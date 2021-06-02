David Couper: “Courage”

Courage. Courage in a business is doing something which scares you. It could be taking a risk, not following the easy route, or believing in something that others do not. Entrepreneurs are often pioneers, doing hard things and taking chances where others don’t want to. Having courage is essential. Courage doesn’t mean you are foolhardy or take risks when you know things will go wrong.

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing David Couper.

David Couper, CEO of David Couper Consulting Inc., specializes in culture change, leadership development, and building resilience. His clients include USC, Kaiser Permanente, NBC, and LAX and have improved productivity, quality, and engagement resulting in millions of savings and increased revenue.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I grew up in a family of teachers and performers, so I have always wanted to educate and entertain! I spent four years working in HR in Japan straight after college. Since then, I have consulted with large organizations on training and coaching solutions in my native UK, Europe, Asia, and the US. Nearly ten years ago, I created my company, which helps companies transform their cultures to engage their employees more, increase revenue, reduce costs, and maximize results.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

About ten years ago, I took a class and just by chance ended up connecting with three extraordinary women who all had experience in the healthcare industry.

One was a physician, one had run an HMO, and the other had a Master’s in Public Health. We talked about the chaos and confusion that we saw in the industry, and out of that came a vision that we could help transform healthcare. It was a moment where we all came together to work on a single problem. We focused on developing leaders and giving them and their reports tools to be more resilient and successful. That led to us pitching one of my former clients on a project, which grew to be about 3 million dollars in value, to equip their leaders and employees for the Affordable Care Act.

In your opinion, were you a natural-born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

My parents had a hotel, stores, and a restaurant, so I grew up helping them. I was waiting tables and doing dishes at age 12.

They took a big chance leaving their safe jobs in the corporate world to start their own business. I saw how hard they worked but also the pleasure they got in creating their own thing. After some time in that role, I always admired their courage and realized that I wanted the same experience. I’m not a natural-born aptitude, but I did start learning about business from an early age. My parents always focused on customer service and giving people something unique and even unexpected. When anyone arrived at our hotel, and their room was not ready, my parents would welcome them and provide them with tea (this was England!) and help them feel comfortable in the lounges. They never charged for that.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

When I lived in London, I worked for a training consulting firm. The senior partner who had co-founded the company was one of my inspirations. I remembered his enthusiasm, his vision for creative work, and his dedication to clients.

One story that inspired me was when a government client asked us to do a project on training supervisors to administer their disciplinary policy effectively. They believed that supervisors were letting employees “get away” with bad behavior and not calling them up. We researched the issue and found that about 50% of the supervisors were only in a temporary or interim position. They would be in the role for a few months and then often went back to their old team. They were reluctant to discipline team members as supervisors when going back to working with them. We didn’t believe that the supervisors would benefit from more training but the organization needed to look at its policy of putting people in temporary roles. The client said they still wanted to do the exercise. They budgeted for it, and they wanted to spend the money. Some companies would have agreed and billed them, but my boss said no.

He wouldn’t do the work as he knew that it would not meet their needs, and in the end, they would not be happy.

I respected his dedication to the customer even when it meant not doing what the customer wanted at that time.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our focus is on both the external and the internal.

We believe that to get results, you need to work on your beliefs, motivations, and judgments as much as you work on skills and behaviors. You can learn how to make an excellent presentation using a structure, great visuals, and using your voice effectively, but if you are always scared of talking to people, it won’t go as well. Your inner beliefs maybe because when you were a teenager, you gave a talk, and everyone laughed and said you were dumb. We help individuals look at those beliefs and reframe them so that they can be successful now.

I worked with the head of a department who was responsible for 400 people. He was very good at his job, brilliant, and dedicated to his work. But he also was very tough on people and had faced some negative feedback about that.

We worked together on his skills, giving feedback (external), and his beliefs about work (internal). Like many successful people, he had extremely high standards, which was partly due to pressure on him growing up to be the best. We worked together on his beliefs around that and began to temper his feedback with his team. As a result, he created a more harmonious team. He was a solid and compassionate leader during the pandemic, very different from the tough task-master he was before. His excellent work got him a promotion and a pay raise.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Authenticity:

Being authentic is vital when building relationships in business. Being true to who you are and what you believe in without trying to put other people down or make judgments is at the heart of being authentic.

We decided to pilot a leadership development workshop with the senior team for one of our major clients. Even though I was swamped and didn’t typically facilitate workshops, I elected to do it myself. I thought it was so important that I was the best choice as the founder of the company.

I delivered the workshop, and it went OK but not great. The feedback was brutal, saying — accurately — that I did not know the material. I also explained how my ego had gotten in the way and thought that I was the “best” person to do this. I refunded their payment too.

Interestingly, after a conversation, the client also shared they had not committed to the workshop, fully admitting that they contributed. I put a new facilitator in place, and we got great results.

Being authentic can be painful, but it is always the best course to take.

Courage:

Too many individuals are scared.

They are scared of trying something new, running their own business, or asking for help. I also see that lots of leaders in companies are scared too. They are terrified of losing their jobs, getting demoted, or being sidelined for promotions and benefits.

They are scared of their bosses, their customers, and even their reports. It prevents them from living their most authentic and fullest life possible, creates teams who feel disconnected and devalued, and organizations who are not performing as well as they could be. Individual and organizational courage is critical for success.

My company was working with a large entertainment company coaching some senior leaders. By accident, I got an email where the main client was bad-mouthing my company, particularly our work. It was not accurate, and it also showed that this client didn’t understand our mission and how we did things. I realized that this was not where we needed to be focusing, so I contacted him and told him that we would not be working with him anymore. I was very professional and stressed that our brand, our “why,” and our vision made us unique.

If this was not what he wanted, that was fine, but we were not in alignment. It took some courage to turn down potential work, but it was necessary. I could not put my company and my team with a client who was not supporting us. After we moved away from that work, we ended up with other work more in line with who we were.

Intuition:

Intuition is when we listen to our inner wisdom or knowledge. Most entrepreneurs and other leaders will say that they have made decisions that sometimes didn’t make “sense,” but they knew it was what they needed to do in their hearts.

I have hired some sales and business development people, and I have liked all of them, but some of them worked out better than others. Nearly always

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Marketing and sales are critical to my business, and I have got lots of advice about generating revenue. Throughout my business, clients come through personal recommendations and through working with people. I got some advice on investing in a CRM, website, and intensive social media. It cost a lot of money, and we didn’t get the return on investment. These strategies can work for some businesses, but I forgot how we had grown, and it was through relationships. I lost sight of that in my excitement for the new and sexy! I should have invested the money in connecting with people and furthering the relationships we had. One of my colleagues gave me great advice: “Do the work and forget about marketing.” What she meant was the work would speak to people, and people will refer and recommend. For my business, she was right.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

We specialize in reducing burnout and overwhelm. These issues lead to stress and then potential negative behavior to deal with it — overeating, rage, alcohol, etc. It can also lead to people avoiding their emotions and checking out, and not caring. All of this is bad for customer service, quality, and productivity.

We always believe that for every issue, there is an inside and outside perspective.

The outside perspective is how you balance work and play. The inside perspective is how your team feels about work.

On the external, the organization and its leaders need to show that they value free time and things outside of work like family and friends. If the boss doesn’t go to his kid’s recital or team tryout, then the people who work there will find it hard to ask for time off.

Leaders need to provide tools and resources so their team can work effectively. If the team is struggling with computers crashing or having to do lots of overtime, then there is a risk they will burn out.

On the internal, people need to be engaged in what they are doing. There needs to be a “why,” as Simon Sinek, the business leader, would say. Most importantly, we need to understand ourselves. We need to know what our beliefs and judgments are. If we think that the only way to be successful is to work 24/7 because that’s what our grandparents, who brought us up, did, then we will be stuck in a pattern of always working. If we are leaders, then we will also believe our team should do that, and if they don’t, there must be something wrong or worse, something wrong with them.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Business is about customers, so although it’s essential to be out on social media, write books, and speak about our expertise, it is nothing without customer stories. What did a customer experience? How can we measure the result of what we did for them or what they bought? Would a customer recommend us to a friend or colleague?

So it’s important to get our customers to give us reviews, recommendations, and referrals. Set up systems so that you always capture customer feedback.

My most significant projects over the last years have come from repeat customers. I coached a business leader in one organization. He was going through a difficult time, and I was able to help him navigate a divorce and different career options. He ended up in a new job and brought us in to help him. It ended up being a seven-figure project.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Attracting new customers is very expensive. There is so much media fighting for people’s attention that it is hard to get new customers without a big budget. Large companies can spend millions on advertising and gain new business that a small entrepreneur can’t compete with. But a good referral can be much more effective than any marketing or advertising scheme. Through a referral from one of my clients to their colleague in another business, my company ended up with $200K a year in new revenue. Interestingly, we then ended up with more business from individuals in that organization either getting promoted or moving to other companies.

Referrals and recommendations get your products or services directly to customers.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Often people start a business because they like something. They love soul food, so they create a restaurant. They collect beer bottles, so they open a store selling beer bottles. They love to work out, so they start work as a trainer. It’s great to be passionate about what you do, but it’s not about you. It’s about what the customer wants. My parents had many businesses, mostly in hospitality. They tried to open a tea shop in the English resort where I grew up, a place where you could get tea and cakes. My mother loved to bake. They found a restaurant in the middle of an area full of antique stores, renovated it, and opened it up. They were sure that the people who were shopping would love to stop for tea and something sweet.

They liked to do that; my parents didn’t do research. They found that the shoppers parked, browsed, bought something, and then went home or to one of the fancy hotels or tea shops by the sea.

Luckily, they found that they were near a college and the students wanted cheap lunches.

They pivoted to a different style of food and did well. It’s not about you. It’s about the customer, and you have to understand them, and that means research.

OK, fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills, and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur; you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Someone with a regular job usually is only responsible for part of the business.

They take care of marketing, or accounting, or customer services, or do specific tasks within those areas.

Entrepreneurs are responsible for everything. They can rely on others’ expertise, but at the end of the day, it is their business.

“Having to make payroll” is something that, to me, is the core of the entrepreneur experience.

You have to make sure that all pieces of the puzzle are in the right place, not just once but multiple times. One month everything is lovely, and then something changes, or you try something different, and everything is awful. When a company goes bust, people lose their jobs, investors lose their stake, and customers may lose what they thought they had purchased, but when it’s your business, you lose a part of you. That tends to heighten the experience, so everything feels more dramatic.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Around the end of the year, I had several emails from people who work for me. One of them especially stood out. One of my team said how happy she was happily working with our client, a large hospital. It wasn’t just a polite email but actually from her heart. I realized that I had created these possibilities of work that have meaning for my team. That was a wonderful feeling.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

As the pandemic hit, I found that about $1M of revenue was canceled or put on hold because 80% of my clients are in healthcare. They either were nervous about revenue — losing money from elective procedures — or anxious about the time commitment for training and coaching.

I didn’t know how I could keep going, ensure my team was working, and of course, pay the bills. I also had some real estate investments which were not looking good because of Covid.

I felt like I should have planned better for this kind of incident and blamed myself for not having more savings, fewer healthcare clients, and being a better entrepreneur. I had some dark days where I would fall asleep only to wake up multiple times during the night trying to work out how to fix all this.

Based on your experience, can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

It took some time, but I went through this process:

Acceptance.

I had to accept that I was in this challenging situation. I was arguing with reality for a while — pretending it was all OK, being angry that I was in this mess, and blaming everyone and everything for my problems.

Acceptance doesn’t mean that you like the situation. It just means that you acknowledge that this has happened and are willing to take steps to understand, learn and fix it.

Growth Mindset. Instead of thinking that there was no way out, I took a growth mindset. That meant that I asked questions and was inquisitive. When I saw someone I knew on Facebook who had a financial background, I reached out to him. He was able to help me make sense of all this.

Faith.

I also had to let go of expectations.

If my business were not supposed to work out, then no worrying would help me. I could do my best, but in the end, if that was not part of the plan, then I couldn’t do anything about it. I also knew that I would learn through this process.

After about three months, I ended up with a PPE Loan, which helped me enormously, new loan arrangements, and much better financial information. It was a tough time but one where I learned a lot.

OK super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Purpose

It is hard to do work you don’t believe in and even harder to be an entrepreneur when you don’t have a purpose. Why are you doing what you are doing? What do you hope to achieve? What is something that you have to do? And the answer is not usually “to make a lot of money.” Because that is only the way to another solution — “make a lot of money so that I can travel the world” or “educate my kids” or “live comfortably in my retirement.”

My purpose is to help people be happier at work. When people are more comfortable and more engaged, then organizations get better results.

Our mantra is that “people are the true bottom line.” One of my clients didn’t believe that she “needed” coaching but went along with the process. As a result of our work, she stopped being a workaholic who demanded too much of herself and others and ended up creating a successful department.

2. Collaboration

It’s a cliché to talk about teamwork and working together, but it is important to collaborate, especially when things are not going well. Many entrepreneurs believe that they have to do everything themselves. They don’t trust other people because they are worried that other people won’t do as good a job as they will. Even if that were true, which it is rarely is, they miss the point that they can’t create enough momentum to be successful on anything but a small scale without other people. I have a great team that takes care of operations and project management so that I can focus on business development. If things are going wrong, I can be sure that the basics are getting covered while I focus on what I need to do to get things back on track.

3. Cash

People talk about the importance of cash flow, but I never really understood what that meant until I had cash issues. You can have lots of assets — things that are worth money — but if you don’t have cash — money that you can use to pay for everyday expenses — your business can fail.

With the pandemic, I had a major real estate project, as well as a business where revenue had dramatically declined. I did not have the cash to complete the flip, so I had a beautiful million-dollar home with no landscaping. Luckily, I was able to restructure my financing to find some money and complete the project.

Trying to run a business without cash is like going on a hike without oxygen.

4. Courage

Courage in a business is doing something which scares you. It could be taking a risk, not following the easy route, or believing in something that others do not. Entrepreneurs are often pioneers, doing hard things and taking chances where others don’t want to. Having courage is essential. Courage doesn’t mean you are foolhardy or take risks when you know things will go wrong.

My parents gave up their jobs working for organizations to buy beds and breakfast.

They had always dreamed about that, and finally, they took the plunge. It took courage to give up an income and go for a business. Although it didn’t always work out perfectly, my mother and father never regretted making that decision.

5. Faith

Faith in the way I use it is not based on one religion. It is about believing in yourself and knowing that things will work out the way they are supposed to, even when you doubt yourself or others. Not that it will be great always, because it won’t, but that things will happen and even if we don’t like them there can be things for us to learn. We can be open to things we can’t imagine.

When my husband passed away in an accident, leaving me with a six-year-old to raise by myself, my faith in life was shaken. But after time, I found that I learned to be a more decisive leader in my business and more confident in my own decisions. I had no one to “rely on” and so began to rely on myself. I also began to trust more. Soon after my loss, I had a bill for $1000 and did not know how to pay it. The next day a friend sent me $1000 from her tax refund, saying that she thought I might need it. I did, and I was grateful for her and my faith.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience?

Resilience is the ability to work with difficult situations and to rebound or flex back after the event. To me, it’s like a tree in a storm. It bends in the wind, branches twisted, and small leaves and twigs are breaking off. But once the weather is calm again, it goes back to its original position.

The tree is intact, can heal any damage, and grow again.

What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

Why do some trees survive hurricanes or strong winds, and some don’t? The research is interesting and applies directly to the traits of resilient people. Trees with solid roots tend to do better in storms.

Resilient people have strong beliefs in themselves. They have a foundation based on a mix of family, friends, and faith.

Strong trees also do better when they are with other trees in groves. Single trees don’t survive as well. Resilient people surround themselves with people they can rely on to support them.

Finally, trees that have been damaged in the past are more prone to issues. So if a tree has lost branches in a previous storm or has suffered cracks in its trunk, it will worsen in lousy weather.

Resilient people are aware of their previous history, beliefs, and judgments and don’t let them impact how they react to difficulties. People who aren’t mindful will let incidents in the past color how they look at the present. Of course, learning from mistakes makes sense, but making decisions based on prejudices doesn’t.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

My husband’s death helped me build my resiliency. His sudden death left me with 100% of the bills with less than 50% of the income. For various reasons, we had limited insurance coverage and some assets but more debts.

I relied on other people to help me get through whether they were old friends in my native England who kept reaching out to me even when I didn’t respond; a good friend who made me look at my finances and come up with a plan; and coaches, therapists, and groups who helped me work through my feelings. I also looked at how I had dealt with death before and learned from that. And finally, I did a lot of work about my feelings of guilt and judgment, which impacted my recovery. I felt like I should have done something to have saved his life after he drowned. I felt guilty that I wasn’t nicer to him. I felt that somehow it was my fault. That over-responsibility was not healthy, and it had seeped into my business too.

Trying to “save” people at work is not what makes a good leader.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

Being positive is essential for a leader, but I believe it’s more important to be authentic for myself. Being authentic means you talk from your heart, slow down, and listen more than you speak. When I talk authentically, I can notice the difference in how my team reacts and what they contribute.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

I have seen leaders in organizations be positive about serious and negative things.

“There have been rumors about layoffs, and we want you to know that we value you all, and we are focused on the future.” Instead of saying, “We haven’t made any decisions about layoffs, but as you know, these are tough times. We value you all and commit to keeping talking to you about our future. If you have ideas of how we can improve our situation or any questions, please come and talk to us. Thanks!” Being positive can create a situation when people don’t trust their leaders and keep their feedback and opinions to themselves.

OK. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

Between stimulus and response, there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.

Viktor E. Frankl

This quote comes from Viktor Frankl, a famous writer, and psychiatrist who, as a Jew, was put into a concentration camp. He wrote about how we can’t choose what happens to us, but we can decide how to react. In my life, I found that when things seemed difficult in my business, I could choose to get upset, stuck, and confused, or I could learn from it and come up with new ways of doing things.

