Giselle Grant of Giselle Media: “Consistency and determination is the difference between those that succeed and those who give up”

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Giselle Grant.

Giselle Grant is a former Forbes 500 executive, author, and founder of Giselle Media. She has been called “The Brand Whisperer” by her most successful clients. Her customized growth strategies help women who want to scale businesses without sacrificing values.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

Thanks for having me here!

My path of becoming a business owner is not linear. I was a European marketing manager when I had the opportunity to become a global executive at the company’s headquarters in Japan. I was newly married, and my husband also got approved for an assignment in Japan. Everything was perfect, except, a few months later my company restructured. I was required to go back to my job in London. I wasn’t ready to choose between my marriage or my career, but I had to make a decision. With a hopeful heart and an open mind, I quit my corporate job and returned to Japan. After a period of confusion and reflection, I embraced the opportunity life was presenting me. That’s when I started freelancing and uncovered a passion for serving others with my gifts while shaping my own destiny.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The main one is adaptability and specifically how you deal with ‘failure’. I decided to be my own boss in a country where I didn’t speak the language and knew almost nobody. My very first business idea was a hobby exchange & foreign language matchmaker app. I got awards at local startup competitions and even represented Japan in a global startup battle. It was a great idea. It also turned out to be a very stressful endeavor and a total failure. I just wanted to give up and go back to corporate… Instead, I tried several other angles before I landed an event management gig during the FIFA world cup. That was the seed to what my digital agency is today.

Self-motivation is also a big one. When my agency was gaining momentum my second child was born… He breastfed every two hours all night long for months. All I wanted was to sleep all day long. I took some naps with him, but I had to motivate myself to keep going.

It’s not like you have someone driving the business and telling you what to do today. You have to get on your feet and do some un-sexy work, like creating SOPs. That is what self-motivation is all about. Here is the catch: most of the time you will not reap the fruits of your efforts immediately. But I wasn’t in for a quick buck. I wanted to make a difference for my customers, impact my family and be an example for other women of what is possible.

I would say the third one is empathy. My clients are often amazed at how I can put myself in their shoes, understand the world from their own perspective and help them lead their brand authentically. That’s why they call me a brand whisperer.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

I have realized my habits have a lot of influence on how I lead and manage my business.

One habit I’ve been mastering is being optimistic. I strongly resonate with Nelson Mandela’s quote that says: “I never lose, I either win or I learn.” Because I see my business under this light, I’m always winning! Don’t get me wrong, I make a lot of mistakes… I just don’t spend much time mourning them.

I also have a good habit of starting and finishing things. I rarely procrastinate. When I want something I set a goal and keep working until I get it.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

I once served a client that told me she was doing everything right but not making any money. I checked that she had a solid social media following, but she was always busy creating content, scrolling for hours, and bouncing from one thing to another. She also often binged on Netflix and went to bed very late most nights. Those habits kept her busy, tired, and yet very unproductive. These habits were not helping her in any way.

I’m not here to tell you what to do or not. But I see that people who are often complaining, comparing themselves to others, or who don’t sleep well or don’t eat well often lack focus and energy to go after their goals. Just like in sports, the ability to foster good habits and discipline will impact your results.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

First of all, take note of what type of behaviors have been a constant in your life. Then look at what you’re trying to achieve. Are these behaviors helping you get there, or are they stopping you?

You may need a therapist for addictions and habits rooted in trauma, but in general, you can stop most bad habits with a daily schedule and discipline.

Also, to stop or create a habit you must go deep to find the reasons for that change. How will your life improve if you can make this work? Or if you don’t change anything and continue with that ‘bad habit’ what happens? Then in practical terms, once you have that clarity, stick with your schedule.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Life happens for you, not to you.” by Tony Robbins is one of my favorites. We all have bad moments. But the meaning we attribute to these incidents has the power to define our destiny. Say that you experienced a failure or a loss. You may look at it from the angle of “I can’t seem to catch a break” or you may look at it as the beginning of a new phase. I believe everything I go through shapes me into the person and business owner I’m meant to become. So I don’t dwell in misery for long. I embrace the present and move on.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m writing a new book about embodying your strengths and making aligned decisions. Gurus’ secret formulas and social media posts with individuals boasting financial possessions seem attractive at first. However, I soon realized that pushy strategies that resonated with single white males lead several female entrepreneurs exhausted, anxious, and second-guessing themselves. There is a community of heart-centered coaches and business owners that don’t want to be “the next big thing.” We are just ambitious women not ready to give up our careers, but not willing to work 12–14 hours a day. This is the book I wish was available when I first started. I hope it helps more women step into their power and apply timeless strategy principles to grow a business aligned with their values.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Find joy in the journey. Your journey is unique to you and nobody else. Don’t compare your level one to someone’s level 10. Don’t think that once you achieve a certain revenue level you will be happier… There are several multi six figure earners still overworked and unfulfilled. The truth is it doesn’t get easier. You just get better at managing everything. That’s why it’s essential to build your business around your dream life. Not the other way around. Cultivate joy and gratitude daily. Because success is in the eye of the beholder.

Second, you must have a growth strategy in place. Even if you are just a coach. Put in place a basic plan and a business model that sets you on the path of growing a sustainable flow of income. This is not your social media following or a stellar-looking website / funnel. Have clarity on your value proposition and packages that are priced appropriately. A perfect growth strategy must include sales, marketing, and lead generation systems that align with your values and the level of revenue you desire to attain.

Fourth, surround yourself with those that will set you up for success. It includes mentors, like-minded peers, and a team to support you. Mentors help you identify blind spots and set you up with a good strategy. Like-minded people inspire and keep you accountable. A team member is anybody that will take things off your plate. It can be a babysitter or a copywriter; A sales person or a housecleaner. More important than any ‘secret’ or ‘magic’ tactic is surrounding yourself with the people that will give you what you need at the right time.

Fifth, you need passion. Don’t get into business because someone said it’s profitable or it’s a big opportunity… Your first couple of years are likely to be emotionally, mentally, and even physically challenging. Without a passion for what you do, it’s hard to keep going when things get tough. When you wonder if you’re going to even get the results you dream of. That’s when passion comes into play. You bounce back faster. You focus on producing long-term success for your business, rather than aiming for instant gratification results that can never be regained.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

There are two mistakes you must avoid at all costs. The first is focusing on building a social media following versus working on a proper business model. The second one is starting a coaching business where you say “It’s not about the money.” or “I’ll manifest the money later.”

The result is a ‘broke’ influencer or a resentful coach that works more hours than they would in their former careers with a fraction of the benefits. It gets worse when the business starts to take a toll on their close relationships and mental health.

Do not fall into the trap of creating a busy job for yourself or an expensive hobby. Start with the basics: Any social media platform is simply a communication channel. Serving with your heart is just excellent customer service. There are no shortcuts. You must work on the foundation for a profitable business. Don’t fall for dreamy promises of instant or easy results. A successful business is always going to be built upon timeless business principles. When you hear otherwise, run the other way!

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Customer experience starts way before the person is even your customer. It starts with you having clarity on the specific problem you solve or the desire you fulfill. You absolutely can’t create a great customer experience when you are not sure of the results you bring to them. I often hear, “I’m always helping my friends with (this type of) advice, so I decided to become a coach…” It’s a great start. Now go further and continue to evolve in helping clients reach that next level in life or business. Later you can add thoughtful gifts like books, planners, etc. but unless you are already profitable, just genuinely focus on listening and serving your clients. They will tell you what they need. The way you respond is the best strategy to provide an outstanding customer experience.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Your growth strategy and business model will play a key role in how you will manage lead generation. Are you going to target volume, or will you target highly specialized premium leads? Are you an extrovert that loves being on camera? Or you’re more of the behind the scene type of person that loves writing? That alone will open many possibilities. The amount of clients you need to attain the level of revenue you desire is also an eye-opener for how you do lead generation. I personally love to network 1–1 and use organic social media strategies. Others use podcasting, drive traffic to offers and funnels through ads, hire salespeople, etc. There is really no one-strategy-fits-all. So next time you hear someone say they used a new tactic and got a gazillion leads, beware. The best strategy to find customers is actually one you will be excited to execute.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

It’s a lot of what we’ve been talking about… My key recommendation is to build your business around your life. If you find yourself constantly stressed and overwhelmed, it’s a sign your business is controlling your life. It won’t resolve itself unless you consciously make a change. Go back to the basics. Create good habits and a roadmap in alignment with your definition of success. A plan you can implement with joy and excitement. Then find ways to infuse your days with joy and gratitude and watch your results soar.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

What a lovely compliment! Thank you.

I’m on a mission to help more women succeed in business without sacrificing their values. Historically women’s societal role hasn’t been in positions of leadership. Women are still being guided by principles that have worked very well for men. The issue is we are different. Most women value community, cooperation, and bring intuition into business. When a woman is able to build a business by leveraging her strengths, values, and expectations of what it means to be happy, she becomes a role model for many. That is a movement I want to contribute to!

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Sara Blakely is my shero. I admire her on so many levels… Her determination to figure things out, her creativity, authenticity, and genuine passion for solving her customers’ problems. For me, Sara is a role model and inspiration on how a woman can embody her strengths and have it all.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

