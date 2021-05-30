Eva Martins of the Global Women Leadership Academy: “Follow your heart and not your fears”

…Simply why not? If we live in a world where women are as much recognized as men, opportunities would be greatly and equally offered to both and we would not even ask ourselves this question. Women and men have a very different way of leading, managing, and connecting with people. We definitely need both styles. I truly believe in the diversity of genders but also styles. Women are generally more sensitive, naturally more empathic, creative, putting others’ needs first while men are generally more strategic, and action-driven. The combination is an excellent drive towards success.

Eva is the founder of the Global Women Leadership Academy, a number 1 international and best-selling author, speaker, executive leader in Fortune 500 Company, and a business owner with a mission to empower women to skyrocket their lives.

She started her career in a male-dominated corporate industry where she soon grasped that if you do not have power, you go nowhere. Eva understood that if you do not have a strong voice, you are not heard. That if you do not adopt a more masculine attitude you will be blocked from excelling. It took her more than 10 years of operating in many different leading roles to realize things needed to change.

She now dedicates her energy to empower other women to step up in their lives through the Global Women Leadership Academy. She has trained hundreds of women over the years and up until today. Her mission is to drive gender equality at all levels of society and encourage women to raise their voices and goals, that’s why her academy for women came to life. Check www.evamartins.com to know more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Coming from the corporate world where I have a successful career as a female executive senior leader in one of the top pharmaceutical companies, I started studying Pharmaceuticals, Chemistry, Quantum Physics until I came to understand the power of our brain, how it works, and how we can explore its full potential.

While driving my career as a female leader in a male-dominated industry for many years, I thought that the only way to be successful was to follow others’ formula of success…acting like a man, being decisive, assertive, and action-driven. I almost disconnected with myself, my feminine side until I understood the bill was far too high. As I progressed in my career, I understood that the solution was not to follow other’s formula of success but find my own. I pursued my quest in understanding how we can use our brain to work in our favor, exploit its full potential, and understand that our environment is simply a reflection of our inner world.

I trained with the best experts, traveled around the world with Tony Robbins for 2 years, trained with Joe Dispenza, mastering NLP with the founder John Grinder, and being a trainer, teacher, and coach of many other methodologies as well.

It equipped me to become a better leader, to create high-performing teams, and to allow them to flourish at their best and create a much bigger impact! I consider myself a change agent, sparking transformation and fulfillment in others. Today my mission is to continue my corporate career to better serve individuals, bring them back to life with a purpose and aspirations, and focus on female empowerment through the creation of the Global Women Leadership Academy.

My dream is to inspire and empower as many women as I can to play a bigger role in life, to allow them to express themselves freely, and take the lead of their life so they can live their full potential and have a global impact. As you can probably tell, one of my passions in life is ensuring that I am growing and improving every day. I love acquiring new skills as well as new capabilities.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

May be the most interesting story is that I did procrastinate to run my own show, to run my own business, believing I was not good enough, or I did not have what it takes to be successful, or being afraid of failure and others judgment…so only mindset limitations, but because I love a good challenge I started writing my own book STOP BELIEVING THE B.S. 7 steps to awaken your feminine powerin order to inspire women to stand up, to live for themselves, being free from others judgment. Writing the book was an inner transformational journey. I thought there was no risk as nobody would read it anyway, but to my surprise it became an international best seller in less than 24 hours, I was obviously wrong and that’s when I had this big aha moment…it was not about me but about women I could help through my message through the Global Women Leadership Academy.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I tried to do everything by myself. Being a successful corporate leader during the day, a mum and wife during the evening, and a founder, author, entrepreneur during the night, 7 days per week. COVID was a fortune in disguise as I stopped traveling intercontinental every week and focused more on my growth and plans.

I believed I could do everything but unfortunately, my days had only 24 hours and I ended up feeling I was not enough for it all, but instead of stepping back, I decided to invest, hire a team to support me in the background. My mission, my vision, my reason why were too big to be stopped.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I get my inspiration, motivation, and support from many different people, I trained with the best experts like Tony Robbins for 2 years, Joe Dispenza, John Grinder, and Viana Stibal. Anytime I feel stuck I go back to them and immerse myself to break my inner limitations.

From a business point of view, I also get support from Sigrun and Chloe Bisson to ensure I always move forward, and I continuously invest in myself with great mentors and coaches. I have understood that we cannot do it alone if we want to scale and have a bigger impact so I continuously look for the next training or expert who can support me in this journey.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Sacred Success by Barbara Stanny. I loved reading her book, it is fully aligned with my philosophy of life: everything that happens to us is a reflection of our inner story, our inner beliefs. More than a quest for financial freedom, Sacred Success is for me. A journey of female empowerment by understanding that financial freedom comes from within and not from the external world.

You can have the best goals, dreams, strategies in the world, and the best efforts to make them happen, but if you have an unconscious limiting belief that you don’t deserve success, it will sabotage how far you can get, how much you can attract or the ease in which you can create it.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

My favorite quote, quite well known, is from Gandhi “Be the change you wish to see in the world”. I believe our environment is only a reflection of our inner beliefs, our inner state of mind, and the inner story we tell ourselves subconsciously. The world around us is nothing else than a mirror projecting back to us the beliefs we need to change, the fears we need to release, the situations we need to solve.

I also believe that life does not happen to us but for us. I had difficult situations to overcome in the past such as the loss of a baby, a divorce…today I understand why it happened and I am grateful for the lessons I understood those were wake up calls from the universe and we have the choice to learn and solve them inside of us or avoid them but they will grow inside of us until we face them.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

By mentoring, coaching, writing my book to support many more women around me, and later launching the Global Women Leadership Academy to support women at a global scale.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Two words. Limiting beliefs. While men tend to jump on career opportunities and figure out how to manage them, women would tend to first understand if they fit the job, then if they have the right qualifications and only if they feel they are good enough for it they would move forward and take action. The problem is that women tend to believe that they are never good enough. However, women have beautiful, and innovative ideas. It is just sometimes some of the women procrastinate in bringing them to life.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

Thanks to my mum Edith who was a successful entrepreneur and who always taught me to go for my dreams, I always felt the calling to be an example to other women. Many friends were coming to me for advice. About 20 years ago when I started my own professional life, I also started to mentor colleagues and friends. I ended up training myself in coaching to better support them and from there, many women clients were contacting me to get support. That’s when my development journey really started as a trainer, coach, mentor, consultant, and teacher until I realized I did not have enough time as I still had to dedicate time to my corporate job, my family, and myself.

I continuously train myself and I love it. So last year I challenged myself to write my first book: STOP BELIEVING THE B.S. 7 steps to awaken your feminine power as a tribute to female empowerment, to inspire women to stop playing small in life and embrace their own natural gifts and shine them to the world. We need more women leaders in this world and nobody can do it for us, we need to rise!

The book became an international and #1 Best Seller in less than 24 hours. Suddenly I could not hide anymore. I could not hide my hobby from my family, from my colleagues so I decided to go full-on and newly create the Global Women Leadership Academy which purpose is to inspire as many women as I can to embrace their feminine superpowers, so they feel unleashed and fulfilled. Under the umbrella of the academy, I offer many different pieces of training such as STOP BELIEVING THE B.S. 7-week program based on the book 7 steps reframe to spark self-confidence, empowerment, courage to skyrocket their life. My mission and vision is to lead coaching programs, mastermind retreats to best support the next generation of strong, confident, grounded female leaders…

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Simply why not? If we live in a world where women are as much recognized as men, opportunities would be greatly and equally offered to both and we would not even ask ourselves this question. Women and men have a very different way of leading, managing, and connecting with people. We definitely need both styles. I truly believe in the diversity of genders but also styles. Women are generally more sensitive, naturally more empathic, creative, putting others’ needs first while men are generally more strategic, and action-driven. The combination is an excellent drive towards success.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

Top 5 things that you should know or believe to become a founder and be successful:

Tell yourself repeatedly that you are more than good enough. Nobody is ever fully prepared, and if you are afraid of failure just tell yourself that the only way you can fail is by not doing, not trying. Follow your heart and not your fears; that’s the only way to live a no-regrets life. You do not need to become a man to succeed, you can be feminine and be successful. As I started my career in a male-dominated industry I learned that the only way to be successful was to act and think like a man, sometimes having to raise my voice to be heard. I ended up disconnecting from myself, my wishes, my natural gifts living life through others’ expectations. I understood that they were just projections from my mind, lacking the self-confidence to be myself. You can have everything in life, you do not need to choose between your family and your career, you can have both at the same time. Just observe the examples you had around you, and ask yourself what is my definition of success? Do I need to compromise? Do I need to sacrifice? If you replied yes to any of those then you might want to change your inner limiting beliefs. Stop trying to be a perfectionist. Would you like to be married to someone perfect, reflecting your imperfection? No, so why are you trying to be perfect? Have fun with your imperfection as it might be your uniqueness!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would be delighted if I could inspire each and every women to reopen their heart to reconnect with their dreams, goals and wishes, embrace their feminine power, share their inner gifts with the world and be free to be themselves through the #BeMe movement and impact millions!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have lunch with Sara Blakely, have fun, and debate how we could collaborate to help women stand up and go for their dreams!

