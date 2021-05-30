Izzy Shu of JOI: “Women offer different perspectives and approaches to problem solving”

Women offer different perspectives and approaches to problem solving. This diverse thinking often leads to better solutions, and, who knows, maybe even a groundbreaking new product.

Izzy Shu is co-founder and chief of brand at JOI. She earned an MBA in Design Strategy from California College of the Arts (CCA) in San Francisco. Through her work at JOI, and with her design expertise, she encourages people to make healthy, sustainable food choices through visual and physical experiences.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My professional journey has been a long path of self-discovery. I always knew I wanted a creative career, but there are so many facets to “design” that it was almost as if I had to explore as many as possible. Growing up, it was my dream to design visionary sets for movies, and move people the way I was moved when I watched Lord of the Rings in theaters for the first time. I packed up and moved from Hong Kong to Los Angeles to study at the University of Southern California, and worked in production design for eight years building sets for films, music videos and commercials. It wasn’t a very stable career, so on the side I would do graphic design gigs working on packaging design, logos, brochures, you name it. One day, it just clicked that seeing my graphic design work positively impact my clients’ businesses was much more rewarding than production design, where I never even interacted with the audience. So I decided to try my hand in marketing instead.

I started at my father’s architectural firm, which has some mighty projects under its belt that I wanted people to talk about. After about two years of self-taught marketing and mainly working with the press, I felt like something was missing — how could I talk about a business and how it influences the way people live without actually experiencing it and understanding it myself?

In 2013 I attended the California College of the Arts for an MBA in Design Strategy. It was the perfect culmination of design and business, and I felt like all the experiences in my life steered me to this point and exactly where I needed to be. I discovered a newfound passion for sustainability, which made me wonder: how can I still move people, make a positive impact, and influence the way people live, while pursuing a mission to reduce waste? This became my thesis project, and how JOI all began — and my teammates on this project became my co-founders.

I never would have imagined my past experiences leading up to a food start-up, and it’s wonderfully crazy to think that for how lost I felt during the entire journey, I still managed to find a solid path that is entirely my own.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The entire journey has been interesting (and sometimes not in the good sense)! Just being able to be here in the United States, co-founder of my own company and living to tell the tale is a (somewhat traumatic) story in itself. I am British born Chinese and, at the time, was living in Hong Kong. I met Dave, my now-husband and co-founder during my MBA program. When we were starting out on our JOI journey, I wasn’t able to stay in the States without a student or work visa, so we were long-distancing for two years. But we still needed to meet with investors, manufacturers and food scientists, so every few months I needed to fly back to the US — much to the suspicion of the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). I was detained and interrogated countless times, which was very scary for me — till now, I still get anxiety every time I go through customs. I am happy to report I am now a legal resident of the US, but during this whole time, I wasn’t allowed to be employed by a US company, so my time with JOI was technically “voluntary.” As a founder, this is quite normal — even to this day I am still not taking a salary.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Be prepared for every meeting, no matter how small you think it might be! When we were starting out, we had an opportunity to speak with the head of an accelerator program, who seemed quite excited by our concept. We all thought this introductory call was just that — a chance to introduce ourselves and our idea. But we were totally unprepared for questions about production costs, manufacturing and fundraising. We made complete fools of ourselves! Needless to say, we did not get into the program. But it was an important lesson learnt, and a funny memory to think back on.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

One of our first clients was a couple from Australia who founded Threefold Cafe in Miami. They are dedicated to sourcing the highest quality and cleanest products, waste reduction, and damn good coffee. They felt like they had to compromise with their alternative milk option because of what was currently on the market at the time. Additionally, it didn’t perform the way they wanted it to, and didn’t feel comfortable serving it to their customers. When we demoed JOI with them, they were shocked that almond milk could froth so well without any gums or thickeners, and taste so pure with just one ingredient. Additionally, they were able to customize it to their exact consistency just by adjusting the amount of water added. Being able to work with mission-driven clients like Threefold is what makes doing what we do so rewarding.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I love to read. I typically go through a book a week, and almost always fiction — mostly fantasy, thrillers or sci-fi. Books are my source of creative inspiration and a way for me to escape. One of my favorite books that inspired my venture into design is Neverwhere by Neil Gaiman — its mystical worlds and the way Gaiman describes them in such detail has always stuck with me.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Be adaptable to change. I battle with this every single day, as I am an extremely consistent person. I like to make and stick to plans, and fluster at deviation. But (startup) life is rarely constant, and the ability to go with the flow is a great one to have. I would never have started JOI if I didn’t take that leap of faith! It also goes for smaller things — I have a tendency to fall back on what I know, which is not necessarily a bad thing, but can hinder progress and growth. That’s why it’s important to have a team and a role that challenges you every day.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I’d like to think that we have changed the game when it comes to “milk” as we know it. We’ve essentially created a new food category of plant-based milk concentrates. Rather than ship heavy packaged goods that are pretty much 80–90% water, we’ve created a condensed “blendable” product made from minimal, whole, all-natural, clean ingredients that customers can customize to their preferences or dietary needs, and make on demand whenever they need it. Besides giving people that freedom and flexibility, the concentrate form helps eliminate significant packaging waste and reduce our carbon footprint.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Growing up, I learned about all the pivotal moments in history, business, the arts and innovation, and all the great men behind them. We were taught their perseverance, out-of-the-box thinking and rebelliousness that contributed to their success. While my parents instilled those qualities in both my brother and I (perhaps not so much the rebelliousness), there wasn’t much exposure to female role models or icons that I could relate to or look up to.

Even up until just a few years ago, there was a certain stereotype of what a “successful entrepreneur” looked and acted like, and it was far from how I viewed myself. I believe there is a level of fear of not “fitting” in a mold, or thinking that only men possess certain qualities for success because of what we’ve seen in the past, and I’m so happy to see a shift in that way of thinking and teaching, as more and more powerful female and diverse role models come to light.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

My dream through JOI is to build a household brand that resonates with customer values, inspires them to create and enjoy great food, and at the same time sheds perspective on waste reduction.

Every day I am pursuing that dream, and I hope that my own journey encourages other women to establish a career doing what makes them happiest, and develop and execute their own innovative ideas.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Because we can! A small idea that can positively impact both people and the planet can come from anyone — regardless of gender.

Women offer different perspectives and approaches to problem solving. This diverse thinking often leads to better solutions, and, who knows, maybe even a groundbreaking new product.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

Eliminate Double Standards: We have to eliminate the double standards in gender that reside in the workplace and amongst female founders, and I believe the shift in mindset has to start from a young age. Encouraging women to approach situations and ultimately the workplace in the same way that men do (such as being more assertive, advocating for yourself, etc.) can help empower more women to take on leadership roles. Diversify Role Models: We need more exposure to female and diverse role models and historical figures, within the education system, at home and in the workplace. Founders and business leaders portrayed in the media are predominantly male. Spotlighting a more diverse range of business role models can help aspiring female entrepreneurs truly “picture themselves” as successful founders, CEOs, etc. Normalize (and Encourage) Work/Life Balance: Women often find themselves conflicted when choosing between career opportunities and important family moments. In fact, there’s often a stigma associated with women taking time away from work or their career to focus on their family. This discourages many women from taking time for themselves, or to attend their child’s sporting events, school plays, etc. The truth is, even the world’s most successful entrepreneurs are also people — they are mothers and fathers with lives outside of their companies. Normalizing taking time away from work to spend time with family and friends — and discouraging aspiring founders from “the grind” mentality (that all of your waking hours should be focused on your business) — can help prevent burnout. Plus, many times your best ideas come to you when you’re not thinking about work! Encourage Out-of-the-Box Thinking: The most innovative ideas often come from left field (like a plant milk concentrate that shifts how an industry ships and packages food). Supporting an idea that seems “out there” may just result in the next “must-have” product or industry-disrupting company. Learn to Embrace Failure: Women tend to be more risk-averse than men. For example, studies have found that men apply for a job when they meet only 60% of the qualifications, but women apply only if they meet 100% of them. However, if you want to found a brand or company, there is going to be plenty of risk, and several missteps along the way. Teaching women to embrace these risks and setbacks as learning opportunities, versus potentially career-ending failures, can help more potential female founders take that first leap of faith.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

During my MBA in Design Strategy, we learned collaborative ways to approach needs-finding and problem solving, which to this day, I have been implementing in many aspects of my career. This design thinking mindset is a wonderful way to understand the issues that either a customer, co-worker or even someone in your life is experiencing, work as a team to explore solutions, and test ideas in simple, prototypal ways to validate. Not many businesses run this way, especially larger, long-standing companies. I would love to inspire businesses to explore this way of thinking, which ultimately leads to more empathetic, purposeful (and profitable!) brands and products. On a large scale, this could be highly impactful.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Right now, I’d love to have a private breakfast with my family back home in Hong Kong! I look forward to when the world has (somewhat) righted itself and travel restrictions due to Covid-19 have been lifted.

