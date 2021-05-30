Omri Traub of Popcart: “Difficult vs. complicated decisions”

Difficult vs. complicated decisions. A mentor of mine once gave me crucial advice when I found myself at a crossroads: don’t mistake difficult decisions with complicated decisions. What did he mean? Some decisions are truly complicated — the right thing to do is not obvious and it may take significant time, energy, and analysis to come to a conclusion. But sometimes, the right decision is pretty clear but difficult to carry out — cutting out a cherished feature, leaving a job, parting ways with an employee. Our brain can play tricks on us, trying to convince us that our difficulty in carrying out a decision means the decision is complicated. If we acknowledge and address the difficulty in carrying out a clear decision, we can often save time and stress.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Omri Traub.

Omri Traub is the Co-Founder and CEO at Popcart, a shopping assistant tool helping thousands get the best prices online every time. Before that, he was VP of Engineering at Oracle where he led the Endeca team, acquired by Oracle in 2011 for $1.1B. Popcart is Omri’s third startup. He lives in Brookline, MA with his wife and four children.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I started writing code when I was 9 or 10 when I got my hands on one of the earliest models of the IBM PC. By the time I got to college, I thought I was going to study some serious science like Chemistry or Physics but I kept getting drawn back to coding and ended up majoring in Computer Science. I started my first company with two college friends while the three of us were still at Harvard. This was in 1998 at the height of the dot-com bubble. We were young and knew nothing about building software, but we were naive and sure we were going to succeed. And somehow, after spending 10 months building a product and releasing it to the world with one email message to an online mailing list, we sold the company for over $2M. This ‘coming of age’ experience got me addicted to the magic of creating software. Unfortunately for me, it also set impossible expectations for how easily success should come as nothing since has come to me even remotely this easily…

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Online shopping has never been harder. Or more essential.

With lockdowns keeping shoppers away from stores in the last year, e-commerce adoption has been accelerated in the US by 5–10 years, weaving online shopping into our daily lives like never before.

But the process of making good choices online has never been more onerous or time consuming. What should I buy? There are dozens of unfamiliar brands facing us on Amazon for most everyday purchases. Where should I buy? Retailers have widely varying prices, shipping options, promotions, and availability for most items. Who am I buying from? The rise of marketplaces on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Wayfair, Newegg and others has made it difficult to evaluate the reputation of the actual seller of the item, especially with scalpers and drop shippers abounding. When should I buy? Price gouging by 3rd party sellers, and even normal dynamic price setting by 1st party retailers, has made shopping online seem like a roll of the dice.

We believe that online shoppers need a trusted advisor to guide them through the daily process of making good choices online. We believe that technology can be used to cut through the noise, obfuscation, and traps that are the norm in 2021.

We have created Popcart to be the consumer-oriented technology to power online shopping.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Early on in my career, we were getting ready to ship a product release I was particularly proud of. It was the first release we did as part of a larger company that acquired my three-person startup. A woman from the marketing department sent us the ‘splash screen’ — a colorful image introducing the product on first launch. It was a horrendous shade of green. I politely declined to add it to the product. The next day my manager told me the woman was livid at my insubordination: “Tell these people downstairs,” she said, “that until they get a degree in art or marketing they should do what they are told.” This was my first introduction to the silos that get created at large organizations. I vowed then and there to never succumb to that kind of thinking and to always be open to opinions and ideas from everyone, regardless of what department they work in or what formal education they have. I think about this often now that I am running my own company.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

So many people along the way have taught me and inspired me so it’s hard to narrow this down. But I will pick two! Melissa Leffler was my first boss and also the first to encourage me to become a manager. From her I learned the art of managing people — how to think deeply about the dynamics on a team, about the individual strengths of each team member and how to best bring those out, how to write and deliver an annual performance review full of constructive ideas for professional growth. Thomas Kurian, at the time President at Oracle and now CEO of Google Cloud, was a key champion behind the Oracle acquisition of Endeca. From him, I learned how to manage a large and multi-faceted organization, how to set a direction for an organization yourself while also letting others innovate and lead, and how to know which projects need your personal involvement and which can run with less intervention.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I remember how excited I was when I first read Clayton Christensen’s The Innovator’s Dilemma and his concept of disruptive innovation. While he also applies this principle to companies in physical manufacturing (e.g. hydraulic excavators, disk drives), in my own career I have seen the barrier to entry in creating disruptive innovation via software come down significantly. Especially since the era of the mobile smartphone, I have personally found the rate of disruption a little disruptive… In the age of constant digital demands on your attention, I found that I sometimes just want to disconnect from it all and trade listening to the latest podcast to picking up a good old fashioned hardcover book.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

People over process. The Agile Manifesto was published in 2001 and completely disrupted the way software was built, seemingly overnight. I remember the first time I tried applying its principles with a team I was leading at the time. One of the central tenants of that approach is the principle of ‘people over process.’ Instead of coming up with a weekly plan and assigning tasks to team members, I tried delegating the planning and execution to the team members. The results were amazing. I was less stressed as a manager since team members took responsibility for deadlines, pushing each other and offering help when someone got stuck. Our productivity increased substantially. Most interestingly, our planning process gave equal voice to all members: from our CTO with 25 years of experience to our college intern. The diversity of perspectives and the freshness of the ideas that resulted made all the difference in both the experience of working on the team and the quality of the results.

Fail fast. Another agile concept I found transformative is that of ‘failing fast’ — i.e. not being afraid to try out new and sometimes risky ideas but building in quick test mechanisms to know if they are bound to fail. At Popcart, we live by this principle with often surprising results: features we are enamored of sometimes turn out quickly to be duds while seemingly less impressive capabilities prove to be massively popular.

Difficult vs. complicated decisions. A mentor of mine once gave me crucial advice when I found myself at a crossroads: don’t mistake difficult decisions with complicated decisions. What did he mean? Some decisions are truly complicated — the right thing to do is not obvious and it may take significant time, energy, and analysis to come to a conclusion. But sometimes, the right decision is pretty clear but difficult to carry out — cutting out a cherished feature, leaving a job, parting ways with an employee. Our brain can play tricks on us, trying to convince us that our difficulty in carrying out a decision means the decision is complicated. If we acknowledge and address the difficulty in carrying out a clear decision, we can often save time and stress.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We are working on a mobile app version of Popcart. While a browser extension has been the obvious first form factor for Popcart — it’s always with you as you normally shop — so much of online shopping is moving to mobile. We believe that mobile online shopping is ripe for disruption and are trying to do with Popcart what Kayak or TripAdvisor have done for travel planning online all these years ago!

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I have recently read Wallace Stegner’s Crossing to Safety. It’s a meditation on the lifelong friendship between two couples over the decades between 1930–1970. In the social isolation brought on by the COVID pandemic, it made me long for some time soon when we can reconnect with friends with family and spend some more time together — traveling or out in nature. I find myself thinking about this a lot these days.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Maya Angelou said “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” I try to remember that, especially at times when debates can get heated and opinions are held strong.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would focus on education and on broadening educational opportunities for kids of all socio-economic backgrounds. A friend of mine started Citizen Schools many years ago to bring professionals to teach what it is they are passionate about to kids from inner city school. It was (and still is) a great program and has always been an inspiration for me.

How can our readers follow you online?

Head over to popcart.com to see what we are up to or follow us on Facebook or Instagram at @gopopcart.