Israel Chavarin: “I wish someone would have told me that touring is expensive”

I wish someone would have told me that touring is expensive. The first time I heard the term “tour support” I had no idea what that meant, but the gas, the drinks, the food, the time off work all adds up.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Izzy The Gent.

Oakland producer Izzy The Gent writes rock n roll songs under the moniker Everything But The Everything. Izzy started his journey into music in the 8th grade after being inspired by the movie La Bamba. After decades of being immersed in the San Francisco music scene as a music promoter, house music dj, bass player, and aspiring small label owner. Izzy decided he wanted to take the reins as a songwriter. With two EP’s under his belt, ‘Blue Sun’ is the new single to debut featuring vocalist Olivia Barchard.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in Seaside, California which is in the beautiful Monterey Bay, famous for its aquarium and wealthy neighbors Pebble Beach and Carmel. I’ve always been into music. I remember when the Simpson’s released a music CD featuring all the characters singing and of course Bart rapping. In elementary school, a small group of us would walk around the playground during recess rapping all the Bart songs. Growing up in Monterey County was classic Americana. A little bit like the movies The Goonies or E.T. extraterrestrial, minus the alien visitor of course. We rode bikes, went fishing and had sleepovers at friend’s houses. Those were great times and life long memories. My parents both had two jobs so my sisters and I hung out a lot and looked out for each other. My mother always gave us what we wanted to the best of her ability and our parents instilled a hard work ethic and a no nonsense approach to life. In middle school, after seeing the movie La Bamba, I told my friends at lunch time that I wanted to start a band. I quickly found out that Alex played drums and that Toby had a bass. It was perfect, I’ll play guitar! Once they figured out I didn’t know how to play any instrument, let alone the guitar, I was moved to bass. Monterey started to feel like a sleepy little town as I aged into my 20’s and I couldn’t wait to leave for San Francisco.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path of music?

I arrived in San Francisco in 2003 to be a house music dj/promoter. I switched up my bookings as time went on to include different music genres. I even put on a comedy show once. I also began to play bass again and began to perform with several bands. I joined The Frail in 2010 who had a great local buzz and we really pushed the project. It seemed like we were so close to getting signed on the strength of our Lasers Over Lovers EP, which was loaded with strong singles. We were picking up endorsements, we recorded at the Converse Rubber Track Studios in NYC, we would discuss label interests with our manager, we were talking to record producers and booking agents. It was all very exciting. The band started to slowly drift in a different direction with the release of our Love Death Legend LP and I took that as my cue to exit. I threw in the towel. At its core, I was burnt out with the constant “check out our band, our video, our show…” and I walked away from music in Nov 2014. I deleted my Facebook, focused on my job and spent time with my son. I disappeared from the scene like someone who entered the witness protection program. A few years later though, I started playing bass with Fake Your Own Death who had a mellow attitude about playing live shows and recording new material. There was lots of down time as the members went on vacations with their families throughout the year. It was a great change of pace for me in the beginning but then a new problem arose, I wanted more. My wanting more for the band led to arguments about writing new material. When we did work on new songs, the arguments shifted to song structure, what parts stay, what parts go and I would get outvoted most of the time. The last song we recorded together, I had just left the studio feeling great about my bass line and the direction of the song. The guitarist was supposed to come in after me that same day to lay down some rocking lead stuff. I couldn’t wait to hear it. Instead, what was sent to me was a record that sounded gutted. What happened? to the bass? to the song? We got into an argument about the changes they made on a whim (in my opinion) and that was when I thought to myself, “I’m just going to do this on my own.” And here we are.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I don’t know if there’s a particular story but there was definitely a series of setbacks that left me at a fork in the road once I went on my own. I figured that with all the connections I had made via playing shows and being a promoter, that I could focus on bass (the only instrument I really knew) and tap friends and colleagues to play guitar, keys, drums, sing, etc and I could handle the arrangements like an executive producer. I had spoken to some friends beforehand, putting out feelers to see if there was interest in such collaborations, and there was. Problem came when it was time to record, no one was there, crickets. I acknowledge that I did not do myself any favors by sending out rough demo’s that were really ideas. The Dream EP was kind of dead in the water. I was at a fork in the road. Do I hire studio musicians, whom I don’t know or have any kind of relationship with to finish my vision or just learn to play guitar and keyboards on the fly myself ? I decided I would teach myself and rough it out. I bought a $75 Epiphone Les Paul off craigslist, a $99 Casio keyboard and I got to work. As time went on, I got better and gained confidence as a songwriter, then help started to arrive. The Dream EP took a year and a half to release. A year later, it’s follow up the Rockn Roll Is A Feeling EP, the song ideas began to come faster. I was beginning to hear different instruments, notes, melodies I didn’t hear before and now the collaborations that I had hoped would have been there in the beginning are now coming from a wider pool of established and talented musicians.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I arrived in San Francisco and started to do my promotions, I had to put up flyers and posters around town. The busiest and most contested area was upper Haight St where the life of a poster would be 30 minutes to a day. I noticed that the top part of the poles were clear so I bought a three step ladder and took that real estate as my own. As I started to be a regular on this poster circuit, other promoters would warn me about the “flier Nazi” and had crazy stories. “I heard he threw a guy’s posters in the garbage and punched him in the face,” was one account of the many outlandish tales. I started to visualize an oversized Sid Vicious character crossed with Henry Rollins, but taller and more aggressive. Some uber punk rock guy that existed only in a movie. One day, this calm gentleman who looked like he was in his late 30’s, had long hair, a leather jacket and stood about 5’ 5” comes up to me and says “Hey, this is my zone on the poles, please post your posters above it or below it or I will rip them down or post over them.” I asked, “Are you the flier Nazi?” he replied, “Yes, aren’t you the new guy with the three step ladder?” I told him no problem and that I would honor his request. I ran into him again a few months later when he told me he was retiring. Lesson is, don’t let your imagination run wild and don’t listen to hearsay.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Working with Oliva Barchard on this record has been thrilling for me. She’s such a great singer and collaborating with her has gone about as smooth as one could hope for. The options in melodies she sent with her first take for Blue Sun were out of this world. The problem became choosing which one to lead with to set the tone for the song. It was like going to an event and having too many outfit possibilities. However, each song in its own way, is it’s own project since each song has a different singer and different musicians contributing based on their availability. I’m overjoyed to be able secure such talented musicians across the board to keep the music fresh. One example is working with Landon Cisneros, who plays drums with Spirit Mother. We’ve been able to coordinate with his schedule and work around Spirit Mother, which is his main focus and first priority. Andrew Gomez from NRVS LVRS is a devout Moog head and synth expert who has also made the time to contribute to Everything But The Everything whenever his schedule permits. Working again with Daniel Lannon from NYC’s Vacances was amazing, not only because he’s a force but also because we played together in The Frail. I also currently have a new track in the works with singer Elder Brycen from San Diego’s Golden Plates and more music with Oakland vocalists Tobias Hawkins and Sophia Prise that are moving forward. I still have some tricks up my sleeve.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in the music industry? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is great in all aspects of our lives. It gives us different views, flavors, styles, and ways of looking at things that one’s culture may overlook or not think of due to being set in our ways. In music having someone from a different culture or background performing a style that may be considered unorthodox for their culture or not current with the times can lead to the revitalization of a sound or style that may otherwise be considered an anachronism. Kind of reminds me of Amy Winehouse bringing back that Aretha Franklin soul or Wolf Mother bringing back wild 70’s rock. I also think of Ray Charles bringing gospel into rock n roll. I think of Elvis Presley taking heartfelt country to the masses. I think of Tupac Shakur whose lyrics have made it into college books.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone would have told me that musicians don’t make a lot of money. Making $1500 for a gig sounds great until you realize you have to split it with your bandmates and it’s even less when a band that’s starting out averages less than $200 a show. If a single member is averaging $200/$500 a show, think about how many times a week, a month, or year one would have to play to make living. I wish someone would have told me that touring is expensive. The first time I heard the term “tour support” I had no idea what that meant, but the gas, the drinks, the food, the time off work all adds up. On the road, one will most likely play to empty rooms as the opening act. Being paid gas money to make it to the next show is a blessing, and thus making tour support from your label to help cover expenses a gift from heaven. I wish someone would have told me to record somewhere you’re comfortable. We all get caught up in the romanticization of recording at certain studios because that’s where “so and so” recorded. Record where you feel comfortable or the recording will suffer. Recording is typically paid by the hour. There’s nothing worse than losing your mojo or money because you don’t quite vibe with the engineers or studio where you are recording at. I wish someone would have told me that merch is inventory that takes time to sell. Making a thousand copies of a cd or t-shirts sound great till you realize that the merch will most likely be collecting dust sitting in a box. Have a plan on how to recoup your money otherwise it will turn into christmas/birthday gifts for friends and strangers but will most likely end up in the trash. I wish someone would have told me to take lessons to master your craft. I don’t know why bettering oneself seems like a negative once one reaches a certain level but asking for help from those who are more experienced is something we should all do. Even Tom Brady has a throwing coach in the offseason. Tom Brady.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

There’s a meme circulating on my instagram that says “If you’re tired, learn how to rest.” It’s ok to slow down and take some time off. A band really is like a second family or a relationship. Some time apart can be great to keep everyone’s minds and souls fresh and at ease.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to see people give back to the earth since we’ve only taken from it since the beginning of human civilization. Plant trees, shrubs, grass. Use the correct vegetation that takes the least amount of water depending on where you live since water is becoming more and more scarce. Stay local and burn less fuel which also means not having silly things delivered from all over the world. With that, accept that enjoying certain foods year round is not really sustainable so we need to be less selfish about what we want and go with what’s available locally. In short, we need to change our eating habits and behaviour in ways that are better for the planet. I don’t know if I’m ready for that kind of change or commitment but I need to be. I want to make the change before the change is forced on me by mother nature.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would say I’m grateful for what I’ve learned from my friend Andrew Gomez (NRVS LVRS) who has been not only a great friend but a great person to emulate. After being around him and seeing him operate, I’ve taken and used a lot from those interactions and experiences in music and life. I briefly touched on taking lessons because according to Andrew, no one is above lessons. When I was in his band The Cons, I was surrounded by people I didn’t really know and they were serious about their project. In short, everyone was replaceable and the search for a better replacement was a common conversation. He pulled me aside and said, you need to get better and gave me a roadmap and how to do so. He always checked up on me and nudged me along. When I was at my fork in the road that I mentioned earlier, there was definitely a moment of despair and doubt of “Can I really do this?” but I remembered his approach to music and the silly things he would say like “I had two extra hours today, just enough time to work on my abs or work on my lyrics and I have to have good lyrics.” The time I spent in his band has given me experience to draw from, to always tinker and always look for a better way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I didn’t hear this quote until recently and it may not even be a real quote. The words are “No one is going to save you in this life but you.” Even though I recently heard that phrase or even articulated in that manner, it’s pretty much the way I’ve operated my whole life. It’s the reason I became a promoter, you don’t want to book me, I’ll book myself. Now with bands and music, I’m kind of doing the same thing. Instead of going the democratic route and voting within the group if a part stays or goes in a song, I’m going to make those decisions, for better or worse.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oh that’s an easy one for me, it’s Chris Rock. I have watched his stand up comedy movies so many times, I could probably recite them verbatim. Besides being hilarious, I really enjoy his viewpoints on our nation’s political climate, his view of relationships and marriage. When I watch those older stand up movies now, it’s hard not to notice that some of his talking points in regards to politics are still so relevant today. They are in a way time capsules of issues that we faced as a nation at a particular time and to hear them today, one has to wonder, have we learned anything? Beyond that, to hear him talk about his struggles to success story first hand would be beyond memorable, it a borderline fantasy.

How can our readers follow you online?

I’m on instagram! instagram.com/izzythegent/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you for the opportunity.