Ashli Goudelock of Honeydipped Essentials: “Picking up this hobby turned passion was in no way a coincidence”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Ashli Goudelock.

Ashli Goudelock is the creator and founder of Honeydipped Essentials, all-natural organic, handcrafted skin care and home care products. After graduating from College of Charleston, Goudelock earned her Certification in Organic Formulation in 2019 and is on track to graduate with a degree in Advanced Organic Cosmetic Science in the summer 2021. Goudelock is married to a professional basketball player and mother of four young children.

Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

The creation of Honeydipped Essentials came from my experience living as an expatriate. My family and I have lived in seven different countries in seven years, and my travels greatly influence my bond with personal care products. The beginning of my expatriate journey was extremely difficult for me, namely adjusting to a new lifestyle, culture, and language, and I found myself struggling with acclimating to my new surroundings while learning to balance the role as a new mother and wife. Because of my struggles, I developed anxiety and became extremely afraid to venture out beyond the block my husband, son, and I lived on in Istanbul, Turkey. Because of that, I struggled finding personal care products that my family needed. Although I was in the throes of a personal battle, I knew that I needed to meet the needs of my family. So, I began making the products that I could/would not find. Being a Black woman, I quickly realized there weren’t many ethnic hair care brands in Turkey, so I started making hair care products for my son and me. In a short time, after lots of research and practice, I began creating cosmetic products and around the house DIYs as well. After two years, a big move to Tel Aviv, Israel, and one baby later, this hobby turned into a passion that I began sharing with friends, my husband’s coworkers, and their families. I created a blog called Honeydipped, inspired by a childhood nickname. The blog was a big success, and soon thereafter, I was batting around the idea of creating a product line to better serve my community. After a great deal of help and encouragement from a close friend, Honeydipped Essentials was born in 2018 and has blossomed into a brand beyond my wildest dreams.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story has to be what I have coined the “pandemic pivot story.” At the end of 2018, my husband, a professional basketball player, suffered his first major injury while playing in China. After we got him home and he had emergency surgery in hopes of saving his career, I was met with the challenge of caring for my two boys, my husband (who was temporarily debilitated), and working hard to build a very young brand. I was extremely stressed and, quite frankly, afraid for what the future held for my family, my husband, and my business. Fast forward to a few months after my husband’s surgery, we were extremely surprised to learn that we were pregnant with our third child. Excitedly, we went to the doctor to confirm our pregnancy and were met with yet another surprise — we were expecting twins! As a very organized and type-A individual, my nerves mounted and my situation seemed to get bigger. In need of an outlet, I delved into my work and business deeper than ever to channel my anxieties toward something positive. During this time, I also hired a staffer, and the brand grew exponentially. After the birth of my twin girls, the brand took off! I began outgrowing my making space as well as my packaging and shipping area and began dedicating an entire floor in my home to making and filling orders. This was great, and I felt I finally had something to call my own, something that I could pass down to my children, and something to make myself and my family proud. Then, my husband reached full recovery and was met with an opportunity to play in Venice, Italy. Knowing that the timing was less than perfect, we made the decision to live apart during his season — I was at home with the kids and he was in Italy.

Of course, this was a difficult time as a new mother to twins and two growing boys. I struggled finding time to pour into my business. Just when I was about to give up, the pandemic hit. Being a company that provides need-based products, our sales began tripling and quadrupling. Understanding that this was not the experience of most business owners during this time, I took this as a blessing and a sign from God that Honeydipped had a larger purpose. I dug deep, and as my husband would say “planted my pivot foot” and refused to be swayed from my dream. I began to find ways to balance parenting away from my partner, spending adequate time with my children, and scaling my business through leaning heavily on my amazing family support system and hiring more help on the business side of things. Through heavy prayers, and so much support, I’ve been able to sustain and grow as a mom and Black woman in business.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh, this is a good one! When I first started, I was completely unaware of how to conduct business, especially how to conduct sales transactions in a way that was mutually beneficial. I spent a lot of time being so thankful for people’s interest that I would often short myself by offering discounts and allowing the customer to set their prices. I started creating custom products for those who requested, and I had a customer reach out to me wanting a batch of five stretch mark creams. At the time, that was my largest sale, so I was extremely excited about working with her. I consulted with her about the formula to ensure that there were no allergies. Then, once she approved, I began making the creams. I made her creams and was ready to ship them to her. She provided her address. Then, I invoiced her for the total amount. Immediately, she responded, saying that she needed some extra time on making the payment because her bank account had a hold. However, she “really, really needed the product by a certain date.” So, in the name of great customer service, I shipped the product without pay. In good faith, I let her know that I had shipped the product and encouraged her to pay the invoice at her earliest convenience. I never heard back. I tried reaching out to her via email and social media for months with no response.

Finally, about six months later, I was on my explore page and saw that she had started a skincare line for, you guessed it, stretch mark elimination, using my formula. I was extremely angry at the time but looking back, the situation was handled incorrectly by myself and it taught me a very valuable lesson as a business owner — do not let the allure of a sale/opportunity distract you from honoring yourself and your business, ensuring all agreements are mutually beneficial.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am a deeply spiritual person. Nothing in my life or business goes without a special thank you to God. My journey in entrepreneurship has been closely connected to my desire to fulfill my purpose in the eyes of God, and so my success is attributed to my growth in Him and my obedience to Him.

In 2018, at the start of Honeydipped Essentials, I was very young and facing issues of loss of identity associated with motherhood, becoming a wife, and being isolated from friends and family for months due to my husband’s job. It should have been one of the best and most exciting times in my life, but I felt empty. I felt alone, and I was not proud of who I was. During that time, I spent hours praying, asking for God to guide me, to bring life into me again. Little did I know, He was doing just that.

Picking up this hobby turned passion was in no way a coincidence. It was by design. He saw a larger purpose for me even when I did not see it for myself. Since the inception of Honeydipped, my belief/trust/stewardship/love for God has grown in tandem with the business. I’ve seen His amazing grace through incredible opportunities, partnerships, and exponential growth. Each is His cosign to continue to push forward, making a splash in an industry riddled with untruths, by providing products that are good for our customers, good for our communities, and good for our most sacred spaces. After all, that is why our greatest value is to “take good care” because that is the way God pulled me out of my dark place, by teaching me self-love, self-acceptance, and self-care.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Purpose Driven Life by Rick Warren. It’s no wonder “The Purpose Driven Life” is a best-seller! Rick Warren took simple concepts and expanded on them in a way that led me to examine why my life matters and how I can create a life of significance, which really changed the trajectory of my personal, professional, and spiritual life. Each day, I was inspired to dive into one chapter. I can’t help but laugh because when the book ended, I was sad, yet when I looked back on my experience with the book, I realized a spiritual principle I already knew — God designs us uniquely. Suddenly, I felt very clear on how I’d like to move forward, and this had a great deal to do with the courage I poured into Honeydipped, as I truly believe this company is part of my larger purpose.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I do not have a life lesson quote, per say, but I do have a philosophy that I live by. In fact, I’ve written it on a sticky note that I keep at the front of my business journal. It is pertaining to the idea of generational wealth, an extremely popular topic among the Black community as we try to lay a more solid foundation for our future generations. This idea usually involves finances, trusts, and inheritances. However, I’ve put my own spin on it and it has truly transformed the way I make decisions, personally and professionally. It is this: Generational wealth is not just an inheritance of money. It is an inheritance of principle. To pass on good things, you must be a good human being, be a wealth of morals, values, kindness, compassion, or love for your fellow man. Be rich in love and pass that down to your children and only good things will follow.

I revisit this sticky note each time I am met with obstacles in my personal life, reminding myself that every decision I make is a reflection of my heart, and what is in my heart will surely be passed down and around to my loved ones. In business, I visit this note before I solidify any partnership, create any new product, or when I’m feeling a little discouraged, something all business owners can relate to. It quickly reminds me that my first intention is to do good and make decisions that ensure that I am upholding that value before anything else.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

One of our main points of creating our products is to help women cultivate healthy self-care routines. The modern woman wears so many hats, and it’s important we learn how to take breaks and feed our minds, bodies, and souls with peaceful practices. Honeydipped Essentials offers a luxury home spa experience for easy access to these routines in hopes of helping women support and sustain these healthy habits.

We also focus on the Black community and helping fight social injustice. We are extremely vocal about human rights and equality, and we often donate a percentage of our sales to non-profits that spread awareness and do the work. We try our best to market ourselves to marginalized communities of women because they are often overlooked in the personal care industry. In fact, studies show that marginalized women have less access to healthy, conscious products than their counterparts. Furthermore, they are introduced to the idea of self-love and luxury at a significantly lower rate and are discouraged from taking the necessary time to tend to their physical, mental, and emotional needs. We intend to break that horrific cycle and encourage these women to take good care of themselves, their homes, and their sacred spaces.

We also have bi-annual sales where the proceeds go to non-profits of our choice. Most recently, we worked with HOPEAtlanta, a foundation organized to create opportunities for the homeless, getting them off the streets and keeping them off the streets.

We also worked with TheAllyBox, a subscription box dedicated to bringing awareness to Black-owned businesses in the corporate space.

Our most recent involvement was a feature in a company-wide gift box for Google’s International Women’s Day Celebration called #ChallengetoChange, where we virtually spoke to the audience about how we, as entrepreneurs, relate to the hashtag.

We are sponsors of countless progressive events such as George Washington University’s GW Women in Business Annual Spring Conference and the Autism Society of Florida’s Mother’s Day giveback initiative.

Although we are heavily involved in the community, we are actually quite choosy about where we focus our efforts. We choose genuine partnerships that hold a deep meaning to Honeydipped and the recipient, and these efforts are often aligned with social justice, women empowerment, special needs advocacy, and education.

According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I would say a combination of societal pressures/responsibilities and lack of support. In the modern world, women have extremely high expectations to meet. Our struggles and inequalities in the workplace balanced with our expectations to be mothers, wives, chefs, nutritionists, and school teachers weigh heavily on our shoulders to the point where it becomes overwhelming and debilitating. Those pressures can and do consume women, stopping them from pursuing their dreams. I also believe that when women take the step of faith to go out and create a narrative centered around their personal goals, they are largely unsupported. Women have a hard time gaining access to the resources they need to grow a company properly. With that, and having to face unequal treatment when seeking resources, discouragement often follows female entrepreneurs.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

As the Honeydipped Essentials social media platforms grow, I’ve been honored to have access to women from all over the world, women who often ask about my entrepreneurial journey and seek advice, too. I’m humbled they consider me an expert in my field. A business consultant once told me I should charge for consulting budding business owners, but I declined. I find joy in creating the community I envisioned for Honeydipped, which includes empowering women in the professional front.

Also, I utilize my platforms to actively speak on issues involving women’s rights. What I’m trying to say is that I’m a girl’s girl. I let women near and far know that I am here as a friend, a supporter, a follower, a customer, and anything else they may need in their circle. I love supporting women, helping women, and sharing in my success. I employ a team of women from all walks of life, and I encourage them to progress in their endeavors without creating a glass ceiling for them as employees. For example, the woman who manages shipping tasks has also learned how to create select products, something she enjoys and her daughter loves to learn about, too.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women have a unique impact on their communities which translates to our businesses. Women founders successfully run businesses and corporations, but behind those companies is usually a family or community they have cultivated and that supports the brand in a way that is much deeper than business. It is that unique connection that the corporate world needs more of. It is that unique connection that sets female founders apart from their counterparts.

Our views and perspectives are unique and lead to amazing contributions to the world. I’ve seen female founders creatively come up with life-altering services and products, solving age-old problems using innovations never before seen, and I believe the world of business and society could benefit from having more access to those ideas.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

More financial support and resources — the occasional grant or contest is not enough. Women need funding, accessible funding — opportunities with banks and lenders, to name a few. Giving women more opportunities — people in positions of power need to take an honest look at the infrastructure of their staff — is it diverse? Is it inclusive? Does it include women (and not just one or a small handful)? Often, inclusivity is lacking, and aggressively addressing this would lead to more opportunities for women. Closing the pay gap so that women can afford to venture outside of their 9–5’s to chase their own dreams — Women and men do not earn the same for doing the same job. There is no rhyme or reason, simply due to gender. Social media honesty — social media is a highlight reel, I get it. I mean, I use it as such, too; however, I love to utilize my Instagram story to share my grind, my story, and my pits and peaks. This creates honesty which facilitates a space for women to ask questions and gain trusted sources. Mentorships — This suggestion leads back to #2, in a sense. It would be fantastic for companies, all companies, to include a mentorship program, programs that not only teach the ways of business but are live examples of leadership and decision-making. Women often say, “If only I knew so and so to help me launch this idea,” or “I wish I had someone to talk to who knew what they were doing.” Well, those people are walking this Earth, and it’s time they give back.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It would definitely be a movement pertaining to women’s rights.

Complete freedom for women. I’ve sat on this question for quite some time, and I can’t seem to narrow this focus because there are several avenues in which women are held back, belittled, underrepresented, minimized, and treated unfairly. From reproduction rights to body policing, shaming in all forms (mom-shaming and slut-shaming), these societal-created pressures are deeply problematic. “If it’s not helping, it’s hurting” — that is a motto I live by, and when we examine these narratives, whether from afar or up close, we can easily see that these constructs keep women in a box filled with discomfort, judgement, and doubt. Women deserve more. Women deserve equality. This also ties into inclusivity in the workplace. When a woman’s presence is known, felt, and seen, these narratives often shrink, sometimes disappear (if we’re fortunate). Honeydipped would love to stand behind a diversity and inclusion program, illustrating our success in employing and empowering women in the workplace and how this has a direct effect on society.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Viola Davis, if you’re reading this, I’m ready to be besties!

In all seriousness, I’m in awe of Viola’s journey, contributions, intellect, beauty (I would be remiss without talking about her skin, right?! I am a skincare company, after all), drive, use of platform, talents, humility, and mothering skills. I could go on and on. This woman is the definition of “impossible is nothing.” From her humble beginnings to her award-winning performances (including the way she kept me on the edge of my seat throughout “How to Get Away With Murder”), she is inspiringly multi-faceted. She is more than an actress. She is an actress with a purpose, and her purpose is profound. She embodies “take good care,” and I love to see it!

Lunch soon? 🙂

