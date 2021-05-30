Gabrielle Sinacola of Luminaria: “Lack of knowledge”

When we empower women, we are investing in the future and lifting up generations. Women don’t just invest in themselves when they find success, they invest in their communities, families, and futures. Successful female founders create work environments that are supportive, flexible, and promote a culture of wellness. Women founders understand the desire to have it all and do it all because it is possible.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gabrielle Sinacola.

A young and driven entrepreneur, Gabrielle began her career in digital marketing consulting for startups in the LA area and now works with multi-million-dollar companies in the tech and social media space in multi-faceted roles of marketing and operations. Enamored by the endless possibilities of marketing and acquiring impactful results for her clients, she is on a mission to share that knowledge with other entrepreneurs and students as a guest lecturer at USC. Gabrielle helps other female entrepreneurs create a content strategy that converts without needing any previous marketing experience through her newly launched program.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I have always been a natural leader and I’m always looking for a challenge, wanting to take the unconventional path. Coming from a family with six kids, it is just part of my character and how I grew up. This is clear in all aspects of my life — personal and professional. In high school especially, I had teachers and coaches telling me I would run my own company. While flattered by their confidence, I had no idea what I would do. I didn’t think I had that “one idea” that would launch a company. At the time, I was more focused on setting a solid foundation for my future. I didn’t come from a financially stable home which put a huge importance on setting myself up for success. To me, this meant getting good grades, going to a good school, studying something strong that would get me a good job, and working my way up the corporate ladder from there.

I have a pretty serendipitous “founder” story for how I even got into digital marketing. I was studying Computer Science and Business and the University of Southern California with no intention of becoming a software engineer. I was not passionate about engineering, but I loved the business side. My plan was to get a double degree so that I would have more experience and a stronger resume to work in a leadership role at a tech company. It was early on in college that I found myself at a crossroads. I did not like what I was studying and I needed to start finding opportunities to get on the ‘right’ path. I was looking for a job that would help make ends meet and also something that would also give me experience to test out other career paths. I was determined to graduate early, which left me with only one flexible elective credit. On a recommendation from a friend, I took a digital marketing course with serial entrepreneur and two-time multi-million-dollar startup founder, PJ Leimgruber. It was in this class that everything changed for me.

We were able to work with real companies in PJ’s class. I was essentially part of a team consulting for one of his companies, NeoReach, as a student. It was a no-strings-attached trial at digital marketing — exactly what I had been looking for. It was after that semester that PJ and the team at NeoReach asked me to join part-time on the content marketing team. Basically, they told me that they were impressed with my work during the semester and could see the drive and promise I had. It was better than hearing someone wants to invest in your business, they were wanting to invest in me. It was the following semester that everything started to fall into place for me. I continued to work with NeoReach as an intern, was the teaching assistant for the course, and started to explore working with more clients as a side hustle.

At the time, I was still convinced I needed to take the ‘safe’ route by getting a good job at a name-brand corporation. That summer I was interning at one of the big four accounting firms in their marketing department, still interning with NeoReach, and working with one other company. Quickly during that summer, I realized not only was I good at this, but I really enjoyed it, too. I felt that I could make a positive impact with this career, helping other businesses streamline their efforts to find success. In June, I started Luminaria and gave myself until the end of the year when I graduated to see if this could be a career.

By the end of the summer, I had two more clients and was helping lead the digital marketing course at USC. I was able to send money home and pay my living expenses. By the time I graduated, it was pretty clear this was it for me. I went heads down into making this work. Within three months of being full-time, I had exceeded the six-figure mark and was making over $10k months. I loved being my own boss, learning how to build a team and a company, and getting to create a healthy and flexible work environment within my organization. Ultimately, I want to help other women find what I did — freedom — by starting a business and building their dream.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

During my last semester of college, I was working with four clients. One of those being Clash during the company’s earliest phases. They were building a team, fundraising, and building a community to launch the next phase of the creator economy. I had been hearing about the idea of Clash since I was in PJ’s class the year prior. Now, getting to work with them was coming full-circle experiencing a crazy rollercoaster of startup culture.

Their office was a house in West Hollywood and towards the end of the semester as they were finalizing their investors, they invited me to come out and meet the team. I kid you not, it was probably the weirdest five days I’ve ever experienced. I felt way in over my head flying out to meet and stay with a team I barely knew. On top of all that, I was still in school and would be taking my classes remotely while I was there. As soon as I arrived, I was ushered into a meeting with potential investors where I sat quietly in the corner and worked on some homework.

However, my outlook changed pretty quickly once I came out of that meeting. I met everyone in one fell swoop and if I wanted to succeed here, I realized I would need to come out of my shell. The rest of that week, I was able to experience the mission and meet the people behind Clash first-hand, something that I don’t get to do much as a consultant.

Overall, it was exciting, invigorating, and definitely a once in a lifetime experience. Less than two months later, the company secured funding from Seven Seven Six, M13 Ventures and Plug and Play. And I can say that I’ve been working with them from the start. Having this experience early in my career has been a huge motivator and inspiration in building my own business to success.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There was this one time I was on a new client call for a colleague of mine. This person had asked me to help them out with providing some marketing insight on the project they were working on. On the call, the clients were asking for strategy and advice from me on their current operations and how they could improve. I felt unqualified to be giving them advice. In my head, I was telling myself, “I had only worked with three clients before them, I really don’t know that much. What am I doing?!” During the first part of the call, I was deferring most questions to my colleague. Then, he started passing them directly to me to answer. After hearing their questions, and actually having answers, I proved to myself my worth in business. I was able to confidently answer their questions, explain myself in a clear, coherent way, and provide value to them on a 20-minute call.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

While there are a number of people in my life who support and encourage me, I have to say that PJ Leimgruber was the catalyst that started it all and has been with me the whole way. In his class, I was inspired by the possibility and how he spoke about digital marketing. He presented this career as one of endless opportunities, and he was right.

As a shy, reserved college student, PJ’s belief in me and taking me under his wing has truly changed my life. I still can’t quite put my finger on how he recognized my potential. I sat in the front of his class, diligently took notes, and barely spoke during class. I did take the lead for our team project and presentations, but to me, his praise still felt out of the blue. Whatever it was, he picked up on my character, work ethic, and desire to do more with my life and from that, he was able to guide me in the right direction. I am grateful to continue to work with him and I always walk away from our long conversations about life and business excited and ready to take on the world.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I recently read Oprah Winfrey’s What I Know For Sure and connected deeply with her outlook on business and life and how she handled certain situations in her past. After reading that book, I realized that success doesn’t have to change you. As a young woman running her own business, I can connect with someone who seems as unattainable as Oprah. It reminded me of the personal elements behind each of our businesses and online personas. Seeing my thoughts written on the pages of what Oprah was thinking too gave me hope and excitement that someday I could have as big of a positive impact on people’s lives and a similar lasting legacy.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Ask and you shall receive. Seek and you shall find. Knock and the door will be opened to you.” Luke 11:9

I have this printed out on my desk and it’s been sitting in front of me while I work for almost two years. I have a hard time speaking up and asking for something. I’m afraid of rejection, of creating an uncomfortable situation, of being perceived as unknowledgeable. It is something that I work on each day and I think it is important to highlight that even successful entrepreneurs are struggling with confidence and direction. When I read this quote, I remind myself that I am working hard towards things I desire in life. Because of that, I need to make my voice heard in conversations, but I also need to listen to myself. I know what is right for me and where I want to take my business. It also reminds me that opportunities are presented, but they are also created. If I’m not finding what I need, there are other ways to get there. Sometimes we need to be creative, take initiative, and invoke change.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I believe the biggest impact we can have is on those directly in our lives. I have always chosen to lead by example. As an older sister, I was raised to be a role model for my younger siblings. This led to me having very strong values that I had to stand by in school, social settings and in the workplace. If I can show anyone who interacts with me love, compassion and guidance, then it truly is a domino effect. I want to be someone people can depend on, someone they confide in, and someone they trust to be around.

The success I’ve been able to achieve through my business has opened up my life in providing more flexibility of time, more opportunity to devote my attention to things outside of work that light me up, and more mental capacity to focus on my health and wellness. These, to me, are unparalleled advantages of working for yourself. My goal now is to help other women build successful businesses with no previous experience. I want to help them create the life they desire. That was me not too long ago, so I know it is possible. I worked hard to create a program that does that in an affordable way so I can help more women-owned businesses, more than I can take on as clients, and even those who are just starting out and can’t afford to hire an agency or consultant.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Lack of knowledge. I did not consider starting my own company when I was looking into a career. In high school, you are encouraged to find a strong college and pick a good major. In college, you are bombarded with networking events, career resources, resume workshops, and advice that revolves solely around find a good company to work for. Education is where it starts. Social media and digital atmospheres have immensely helped bridge this gap. I can go on YouTube and watch someone like me who owns her own business. That can be the catalyst for planting the idea in my brain that I could start my own company. If that resonates with me, I can choose to follow her, consume more similar content, and learn that this is a possibility for my own life.

We need to be both told that we can and showed that we can, as women, found and lead successful businesses. As a young entrepreneur recently emerging from the education system, I did not feel supported by the educational system or educators to start my own business. It is something you can do ‘on the side’ and is commonly encouraged, but denying a “stable” career is frowned upon. We need to change that.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

My newest business initiative revolves solely around empowering female entrepreneurs to grow their business. I help women create strong content marketing systems that drive sales without needing any previous marketing experience. These are all skills that can be learned, mastered, and refined. My next play will be to start working through the education system, providing courses to college and high school students. The more I can create the opportunities for other young women early on, the better chances we all have at success.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

We need to equip young women with the skills and resources to be successful as entrepreneurs. When we empower women, we are investing in the future and lifting up generations. Women don’t just invest in themselves when they find success, they invest in their communities, families, and futures. Successful female founders create work environments that are supportive, flexible, and promote a culture of wellness. Women founders understand the desire to have it all and do it all because it is possible. We set examples, not standards. My own goals in my business are to hire a team where I can give them a fulfilling work experience that prioritizes balance, have a business and a family where I am present in both, and the work I do needs to have a greater purpose. For me, that greater purpose is empowering other women to succeed in their own businesses.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

Present the opportunity — Women of all ages and backgrounds need to know that entrepreneurship is an option for them. This means in schools, from teachers, coaches and advisors, and in society we need to present opportunities for women to consider and start learning skills in entrepreneurship. We need to encourage women to think of business ideas, to dream of the life they want to build and the impact they want to have, and to take action towards reaching those goals. Be a role model — Men and women in business alike need to show what it means to run your own business. Young women need to see (a) other women running successful businesses and creating their dream lives, and (b) other men and women in business supporting them in their entrepreneurial journey. People all around us are influenced by our words, actions, and, of course, what we show on the internet. By creating a realistic and supportive environment through these mediums, we can show what is possible. Actions speak louder than words and influence is almost always unintentional. Share the resources — Time and time again, I feel like I am the last to know. In college, I would find out the day of or too late about an event and either not be able to attend, or walk into the event feeling unprepared and out of place. This can be networking events, information sessions, speaker talks, or even full courses. If you know about something that was helpful for you or could be helpful to people in your circles, tell them. The worst that could happen is they say no. The best that can happen is their eyes are opened to new opportunities and they feel supported in their journey. Encourage participation — While we can post announcements about entrepreneurship or learning events and start Instagram accounts to build community, we need to make sure that women are actually able to take advantage of those opportunities. If you’re going to start teaching women via live webinars, don’t make them during the school day or work day. Those aren’t accessible! Advocate, don’t advise — As a young, female entrepreneur, at the start of my journey I needed people who believed in me and encouraged me. I was fully capable of building a business but I didn’t believe in myself like I should have. I was constantly seeking reassurance and support from my community. It would irritate me to no end when mentors and family would take my anxiousness or indecisiveness as an opportunity to suggest that I don’t do it, or I take it slower, or that this is too much for me. Women need to be empowered to make their own decisions — right or wrong, it’s ours to make. That is true for any human being in business. When someone comes to you, they are placing their trust in you, they value your opinion. However, it is not your job to make the decision. It is your job to guide them to make a decision that feels right for them. Advocate for them. Remind them of what they are capable of. Remind them of past successes, current goals, and dreams of the future. Believe in us when we waver so that next time we have thoughts or feelings of doubt, we can overcome them stronger.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want to show young women and girls what is possible. I want to start as early as middle school and start to nurture stronger and more secure young women. I want to equip young women and girls around the world with practical skills and the proper mindset to succeed in whatever they want to do, whether that’s starting their own business or working for someone else’s.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Jessie James Decker. Not only am I a country music fan, but she embodies everything a woman entrepreneur should. She is unapologetically herself, runs multiple, highly successful businesses, and is extremely present for her family and in her personal life. I admire Jessie, the empire she has built, and how she has kept her values throughout her journey. I think it’s easy to look at someone like her and try to put her in a box. She’s a working mom. She’s a singer. She’s a songwriter. She owns a clothing brand. She writes cookbooks. All of those are tiny descriptors of who she is and what she does. When you put them all together, it’s amazing to see how someone can handle all of that and be successful and sane at the same time.

