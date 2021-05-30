Jeff Ferguson of Amplitude Digital: “No amount of marketing or branding can fix a crappy product or a horrible customer experience”

The best way to create a trusted and beloved brand is to create a trusted and beloved product and service. No amount of marketing or branding can fix a crappy product or a horrible customer experience.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jeff Ferguson.

Jeff Ferguson is a passionate growth marketer and digital educator who has led the online marketing efforts for companies such as Hilton Hotels, Kimberly-Clark, InterActiveCorp, Experian, and Napster.

In his current role as Head of Production at Amplitude Digital, he has worked with renowned brands such as Belkin, Billabong, CBS, eHarmony, JustFab, Manchester United, Paychex, PetSmart, Popcornopolis, The Smithsonian, Stila Cosmetics, ThriveMarket, Sony, and many more.

Honored as one of PPC Hero’s “Top 25 Most Influential PPC Experts” for three years in a row, Jeff Ferguson is a regular presenter at Ad:tech, AllFacebook Expo, Conversion Conference, eMetrics, Search Marketing Expo (SMX), Digital Hollywood, Online Marketing Summit (OMS) and Consumer Electronics Show (CES). He has been both a speaker and board member at Search Engine Strategies (SES).

Jeff is a columnist for Search Engine Journal, where his legendary data research projects have tipped many sacred cows of SEO and paid media advertising malpractice.

As an adjunct professor for UCLA, Jeff teaches introductory and advanced digital marketing classes and designed the school’s first-ever course on Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Jeff volunteers time with the Search Engine Marketing Professional Organization (SEMPO) and Digital Analytics Associations (DAA) on both the national and regional levels, where he serves as a board member of the Los Angeles chapter.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started as a Computer Science major in college but switched to Communications and Advertising after a few years to become a copywriter. Near the end of school, my advisor told me that I was a couple of credits away from a double major, so I figured it wouldn’t hurt.

After graduation in early 1995, I sent my resume out everywhere, but all anyone wanted to talk about was the internet, and this new thing called the World Wide Web. I passed at first, but after my first monthly bill for my student loan arrived, I told the next company, “I know everything about the Internet!”

I landed the job, ran out, bought a big book on HTML, and never looked back.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

My current company was the result of a merger between my old company, Fang Marketing, and Amplitude Digital, so I’ll share the “Aha Moment” from the creation of Fang.

During my final days at my last corporate job, a local directory that died like a slow-moving train wreck in the years after I left, I came to realize that the state of “corporate America” was inherently broken. The wrong people were promoted and retained while the best people were laid off or allowed to leave for all the wrong reasons. Bad business decisions were everywhere, and they were destroying the best of ideas.

For years, I thought my career was going to be within the corporate world, but that company was the destroyer of that fantasy. I knew that my path led elsewhere and if mistakes were going to be made, they were going to be caused by me. Over a decade later, I’ve had my ups and downs, but I can say without a doubt that I’m the best boss I ever had.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

There have been many hard times for sure. Terrifying times where you find yourself sitting in the lobby of your largest client, demanding they pay up for six months worth of fees while your family waits patiently at home to go on a family vacation that you suddenly can’t afford because you’re out of cash. Heartbreaking times where you lost one too many clients because of the economy or a global recession caused by a pandemic when you have to lay off some of your favorite employees and cut your own salary down to the nubs just to keep the lights on.

Sure, giving up and going back to the corporate world has definitely crossed my mind more than once.

But, then I remember the good things about being an entrepreneur. The freedom. The creativity. The feeling of winning new business and bringing people back to work.

It’s all worth the effort in the end, but it’s definitely not for the faint of heart.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Well, “today,” is a bit different, but things are looking up for sure. The pandemic was tough. While we had many clients who actually increased their spending as eCommerce grew, there were plenty who had to pause or went out of business during this time.

Thankfully, my company merged with another just before the pandemic, and we were ultimately stronger together.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Early on, while working at the first job I had out of college, I learned a valuable lesson about picking my battles.

While I held the title of “Webmaster” and wrangled all things digital marketing for the company, I was asked by the head of marketing to write sales copy for an upcoming update of a dental office point-of-sale software the company had sold for years. Like I mentioned earlier, I had initially wanted to become a copywriter, so I took the assignment very seriously.

I proudly turned it in and waited for the day it would appear in various marketing materials. Not long before the day, the copy was to go to press, and my boss pulled me aside to let me know that they had hired another copywriter to “punch up” my writing.

For some reason, I was furious. As far as I was concerned, that copy was perfect as is, and how dare they mess with my work. While I was able to hold back much of my anger when talking to the VP, it was evident that this was a hill I was willing to die on. I was so angry that my boss sent me home early, telling me to cool off before coming back to work.

The next day, I ran into the freelance copywriter they hired to revise my work. In hushed tones, he told me outright that it was kind of silly for them to pay him for what he was doing since the work was already great. He admitted that he was basically “dotting i’s and crossing t’s” and that I had a future in writing.

My takeaway from all of this was patience. When I was told that my work was getting revised, I had no idea what extent and if I had shown some patience by waiting to see the changes, I would have saved myself the embarrassment of my outburst in front of my boss.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

After 15 years on the client-side of advertising and working with some of the largest advertising agencies in the world, when it came time to start my shop, I had a pretty good idea of what I didn’t want it to be.

My business plan stripped away a lot of the bureaucracy that seemed to rule the big shops those days. None of the endless forms or long turnaround times I saw from the big shops while still focusing on classic media planning and buying principles, a concept that had fallen out of favor with the flashy digital media shops of the day.

Plus, I stripped away a lot of the attitudes I experienced from agencies at the time. No more acting like what we were doing was some form of dark art that mere mortals could never understand. We would offer marketing services, pure and simple, but using the modern digital media I had grown to love.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

There’s a really weird movement lately that seems to be part of the “hustle” movement in business where some articles are telling entrepreneurs that if they really want to “make it” in business, they need to start waking up early.

Ignore this. Get some damn sleep.

Where this comes from is the tendency for many entrepreneurs to be “early wakers” for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it’s anxiety, other times it’s just the way they are wired, but trust me, most of us would rather sleep in on the weekend.

I’ve embraced my early waking due to anxiety and it’s helped me expand how I work and play; however, if this isn’t the way you’re wired, don’t force yourself to to be awake when your body isn’t ready. The better advice is learn to work within the confines of how your body naturally operates.

Trying to make yourself into an early bird for work will just burn you out.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’ve had many mentors over the years, but here’s a few that come to mind.

One of my early mentors, who, oddly, was my sales rep for AOL back in the late 1990s, once told me his favorite piece of advice: “Don’t be an asshole.”

He didn’t mean I was an asshole at the time, but having that kind of attitude in business doesn’t get people very far. I’ve kind of used that as my North Star in my life the best I can, and I think it’s one of the reasons why most of my agency’s business comes from referrals.

One of my more recent mentors, another agency owner who has since cashed out, once told me about writing, “If you’re not pissing someone off, it means no one is reading your work.”

I always thought that a bit extreme until just recently. Last year, I wrote one of my favorite pieces for the publication, Search Engine Journal — a wholesale takedown of the sloppy SEO “studies” that litter that industry and do more harm than good. It received high praise from some of my favorite SEO professionals, many of who said that it set the standard for reporting in our field. Meanwhile, the number of people who read and shared the piece were fairly mediocre.

Earlier this year, I released another piece, which I, admittedly, spent less time on and wasn’t as proud of in the end, that reminded people that Google ranks web pages, not websites (a somewhat controversial statement in SEO circles). The piece ended up being one of the most viewed and the most shared pieces released that month and the media attention even landed me a new client.

The only difference I could really see is that the second one really pissed some people off while the first one only pissed off the people who were the subject of the piece.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The Pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One of them is the fact that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share a few examples of different ideas that eCommerce businesses are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the Pandemic?

One of my favorite movie quotes has crossed my mind many times during the pandemic. It’s from “The Martian,” a movie about a scientist that becomes marooned on Mars for many years. After he’s finally rescued and back on Earth, we see him teaching a class of new astronauts how to survive space exploration.

“At some point, everything’s going to go south, and you’re going to say, this is it. This is how I end. Now you can either accept that, or you can get to work. That’s all it is. You just begin. You do the math. You solve one problem… and you solve the next one… and then the next. And If you solve enough problems, you get to come home.”

While we certainly weren’t trapped on a strange planet, millions of miles from home, but as a business owner during a global recession caused by a worldwide pandemic, we certainly went through some terrifying times. However, if any good came from all of this, we got to see entrepreneurship at its finest as many business owners did the math and solved the problem and pivoted their businesses to survive and thrive during this time.

One of my favorites came from one of our clients, a maker of high-end aprons for professional chefs and bartenders, who, before the pandemic, did most of its sales directly to restaurants with only a small portion of their business direct-to-consumer. As restaurants shut down, they pivoted hard to the DTC side of things. We worked with them on strategy, new media options, creative, website upgrades, and more, and it paid off bigtime.

Most of the stories though have been about companies who left eCommerce to their retailers finally embracing digital and putting their toe in the DTC waters during these “interesting times.” I can tell you from experience that, these companies won’t put that genie back in the bottle as things reopen.

Amazon, and even Walmart are going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Don’t fall for it. Lower price usually means lower quality and horrible customer service. If you can’t fight them on price, then fight them on the areas you can control: faster shipping, customer service, quality, etc.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start an eCommerce business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Usually, it’s an over investment in technology. When I started my first ecommerce business back in the early Aughts, the tech to open an eCommerce storefront was a nightmare. You either had to create a custom platform, or use Yahoo Stores, which was a rebrand of another platform that still required coding knowledge to get it to work. I have degrees in computer science, marketing, and business management, and I still struggled to get that store working. I can only imagine how someone who was a master at creating their product, but didn’t have that knowledge set had to struggle to get things running back then.

These days, the out of the box solutions are crazy easy. The other day, I set up an Etsy store for a product I make in my workshop in 15 minutes — it took longer to write the copy and take the pictures than actually set up the store. Our agency works with clients on Shopify mostly and that platform is night and day from what I had to mess with back at the “turn of the century.”

Still, I see way too many companies create their own storefront platforms because they feel like what they’re doing is somehow more unique than everything else. In the process, they miss out on all the collective knowledge that has brought the eCommerce industry to this point and time and their stores are just impossible to use.

In your experience, which aspect of running an eCommerce brand tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Marketing, pure and simple.

There are way too many stories of people with a great idea for a product or service, getting set up on Shopify and Etsy, and then… nothing. They’ve been sold on this idea that if they open up the store, the people will come, and it’s just not the case.

You need to think about marketing, or you’ll be sitting on a pile of merchandise you can’t move.

Can you share a few examples of tools or software that you think can dramatically empower emerging eCommerce brands to be more effective and more successful?

Tools and software are a dime a dozen these days. I’ve mentioned a few already that get you where you need to go.

Don’t sweat the tools, sweat the basics: a business plan, a marketing plan, logistics, etc.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies an eCommerce business should use to increase conversion rates?

Don’t interrupt your customers when they’re trying to give you money.

I see it over and over again: complicated check out forms, slow websites, convoluted shipping tables, bizzare upsell schemes.

Seriously, just go look what Amazon is doing and copy it the best you can. They spend thousands of dollars and people hours optimizing that checkout flow. Don’t try and reinvent the wheel — let Amazon do that.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that an eCommerce business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

The best way to create a trusted and beloved brand is to create a trusted and beloved product and service. No amount of marketing or branding can fix a crappy product or a horrible customer experience.

Also, you need to plan your marketing strategy for the entire consumer journey, not just the point of sale. I’m talking about from Awareness to Engagement to Purchase to Usage to Advocacy. Those last two there are usually the first to get ignore until brands realize they are paying too much to acquire new customers over and over again.

This isn’t an eCommerce thing, this is a business thing.

One of the main benefits of shopping online is the ability to read reviews. Consumers love it! While good reviews are of course positive for a brand, poor reviews can be very damaging. In your experience what are a few things a brand should do to properly and effectively respond to poor reviews? How about other unfair things said online about a brand?

We’ve helped brands in the past with what some people call “reputation management.” Most brands want a quick fix; something to bury bad reviews.

We tell them every time that just burying a few bad reviews won’t solve the problem. They need to address what’s really causing those bad reviews and get back to delighting their customers.

Sure, there are instances where a brand is unfairly targeted by consumers, or even competitors, but those are few and far between. The real problem is the brand itself.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should consider in order to create a very successful e-commerce business?

Develop Your Distinctiveness: This isn’t an “eCommerce thing,” but that’s the point. As I said before, I’ve seen way too many instances of companies thinking that they can open a digital storefront and the sales will pour in the door. Things like branding, product differentiation, topicality, audiences, and so on still and will always matter. Choose the Right Platform (Shopify, BigCommerce, etc): Just like when you’re choosing a real-world storefront, choosing your digital storefront partner can make a massive difference. Consider customer ease of use, user interface, admin ease, Google-friendliness, promotional opportunities, and more. The Product Page is Everything: These pages are your digital sales staff, now is not the time to skimp (and that doesn’t mean write a mile long page of copy like you’re selling supplements). Optimize for success on every level — copy, images, offers, personalization, recommendations, payment plans, subscription services — do all the things. Follow up: Sure this means have a cart abandonment strategy, but remember, the consumer journey doesn’t end at the purchase. Have a strategy in place to teach your customers how to use the product so they’ll come back for more and tell their friends about how much they love your product. This can. take the form of email campaigns, but check out remarking via social, search, and programmatic to find them in places they’re actually notice your message. Budget for the First 6 Months: Once again, it’s fun to think that you’ll turn on the store and the orders will flow, but be prepared to cover your expenses for the long haul, and that includes promotional efforts.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There are two things I would love to see happen, both involve working with young people.

We need to find a way to help high school students learn how to “adult” better these days. Before the 1970s, high schools used to provide “Home Economics” classes that taught basic cooking and cleaning skills and sections about home finances, balancing your checkbook, and so much more. When I was in elementary school in the mid-1980s, these classes were turned into “electives” and then eventually done away with entirely.

Another is giving young entrepreneurs access to resources to develop their ideas. My partner, Ellen, is a CASA here in Los Angeles, a program that works with individual wards of the state who would usually get lost in the system if not for people like her. Many of these kids are bursting with ideas, but most of them go unheard because the system focuses more on just getting them out of the system rather than setting them up for success.

How can our readers further follow you online?

I can be found at @countxero on Twitter, and everywhere, really.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!