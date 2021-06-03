Maureen Scanlon: “Since we all have different styles and personalities”

Since we all have different styles and personalities, I think it’s important to simply be yourself. Most importantly, having the ability to listen to the client is essential. Because I have learned effective techniques for screening the right clients for me, my coaching is more impactful since I have relatable experiences and my clients appreciate that “I get them.”

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Maureen Scanlon.

Maureen Scanlon is the Founder of Maureen Scanlon Life Coaching. She is also an Author, Relationship Expert, Professional Speaker, and Positive Change Integrator. From young professionals to couples and families, she has successfully enabled positive changes in others to help overcome negative thinking. Author of “My Dog is More Enlightened Than I am,” and “My Dog is My Relationship Coach,” she is also passionate about teaching and guiding others to nurture the relationships in our lives, taking our lead from the animals in our world and the unconditional love they give.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I’ve always been drawn to helping others. Growing up I felt misunderstood and felt I had to earn love from others, and after many years of struggle and abusive relationships, I realized the only way to be happy was to look inside. I changed my mindset, healed limiting beliefs, met my husband, and realized I could be the voice I needed in my earlier years. That’s when I founded my Life Coaching business and became the author of two books.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

When starting a business, it’s crucial to be passionate, resilient, and focused. Without passion, the “why” behind the dream cannot proceed to the next step, “how.” At the beginning of my journey I would get frustrated at clients who wouldn’t commit; I would panic if someone left, and get easily discouraged. I have learned that when I stayed focused in my vision of passion, the clients and success would follow.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

It’s an everchanging process to figure out what works for your individual success. I’ve learned and practiced the habits of focus and intention-setting. My go-to habit is to say and visualize how my opportunities will present. I don’t focus on what is, but what will be.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Creating good habits is the true measurement of the success you desire. The more you put in, the more you get out. I set five specific tasks each day, so that once those are completed, I reward myself and consider anything done after that as an over-achievement. It’s a self-affirming way to avoid doubt and overwhelm, and instead create realistic expectations to set myself up for success each day.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Developing good habits can seem ominous but it’s not. Repeating a behavior 3 times can instill a new “need” to continue the behavior. The first step is to DECIDE it will happen, how often it will happen, and why it needs to happen. Stopping a bad habit is the same process but recognition needs to be the first additional step.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I recently heard a quote that resonated deeply with me: “Don’t try to mend bonds you didn’t break.” This says so much about releasing guilt or trying so hard to appease others as well as an understanding that people can only receive at the vibrational level they are at.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

While continuing to welcome all levels of clients for Personal Life Coaching services, I have recently published my second book, “My Dog Is My Relationship Coach,” which will be represented globally. I am also currently in pursuit of a TEDx talk, and planning to spread awareness of mental health and how dogs can drastically help the healing process.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need to Create a Highly Successful Career as a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Passion for Helping Others

This is the foundation for any form of Social Work and Mental Health career- you must be in it for the outcome and not the income. In Life Coaching, it is a constant flow of clients. It is unpredictable and challenging at times, yet rewarding and amazing. I learned to accept each client at the speed at which they are willing to grow and change. Putting your expectations of progress on a client will be detrimental to both coach and client. Know Your Worth

Like most businesses, there will be clients that don’t want to pay your fee, or feel it should be negotiated. Set your price and stick to it. By fluctuating, you send the message that you don’t believe your services are of value. As I have gained more experience, knowledge, education, and credibility, my fees have increased. It reflects my increased worth and the value I know I can bring. Marketing

It is very important to get a marketing professional or social media manager to help promote your business. It doesn’t have to be paid ads or commercials, it is just a continuum of staying in front of your potential clients and emphasizing what they can benefit from, which is why I commit to posting on each social media platform each day. Connections

Networking with others in your field or engaging with those in the same arena can be very beneficial. Not only does it set you up for referrals, but the alliance can also provide each other additional tools used by one another. It’s not a competition, it’s a collaboration. It’s a Marathon, Not a Sprint

Fortunately, I have a talented PR manager who also happens to be my daughter. In the beginning stages of building my business, she often repeated, “Be patient, it takes time.” She was so right! I had no idea about ROI (return on investment) or SEO (Search engine optimization), and over time I’ve gotten to learn the ins and outs of that side of business. Through trial and error (yes, I’ve been scammed!), I now have more discernment on what works best for my business, what creates consistency, and what is just another “offer to help life coaches make 6 figures.” Always go with your gut instinct and make decisions for you and not what others think you should do.

Watch my video on these 5 things here!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Many coaches think they will automatically become millionaires and be the next Tony Robbins. Again, be in it for the outcome, not the income. In addition, I think many coaches will take “any” client. I take a different approach and am very choosy about making sure a client will be a good fit for my style of coaching. By having an initial call, you can ask the questions that will give a good idea of your ability to help them and the client’s level of readiness and commitment.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Since we all have different styles and personalities, I think it’s important to simply be yourself. Most importantly, having the ability to listen to the client is essential. Because I have learned effective techniques for screening the right clients for me, my coaching is more impactful since I have relatable experiences and my clients appreciate that “I get them.”

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Although I’m not a “salesy” person, I have worked on key areas that will bring the clients to me. Paid lead generators are good, as they direct the clients to you. It is worth paying more for the direct leads because they have essentially sought you out. Google and Facebook Ads are helpful as well, but one of the most effective strategies I’ve come to find out, is having a strong SEO strategy.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

As a service business, especially in the emotional and mental health realm, it is important to balance your energy. I tend to go outside and stand in the grass between back-to-back clients on a busy day to for breathing exercises and to ground myself. It is ok to set specific hours… you don’t have to work harder. Simply work smarter by managing a schedule that is healthy for your own well-being. If you are not in a good headspace, it is unlikely you are capable of helping others get there.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

​I love the idea of helping one another and co-creating so I think I would start a movement called, “Tell Your Neighbor.” The idea behind the campaign would raise awareness for mental health by encouraging people to reach out for help, while inspiring each other to listen and support those around us.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to sit with Jim Carrey or Russell Brand. I admire the challenges and experiences they’ve faced and their journey to self-awareness and spirituality. They now use their platforms in such positive ways!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can read my blog posts on my website at www.lifecoachmaureen.com, or follow me on Facebook Twitter, and LinkedIn.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!