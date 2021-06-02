Meredith Richardson: “Quick learner, who pivots easily”

As entrepreneurs, we can be singularly focused on our business, and when we do that, we set ourselves up for taking failure way too seriously.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Meredith Richardson.

Meredith Richardson is an empowerment coach to women worldwide who are at midlife and beyond, helping them to create their best lives. After fighting off a kidnapping attempt in 2015 and helping to bring her attacker to justice in 2018, Meredith left her career, her marriage, and her country, and wandered the world for a couple of years, recreating herself and her life. She now lives on the Oregon Coast with her favorite Oregonian (her boyfriend).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you so much for having me! I became a midlife empowerment coach as a result of two people trying to kidnap me in 2015. That’s the short answer.

The long answer is, well, long. I used to be a mediator, attorney, and guardian ad litem. As a guardian ad litem, I was appointed by the court to represent the best interest of children in court in family matters and child protective cases.

In 2015, two people tried to kidnap me in retaliation for work that I had done in 2010–2011 as a guardian ad litem. I truly believe that I am alive today because I was able to fight off my attacker.

I meditated for another three years after the attempted kidnapping. However, after facing off against my attacker at his criminal trial in 2018, I just did not want to be in the middle of people’s conflict again for one more second. I had to find something else to do with my life.

My marriage had fallen apart.

I didn’t want to live in Maine anymore. It was where I was attacked. It was where the kidnappers were from. I could never get myself back to feeling truly safe there, and I was sacrificing pieces of myself to stay there.

So, in August 2018, I left everything behind — my marriage, my career, and my country — to start over again. I was traveling internationally, trying to find the next place that felt like home, discovering myself, and exploring different places and cultures.

I wrote a memoir and started marketing it to agents.

I started doing international pet-sitting.

I decided to create an online business so that I could live anywhere in the world that I wanted. I wasn’t sure what to create, but I knew that I wanted to offer online courses.

And I knew that I could use many of the skills that I used as a mediator to help people in a different way. I’m a quick learner, strengths-based and solution-focused, able to see the way forward when others are stuck. I use all of those skills in coaching women.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

In 2019, I reached out to my Facebook friends and asked, “What would you like to learn from me?” I thought that they would want to know something about relationships, as I had been a mediator for over 10 years and had helped over 1,500 people come to an agreement as a mediator.

Instead, they said that they wanted to know how to do what I did. So, I became a midlife empowerment coach for women so that I can help women to live their best lives.

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

Both.

I think that being an entrepreneur is in my blood. My grandparents on my father’s side and on my mother’s side ran their own businesses. I had a grandfather and a great-grandfather who immigrated to the US and started their own businesses. While my parents ran the grocery store started by my paternal grandparents, they also created their own income stream by owning apartment buildings.

So, I grew up in an environment where you own your own business, and you make your own mark with it.

At the same time, my parents aren’t natural salespeople, and that talent was not one that I was born with, either. I have had to learn how to do PR, marketing, and sales.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I have been fortunate to have many who have inspired me to have my own business, starting with my own family — my parents, grandparents, and a great-grandfather.

In terms of my current business, as an empowerment coach to women worldwide who are at midlife and beyond, my biggest inspirations are my paternal great-grandfather and grandfather. Here’s why:

My paternal great-grandfather emigrated from Norway to the US. At a time when international travel was quite difficult, he was conducting business at an international level. He spoke multiple languages and had offices on the west coast and the east coast.

My paternal grandfather emigrated from Nova Scotia to the US. He had a seltzer water company at one point and got himself featured in a Who’s Who in NH book at a fairly young age. That company didn’t work out, and he eventually started a grocery store with my grandmother that provided well for their family.

At the time that I started my online coaching business, I was looking to live in Europe, specifically in Norway, and I needed a business to make it happen. I thought that if my grandfather and my great-grandfather could do it, could leave their own countries and start successful businesses in the US back in those days, then I could certainly do it now, with all that we have available to us to make it easier to operate at an international level.

So, when I was having a hard time, I would think about their genes in me and wish for the ability to channel their abilities to make it happen for myself. I have often wished that I had the ability to talk with them now and get their input on things.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think that there are two things that make my company stand out:

I fought off a kidnapping attempt in 2015 and was instrumental in bringing my attacker to justice in 2018. Though that brought me to my knees, I rose again and created a beautiful life for myself.

A lot of women have experienced trauma as a result of violence or the threat of violence against them. On average, more than 1 in 3 women have suffered rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner. If you were to add in the amount of women who were subjected to child abuse and neglect as a child, you may be able to raise the number of women who have experienced trauma from violence or the threat of violence to 1 in 2.

Many of these women were not able to fight back, either physically or through the judicial system. When they hear my story, they are inspired.

Trauma comes from more than violence or the threat of violence against us, though. By the time that you get to midlife, you have been through some traumatic experiences. You have experienced the death of loved ones. You may have battled cancer or some other life-threatening illness. You may have had a near-death experience. You may have gotten a divorce. You may have lost a job and suffered financially, even filing for bankruptcy. Any of those events can be traumatic.

We all love the story of the little guy who is able to win, against all odds. It gives us hope that we could do the same.

My story gives people hope.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Quick learner, who pivots easily.

When I decided to leave my career as a mediator, I knew that I had to completely reinvent myself. I could no longer do my job.

I didn’t know what I could do, though.

I needed to evaluate my skills and try different things, to see what could work long-term and what could not.

I had to learn how to set goals without attachment. I needed to be able to plan for the future, while also being grounded in the present.

Without the attachment to the future, I could pivot away from something that wasn’t working, and toward something that was working. I could also reduce the pain that comes from failing when you are overly attached to the goal.

2. Perseverance. Also sometimes known as stubbornness.

They say, “Rome wasn’t built in a day.” That doesn’t mean that we don’t want it to be.

It can be hard to continue putting one foot in front of the other, especially when it feels like you don’t know the path and what you’re doing isn’t working, at least not that day, and you don’t know if it ever will.

I’ve seen many others give up.

I haven’t given up. I keep trying, keep learning.

3. Ability to see the best in people and situations.

As an entrepreneur, it helps to have a healthy dose of optimism, to wake up in the morning, and greet the new day as just that — a new day, full of opportunity.

I would say that I take that one step further. I am able to find the silver lining in almost anything.

For example, about a year after the attempted kidnapping, I fell off my paddleboard and broke my left wrist. I was a quarter-mile to a half-mile from where I had put in. To get back to my car, I had to walk through water, climb over rocks, dragging my paddleboard behind with my good arm, and swim, pushing my paddleboard in front of me with my good arm.

I was grateful for that had happened.

You see, I had been living in fear for about a year as a result of the attempted kidnapping.

When I was able to get myself to safety, with a broken wrist, I felt like Wonder Woman! I was so proud of myself!

And it changed how I viewed the world and my place in it. It gave me more confidence in my abilities. It made it so that I was able to see the attempted kidnapping differently — not simply as the attack on me — but also as my having been strong enough to fight off an attack on me.

When I work with clients, I can help them to find the silver lining in what is happening in their lives as well.

I also help them to see the best in themselves. When they step into their strengths, into their power, then they can do great things.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I wish that I had never gone to law school or that I had left after the first semester, once I realized that it was a bad fit for me. I went to law school because I was told it would be a good fit. I stayed in law school because I was advised to stay in law school.

After law school, I was an attorney, and I stayed an attorney for far too many years, even though it was a terrible fit for me because I had invested the money in law school and felt like I had to be an attorney to meet other people’s expectations. When I would think about leaving because being a litigator made me so unhappy, I would be advised to stay.

I spent a lot of time trying to fit the mold that other people had for me. I wish that I had gone with my gut, and simply walked away from it.

Those who told me to stay may have intended to provide a lesson about finishing what you have started, and not quitting.

But the lesson that I really needed was that it was OK to walk away from something that was a terrible fit for me.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

That’s three separate questions.

It’s normal to get overwhelmed when you are out of your comfort zone.

I actually wouldn’t want to create a work culture that didn’t result in employees getting overwhelmed from time to time. Feeling overwhelmed is OK. It’s what you do with it that matters.

I would encourage employees to feel overwhelmed from time to time, as it means they are out of their comfort zone.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, the first thing I would suggest is to step away from what you are doing. You need a brain break. Meditate for five minutes. Go for a walk. Do something to let your brain fully shut down or swirl in its thoughts, whatever it needs.

Don’t do what I know that I can do — distract with something else, like a computer game or emails. That will keep you stuck in that same energy and you need to bring your energy down to a more relaxed state.

2. In terms of creating a work culture where employees thrive in the workplace, I would recommend:

Create a workplace where employees feel cared for. I have heard too many stories of workplaces that did not accommodate an employee’s physical or mental health needs. It is a short-term way of looking at things that may result in employee burnout or difficulty keeping employees.

Be open to employees telecommuting and/or working in person where possible post-covid. Introverts may still want to telecommute post-covid, while extraverts may want the in-person experience of a brick-and-mortar office.

Encourage employees to problem-solve and bring new, potential solutions to management.

Instead of teaching, “Failure is not an option,” teach employees to try and to fail over and over again. The employees’ strengths will grow as they step out of their comfort zone and try new things. And with that, the company’s strengths will grow as well.

3. In terms of employees not getting burnt out, I would say this:

There are warning signs, but if the employee doesn’t feel safe coming to you to discuss what is happening, you may not realize an employee is becoming burnt out until she is already crispy burnt. If you want full disclosure as to what is going on for an employee, you have to provide a safe space for that to happen. There are plenty of employees with their heads down, just doing their jobs, not saying anything about how they are feeling inside.

Check-in on the perfectionists, the ones who always do everything perfectly. They are putting a lot of pressure on themselves to pull that off. Let them know that imperfection is OK, too.

Check-in on the employees who are pulling long hours, working weekends, etc. Do they have too much work? Do they have trouble delegating? Are they workaholics? Are they there because they enjoy what they are doing, or are they there because there is too much work to be done and they are putting a lot of pressure on themselves to make it happen?

Check-in on the employees who are checked out, whose work just isn’t as good as it used to be. What has caused the shift? It could be something in their personal life causing stress. It could be something to do with the job. Either could lead to burnout.

Provide more time off. Make time off more of a priority and schedule for it in the workweek. Schedule 4-day workweeks instead of 5 during the summer, for example. Or allow those who love to ski to have 4-day workweeks in the winter during ski season.

Or close everything down for a week at the slowest time for your company, and give everyone a vacation. We provide much less vacation time in the US than they do in Western Europe and Australia.

Provide incentives for employees to use their vacation time, such as not allowing all of the unused time to carry over into the following year.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Pitch for an interview like this one. You have something important to say. Plenty of people need your wisdom. Share the wealth.

There are plenty of podcasters looking for interesting guests. Find some that you like and pitch them.

There are plenty of virtual events happening on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. You could create one of your own. You could also pitch to be a part of one.

Create your own Facebook group, as I have. That gives me access to my ideal clients and the ability to build the know, like, and trust factor with every woman in the group.

Build relationships with others in the industry and cross-promote. I interview two women in my Facebook group every month and promote them there and through my email list. The only criteria are that they inspire me and I find them interesting. I hope that they will inspire and interest the women in my group as well. The women I interview may interview me in their groups as well, or on their podcasts, or have me speak at a virtual event.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

We are bombarded with information every day and have to choose what information we wish to consume. Our lives are noisy and busy as a result of social media.

If you aren’t out there making noise in the right spots, with the right people, you can just be speaking into the void. It’s not enough to put yourself out there with a blog post on your new website. Search Engine Optimization can take nine months or more.

You need to build connections.

You need to build connections with your prospective clients.

You need to build connections with people who are targeting the same clients you are, but for different reasons so that you and your connections can support each other.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I have seen people with great ideas and great skills who are lousy at sales. They don’t get clients and they think that it is because their idea isn’t marketable, so they stop trying. In the alternative, they think that they don’t have the necessary skills, and they stop trying or they go get more skills training, but not more marketing training because it’s the marketing that makes them uncomfortable.

The truth is, they have a marketing problem. That’s the muscle they need to strengthen.

And maybe they have a mindset problem. Maybe they don’t see their strengths. Maybe they get in their own way. Those are things that I can help with.

The product or service that wins doesn’t have to be the best product or service. It can simply be the one that is marketed the best, to the correct target audience, the ideal client.

My ex-husband was great at sales. When I am having trouble getting myself to make the ask, I think of him saying, “It’s always a no until you ask.”

You’re at a no before you ask for the sale. If you ask for the sale and you get a no, you’re still at no. You haven’t lost anything.

However, if you ask for the sale and you get a sale, you have gained tremendously! You now have a sale!

Sometimes, and I was guilty of this, the one that we think is our ideal client is actually the one that we want to save and not the person who actually wants our product. Let me explain.

In the book, “The Power of Habit,” the author said that Febreze, which is designed to eliminate odors, was first marketed to smelly people with smelly homes. It didn’t sell. Why? Because the Febreze people were marketing to the people they wanted to save — smelly people with smelly homes — and not those who actually wanted the product.

The smelly people with smelly homes didn’t know that they smelled bad.

The people who bought Febreze were people who smelled when things were off and wanted to make sure that they had a solution. Once Febreze understood who their target audience was — people who smelled offensive odors and wanted to mask them — their sales went through the roof.

There is often a good amount of trial and error in finding your ideal client, and that is OK. Don’t think that you will get it right on the first try. Don’t assume that no one is buying your product because no one will buy it. A no simply means that you haven’t found the right person yet.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

As an entrepreneur, at the end of the day, the only one who has your back with respect to your business is you.

If you are an employee, you can go to work, do your job, and you are 99% certain that you will get a paycheck as a result.

As an entrepreneur, you can go to work, do your job, and you still might not get a paycheck. In fact, in the beginning, when you are building your business, you can struggle to get a paycheck.

For me, as a coach who launches programs, launching is designed to be filled with highs and lows. When you start the launch, you have no idea whether people will buy your program in the end. You certainly hope they will. You do all the marketing you know how to do to make it happen.

However, you don’t know what you don’t know.

You may be marketing improperly. You may not be marketing enough. You may launch at the wrong time. Your audience may not see you as an expert on that topic. Your audience may not want to learn from you on that topic.

As long as you are expanding your comfort zone, you will be in that space of you don’t know what you don’t know. You will be learning and implementing and creating, and all of it may fall flat because of something that you haven’t figured out yet. And if it falls flat, you are the only safety net you have.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Sure.

Part of my work as an entrepreneur is getting the word out about me using PR and marketing.

In November 2020, I wrote an article for Newsweek. A few days later, I was contacted by a producer about the possibility of making my article into a TV movie!

I was head over heels for days!

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

In 2019, I thought that I had it all figured out. I was going to provide the course of a relationship online.

At that time, I was still feeling too afraid to be visible online, so I invested in technology to be able to create cartoon videos.

I planned to do a pdf book that could be bought at my website and a program where people would watch short, cartoon videos to learn relationship skills.

I got the pdf book written really quickly.

I sent a few emails out to my email list that was leftover from when I was a mediator, looking to sell this pdf, and trying to get people on the waitlist for the cartoon videos I was creating. I also ran some Facebook ads. Based on the hype from the online sales course that I had done, I expected people to jump all over this opportunity.

It bombed.

When it bombed, I lost all confidence in it and myself. I was too attached to it as an extension of who I was. I stopped creating the cartoon videos, as they took forever, and I felt like they would fail, too.

And I was terrified to launch again.

I didn’t even want to touch that project again.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

I did a number of things both short-term and long-term, personally and professionally.

Short-term

I let go of that project.

I focused on all that was good in my life — the joy that I got from exploring the United Kingdom through international pet-sitting, interacting with friends online, etc.

I kept looking for a way to create an online business. I started networking online with others doing the same.

Long-term

I reached out to my Facebook friends to find out what they wanted to learn from me. It turned out that my target audience wanted to hear about how to be me, rather than how to do relationships.

I recognized that I still had more to learn about online sales. I took a course on Pinterest marketing and started blogging and pinning on Pinterest. I took another course on launching from another provider.

I recognized that this failure had created an amazing amount of fear in me. When I had launched before, I hadn’t known what I hadn’t known. I had been confident and fearless because I didn’t know that I could fall flat on my face.

It is harder to launch when you know that you can fall flat on your face and when it hurts when you fall flat on your face. I got coaching to improve my mindset.

I launched my 1:1 coaching practice. I felt the fear and did it anyway.

I took another course on launching from yet another provider when I loved how she launched.

I realized that sales and marketing is an area where I have a lot to learn. Expecting that I would learn it all from one person in one small course was unrealistic. If I had majored in marketing in college, I would have studied it for years.

I gave myself permission to try. I redefined what launching success was for me. I gave myself permission to launch with joy and love, and if all that happened was that I launched with joy and love, and I didn’t get one single sale, that would still be a successful launch.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Riding the highs of being an entrepreneur is often easy. It’s the lows that can get you.

I use the highs to carry me higher, doing something that might otherwise scare me or give me pause on the days that I’m already high from a success. It gives me the opportunity to achieve even more.

The only caution I have about the highs is that they are followed by a low. You reach the pinnacle, and then the next day, you can wake up and feel a bit lost. All that you were working toward just came to fruition the day before. Now, what are you going to do?

5 ways that I have learned to ride the lows successfully and healthily:

Surround yourself with the right people, those who see opportunities, not failure, and those who are comfortable with a bit of risk-taking.

If you don’t have those people in your life right now, learn from people like this through books, podcasts, courses, videos, and more.

As I shared earlier, the advice I wish I had never followed was to go to law school and stay in law school.

The lesson that I really needed was that it was OK to walk away from something that was a terrible fit for me.

They say that we are a mix of the 5 people we spend the most time with.

I don’t know that I believe it.

I do believe, though, that the 5 people we spend the most time with have a great influence on our lives. Whether they encourage us to soar higher or encourage us to stay small, we take that information in, and, wanting to be liked, we can follow the advice that really isn’t meant for us. It’s a reflection of life from that person’s lens, not ours.

We have to find our tribe, the people who see the world the way that we do, the people who see the world the way we aspire to. With that mix, we can step into our power and claim a life that fits our needs.

The people I actively look to surround myself with now are entrepreneurs like me. They see opportunities. They take risks. They are optimists at heart. They will walk away from things that are terrible fits for them.

I also surround myself with awesome women, recovering rescuers, women who instinctively give, but may have trouble receiving.

And I’m always learning. The books that I read and the courses I take are from people who inspire me to go further.

2. Get out into nature almost every day.

Our bodies are meant to be out in nature. I find it calming to walk the beach, hike in the woods, watch birds, garden, etc. It puts everything back into perspective.

3. Find other things to focus on.

As entrepreneurs, we can be singularly focused on our business, and when we do that, we set ourselves up for taking failure way too seriously.

Set yourself up with goals that you can hit on different days in different ways — business, health, wealth, relationships, etc. Then, if you don’t hit one, it’s not so big a deal, as you will be hitting others.

For example, I just hit my goal of doing a headstand.

4. Change your mindset.

Edison said that he hadn’t failed to create the lightbulb 1,000 times. He found 1,000 ways that didn’t work.

I changed my goal of a successful launch from being a certain number of clients enrolled to be able to launch from a place of joy and love. I did it to get rid of the fear that I was feeling over things over which I had no control.

I couldn’t control how many women were going to join my program. I could do a lot of things to influence how many women would join in, but I couldn’t actually make a certain number join.

However, I could control whether I launched the program with joy and love. And I knew that if I launched with joy and love, I would want to launch again because it is infinitely more fun to launch from a position of joy and love than from a position of fear.

And the reality is that the more you launch, the more you learn about launching if you are open to learning. Fear closes you off from learning.

I also knew that if I was launching from a position of joy and love, then the women participating in the launch would feel the joy and love and would enjoy the experience much more and potentially buy from me, having experienced that.

Who wants to buy from someone radiating fear? No one.

5. Attach to the present moment. Detach from the outcome.

The only thing that we have control over is the present moment. That is the lesson we learned at a global level from covid.

So, make your plans, but don’t attach to them. When you grow too attached to them, you don’t allow yourself to pivot. You can end up banging your head against the wall, rather than finding a door through the wall, or learning how to get around or over the wall.

Love the process. Attach to that. That is how you are spending your days — in the process. Using the process, you will get to highs, but they don’t last. You will get to lows, but they don’t last, either. What lasts is how you spend your days, your moments.

And when things go awry, as they will, remember: You did the best you could do at the moment. If you could have done better, you would have.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I think that I am resilient. It’s funny, though. I wouldn’t have defined myself as that in 2018 when I walked away from everything. I needed to get away to see how resilient I was.

To me, resilience looks like this:

Persistence. The ability to get up and keep going, no matter how many times you get knocked down. The ability to pivot. Life happens. It throws you curve balls. If you can pivot, shift your attention, shift your focus, shift your goals, you can still come out ahead. Optimism. Resilient people wake up believing that today will be a good day. Ability to find the silver lining. Resilient people see the best in things, even terrible things. There is a best in almost anything. Gratitude. Resilient people are grateful for what they have. A good sense of humor. It helps to be able to laugh about hard times.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

My family has a good sense of humor. I have used laughter as a coping mechanism nearly all of my life.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

I can see the best in almost anything. Sometimes, it may take me a while to find it, but I can generally find it.

It doesn’t serve me to dwell on the worst. That’s a good way to make myself miserable.

I focus on the present moment, and my thoughts in the present moment, which is all I can control. Often, with a difficult situation, we are trying to control the past, which is out of our control, or the future, which is out of our control, or another person, who is out of our control. What may come tomorrow, may come tomorrow, but today is looking all right.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

Have you heard of mirror neurons?

They were discovered during an experiment on monkeys. The researchers were trying to figure out what parts of a monkey’s brain light up when doing different activities.

One day, the researcher was in the lab, eating a banana, and noticed that the same region was lighting up on the monkey’s brain as if the monkey were the one eating the banana.

And with that, mirror neurons were discovered.

When we see someone with a smile on his or her face, our mirror neurons light up for smiling, as if we were the ones smiling.

We also have the ability to hear whether someone is smiling while talking, even if we cannot see their face.

In these ways, our emotions are contagious.

So, if you, as a leader, have a positive attitude, you will help all of those with whom you interact, be they clients or your team, to have a positive attitude, too.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

I LOVE quotes, so I’m not sure that I can pick a favorite. I do love this one, though.

Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world.

Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.

~Rumi

I’m a recovering rescuer. I used to think I was a superhero and could just run in and rescue everyone else and put my needs last, to the extent that I even acknowledged that I had needs. I wanted to change the world.

I didn’t see how I also needed fixing. I didn’t recognize that my needs needed to be tended to also.

All of that changed in 2018 after the trial of the man who attacked me and tried to kidnap me.

My needs were too big to be ignored or hidden. They demanded all of my attention.

And now, I focus on changing myself, rather than the world.

I help women change who want to change. I don’t go running after the ones I want to rescue who aren’t interested in changing.

Your power lies in what you have control over — you in the present moment. So, when I look to change myself and how I meet the world, I am using all of my energy to the utmost benefit.

How can our readers further follow you online?

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!