Mee McCormick of Pinewood Kitchen: “People will come and go”

People will come and go — workers that is. This is a transient industry and it has a shelf life — folks burn out. In the beginning I cried every time someone quit, and I still do now if I really loved them and loved working with them. But we have a saying here in Pinewood Kitchen & on the farm: “You either stay and grow or you have to go to grow”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restauranteur or chef?

I became a chef to save my own life. I had an ulceration that was the total circumference of my intestines and I was slowly starving to death. I weighed 89 lbs and couldn’t swallow water without excruciating pain. My own momma had suffered horribly from Crohn’s disease, and she died when I was a teenager. I watched her live a life without being able to eat, or if she’d been hospitalized and couldn’t work then we all starved as there was little money for food.

When I too began to suffer digestive distress, I knew I had to change my plate to change my fate. This was tough as I was the worst cook in the world. I had kitchen intimidation and no one had taught me or even mirrored to me how to manage my own kitchen. I heard a very clear inside voice that whispered there was another way and that I could do it. I followed this voice and it not only led me into the kitchen, but it revealed just how capable I am.

First, I began working with a macrobiotic counselor. This taught me the basics of whole foods, fermented foods, sea veggies, and the concept that food can support our wellness — and honestly, I began to heal. I was soon able to eat entire plate of food. I’m always looking for a bigger point of view and knew that there was more than one way to food wellness.

I attended a professional culinary program focusing on French and American Classic. This was again for my own benefit. I wanted to understand technique and recipe development. The issue I had is that I have Celiac Disease and a severe dairy allergy, so I was not able to taste anything made in class. After class I’d swing by the market, and upon returning to my home kitchen, I’d master my version of what we’d made in school. What I didn’t know is that this was setting me up for what was coming next -Pinewood Kitchen.

To be clear — I never wanted a restaurant. I’d worked in the front of the house for years in my teens and early 20’s. Restaurant work is tough. However, when my husband bought the old 1920’s general store located across the road from our farm, I knew I had to step in and step up. I wanted to create a truly inclusive table — a place that had a seat and a plate for everyone. Celiacs, Paleo, Alpha-gal allergy, Clean food eaters, Keto — everyone. I wanted a crowded table.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

I focus on cooking seasonal and inclusive southern food. Our farm is from the 1850’s and we grow heirloom indigenous vegetables and fruits — the farm also produces graze grass fed & finished beef, pasture / wood raised pork, farm eggs from our chickens, mushrooms, and honey from our bees. I also have an orchard full of pears, apples and peaches. We are conscious ranchers and farmers are aware of our foot print and the integrity of the soil as we grow bio-dynamic produce.

I build my menu accordingly from what is coming off of our farm. In Pinewood, inclusivity guides the ship. If we have a special, I make sure it’s gluten free with a vegan version available as well. All of our sauces are vegan, and we have regular biscuits and gluten free biscuits. I’m also always thinking about how I can enhance the value of what we serve. So, we make our own ketchup with ume boshi vinegar which is a digestive aid and helps those who suffer acid reflux. I love reminding our rural southern community of what is grown with ease in Pinewood and that these are the veggies our ancestors ate.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a chef or restauranteur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

One of the funniest moments I have of owning the Pinewood kitchen occurred on one of the hottest Sundays in the south. The restaurant was packed with folks dressed in their loveliest church attire. I was running around like a crazy lady, working every station in the house. I was the chef, waitress and cashier — frazzled is an understatement.

A sweet well-dressed grandmother type woman approached me as I was walking away from the register.

She said, “Excuse me, Miss Mee. That mans Jon Thomas has fallen out of his pants.”

I was like, “Come again?”

She then pointed and said, “See him ova’ there by the coolers.”

It was as if time had totally moved into slow motion, even the noisy room had the echo of an alternate reality.

I scanned the dining room and hot dang it there it was dangling!

An elderly man was slowly shuffling his way to his table. Bless his heart he & his Jon Thomas were moving at a snail’s pace.

I looked back at the sweet women and responded, “Let me get the manager.”

Once again I frantically searched the restaurant with my eyes, saying to myself, “Who’s in charge?”

Then it dawned on me — ME! I was in charge — I was the MANAGER!

I asked one of my regular male patrons to help me out and he approached the man and let him know the situation. Apparently, he was wearing stretchy leisure pants and after going to the restroom he failed to tuck it all back in place.

The take away was good gosh almighty you will see all kind of things and being in charge is complicated and requires grace under fire.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

For certain, the hardest part of my journey is that Pinewood is in the middle of nowhere. I’m the entire town — the restaurant, gas station (I recently removed our tanks), the mercantile and the farm. There are only a couple hundred people that live in the community of Pinewood. That’s not enough to run a successful business. Therefore, I have had to rely on people making the 2-hour round trip drive from Nashville, TN. But first I had to let them know I existed! That’s a dance all unto its self.

Ironically, none of this dawned on me when I agreed to take Pinewood Kitchen by the reigns. I had to focus on one thing at a time.

How in the world do you run a professional kitchen line & prepare for an unknown amount of diners each day?

To prepare delicious and gorgeous food that happens to be mindfully created and make it so good that the local farmers in overalls will eat it all and not know if it’s gluten free or healthy-ish! To be as kind and thoughtful as I can be not only with my customers but with my staff as well — this means to truly lead from a mindful & accountable place.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

First, know your audience and listen to them. I’m on the floor every day talking to people, connecting, and asking questions. Then I hop into the kitchen and dig deep to create a plate they want to eat.

My customers want super classic food but made with better quality,y Pinewood grown ingredients. They really light up when a member of their family or a friend that has food allergies can eat something they’ve not had anywhere else.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

Simple and fresh. I am a cattle rancher but I live a plant-based life — not a vegan. Meaning I am always loaded up on veggies. I love mushrooms topped with grilled lemon and fresh chives, and right now I’m harvesting shiitake and asparagus so for me that’s my current dream meal!

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

I try to make the dishes no one else is making for people. Being celiac, if I go out to eat then I have few options — and usually they are kind of lame. So, in Pinewood I strive to do the impossible. Again, my connection and inspiration come from my customers. I ask them what they’ve not had in years and we create it. When customers that come in and realize our Fish Fry, Fried Chicken Platter, Farm Bowls, French toast give gluten-free options or vegan options — they light up. Creating something for everyone is my inspiration.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

I am remodeling the restaurant, and building an additional secret garden outdoor dining area behind the restaurant.

We are also about to break ground on an event center on the farm and we recently purchased an old general store down the road with plans to turn it into a bakery!

I am basically building a town.

What advice would you give to other chefs or restauranteurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

Burn out is real. After this covid year — we were the busiest in the history of owning the restaurant — which is 6 years of ownership. I’ve never worked harder. I definitely fell into burn out. Being a come-up kid from the Appalachian Mountains, saying ‘no’ wasn’t part of my rearing. This led to me collapsing mentally, emotionally and physically (I have 5 autoimmune diseases). I’m now finding my way up and reflecting on how I went down.

I would say — being a chef or owning a restaurant is an endurance sport. You have to pace yourself. You have to allow time off to process and manage your feelings. Being in charge means being responsible for a lot of humans but if we don’t care take ourselves first the ship sinks. I make sure now that I take two days off a week. That means no one calls me, I don’t answer emails and I cook at home for my family and myself. People get annoyed because my days off are Monday and Tuesday and the world is wide open but it’s not about them it’s about me and my wellness. I’m also a meditator and seek quiet moments in my day. Just 10 minutes of shutting out the world allows me to dream a better dream…So eek out time for you.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restauranteur or Chef” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

Being a chef is not what you see on cooking shows. It’s standing long hours, sweating your butt off, running frantically and filling in when others don’t show up — this job can kick one’s behind on the regular. In the beginning, I wish I knew not to take it all personally. Meaning customers have their own inner experiences happening and so does my staff. Therefore, their reactions are not about me or their jobs. If a customer is crabby, they have their own journey occurring, so all we can do is be kind and reflect kindness. People will come and go — workers that is. This is a transient industry and it has a shelf life — folks burn out. In the beginning I cried every time someone quit, and I still do now if I really loved them and loved working with them. But we have a saying here in Pinewood Kitchen & on the farm: “You either stay and grow or you have to go to grow” Focus on your food. Don’t worry about who is coming to eat instead create the most amazing food possible always honing your craft so that when they do show up you can show out and boom…The gates will open. Build your business from your heart. Your concept, your drive, your work ethic. The brain and the plan are to support the hearts vision they are your operating systems. The inspiration comes from the heart, if your heart is wide open then your kitchen will flow.

The Kitchen is the heart of the home and restaurants need to be the heart of the community. If an establishment is warm, kind and delicious then you just hit a lick!

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

This is toughest question so far because we have something for everyone. For vegan friends, the Farm Bowl is incredible always. It’s loaded with roasted veggies from the farm, bean croquettes & an apple dressing. BBQ lovers LOVE our smoked pork or beef from the farm. BBQ plates are loaded with old school white beans, apple cider vinegar & honey coleslaw. Southerners in search of the best fried chicken will lose their minds and never know that ours is gluten-free and dairy-free. Then there are our cakes — strawberry lemonade topped with a lemon curd that will make you crazy. Our handmade gluten-free and vegan Apple Fry Pies drizzled with vegan caramel sea salt sauce are the bee’s knees… And when that okra rolls in off the farm, we take crispy okra to new heights with our grain-free cast iron skillet version. It tastes like summer time popcorn!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I hope to change hospitality. Starting with the way we manage our teams. Pinewood Kitchen is a Kind kitchen. There are no chef tantrums and edginess create anxious food. We don’t gas light each other and we don’t explode. We have lots of conversations about our feelings, our thoughts and our desires. This fuels a creative culture one that is empathetic. This empathy transfers over to the customer. We are not a kitchen that is annoyed by substitutions we ARE about substitutions. Slowing down the line to handle a special order isn’t annoying. Instead, we see it as an opportunity to get out of the grind and into caring — which is our WHY.

Pinewood has an open kitchen so our cooks can look out into the room and see exactly who they are cooking for each time. This brings relationship to the job and direct connection to the customer.

I also hope to change the work environment on another level. There are few women in the kitchen because the hours are not conducive to being a mother. I always give paid maternity leave. I also pay a living wage to everyone including servers and the entire team splits all tips. This creates true team work as everyone is invested in the customers experience. Plus, it’s now one of the best jobs in the county.

It’s all about shifting what we value as a culture and this shifts how we value ourselves. I value you my team, in return they feel valued and value our customers and this passes over and our community values their restaurant workers. To serve others is our greatest blessing & I hope this becomes The New Hospitality — total inclusivity.

I hope to inspire people to become more hospitable. To except that we are all different. We have different health situations; we have different personal goals with our food.

