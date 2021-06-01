Cody Key: “My family has always been so supportive of my dreams”

The best advice I ever received was to never make apologies for who you are. You got to stay true to who you are and let life happen. You are the pilot of your own dreams, never let anyone tell you can’t do it. Acting is hard and you will get some no’s after auditions and that’s ok. You got to pick yourself back up because when you get that YES, it’s amazing!!

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Cody Mitchell Key

Cody Key followed his parents into the entertainment industry at the young age of 5 years old. His father was an actor and his mother a costume designer so naturally Cody loved dressing in costumes and would sing and dance for anyone who would watch. Now this teen INFLUENCER can be seen in the NAYIP RAMOS film KEEP MOVING alongside other Social Media Influencers such as HAYDEN SUMMERALL and LILLIANA KETCHMAN. Cody’s charismatic personality shines in commercials for YUBO and TOTAL INSIGHT which showcases future Hall of Famer PATRICK MAHOMES. Not content to be just an INFLUENCER, Cody is also an ACTOR, MUSICIAN, and VOICE OVER ARTIST. He is passionate about bringing awareness to the LGBTQ community and strongly supports children’s charities such as SPECIAL OLYMPICS or those that help children beat cancer or homelessness. When not on set or studying his craft, Cody studies American Sign Language and practices Archery. A typical Southern California teen, he enjoys skate boarding, rollerblading, hiking and playing video games. Cody Key Instagram (22k followers)

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up with a twin brother, who loves to remind me how he is older… by 6 minutes that is. I was born in Florida and moved to California when I was 3. I grew up in Santa Clarita and from the time I can remember I loved costumes and entertaining people. I graduated high school early in January and have my ceremony in May.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

As far back as I can remember I loved putting on costumes, singing and dancing. I was always the outgoing one who would be the first to try things. I told my family I wanted to be on tv and when I was 4 I got my 1st agent and from there it’s been a passion of mine.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story since I started acting was the first audition for tv I had. It was for twins and my brother and I were submitted and when we went into the casting director’s office, he was like… are you guys even brothers??? I remember being confused and telling him all about where I came from.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was working on this tv show and my line was special delivery. We did the run through and i did it perfect, when we started filming, I went to say my line and I said special delivery. For about 4 takes no matter how I practiced I kept saying DELIBERLY. I was so embarrassed but the director just laughed it off.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just filmed a small part in this amazing movie that is set to come out this summer, called “Keep Moving”. It’s a dance-based movie with an amazing message and I was so lucky to be part of it. I also just did a commercial for a new app called Total Insight that helps motivate young athletes to work hard.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

The best advice I ever received was to never make apologies for who you are. You got to stay true to who you are and let life happen. You are the pilot of your own dreams, never let anyone tell you can’t do it. Acting is hard and you will get some no’s after auditions and that’s ok. You got to pick yourself back up because when you get that YES, it’s amazing!!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is so important. I think that people, especially kids, look to TV and film to find similarities in themselves. They look for someone who looks like them to give them a voice. Having diversity in the industry helps build self-esteem and helps people know they have a place. The world is a diverse place and if we expect to curb racism and discrimination every culture, every sexual orientation, every gender needs to have equal representation. If kids see people who look like themselves, act like themselves and come from the same place you came from it gives you hope and inspiration!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone told me that acting is 3/4 a professional “auditioner” and 1/4 on screen actor, It takes true dedication and hard work, don’t take yourself too seriously, you got to own the room, and just have fun.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take one day at a time. Don’t let any audition linger. If you gave it your all then that is all that matters. A no doesn’t mean you aren’t talented just means there is another job coming your way.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to trigger a movement that helps teens/kids feel comfortable about who they are especially kids/teens who are struggling with their gender. So many transgender kids feel alone and lost because they are so underserved. Kids being represented become adults who are understanding, inclusive and successful.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My family has always been so supportive of my dreams. They allowed me to go where my dreams take me. My family has been amazing and has taught me to stay strong, be myself and make no excuses for who I am.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Tim Mc Graw’s Song Humble and Kind has been my guide in this business.

My Life Lesson Quote comes from a Tim Mc Graw song. The words are: “Don’t take for granted the love this life gives you, when you get where you are going don’t forget to turn back around and help the next one in line. Always stay humble and kind.” I’ve been taught to always stay humble and remember the road you’ve taken and always reach out to help someone. Kindness is a gift we can give and it doesn’t cost a thing.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I am so inspired by Robert Downey Jr. He is an amazing actor and he has a road not many of us would have had the heart to travel. He never let life get him down, he picked himself back up and became an even better version of himself. He never let negativity crowd his mind. He knew his worth and showed the world it as well. His talent and character are truly inspirational and if I could have a conversation with him, I’d thank him for being my inspiration. (that is if I don’t pass out first:)

How can our readers follow you online?

I am very active on Instagram and fans who reach out to me. I take time to respond. My Instagram is codymkey I also just started a tik tok @codymkey

