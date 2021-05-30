Shadi Bakour of PATH: “Leadership is much more important than management”

Leadership is much more important than management. — I always thought CEOs and top-level executives are good managers and that is what they do. What I discovered is that leadership has to do with people and management has to do with tactics. At the end of the day, business is about people and people have emotions.

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shadi Bakour.

Shadi Bakour is the CEO and Co-Founder of PATH, a sustainability-focused bottled water company that provides the first 100% refillable, recyclable bottled water in a sturdy aluminum bottle. At only 29 years old, Shadi is an expert in the beverage industry and currently a YPO member. His extensive experience and proven track record of growing disruptive businesses has allowed him to drive the overall vision and strategy for PATH.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

Coming from first generation immigrants, I was pushed to be a well-rounded kid, so I was actively involved in academics, sports, music, martial arts and more. My parents really invested in us, taking us to community college to attend advanced math classes and switching out PE at school with competitive swimming in evenings. I spent a summer in China studying martial arts and went to boarding school in the middle of Indiana. I had the opportunity to experience so much early on in life, and I really cherish my childhood. It set a foundation for me, giving me the confidence and entrepreneurial spirit that I have today.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

When I was in high school, I was part of this new program called “The School for the Entrepreneur,” where we basically went in and created business plans. That really was a pivotal experience for me, opening up my eyes to the idea of entrepreneurship and business and setting me up to study business and finance in college. There, I entered every business plan competition I could and even started a few ventures.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

There are a lot of ways that you can make a difference. You don’t have to be cleaning up plastic, you don’t have to be solving a gigantic problem. Even small gestures or those that may seem small matter — there is a ripple effect that comes from that.

At the end of the day, doing good has a broad definition. It’s not just the typical causes like pollution or COVID relief; it can be doing like giving back to organizations that you care about or just simply being kind to other people that can really make a difference.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

PATH was created to eliminate single-use plastic bottles as well as change consumer consumption and behavior. With our refillable bottled water, we are leading the movement to make sustainability accessible to the masses.

We researched the best way to do this and found that aluminum was the one material that is sturdy but with a smaller environmental footprint. It is BPA-free, lightweight, infinitely reusable, and 100% recyclable. Paired with locally sourced water purified through a seven-step reverse osmosis filtration system, our bottles are helping end the abundance of plastic bottles.

While the company started out with this as our main mission, it has since evolved into a global movement of supporters, investors, partners, activists and community members championing our cause. We have seen international airports, hotels, school districts, hospitals, national parks and Fortune 500 and 100 companies switch to PATH. Our water can be found in more than 20,000 retailers to date.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I, along with my friends and co-founders of PATH (Amer Orabi, and Ali Orabi), were appalled and disgusted with the volume of single-use plastic we were seeing everywhere. After diving into the issue and doing some research, we learned plastic is rarely recycled and more likely to end up in landfills or the ocean. So, we knew we had to find a solution and make a real difference.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up, and do it? What was that final trigger?

There were two moments. One was when I couldn’t find the job that I wanted to find so I started down an entrepreneurial route and created my own path.

The second was when we realized San Francisco has a zero-waste policy in schools, and then in 2014, the city banned the sale of single-use plastic bottles on public property and California banned the use of plastic bags.

At that moment, we were just coming up with the idea of PATH, doing some market research and looking into suppliers. When we saw all of these developments happening, we realized there was a big opportunity to bring our dream into fruition.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

We started by talking to as many people as we could about it. We weren’t afraid to share our idea and almost made it like a rule that we should just go and talk to every single person. It was a part of our work ethic that we were going to work, work and work until we figured it out.

There is a metaphor about entrepreneurship that it is similar to walking a dark path with a flashlight and you can only see 10 feet ahead of you. You have to believe you’ll be able to get up the mountain just 10 steps at a time, so you start and figure it out along the way.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

One of the most interesting stories that happened to us on Earth Day in 2019. We wanted to make a really big splash so planned a campaign with a picture of a fish inside of a plastic bottle. The campaign didn’t mention PATH anywhere on it.

We captioned it with, “By 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean,” per the World Economic Forum and then, “Choose your path.”

We printed 5,000 of these large carboard cutouts of the image using sustainable materials and the night before Earth Day, our entire team stayed up all night and posted these pictures all around the west coast of California from San Francisco to Los Angeles.

We were in the top five of the most viral campaigns on Earth Day; the picture was reposted to over 100 million people on Instagram and Facebook. It was so meaningful to us at PATH as it wasn’t about us, it is about the problem we are trying to tackle.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

When we first started filling our water, we went to a juice manufacturer to produce 10,000 bottles of water to ship to our warehouse. The bottles arrived, and when we opened one, it tasted like tea! And that is when we figured out that you can’t fill water at a juice manufacturer.

We ended up going to the manufacturer and washing out the huge vats where they make juice and ended up producing 18,000 bottles that we were able to sell.

Such a silly mistake but I definitely learned that when there is a will, there is a way. No matter what the problem, you will figure out a solution.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I have had so many mentors and cheerleaders but if I have to choose one, I would have to say Nicholas Giannuzzi, the top food and beverage lawyer in the nation. He has helped build pretty much every big beverage brand and is very well respected within the industry. He’s been one of our greatest supporters and has been an amazing sounding board through an array of situations. He also has instilled a huge amount of confidence in myself and our team.

He has consistently provided advice and an outside perspective that I have found extremely valuable — but more importantly, whenever we are anxious or worried about something (as entrepreneurs usually are), he is there to cheer us on and give us the energy we need to keep moving forward!

He has a saying, “I don’t bet on the horse, I bet on the jockey,” and that he knows he can count on us to go above and beyond to make our dreams succeed because of our obsessive commitment to our mission and our cause.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

At a previous office location, we had a neighbor who would come in and get a case of water. What he discovered, a couple weeks later, was that every day since then he would begin to drink and refill the bottle five or six times a day, when before he would never drink water.

We’ve seen that happen multiple times with people drinking more water because they have our product. In addition to helping the planet and advocating for sustainability, we are also helping people adapt more healthy habits.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

As a community, it’s about education and awareness. By helping spread awareness and live the way you want life to be, you lead by example.

As a society, large organizations can take a stand and inspire others. For example, a gigantic grocery store in the Pacific Northwest is ending all single-use bottle water — not just plastic but also glass, aluminum and paper.

From a government perspective, initiatives in California and San Francisco to ban plastic bottles and bags have been extremely impactful, and now other states and cities are following suit.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

There have been so many lessons, I can’t limit it to five! Here are my top 7.

1 . It’s not about what you accomplish; it’s about who you become along the way.

I have changed drastically over the past five years of building my business.

By putting myself into the CEO role, I spent a lot of time considering what that meant, what the requirements were from my perspective, and it forced me to go find out what I can improve upon and what I needed to change in order to succeed. That spread into every aspect of my life — my physical health, my relationships, my friendships.

It has had a profound impact on the way I live my daily life. I have benefited from being on this roller coaster ride by figuring things out, changing myself in order to continue to succeed and bring value to the marketplace.

2. A deal (or any agreement/contract) is what you make of it.

I always thought that there was like a standard way of doing things and they had to be done in a certain way, but I learned down the line that’s completely not true.

There was a situation where we were working on a new partnership, and we couldn’t come to an agreement. By thinking outside of the box and completely changing the structure of that deal, we were able to figure out a way that was a win-win for all parties.

That was a big learning lesson for me: to realize there is no set way of doing things, and the world is your oyster.

3. A mentorship doesn’t have to be formal.

When I was first starting out, I was at an event where the head of big investment fun in Silicon Valley was speaking. After the presentation, I was very bold and went up to him, introduced myself and told him what I do. And then, within a minute, I said I wanted him to be my mentor. He was slightly taken, but he did give me his information.

What I thought at that point is you have a mentor and meet on a regular basis in a structured way. What I have found is that for the most part, mentors in my life are people I know who I can call from time to time, touch base, get their feedback and tell them what we have been working on and our progress.

These relationships are very informal — people within your network who you trust and have an opinion that is valuable to you.

4. Leadership is much more important than management.

I always thought CEOs and top-level executives are good managers and that is what they do. What I discovered is that leadership has to do with people and management has to do with tactics. At the end of the day, business is about people and people have emotions.

At one point, I was trying to figure out how to motivate one of my top executives to perform and meet goals. I thought it was a management issue where we didn’t have the process in place to meet these objectives and we need to improve on those.

I found out I needed to approach this team member and really get into his emotional state and figure out how I could understand him on an emotional level and take a personal approach rather than an overall management approach.

5. You don’t have to know the answer to everything; you just need to be willing to try and to be resilient enough to keep trying until you figure it out.

Originally, what we saw with our brand and our product was we had a very specific demographic right. We conducted research and figured out our target market, its psychographic and demographics. So then, we went after certain segments of the market and realized there were a lot of reasons why that segment of the market was actually bad for us to focus on. At that point in the business, we hit a really low point and we almost failed.

We had to make one of the biggest pivots in our business and targeted a completely different segment. And once we started doing that, the product flew off the shelves.

It’s so important to try, try and try again but also be very resilient and able to weather any storms that come your way. For when you hit those low points, and you will, those are the moments that really define you.

6. Age is just a number.

I used to think I was too young, and once, someone told me my idea was ridiculous and I should just throw the concept out the window. That really affected me and made me think twice about if I was “old enough” to start a company.

Once I decided to change the narrative in my head, it changed everything for me. Within two months, I had raised our first big round of financing, which is a huge accomplishment for a young entrepreneur.

7. “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” — Margaret Mead

It is one thing to have dreams but to see them come to fruition is absolutely mind blowing for me. I had nothing to my name, and now, I am able to make a huge impact in the world and support a whole team of individuals that care deeply about future generations.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Everyone wants to make money and be comfortable financially and that is human nature. But at the end of the day, when it is your time to pass away, you don’t take your money with you. When you look back on your span of your lifetime, it will seem so much more worth it if what you are doing goes beyond and makes a difference.

Making a positive impact on environment or society doesn’t mean you have to be running a large water company that is saving the planet from plastic bottles. You can do the smallest act and make a positive impact. Live your life in a way that is fulfilling for you.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

It would have to be Yvon Chouinard, the original founder of Patagonia. I always have been fascinated by him. Patagonia inspired me from a very early stage in the business as a true mission-oriented brand that is now one of the largest, most successful and sustainable clothing companies in the world. I like how the company has done a lot of things that are contrary. For example, Patagonia has a clothing recycling program where you return clothes, which is counterintuitive as you would want customers to buy more clothes. But Patagonia will take your clothes and will resell them, essentially coming out of its pocket.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.instagram.com/shadibakour/

https://www.instagram.com/pathwater/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!