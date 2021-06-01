Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

An Ace? An Overhead Smash?

game, set, match

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
picture credit: media-exp1.licdn.com
picture credit: media-exp1.licdn.com

Here we go again—another painful example of the decline in journalistic substance, seriousness, and sense of proportion. But I get it. Consumer-obsessed, sensationalist, ‘media owners’ (shareholders and stakeholders—gatekeepers) and their ‘foot soldiers’ (shallow, divisive, unreliable) scribes (obsessed with outplaying each other for ‘the story’) to keep (or grow out) their ‘paycheck’ (whatever the hell that means). An optics and landscape of ‘meism,’ enabling shallow (psychologically and emotionally) herds in the journey (values) through the digital-media world.

I am disgusted by this behavior, terrible lack of empathy, and shocking lack of authentic insight from these media herds. Including their cavalier persona (often predatory game) in the name of ‘capitalism’ and the ‘almighty dollar (whatever sells, right?).

These optics and landscapes are enough. They’ve gone too far this time. Mental health (you nimrods) is its rationale. Naomi Osaka’s statement (and her courage—personal accountability, responsibility) is more than a ‘reminder’ that elite sports’ media requirements “must take it into account.” You got played—game, set, match.

Is this because “these media herds” cannot even remember when they first sold out? Why the hell does it take one of the best athletes in the world by age 23 to expose (an ace, overhead smash) these zebra? You know, the ones when you spray water on their stripes, they come off in the wash, don’t they?

And ‘you’ Piers Morgan, seriously—Calling her “Narcissistic Naomi”

Suppose you were not so transparent with your ‘passive-aggressive’ discrepant stimuli (noise). Including underneath your grandiose exterior lurking your deepest fears? YOU are flawed, illegitimate, and ‘ordinary.’ I would bother to give you ‘some time.’ 

Your nothing more than annoying entertainment (noise) that I laugh at because, like gum, you stuck to the bottom of your shoe. Including telling everyone how smart you are as you walk (once again) toward the sliding glass door to the backyard. Failing to observe it’s closed while everyone else does. Only to crash through it and fall flat on your face in (hopefully) sod this time, instead of dirt.

Morgan, it’s so tiresome to see you front like you know ‘anything’ about mental health. And add insult to injury accusing Naomi Osaka of a “cynical exploitation of mental health to silence the media.” They’re doing a good job all on their own. Like you, crashing through the closed sliding glass door to the backyard (wanting their press cake and eating it too).

I love what The Guardian’s Jonathon Liew argued regarding the “modern sporting press conference.” It is no longer; he said, “a meaningful exchange.”

Instead, it has become a “cynical and often predatory game in which the object is to mine as much content from the subject as possible.”

Moreover. Young athletes, Liew claims, are “expected to answer the most intimate questions in the least intimate setting, in front of an array of strangers and backed by a piece of sponsored cardboard.”

Grow the F’n up, you all. Remember, like Haymitch Abernathy (referring to the Capital) says, who the real enemy is, will you?

Are you all as tired as I am with these “Capital residents”? Extremely shallow. Who are always looking for ways to be noticed. Who is fronting an outrageous sense of style and fashion because it is vital to the Capitol citizens? Tattooing and dying their bodies in elegant colors. Including undergoing plastic surgery to alter their appearances.

Naomi Osaka put her money where her values are—investing in women’s sports and youth education.

Like I said earlier—You media herds. Elite sports media requirements.

You got played—game, set, match, baby!

Mark Rogers, Managing Partner at Insights Without Borders LLC

— Idea Ambassador. Mindshifter. Truthteller.

turning fatigue: disruption and change into opportunity . . .

Author of Transforming Organizational Change: Change or Be ChangedDisrupt or Be Disrupted

Mark is a "hybrid" who thinks big, works hard and is a results-oriented leader, speaker, including a roll-up-your-sleeves coach, writer, and practitioner with a passion for the human side of change.

Mark demystifies change, reboots the mind, and activates talent for some of the best brands in the world. He helps organizations leverage their people (sensemaking, mindshare, and mindscapes) to adapt and succeed in these challenging times.

By helping you break free of Chained in the Cave ThinkingSee and Lead in the Dark. Get Out of the Cave. Develop transcendent thinking and innovation for Transforming Your Stories from merely impressive to World-Changing. Craft New Realities that navigate around Trust Your Neighbors but Brand Your StockTrading labor for money. Buying talent instead of developing it.

insightswb.com

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Purpose//

Why Being a ‘Student of Life’ Is the Key to Success

by Mastin Kipp
Shutterstock
Wisdom//

The 7 Types of Managers You’ll Encounter Throughout Your Career

by Dwayne Cash
When A Retired NBA Player Tried (Unsuccessfully) To Bully Me On Instagram... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com
Community//

When A Retired NBA Player Tried (Unsuccessfully) To Bully Me On Instagram…

by Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.