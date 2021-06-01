Ariana Tolka of Balkan Bites: “It’s never too early to support a cause”

It’s never too early to support a cause. We know that small businesses can make an impact whether it is through advocacy or donations.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ariana Tolka.

Ariana Tolka is the CEO and co-founder of Balkan Bites, a female family owned business that specializes in comfort foods such as burek, a flaky, stuffed phyllo pie that is a daily staple in the Balkans and Middle East.

After years of working for marketing and non-profit organizations, she found her calling — to share and to preserve Balkan culture with authentic family recipes that have been passed down through generations.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am a first generation American, however I grew up with strong ties to my Balkan heritage, with my Croatian mother and Albanian father bringing me to Europe almost every summer to visit family and feast on multi-course, homemade meals. My favorite memories are of my grandmother, Magbule, bringing hot burek straight from the oven with its golden-brown crust and unmistakable aroma filling the room with anticipation while we fought over who would get the first piece.

As we battled over burek, my grandmother would tell us stories about how during WWII, her father was exiled and her older brothers were killed and the only food she could make was burek filled with nothing using the flour dropped from the sky by the Allies which she mixed with water. This was one of the first times I realized that our tradition is not just food, but our identity and pride.

After my grandmother Magbule passed away, I approached my aunt Alida to teach me how to make the traditional Albanian food that my grandmother used to make for us. On Sundays, we would bake together and reminisce about her while bringing her recipes to life. Alida too had experienced some of the same hardships that my grandmother had. When she was working as a journalist in Kosovo, the government shut down her TV station which drove her to immigrate to the United States. After landing in New York, she rebuilt her life piece by piece, attending the International Culinary Center and turning her passion for cooking into a full-time career. Not long after she opened up her own bakery and was quickly climbing the culinary ladder of success, my grandmother fell ill and she closed her shop to take care of her for over a decade.

One Sunday, as my aunt Alida and I kneaded phyllo dough, we vented to each other about how difficult it is to find Balkan food in the mainstream market. Many people in the US, my aunt explained to me, associate the Balkans only with war and violence. As she said this, I thought of how in American movies, the only Balkan characters were the villains, the most famous being the kidnappers in “Taken.” That day, we decided to change the narrative from violence and strife to hope and family, by bringing to the world our wholesome family recipes and sharing our beautiful Balkan culture.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is by Theodore Roosevelt:

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

Entrepreneurship can feel like a never-ending roller coaster ride. The future is extremely unknown, but I can’t think of doing anything else. Doing something that I am passionate about, something that allows me to reconnect with my family and my roots, is worth every risk that I take. I know that I could fail, but at least I would fail daring greatly.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I read the book “Banker To The Poor: Micro-Lending and the Battle Against World Poverty” by Muhammad Yunus when I was in college. Because of this book, I became very interested in international development and micro-lending. These loans are given to entrepreneurs who don’t qualify for traditional bank loans.

In 2014, I volunteered at a microcredit NGO in Cambodia and saw firsthand how funding could change someone’s life. These small loans enabled women to start their own businesses, like selling food at the local market, and gave them the financial freedom to leave abusive relationships.

In 2020, I was on the receiving end of a zero interest micro-loan through the Hebrew Free Loan Society and it completely transformed our business in the midst of the pandemic.

The US has 12.3 million women-owned businesses generating 1.8 Trillion dollars/year, but only 25% of female business owners seek business financing. Imagine what the other 75% of business owners could generate if they had the resources and funding to grow. The sky is the limit!

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

When we started Balkan Bites in 2019, we sold our handmade baked burek at outdoor pop-up markets in New York and wholesale to coffee shops and restaurants. Our plan for 2020 was to develop a stable revenue stream from food service sales and continue growing our brand with outdoor markets.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

When the pandemic happened, restaurants closed for months and outdoor pop-up markets didn’t resume for the rest of the year.

After sheltering in place for a few weeks last March, we decided to start selling our frozen burek for people to bake at home. We always wanted to do this but the pandemic accelerated our plan. We created simple packaging, shared our offering on our Instagram account, and became essential workers driving around NY and NJ delivering frozen burek. Soon after we posted about our new offering, we started getting requests from all over the country and had to figure out how to ship frozen food, create professional packaging, and set up an online store. We now have customers in 43 states in the US who stock up on these convenient meals for themselves and send them as gifts to family and friends. We also received notable press which helped propel our growth tremendously.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

When we were selling at outdoor markets, we would bake our burek from frozen and customers started asking if they could just buy the frozen burek to bake at home. That’s when I knew there was demand for ready to bake burek.

How are things going with this new initiative?

Since our eCommerce store is still going strong, I believe this will continue to be an important channel for us even as the world starts to open back up. We recently invested in digital marketing and affiliate programs to help us reach new customers. It’s been a game changer to be able to ship nationwide and share our message and mission more broadly.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am super grateful for my other aunt, Shqipe. She is our biggest supporter and advocate. Her friends were 90% of our customer base when we first launched Balkan Bites. When we did the Columbus Circle Holiday Market in New York, she helped us serve burek in the freezing cold to hungry visitors from around the world. When we needed extra hands in the kitchen after being featured in The New York Times, she was there with us for 12 hours a day for an entire week until we made every order. She is one of the most generous, selfless people that I know and I aspire to be more like her every day.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I loved vending at outdoor markets because of the face-to-face interactions with our customers. I was worried that we would lose that connection when we shifted to selling online, but we haven’t at all. Through social media and email, we’re in touch with customers from all over the country. We have a customer from Queens who is in her 90’s and she told us that she made burek from scratch her whole life but that she’s now too frail to make it anymore and misses it dearly. She is of Sephardic Jewish descent from Turkey and one of the only things that her family brought with them when they fled Turkey was their burek recipe. She was so excited when she read about us in a publication because she’s been looking for high quality, homemade tasting burek for years.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Be a master generalist. I’ve learned every aspect of the business from where to buy the best Feta Cheese to how to run Facebook ads. Business classes can teach you so much but there’s nothing like being thrown into the fire. Develop a strong network of entrepreneurs in your field. I have learned so much from other food entrepreneurs who have been at this for way longer than I have. I relied on their advice when building our first booth at a market, pricing our products, sourcing packaging, shipping frozen products, building an online store, and the list goes on. I am so thankful for their time and I make it a point to express my gratitude. Don’t be afraid to send a cold email. I am a big believer in serendipity, but due to the pandemic, these fateful moments and chance encounters are few and far between which means that you have to work even harder to make things happen. If you want to speak to a grocery buyer, journalist, investor, or mentor, you have to reach out with a succinct intro email. The worst that can happen is that they don’t respond. Be nimble. What I mean by that is I know that our current business plan may have to be torn up. I know that we must be flexible and adapt based on our customers’ feedback and what the market is telling us, rather than operate based on my assumptions. It’s never too early to support a cause. We know that small businesses can make an impact whether it is through advocacy or donations. In 2020, we felt it was important to give back and support organizations that were helping restaurant workers and bringing food to people in need such as Rethink Food, The Food Bank for New York City, and the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation. No matter how small we were, we felt that we could make a difference.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

I am a planner, but the pandemic has taught me to accept and live with uncertainty. Spending time in nature has also kept me sane. My husband and I go on a long walk every day and I try to do some type of high intensity work or yoga at least three times a week. Working on my physical health has helped me optimize my mental wellness.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

This is a great question! I think it would be around reducing food insecurity and food waste at the same time. There are 50+ million Americans who lack reliable access to nutritious meals and 70 tons of good food that go to underutilized each year. I would like to bridge that gap.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with Hamdi Ulukaya, the founder of Chobani. He has built a successful food business focused on people over profits and the work he is doing to reduce food insecurity and help refugees through The Tent Partnership for Refugees is so inspirational. Many of my family members came to the US as refugees during the war in Kosovo and an organization like the Tent Partnership would have been so helpful at the time.

How can our readers follow you online?

Our social media handle is @balkanbitesnyc

