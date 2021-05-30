Lisa Carson and Connie Wang of Occo: “Humility”

CW: Humility! — We can tell you from our personal experience as entrepreneurs that things won’t always go the way you think they will, and you need to be ready for it. Food in particular is an intimate, personal area — people eat it, and they have strong feelings that can range from complimentary to negative and emotional. You need to be willing to hear feedback, ask questions, and adapt. This can be particularly tough if your food project is a labor of love, as many are, but staying open and humble will get you through.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food Line or Specialty Food”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Connie Wang and Lisa Carson.

Lisa Carson is the Co-Founder of Occo, which makes it possible to get exact portions of fresh spices to try recipes designed by all-star chefs. After finishing her undergrad at Sewanee: The University of the South, Lisa moved to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It was there — working hospitality jobs but still wanting to cook with quality ingredients — that she realized how frustrating it is to buy a big jar of spice just to try a new recipe. Soon after she moved to NYC to start a career in digital marketing.

She jumped from marketing to consumer products in 2017 when she stepped into the role of Director of Marketing for Gravity Blankets, where she learned the ins and outs of direct-to-consumer business. She left Gravity in 2018 to learn about the spice trade and spent the summer extensively traveling in Southeast Asia. Over the next three years, with her Co-Founder, Connie Wang, she launched Occo as a Kickstarter, participated in the TechStars accelerator, and launched the business as a national brand.

Connie Wang is also a Co-Founder of Occo. She attended Barnard, a women’s college in NYC — a decision she was happy she made. Here, she studied economics and sustainable development, and was steeped in an environment of excellence where women did everything and were capable of anything.

Prior to Occo, Connie was at an independent communications agency in NYC (where she and Lisa met). At this agency, she learned a lot about building and managing brand reputation, while gaining valuable operational experience managing teams, and leading a group of 15 day-to-day.

It was here that Connie and Lisa made the decision to start Occo, based on a desire to work for themselves and to change the way people buy, use and store spice. They’re very excited about the opportunity of being a responsible employer and a force for positive change.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

Lisa Carson (LC): I have always loved making things — be it a piece of content, a recipe, or a product. I also love to tell stories. As a kid I was a natural-born performer who loved to get up in front of an audience. I adore making people laugh. It made a lot of sense for me to focus on new products in my career because it feels like the intersection of stories and creation. It’s a thing that can hold narrative inside it, physically.

Connie Wang (CW): I grew up in my parents’ Chinese restaurants, in the Boston area. From an early age my parents would bring me to work with them, where I would hang out and observe their daily hustle. I learned a lot about hospitality, and the grit and flexibility needed to keep a small business going. And my parents put me and my siblings to work! My responsibilities included helping to fold menus and greet guests. By age 11 or 12 I was making change for people paying their bills. I didn’t realize it then but my parents 100% gave me the entrepreneurial bug.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

LC: I moved to Jackson Hole, WY, for a year after college and was working seasonal hospitality jobs, kind of taking a year off. This was 2012, right around the time Pinterest became a big thing, and I would frequently save new recipes to try at the end of a long day. But more often than not, as I was shopping for ingredients, I found myself running a calculation in my head about how expensive it would be to try this new thing, once, and yet shell out for a new jar of vinegar, or spice, or oil. It just seemed to me that the way food was sold was fundamentally at odds with how I, and many other people I knew, lived, cooked, and shopped. I wanted to cook with a high-quality avocado oil and chile pepper, but I didn’t necessarily want to own an entire bottle of each. This idea ran around my head for many years until I met my co-founder, and it was working with her that I realized we could really take a stab at it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

LC: Everything was so strange in the beginning and there were sooo many mistakes. I like to think that if you’re keeping your head straight hopefully every mistake eventually becomes funny to you. Because what can you do but laugh? There were little jargon-esque mistakes, like not knowing acronyms, where the embarrassment fades to funny. And then there were the “oh my god I think I’m dying right now” mistakes, like accidentally getting chile pepper in the one place you DON’T want to get it (yes, really), where it was initially so, so vivid and horrible, but over time morphs into a kind of war story. Long story short: all of the mistakes have been funny to me, in their own way.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

LC: Thinking that brand alone is enough. If you’re selling a food product, the food actually has to be better! Better can mean a lot of different things, but definitely not losing sight of the fact that marketing supports a product, not the other way around.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

LC: Use what you have to make what you can, right now. I wish I had started sooner, with less. Starting with 50, or even 20, products and seeing if you can sell them isn’t silly, it’s how you figure out what works. Cook it at your house. Pack it yourself. If you don’t have the tools to make it or pack it how you want, get as close to it as you can on your own. Just get product into the world and see what moves. Be scrappy and focus on the one thing that makes you different. If it matters to the customer, you’ll iterate and scale up in time.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

LC: Stop judging yourself for not being where you want to be in 5 years, right now. It’s a process so don’t try to jump over the part where you start. I think a lot of people have great ideas, but it’s not actually the great ideas that succeed, it’s the people who take it one step at a time and show up every day. Don’t worry about world domination. Just start. If you keep showing up the little steps will add up faster than you think.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

LC: I haven’t worked with an invention consultant, but I also haven’t met anyone who has, and I think that says something. I’d be wary of consultants or people who seem to imply they’ll do all the hard parts and you just sit back and bask in the glow of your genius invention. There’s always a catch. I have, however, worked with a variety of consultants to help me get smarter on something or get to a conclusion faster in their particular subject matter area. Focus area experts are so valuable when you’re trying to start something that requires a background you don’t have, and I’ve had a lot of positive experiences working with these types. If it’s someone who frames their consultancy in teaching you how to handle stuff yourself, it’s more likely to be ok. If it’s someone who frames their value add as black magic, beware.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

CW: It really depends what outcome you want, and how you want to get there. For us, we had this novel idea for a new way of buying and using cooking ingredients that gives consumers more flavor with less waste, that just makes a lot more sense. We are seeking venture backing because it would give us the resources to scale and shift consumer behavior that much more quickly. We could bootstrap it for sure, but there’s always the risk of competition and someone else coming in. We are also looking to eventually exit (still young with many other interests!), which is also a better fit for venture.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

CW: For filing a patent, we decided to partner with a legal team on the entire process. This made sense for us as we had never done something like this before — and I’m glad we did! From conducting a search of prior art (to understand what’s already been claimed), to finding the white space for your application, to actually writing a careful and nuanced submission, we (and our investors) were able to have peace of mind that something so important was being done correctly.

For everything else — If you’re seeking vendor partners, don’t just go with the first person who’s nice to you, no matter how straightforward it seems. Get qualified referrals and run a selection process with multiple potential partners if you can. If you didn’t know much about the topic before (e.g., sourcing ingredients), hearing from multiple vendors about how they approach their area of expertise can be educational. The people you end up with should also have been able to offer you a better price, and have more skin in the game, if they see themselves as in a competition to win your business.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food Line or Specialty Food” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

CW: Differentiated product — There are so many brands and so many SKUs in pretty much every category in the food world today that it would be impossible to compete without a product that truly brings a unique benefit to consumers. I follow a company called Haven’s Kitchen that makes premium, better for you refrigerated sauces that are so fresh you can taste it, and to boot they are packaged in a unique squeezy pouch form factor that is fun and easy to use. This product feels special because as a big buyer of sauces I’ve truly never tasted or used anything quite like it. CW: Strong brand — Very important for standing out in a crowded space. To us, brand includes look and feel, and other visuals for sure, but also a clearly articulated company mission and purpose. Sanzo sparkling water (another saturated CPG vertical!) is a great example of a company that clearly stands for something and knows why it exists. CW: Clear unit economics — Very unsexy, but we have to say it, if you can’t make your business make financial sense at the per unit level, then you may be challenged in building a successful business for the long term. We’ve always believed that if you can have line of sight into being profitable at the per unit level, ideally with margins of at least 50%, then you’re on your way to bootstrapping success or securing outside investment. CW: Omnichannel distribution — To grow and be successful, you need to put yourself in the shoes of your customers and meet them where they are. Selling your food product direct to consumer online is a great place to start, however you can’t expect folks to always come to your website to order your thing. Imagine ordering from 5, 10 or more sites every week or month to get your shopping done!! Make it easier for them by understanding where they shop — whether it’s the physical store, an online market like Thrive, or somewhere else — and try to be there. CW: Humility! — We can tell you from our personal experience as entrepreneurs that things won’t always go the way you think they will, and you need to be ready for it. Food in particular is an intimate, personal area — people eat it, and they have strong feelings that can range from complimentary to negative and emotional. You need to be willing to hear feedback, ask questions, and adapt. This can be particularly tough if your food project is a labor of love, as many are, but staying open and humble will get you through.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

CW: Be maniacal about vision, yet flexible on journey. The good people you meet along the way — especially employees and customers! — will make your product better in ways small and large that you could not have imagined.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

CW: It’s still early days for us but we think of our impact as starting with the company and culture we’re building. We are located in an Economic Opportunity Zone in an industrial area of Connecticut, and we try to be a good employer, paying well above minimum wage and offering a safe, open and flexible working environment.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

CW: Currently, we want to help catalyze a shift toward more consideration and use of aluminum in CPG product packaging. From what we understand, aluminum is the most recycled and recyclable food packaging material, and greater uptake of aluminum will help encourage an *actually* more circular system. Plastic is definitely not viable, given that only 9% of it is actually recycled, and it degrades over time.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

LC: Carrie Fisher (RIP). I would ask her how she got the audacity to be so cool. And then I’d ask her to be my friend.

CW: I would ask Lizzo to a feel-good boozy brunch. And then we’d play the flute and jam together from a NYC rooftop. Yes!!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.