Kelley Higney of Bug Bite Thing: “An entrepreneur’s brain never shuts off”

Kelley is the founder and CEO of Bug Bite Thing, which is dedicated to offering people a chemical-free and eco-friendly solution that alleviates the discomfort, stinging, itching, and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. As Seen on Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing uses suction to remove insect saliva/venom from under the skin and is reusable, chemical-free, and safe to use on children of all ages, as well as adults. It is Amazon’s #1 selling product for insect bite relief with over 30,000 positive reviews.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I worked for my family’s international export and distribution business, A.C. Kerman, for 15 years, along with my mother, Ellen McAlister. Then in 2013, my family relocated from San Diego to South Florida. I was unprepared for how mosquitoes would impact our quality of life. For as long as I can remember, I have been a “mosquito magnet.” And unfortunately, my daughter inherited my mosquito-attracting blood. Living in South Florida didn’t help. Suddenly my daughter was constantly suffering from mosquito bites. She also has a severe reaction to insect bites and develops cellulitis, which is a common but potentially serious bacterial skin infection.

After many failed attempts using creams and trying home remedies to relieve my daughter’s discomfort, I researched how other countries combat insect bites. As a mother, I did not want to use a product full of chemicals on my daughter. She was six months old at the time and I was scared that she would ingest them. I was also alarmed to discover there are thousands of chemicals approved for use in personal care products used on children in the United States.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

During my research, I came across a little-known product from Denmark that uses suction to help remove insect saliva/venom rather than having to apply creams or harsh chemicals. My “ah ha” moment is when I discovered that the product was more effective than everything else I had tried and offered instant relief. When I realized how much of a game-changer the product was for my daughter, I knew I had to offer other families the same relief.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

My mother ran her own successful company for 35 years. She helped me with many aspects of setting up my business, including how much inventory I should take to start.

My first inventory order was 10,000 units. I had expected that to last me through the entire season. Then one day, there was a conversation about Bug Bite Thing in a local Mom Group on social media. The local news picked up on that conversation and contacted me for an interview. That interview was then syndicated and my entire inventory sold out in a week!

Getting my hands on more inventory was a challenge. We ordered based on our projections, but then we would sell through our stock. We could not seem to keep up with the demand. This was extremely stressful. We were losing potential sales. At that time, our Amazon business was also starting to take off.

However, I did not think about giving up. My mom’s reassurance helped me during this process. This was one of many growing pains that I have experienced since starting my business. Ultimately, the challenges that you face as a founder teach you great lessons. You learn how to solve problems and avoid making the same mistakes in the future.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

It has been an incredible journey! In 2019, a ‘Shark Tank’ producer reached out on social media and encouraged my mother, Ellen McAlister, and me to audition for the show. Our episode aired in October 2019. We had all the Sharks biting with offers and decided to strike a deal with Lori Greiner. Having Lori as a business partner has been incredible. She understands all the ins and outs of a consumer product business. Being able to have Lori advise us on different aspects of running and growing the business, including maintaining the right inventory levels and understanding how to scale efficiently, has been invaluable.

I recommend that everyone seek out an advisor or mentor. Being a founder requires daily grit and resilience. There will be many challenges that you will face. Having that resource can help you successfully navigate them.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

For one, my company is a female-owned family business. It has been an interesting shift in both my mother’s career and mine. I started out working in my mother’s business. Now she works for me. I’m the founder and CEO and my mother is the president.

Also, my management team consists of entrepreneurs. This has been beneficial in my ability to delegate work to my team. They understand what it’s like to run your own business and approach their role at Bug Bite Thing with the same mentality.

Lastly, the product. Bug Bite Thing is unlike any other insect bite relief product on the market. While most bug sprays and anti-itch creams contain chemicals, Bug Bite Thing is completely chemical-free and only uses suction to eliminate the irritant. The product is unique because it eliminates the problem, instead of masking it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

As I mentioned earlier, my first shipment was 10,000 units. At that time, I was running the company out of my garage. I had sold my home and used those funds to start Bug Bite Thing.

When the business began to take off, I did not have any employees. I relied on my friends and family to pack orders. My house became Bug Bite Thing’s headquarters. I would have people packing orders in the kitchen, living room and garage — wherever they could find a space. I would order pizza and takeout to thank them for their help. We had the music blasting. Looking back, it was a really fun time.

The lesson that I learned is that you need to be prepared for sudden expansion. We had been conservative and thought our inventory would be enough to last three years. We ended up selling through it in year one.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Evaluate your ad spend and your ROI solely based on the conversion rate. Instead, I have learned that you need to take into account your reach and engagement. It is about trends, collaboration and the takeaways that you learn. Why is your ad spend not working? Why is your content resonating with that demographic?

You need to understand why your targeting is off and analyze why you are not achieving positive results. This also requires collaboration between multiple departments. For example, our customer service team will provide feedback it is receiving to our marketing team. Then, the marketing team will take that feedback into account and create new campaigns based on that information.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Curiosity to learn. When I first started my business, there were many unknowns. I did not have the money to hire someone to handle the marketing, social media, etc. Instead, I learned these skills myself. I took Udemy.com courses in retail, marketing and social media, including ‘How to Start an Amazon FBA Store on a Tight Budget.’ I would also tap my business network and ask experts in different areas for their advice. Build a team you can trust and learn to delegate work effectively. Once you have surpassed the initial startup phase, you will need to build a strong team. I think the easiest way is by doing a self-assessment. Know where your strengths and weaknesses lie and delegate tasks accordingly. It is also important not to micromanage your team. Hire employees with an entrepreneurial spirit whom you trust to execute your vision. Approach problems objectively and from all angles. This actually reminds me of one of my mother’s famous quotes. She always says, “find the angle to make a situation a win-win-win.” I am always looking for ways to make an opportunity advantageous for all parties. Don’t just look at how you benefit in a certain situation, look for potential pitfalls from both sides.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Building a team you can trust and learning to delegate effectively. As my company has expanded, so have my hiring needs. Hire an HR manager who can find employees who possess the skill set for the job and who are also a culture fit. This allows a founder to focus attention on the areas that are most important to growing the business.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Many businesses start on a very large scale. They don’t focus enough on testing different strategies. Many CEOs & founders want to make a huge splash at launch. They’ll take on a massive quantity of inventory. Or they put a lot of spend behind online ad campaigns just to discover they were targeting the wrong demographic. These are all expensive mistakes. And it’s a way to burn through cash very quickly.

I took a different approach. I intentionally started small and focused locally. I wanted my community to test the product. I was selling at local farmers’ markets and bake sales. I spent time talking to customers. I focused on educating people on how Bug Bite Thing worked, not just selling them on it. Once people discovered its effectiveness, I found that one person would tell ten others. I started to see the demand grow.

This also led me to update the product packaging many times. I learned that people did not understand how to use it properly. I had to take our customers’ reactions to the product and then translate those reactions to my online marketing strategy. In addition, I added detailed step-by-step instructions for using the product on the back of the package. These changes had a huge impact and the product was suddenly flying off the shelves.

When I initially launched Bug Bite Thing, I thought our target demographic would be the male outdoorsmen, fishermen, hikers, hunters, etc. After speaking to customers and testing the product, I realized I was missing out on my largest demographic: moms like me, who are on a mission to help their kids.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Ensuring collaboration between all departments. When one team does not know what another team is working on you will eventually run into problems. I have regular meetings with multiple teams. This allows the different departments to be in sync and ensures that things are not overlooked. I will let the team lead these meetings and I offer a business perspective.

For example, our customer service team noticed a slight decrease in the number of product reviews. This makes sense as it is still cold in many places and spring/summer is Bug Bite Thing’s peak season. Customer service suggested removing temporarily the automatic review trigger from our emails to account for the product’s seasonality.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”? Please share a story or an example for each.

It’s so important to build a support group of like-minded entrepreneurs. The two things my network has helped me with the most are navigating and networking. Receiving advice from someone who has had the same experience is extremely helpful. I also tap my network for feedback. This can be anything from potential partners to software programs. It has made vetting different companies a lot easier. It has also helped me find the right solutions for my company at that stage in the business. I have found that as the company grows so do your needs; you are constantly looking for systems that can best support your business. You will go through growing pains as your business grows. Your hiring needs will likely change. You may need to shift people into different roles. I did not have the time to spend vetting candidates. Having an experienced HR person in place to oversee the headhunting and hiring process will improve your employee retention rate and ensure you are hiring high-caliber talent. An entrepreneur’s brain never shuts off. Even when you’re not working you’re constantly thinking about your company and how to move the brand forward. Everyday experiences can trigger new ideas. Whether it is walking into a store, reading my emails, or articles online, I am constantly thinking about how different things apply to my business. Don’t be afraid to say “no” to opportunities even when you’ve just started out. It’s better to take your time. When I started my business, I took the time to create a brand protection program and kept it out of distribution for two years. This protected the brand from counterfeit products. It also allowed me to find software to track where my product is going. This can avoid others taking advantage of you or your business. Test different audiences; don’t just assume to whom your product will appeal. This applies to many different aspects of the business. Testing allows you to have proof that a concept works. I have found success in testing social content, consumer audience targeting and more.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Encourage parents to look at the products they are using on their children and discuss how many cosmetic and personal care products on the market in the U.S. contain chemicals that are banned in other countries.

