gets me five new people. While there’s some minor value for me in social media advertising, I find that old-fashioned word of mouth is still the best.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Follow the best advice you would give to a client. Start with a solid list of weekly priorities and map it out from there. When you’re done with the day’s list, be done. Go enjoy your life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe mentoring should be a high priority during people’s formative years. While we have plenty of high school and college level courses teaching students a skill, we have to rely on their home environment to teach them how good habits develop success in life.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d love to talk to our current president, Joe Biden. Most of us know some of his multiple unsuccessful attempt to run for office, in addition to his personal tragedies. I find it interesting that despite so many reasons to give up, he kept going.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can learn more about how I help people maximize their efficiency and productivity, working them 1:1 by visiting me at pointblankconsultant.com .

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!