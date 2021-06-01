Joshua Schubart: “Be curious, not judgmental”

Be curious, not judgmental. — If you are curious, and ask questions about everything, all you do is learn, and get better. You will meet so many different types of people, and encounter so many different stories in our wild and crazy world of entertainment. If you close yourself off from new experiences, conversations, ways of life, and people, how can you grow into the storyteller you are meant to be? Nothing is binary, everything is fluid and alive with magical potential. Get out there and find out why!

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Joshua Schubart.

Born and raised on Long Island, New York, Joshua Schubart has been working as a professional actor for over a decade.

Joshua had a tough childhood, growing up homeless and in the foster care system. At 14, his foster parents put him in Catholic school, and his life took a turn for the better. He discovered acting in his early teens, as an escape from his day-to-day challenges. He would often say that acting literally saved his life, giving him the drive and motivation to make his dreams come true. Joshua attended the Asolo Conservatory for actor training and got a BA in Acting from Stony Brook University. Upon graduation, he fully immersed himself in the craft, building a reputation as a hardworking and talented actor.

Joshua has been seen in projects ranging from small indie films to walking the boards at the Metropolitan Opera. Some of his recent work includes a recurring role in the Amazon series The Tick, and appearances in Seven Seconds (Netflix) and High Maintenance (HBO). His voice can also be heard on a long list of audiobooks available on Amazon Audible, including Blue Summer, Lorelei and Blaze of Ecstasy.

In addition to acting, Joshua is a highly skilled stunt man/stage combatant, with training in hand-to-hand, almost every bladed weapon and most guns. Passionate as well about stepping behind the camera, Joshua is the co-founder of the production company 2 Ladies & A Giant. Together with his production company, Joshua created .After, a series about a widower navigating life and the dating scene after losing his wife. The series, starring Joshua, is a story of life, love, and rebirth, and streams on IFT Network.

Growing up reading comic books, Joshua hopes to work with Marvel in the near future. And working with Taika Waititi is a dream of his.

Also a plus size model, Joshua hopes his work in front and behind the camera will open doors for larger people in the industry, break the stereotypes, and prove that they are more than just the funny or bad guys.

In his free time Joshua likes to build computers, read, play different sports, and spend time with his wife, who is expecting their first baby. To learn more about Joshua, check out his website http://www.joshuaschubart.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @Josh_Schubart.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you so much for having me! My growing up tale is interesting to say the least, and I had anything but a normal childhood. My biological father left the picture when I was around four years old, and my biological mother tried to pick up the slack. She loved me very much, but was unfortunately plagued with mental illness that haunted her for the entirety of her life. As a result I bounced around with friends and family a lot. Living here and there for short periods of time, until my bio-mom was cleaned up enough for me to live with her again. This cycle continued until I eventually became homeless. Living in a clocktower when it was cold, and a slide in a local park when it was warm.

Then, my two sisters and I were fostered by our biological aunt and uncle. It’s called kinship foster care. The same system as conventional foster care, but your foster parents are blood relatives. At that point everything began to change for the better. They had three children of their own, and it was a major adjustment for everyone, but we came out of it as one big loving family.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was fourteen years old, and I had just come off the streets and into foster care. I was doing tons of drugs, drinking, and just making terrible life choices. My trauma induced stutter kept me from expressing myself. Until my foster parents enrolled me in Catholic school, and needless to say that brought in a whole new world of challenges. I saw the announcement for the auditions for the school play, and for whatever reason I was drawn to it. When I stepped on stage, I was able to speak in full sentences for the first time since I was very young. It was like I was hit with a lighting bolt. I knew immediately what I needed to do with the rest of my life, and I never looked back.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I got the opportunity to be a part of The Tick on Amazon Prime. I played a character named Frank, who was a bad guy with a heart of gold. The Tick has been a part of my life since I was small. The first time I met the big blue hero was when the animated series was on. I remember feeling strange and out of place in my life. Like I didn’t belong in my own body, or anywhere else in the world. Then all of the sudden I’m watching this show where everything is odd, upside down, and wildly funny. No matter how absurd or strange it was, you always felt the love all the characters had for each other. It made me feel like I belonged for the first time.

It was truly an honor to be a part of the new version of The Tick. Knowing that what I was helping to bring to life would have the same impact on others as it had on me, is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My first role on a major TV show was a one line, and it did not go very well. I was brimming with energy, and very excited to have finally landed my first role. We were shooting a pretty complicated group scene where I had to shout my line out in the middle, and I just couldn’t say my ONE line correctly. I was so amped to be there that it just kept flying out of my head. I was improving stuff and trying my best, but I could tell that after a while everyone wanted to beat me to death with my own legs. It eventually turned out okay, but I learned that day to calm myself down before heading to set. It taught me that I need to focus my energy over time, instead of blasting it out all at once.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I currently have a show called .AFTER on a streaming service called IFT Network right now! I wrote, produced, and am the star of the show.

.AFTER is the story of a young widower, who moves back home and tries to get back into the dating game. It is a wildly funny, and devastatingly heartbreaking tale of loss, love, forgiveness, and rebirth.

I wanted to create this show for multiple reasons. First, I wanted to do a deep dive into what it means to be mentally ill. The triumphs, failures, how messy and awkward it can be, but also how absurdly funny life can be when a person is dealing with these kinds of complex emotions. Secondly, as an extremely large human being, the beginning part of my career was spent either being the funny guy, bad guy, or bad guy who is also funny. I wanted to create something where a large bearded man experiences all aspects of the human condition.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Don’t stop. You will want to sometimes, because the entertainment industry can feel like a neverending grind with no results. But if you learn to fall in love with doing the work, instead of the results, you will get much more out of this career.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

We need a diversity of everything in our entertainment world. Consuming entertainment is how large areas of our country get exposed to things that they may not have normally. When someone sees a character, or a story that they can connect with in a visceral way, that’s what it’s all about. When a person can point at the screen and say, “That’s me. I can see myself.” That is why I want to be here. It can only affect our society and culture for the better. Seeing these stories only makes people more open, more accepting, and more loving of all the folks around them. It rips down the fear of the unknown, and shines light on things that have been hidden away for far too long.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9kxZp9ZGCA

You are enough. — In the beginning of your career people are going to try to tell you who you have to be in order to “make it.”

There is no one like you in this world, and you bring so much to the table. Find those things that are uniquely you, and cultivate them. There are no shortcuts. — There is no substitute for hardwork and experience. If anyone offers you a shortcut based on how much you pay them. Or offer you never ending classes from a “guru”. Throw rocks at them and run away. Failure is awesome! — You want to be failing hard, and often. It is such an incredible tool. Change what failing means to you. It’s not bad, it’s growth. You’re not embarrassing yourself, you are learning how to do everything better. How can you do things right, if you don’t do them wrong? Try everything. — You don’t know what you will love doing. I had no idea I would end up being a multi-hyphenate member of this industry, but I will tell you it opened up my creative world more than anything else. Everytime I tried something new it was terrifying, but it always made me a better artist. Understanding brings greatness. Be curious, not judgmental. — If you are curious, and ask questions about everything, all you do is learn, and get better. You will meet so many different types of people, and encounter so many different stories in our wild and crazy world of entertainment. If you close yourself off from new experiences, conversations, ways of life, and people, how can you grow into the storyteller you are meant to be? Nothing is binary, everything is fluid and alive with magical potential. Get out there and find out why!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

When you start working it feels so damn good, but the hours are long, and sometimes a week can feel like a month. Make sure you work in time for yourself. Go drink some good beer, and eat some magical food. Play some Dungeons and Dragons with your friends, or take a stroll around a museum. Just make sure it’s fun!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Our whole foster care system needs a serious revamp, and a whole lot more funding. Social workers are disgustingly underpaid and overworked. We need more programs to get foster kids inspired to go out into the world and excel, especially when they feel overlooked and forgotten. This community has some of the strongest people you will ever meet. More resources are needed to help bring that strength to the front. You won’t find a group of young people with more potential, or a more explosive need to change their circumstances. More attention must be paid to these “invisible” children.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There were many people who helped me along the way, but one person in particular stepped into my life for a short but impactful amount of time. His name is Shaun McLeod or Mr. Mcleod to me at the time. He came into my life when I was still living with my bio-mom, an administrator at my school, and he saw greatness in me that I couldn’t see in myself. Shaun pushed me to be better, and instilled in me that continually educating yourself is the only way out of dire circumstances. He didn’t know the full extent of what I was going through, but he knew it wasn’t good. Mr. Mcleod planted the seeds of change in my heart, and helped me see that I can use my experiences to help others. At the time I’m sure it must have felt like he was beating his head against the wall, but his life lessons stuck with me and helped me become the person I am today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It’s not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me.” — Batman

I try to live my life like this as much as I possibly can. I truly believe that my job as an artist is to be a force for positive change, in whatever form that takes. It could be a performance, a piece of writing, or just sitting down with coffee and listening to someone’s story. I want to encourage anyone who feels like they can’t, or life is too much that they absolutely can. You can be, and do anything you want in this world. I love you and believe in you, don’t stop!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I am a massive fan of Taika Waititi. Working with him would be a dream of dreams. He is a prime example of bringing yourself to your art. No matter what Taika is working on, he honors whatever it’s supposed to be, but he brings in a playfulness, focus, and heart that is distinctly him. It’s brave, and inspiring to watch someone be unapologetically themselves.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me at www.JoshuaSchubart.com and I’m @Josh_Schubart on all social media platforms.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you again for taking the time to speak with me, this was a whole lot of fun!