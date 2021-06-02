Jason Kart of Core Physical Therapy: “Highs and lows will happen and there is no escaping that fact”

Accept it. Highs and lows will happen and there is no escaping that fact. Going into business everyone has a rosy view of marching their company into the stratosphere unencumbered. NOPE. Business is a sinusoidal wave, just focus on the trendline. I had to get around the fact that not every day/week/quarter was going to be a blockbuster. It made the bad days seem worse and the good days seem farther apart.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Jason Kart.

Jason Kart is a dedicated physical therapist who understands a patient’s best plan of care starts with a streamlined business model. As the owner of Core Physical Therapy, Jason has found innovative ways to improve the patient experience by decreasing overhead costs to allow for more one-on-one care. Since 2012, Jason has organically grown his company to 3 clinics and is one of the highest-reviewed physical therapy clinics in Chicago.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Absolutely! I am originally from New York where I got my undergraduate degree from Syracuse University. I went to the MGH Institute of Health Professions in Boston where I met my wife and moved to Chicago in 2008. We have 3 little ones at home; Fiona is 5, Izzy is 3 and Ethan is 1. In my free time, I am either entertaining my kids, completing house projects, or running. In 2018, I ran the Chicago Marathon as a team member for the Chicago Parks Foundation.

I have work experience at Harvard’s Sports Medicine Department, many corporate physical therapy clinics as both staff and management positions. I am a Certified Manual Physical Therapist through the North American Institute of Orthopedic Manual Therapy and a Certified Myofascial Trigger Point therapist/Dry Needling through Myopain Seminars. I am currently working on my next level certification as a Certified Orthopedic Manual Therapist through IMPACT.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I let go from my previous position in one of the corporate PT clinics I was managing and reassigned a dead-end job in the company that was wildly unfulfilling. I precipitated that move by verbalizing my displeasure towing the company line that urged us to run up patient visits and watering down care. Once I figured out I was on a road to nowhere, I didn’t know what to do. I basically had three options: go grind again for someone else, start my own business or leave the profession. I spoke to my grandmother and we had a glass of wine and a conversation about what I loved and hated about the profession. In the end, she suggested I start my own company but I pushed back because Chicago is the home of corporate physical therapy and tons of competition. Her response was, “Well, from what you described those companies sound like they aren’t much competition at all.” That is really when it clicked, build a physical therapy that takes out all the things patients complain about and all things clinicians despise. I’d just do the right thing, give the care people needed and see where it goes. My grandmother gave me a couple of thousand dollars for a few months’ rent and some therabands and Mom bought me my first treatment table. 8 years, 11 employees, and 3 locations later,… here I am!

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

It was a combination. I knew since PT school that I wanted to build a business and form something from my vision and values. My growing frustrations with some of the conditions I was working under sped up my timeline. I have this terrible affliction where I see a system or business model and feel the need to improve upon it. As an employee for larger companies, it is really hard to get those changes done. It isn’t until you file that LLC, turn off your steady paycheck that you realize your vision needs some serious know-how.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Oh man, this is hard because there are so many people and stories. You will be playing the Oscars “wrap up it” music and I’ll still be thanking folks. My dad owns an accounting firm and modeled the work ethic it takes to succeed. He also was innovating on the tax side with e-filing before it became the thing and built a nice system. I definitely saw the value in that. My father-in-law owns a financial planning firm and is a perpetual optimist. He helped me take a different view of how to run an operation and told me to just do the right thing and the money will come. Those two men are my consulting group. Of course, my wife has always been there as my sounding board and supporting me the whole way.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Being a new patient of a clinic can be a nightmare. You have to research, call and make the appointment, show up and fill out the mountains of paperwork,… and best of all you have no idea what you are going to get and how much it is going to cost. I decided to just make it easy. We are here to build long-term, sustainable relationships with our patients. You cultivate that with easy access, transparency, and guarantee your product. While we never want people returning because they are hurt, we do want them to choose us if they or somebody they know needs PT. That is how we get our volume.

I recently had a patient from another therapist get in touch with me. She had been to a number of different clinics over the years in different states. She said from top to bottom this was by far her best experience. She read our reviews, scheduled online, and filled out her paperwork at home. She knew that she was going to be seen for a full hour evaluation and read the bio of her therapist in advance and was confident in her choice. When she arrived we had her insurance verified and was given our estimate of what it was going to cost her in advance per visit. She knew every visit she was guaranteed to have a certain amount of time with her PT. They never were rushed and she was guided all the way through her care. At the end of the plan of care, she got a better-than-expected outcome and she will only come back to us. She then wrote a glowing review. This is exactly how it was designed to work.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I have found the three traits that have carried me through my start up and growth phases have been endurance, flexibility and creating lasting relationships.

I start with endurance for one simple reason, as a business owner you are in it for the long haul. At my last corporate retreat before I started Core, the presenter asked us all what we thought was the most important of the 14 Leadership Traits, (as defined by the US Marine Corps). It is great to have tact, respect, good judgement etc but it is the ability to display those traits day in and day out that gets you there. Starting a business is building a brand, cultivating trust and enthusiasm in your patients and staff. That is not an overnight phenomena and you have to stick it out. Your mental endurance will be tested when you are thrown 50 decisions in rapid fire or a system goes down. You have to keep up the enthusiasm to see a project through and keep people engaged.. Your physical endurance will be tested when you finish your day and then find out you need to cover for an employee, or you have to run payroll. There is no one story of endurance because every little story is a part of that trait

Managing complexity with flexibility: I found that one of the best traits in being successful in the first years was flexibility. I was a one man band and as I got busier treating patients, it was really tough to pick up the phone. I was initially anchored to the old phone and paper workflow of intaking and scheduling patients. I couldn’t justify hiring someone yet and the 3 months of having an answering service were not great from a customer experience standpoint. I decided to go with a more unorthodox approach in 2013 by using online scheduling. A few of my colleagues thought I was nuts. They were telling me that I would lose control of my schedule, how I would handle double booking and all the mistakes people would make. My viewpoint was that I had all the control in the world; if I was in the clinic, I open my schedule, if I’m not I close it. All the money I was saving by not having people sit by an idle phone meant I didn;t have to cover the overhead with as much volume and cheapen my brand. And because people could schedule on the fly 24/7, our cancellation rate plummeted. I knew I won when people started scheduling new evaluations on Sundays, when every other clinic in the city was closed. Since then, we tricked out our system to further capitalize on the web and that’s why we only have 1 administrative person working remotely for 3 clinics.

Creating lasting relationships: Do not underestimate the money you save and the money you earn by creating lasting relationships. This was one of the best nuggets another entrepreneur told me when I started out: “I want 20 year relationships with my clients, vendors and employees.” The stability of your company, the loyalty of your employees and customers will carry you in the good times and bad. We measure our success by our good patient outcomes, not how many visits they were here. Since our team can put the time and ability into giving the best care possible, we are building lasting relationships and those patients come back when they need us. We have a few “frequent flyers” that are on their second or third injury and they will only come to see us. That is our volume and the sustainable business we want.

On the employee side: hiring/training/building/coaching new physical therapists is a huge time and energy sink! Lost revenue when they leave, lost time for me trying to find someone new, plus the unknown if the new therapist is going to work out! I once hired a new PT to replace an employee that left. She had an amazing experience, spoke well on the phone and interviewed well. I made her an offer and she accepted. She came into shadow a week before her official first day. I was showing her our system and after an hour she said she had to leave and she rushed out. I tried contacting a couple of times before her first day and when she finally responded, she said she couldn’t work for us because the Chromebooks we used triggered her migraines. I told her we could accommodate whatever she needed, but she declined. While that is an outlier, it was a huge time and money pit and I had to start all over.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I had hired a software company to help me build an API to help integrate my systems better. They were impressed with the flow of what I had already built and said that if we invested, they would build an EMR system around it. I spoke to a few people regarding the opportunity. One person was super excited about the idea and that I was crazy if I didn’t add this service line and/or diversify my company’s offerings. I decided to invest but after 2 years of not fully understanding the process of developing software, it ultimately never got built. Instead of trying to focus on what I was good at, I took a flier on building and/or replacing something that wasn’t broken. Stick with what you are good at until you fully master it and it runs itself. Then you can branch out with fliers.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

To be successful in building a PT practice, stop playing the volume game and pushing for numbers. Stop micromanaging. I have spoken to PTs that were seeing 20+ patients a day! They would get emails from 2 levels above them asking why they had x visits last week and x — 5 this week. They were exhausted trying to provide a valuable service in order to not lose their patients and try to keep their bosses happy by keeping numbers up. There is an inverse relationship between # of visits a week and patient satisfaction and patients pick up on it real quick. Set the deck for your PTs by building a model that cuts down overhead so they can do their good work. This relaxes the numbers game and retains the product’s value. By all means, watch trends and have goals set for your PTs, but it is your duty to streamline your processes.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Don’t ever, ever, EVER sacrifice your reputation and cheapen your brand chasing money. There are too many short-term gains in this strategy and once your brand/product loses its credibility and perceived value, it is very hard to get it back.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

I call this the “Calvin and Hobbes” principle of business. Bill Watterson, the creator of the comic Calvin and Hobbes, in a rare interview in 1989 admitted that he had people throwing tens of millions of dollars at him for licensing. Watterson turned them all down because he feared that this flooding of the marketplace would take away from his message and what made the trip special. “Calvin and Hobbes” didn’t lend itself to that type of exposure because the message is lost, whereas more straightforward comic strips like “Peanuts” could.

I feel the same way about physical therapy. I could double and triple book patients and make more money, but it takes away the magic of what each visit should be: the necessary time and canvas to paint a masterpiece with every patient. Worse off, the more pervasive that detracting behavior becomes, it can impact a whole profession! I have had doctors tell me that they don’t recommend PT for their patients because they can just exercise at home! OUCH. Once you let the genie out of the bottle, your patients/customers don’t value their visit the same way. When you go to expand, be very choosy about how you do it. It is easy to replicate a cheeseburger, maybe not so much with more personalized service. You know your magic and you will feel when it is right to do so. Reputation and value are extremely easy to lose and almost impossible to get back.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I’ve seen too many friends and colleagues start a business simply because they want to be the boss. Even though you will no longer have someone above you that is telling you what to do, you are trading one boss for many bosses. All of your employees, customers/clients/patients all become your boss. You will have to plug in and make things happen for everyone to be successful. While nobody will fire you if you don’t show up to work, customers and employees will leave if you aren’t getting things done.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Sensory overload! In previous jobs, I only had to worry about the clinic that I managed and the people that were in it. If something broke I could turn around and say “hey I need help here.” Now, I hear EVERYTHING; all the wants/needs/problems/successes. It can be very overwhelming especially when I turn around and all I see is a mirror. The buck stops with you. Problems will occur at a higher rate than successes and little things compound. The wins seem that much sweeter when they finally show up!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Every time a patient comes in and says “I heard you guys were the best.” That never gets old. The first time was about 3 years ago when we expanded our footprint in the Loop of Chicago. Here I am in one of the most competitive markets for rehab services and just hearing those words was insanely awesome. The patient had been experiencing pain that she attempted 2 or 3 bouts of PT for in the past and we got her better in a reasonable amount of time. On her last visit she said her experience from top to bottom was by far the most impressive. It was exactly what I was going for in my business model and we had officially got there.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

I’m sure for most small business owners the onset of the pandemic was THE major low point. It hit in the first quarter of 2020 when our revenues are a little lower. On or around March 15th, downtown Chicago just emptied out and the patients vanished. I was in an absolute terrible fog for about three weeks with all this uncertainty, no plan, and no particular means to do it. Plus, it is hard to bridge a gap when you have no idea how long the gap is. Not only did I have my family to worry about, but also all my employees and their families to worry about. It was not a great time; I really thought that this was going to be the end of my business.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Communicate with everyone regularly because planning anything concrete was almost impossible. I stayed in contact with my employees, my landlords, patients, and family once I had some semblance of a plan. Things were changing with the government in regards to loans, the virus, overall climate, and sentiment about the pandemic. We leveraged our flexibility and stayed in contact as our plan evolved. I also stuck to the long game as best I could. Things were changing quickly so I was hesitant to chase and short-term opportunities. As conditions improved/deteriorated we communicated and recalculated the plan.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Take care of yourself. First and foremost you have to take care of yourself. You are the center of the entire operation and you have many customers, employees, referral sources, vendors, family, etc that are looking to you. You need to take care of your physical and mental health. If you are tired and cranky, nobody is going to want to deal with you. You’ll have less bandwidth to deal with problems. If you are sick or burnt out, you are unavailable to be a motivating force. I gained 20lbs in my first 3 years, working 70 hour weeks, and generally was burnt to a crisp and it showed. I found time in my schedule dedicated to exercise and mental health. Then most importantly defended it. People are going to want to put things in your time. Make that the exception, not the rule. Accept it. Highs and lows will happen and there is no escaping that fact. Going into business everyone has a rosy view of marching their company into the stratosphere unencumbered. NOPE. Business is a sinusoidal wave, just focus on the trendline. I had to get around the fact that not every day/week/quarter was going to be a blockbuster. It made the bad days seem worse and the good days seem farther apart. Make everything a learning experience instead of a personal one. There is a natural tendency to take things very personally with your company; after all, it is your baby. That will heighten your peaks and valleys. Try to think more objectively and use these times as learning experiences. What got you here? How did you get out of it? What can we leverage from this? By taking the time to understand situations instead of dwelling on success/failure, learning puts a more academic and productive spin on the situation. Understand the desensitization process. This happens more so at the beginning of entrepreneurship, but all the new experiences, both good and bad, will amplify the feeling. The first time I got an undeserved bad review I thought it was the end of the world, it was unfair and I was angry. It blinded me to the fact the problem was insurance-related, not me specifically. I could have worked the problem better instead of being caught up in the emotion of it all. We rectified the problem and the patient was happy. I just spent too much mental capital the first few times it happened. Now, we have a process for these rare situations and it works. We flex our customer service muscles to fix whatever the problem is. Do Not Anchor. Mental anchoring just becomes a test of wills that usually doesn’t work. If you anchor to the one-trick pony that gave you quick gains, it will lose its shine someday. If you anchor to the old way of doing things, you get left behind. If you anchor a ship in a storm the chances of capsizing or damaging the boat go up. Flexibility is one of the entrepreneur’s best friends, especially in the start-up and growth phases. You can be creative, outmaneuver and implement faster than the big guys can. Use that. Rally the team, get ideas, crank out research and get cracking. When the pandemic hit, we had a virtual health platform, a policy built from scratch into our system in under 36 hours.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Resiliency is absorbing failure and adversity, learning from it and hardening yourself for the next one. For anyone to be resilient, I think it is important to be analytical over the long term. Understanding why something didn’t go the way you wanted teaches you more than just ducking or absorbing. Resilience has a time element to it so in order to do this day in and day out, it’s best to not be worn down by the same problems.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I was about halfway through my first marathon training program in 2018 when after a 14-mile run I felt really broken down. I was really pushing myself hard on the long runs to maintain a 10 minute pace, which was my goal for the marathon. I missed my next distance of 10 miles by quite a bit and I was feeling rather low and that maybe I wasn’t able to finish training and doubt started to creep in. I decided to leverage one of the best resources I had, my patients! I have a bunch of runners as patients with much more experience than I do. Turns out I was doing my long runs all wrong. The idea of long runs is to condition to stay on your feet, not build speed. One patient told me to go for an 11minute pace instead and the speed will come from the taper. Sure enough, I re-jiggered my training plan and I don;t feel so gassed and I was recovering faster. I ran the marathon at a 10:34 pace and I was pretty happy with that.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Instinctually, not at the outset of a problem. I would say I am more balanced in my approach. I am positive that we will get through things and that we will learn from them. I then look for the silver lining or the “reversal” in wrestling terms. How do we take this problem and flip it around from a position of weakness to a position of strength? That is what I focus on. I tend to be a realist so without acknowledging the predicament you are in, it is tough to find the real thing that sustainably changes the outlook. I want to put on a good face and positive attitude after finding the solution.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Nobody wants to deal with an Eeyore. I am not naturally a cheerleader type of person, but having a realistic discussion acknowledging the problem and severity is important. But not dwelling on it more than what we need to learn about it and find solutions. Let’s get motivated about digging out of this hole. Problem-solving is a ying and a yang.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

“Go fail at something. Keep failing until you master it. Then go fail at something else.” -James Meadows.

You learn more about things by understanding why it didn’t work than you do by getting it right the first time. Building my business was a series of small failures. Every time the failures occurred I took a particular interest in developing solutions. By doing so, I gained a working knowledge of business principles, Html coding, health insurance plans, leases, marketing, etc. I learned so much more from failing and it has helped me round out my overall breadth of knowledge on how to be a successful entrepreneur.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can follow me on Instagram @Jason.the.PT or my company’s website www.coreptclinics.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!