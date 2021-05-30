Kyle Murphy of enspice: “Give yourself permission”

Give yourself permission — That’s permission to try and fail, and permission to pick yourself back up and push through the obstacles in your way. That also means permission to challenge yourself, to approach that potential investor you think might not listen to you or care about your product, or to apply for that opportunity you feel might be incredibly competitive. You have to believe in yourself and what you’re doing to achieve your vision, because no one is going to believe in you if you don’t.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kyle Murphy, CEO and Co-Founder of enspice.

After several years of traveling with his father and sister to Guatemala and Madagascar helping children suffering from malnutrition, Kyle decided to bring EnSpice products to the global market through the launch of first of their kind, micronutrient enhanced, ready-to-use spices and seasonings. Upon graduating University of Notre Dame with a degree in Economics, Kyle developed the commercialization process to build the business, and also structured the organizational framework connecting EnSpice with the EnSpice Children’s Foundation, ensuring a portion of proceeds go towards the mission of establishing long term nutritional solutions for children everywhere.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to enspice?

In 2015 on my 18th birthday, I went on a medical mission trip in Guatemala with my Dad, a physician, and sister, a nurse practitioner. Parents were bringing their children to the clinic and asking for vitamins. It was clear that their growth was stunted because their traditional foods — corn, rice and beans — lacked essential micronutrients. My dad, sister, and I left Guatemala wanting to do more to help these and other kids around the world. And we started a foundation to feed children who lacked access to nutritious foods.

I founded enspice during my Sophomore year at the University of Notre Dame. I got an email from the university about a venture competition. While brainstorming ideas to better fund our foundation and foster nutrition at a larger scale, my Dad and I came up with the idea of replace the multivitamin for consumers in the developed world with spice blends enhanced with micronutrients: enspice. I had a hunch that we could create a sustainable, social enterprise with enspice that would help fund our foundation, which was reliant on donations from friends and family at the time.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

At enspice, we are putting nutrients back where they belong: in the food we eat. People don’t need to add synthetic supplements to their diet, and they don’t need a pill with 100% of the FDA daily values. We are all about enabling consumers to get the nutrients they need from real, whole foods. A big part of the enspice mission is to change the conversation around supplements in general. We want consumers to be able to add the baseline nutrients they need for the day, 25% — 50%, directly to their meals. Seasonings and spices are used around the world to enhance the flavor and dimension of food. Why not also have those spices and seasonings provide your baseline nutrients for the day? To us, it’s the perfect application.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As I mentioned before, I started enspice during my Sophomore year of undergrad. I had absolutely no idea how to start a business, but I was committed to keep it moving and find success. I started making calls, and one of those was to a co-packer I had heard good things about. He asked me so many good questions — about packaging, equipment, weights, etc. — and I had NONE of the answers. I had no idea what tools I needed in place to make this work. Suffice it to say, we didn’t end up working with that co-packer, but I did learn a valuable lesson: do your research, know what you’re talking about. It’s crucial to understand your product inside and out, on a conceptual level and also on a tactical one, before you think about scaling. You must consider what area of the market your product is serving and how it compares to others out there. Then, and only then, can you ask someone else to help you grow it.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My dad, Dr. Frederick Murphy, is one of my biggest mentors. He was the first in his family to attend and graduate from college, and was told repeatedly that he would never become a doctor by family and friends. After a lot of hard work and perseverance, he showed me that you can do anything you set your mind to doing. Just a matter of how badly you want something. Another mentor for me was Mike Bott, an ND alum in the startup and venture space. He was an early advisor for me when I was still an undergrad, and helped connect me with folks in the industry. He helped to show me how as an entrepreneur the vision is yours, but to make it a reality you need to share it with others. And, that you can talk and connect to anyone.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

To me, disrupting an industry just means there is a need or desire for a service or product that consumers aren’t currently getting. I’d argue the only time disruption is negative is when it’s servicing an illegal market. I think disruption overall is a good, powerful thing, as it reflects the evolution and growth of what we need and want as both consumers and makers.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Give yourself permission — That’s permission to try and fail, and permission to pick yourself back up and push through the obstacles in your way. That also means permission to challenge yourself, to approach that potential investor you think might not listen to you or care about your product, or to apply for that opportunity you feel might be incredibly competitive. You have to believe in yourself and what you’re doing to achieve your vision, because no one is going to believe in you if you don’t.

Build something you are proud of — enspice’s mission is to create food access for everyone, and provide nutrition to all people. I couldn’t be prouder of this ultimate goal, and it drives my every day to continue doing the work.

Know your “why” — enspice is all about the “why” we are building this business. My dad always told me that the two most important days of your life are the day you’re born and the day you finally figure out why you’re on this earth. This really instilled in me a personal duty to make the world a better place. I think all companies should consider their own “why,” and asses how that “why” aligns with their personal convictions and commitments.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

enspice isn’t done! Truth be told, we won’t be done doing this work until people around the world have access to the nutrients they need and we’ve significantly decreased the presence of childhood malnutrition on a global level. We hope to partner with more organizations bringing nutritious food to those in need, and expand our footprint both in our own country and beyond. Our ultimate goal is to substitute our spices and seasonings for all the pills and the empty promises of supplements, so people can experience real nutrition directly in their food.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

My senior year at Notre Dame, we read Consolation of Philosophy by Boethius, and one quote in particular really resonated with me:

“All fortune is good fortune, for it either rewards, disciplines, amends, or punishes. And so it is either useful or just.”

I believe you can choose to think the world is on your side or against you, you can think things are happening for you or to you. This choice greatly impacts how you view the world and your place in it, and how you make every decision thereafter.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The same Boethius quote applies here. I live my life and build my business thinking about the future, and every mistake or reward is just another milestone to help me fulfill this overall purpose. Mistakes just make for a better story in the end. I try to learn from every experience, and take that knowledge into my decision making processes.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would say support companies that give back. I really view social enterprise and entrepreneurship as the new wave of conscious capitalism. It is a form of sustainable charity. Speak with your dollar by using products that align with your beliefs.

How can our readers follow you online?

