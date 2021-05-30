Pedro Moura and Jessica Eting of Flourish: “Asking for help is a strength”

…Luz Urrutia, a former boss and mentor, often repeated the saying “Rome was not built overnight,” which to me often reinforced the importance of patience and thoughtful planning. There is value in moving quickly to get things done, and certain things take time to grow and flourish (pun intended). This has been an important reminder throughout my career to see the long-term vision of my professional mission.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Pedro Moura and Jessica Eting.

Pedro and Jessica are the co-founders (CEO and COO, respectively) of Flourish Savings, a digital engagement and rewards platform for financial institutions.

Flourish is redesigning the way people interact with their finances using behavioral science and game mechanics to empower others to achieve their financial goals. The company licenses its technology to banks and fintechs to improve the way people save, transact and manage their money.

Jessica spent most of her career as an investor and operations leader in the philanthropic sector and Pedro has over 10 years of experience in financial services, creating products for underserved communities. Both driven by their passions to scale social impact business models, the founders fatefully met during business school at Berkeley-Haas.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Pedro: “As a teenager, my family immigrated to the San Francisco Bay Area to escape an economic crisis in Brazil. To support myself, I did all sorts of jobs while still in high school including delivering newspapers and cleaning houses to help my family make ends meet. I learned early on the importance of resilience and how to manage my hard-earned money. Navigating the US financial system without much guidance was tough for me, and this often felt like a tall barrier to climb in order to achieve a better future.

Curious about money and social inequalities, I studied economics at UC Davis, and understanding the crucial role of money in our society lead me to work at two major banking institutions in the US. It was here that I quickly realized the products they offered weren’t serving the real needs of everyday Americans, especially those new to financial services. Driven by the mission to help those in my community achieve financial security, I transitioned to Oportun, a responsible lender that provides credit-building loans to underserved consumers. It was an amazing experience where we helped over a million Americans access affordable loans, and it also became clear to me that access to credit was really just the tip of the iceberg of needed financial solutions.

Financial vulnerability in America is a real problem, with over 138 million people struggling financially and almost half of adults with less than 400 dollars saved. A simple visit to the emergency room or a broken car transmission can put people into a debt spiral. Intrigued by this problem and the potential to harness socially conscious solutions, Jessica and I joined forces to help individuals build positive money habits.”

Jessica: “My journey starts with my parents’ journey. My father immigrated to the US from the Philippines at 18 to attend community college. There he met my mother, a third generation Mexican American, and they fell in love after meeting in the school library, or “lovebrary” as my dad liked to call it. Both came from low-income families and after having an earlier-than-planned family, they struggled to provide the life they wanted for their kids. As things began to turn around, my father unexpectedly fell ill. I watched my mom hustle to financially support the family on her own, working hard to stay above the need for the same government assistance programs she grew up on. I learned how to make my “dollar stretch,” and yet I learned very little about how to build the financial habits that could lead to future financial security.

When I went to college, all I really knew was that I needed to get a degree so I could get a good paying job. Eventually I found real passion in Ethnic Studies, learning about my own experiences and those of my communities, including the structures that exist and create barriers to reaching the “American Dream.” This helped me uncover a personal drive to break down societal barriers that exist for underserved and underrepresented groups and create systems that empower individuals in pursuit of improving their lives. I am fortunate to have been able to explore this mission for more than a decade by supporting organizations in establishing social enterprises, leveraging technology to create opportunities for communities of color, and working in grant operations with a mission to increase the number of underrepresented students attaining bachelor’s degrees. At every step of the way I learned more about the struggles that exist within different community groups and the various levers that must be pulled to make meaningful individual and systemic changes.

In my pursuit to drive community empowerment, I took my passion to the MBA program at Berkeley Haas in order to explore the impact of socially conscious business. While there I became more aware of the depth of financial instability and vulnerability that exists in the US and started on the journey with Pedro to find ways to empower people to be financially healthy.”

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Flourish is incentivizing financial wellness by using behavioral hacking, in other words, insights from behavioral science and gamification to easily motivate people to act in favor of healthy finances. From building a rainy-day fund to helping users better understand their spending patterns, we are making money management doable and as easy as buying a cup of coffee. Our team leverages artificial intelligence and gamification to help banks attract, engage and retain customers new to the financial services system.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Pedro

English isn’t my first language so every now and then, I have trouble pronouncing certain words. Things like “proprietary” and “idiosyncrasy” are a few of the examples, which makes saying the Flourish proprietary technology entertaining to say the least. All parts of the idiosyncrasy of communication. These tricky words have turned into many reasons for inside jokes with people close to me.

When I first moved to the US, I used to be embarrassed about language barriers and I had no choice but to keep going. It helps to remind myself that the goal of language is to be understood and not to be perfect.

I don’t often focus on these mistakes because it can paralyze many people. Instead, I see them as opportunities to learn and improve. It is more important to be mindful of areas of opportunities and continuously learn from them. This certainly applies to many things beyond communication as well.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Entrepreneurship is a true team sport, and in the process of building Flourish we have been fortunate to surround ourselves by incredible leaders.

The first seeds of Flourish were planted while we were still in business school at UC Berkeley. In a design thinking class taught by Sara Beckman, we did dozens of customer and stakeholder interviews to better understand how people dealt with money. With Beckman’s guidance and depth in product development, we were able to hone in the problem we wanted to tackle, quickly tested our hypothesis and reduced the validation cycle. Overall, this helped form a strong foundation and culture of experimentation at Flourish.



As entrepreneurs, it is always helpful to surround yourself with people who you trust, have lived through cycles, and can be a sounding board for you during important decision-making. Over the past couple of years, we have developed a flourishing relationship with Nick Maynard from Commonwealth. Given his work scaling innovations to improve the lives of financially vulnerable Americans, we have found it very helpful to engage with Nick to discuss new product ideas and partnerships.

Most recently, we also developed an incredible relationship with Dr. Phil Neches — founder of Teradata and CalTech Board of Trustees — who has tons of strategic, team building and enterprise sales knowledge. Phil’s thoughtful approach and effective mentorship has certainly helped Jessica and I see things from different perspectives, and most importantly working with Phil has saved us time in accelerating our learnings.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

To both Jessica and I, it is important to create innovative solutions and build a scalable and impactful business! We often talk about “no margin, no mission!” We seek to positively impact the financial lives of everyday people, while also supporting our financial institution customers. This can sometimes be a challenge because the forces applied by business metrics do not always align with the impact we want to see on the end users.

Disruption in itself isn’t really positive or “not positive.” Most change will bring about positive and negative externalities and it is about the balance between them, usually requiring multiple stakeholders to come together to find the balance. Our customers are actually an interesting look into this question about disruption. Traditional banks have withstood the test of time and the banking industry is currently in the middle of disruption by new technology entrants. By working with banks, we are innovating their practices, allowing them to disrupt their own models for customer engagement and user-centric financial solutions that build for the financial health of their clients. We’re seeing how these long-standing institutions can continue to be relevant by ushering in important positive innovations.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Pedro: Luz Urrutia, a former boss and mentor, often repeated the saying “Rome was not built overnight,” which to me often reinforced the importance of patience and thoughtful planning. There is value in moving quickly to get things done, and certain things take time to grow and flourish (pun intended). This has been an important reminder throughout my career to see the long-term vision of my professional mission.



Jessica: Early in my career, one of the leaders in my organization told me, “There are the things you love to do, the things you are good at, what you can get paid to do, and what the world needs. Work towards the intersection of these to find true purpose…but no matter what make sure you get paid.” We can’t always have the perfect situation, although I feel like Flourish has allowed me to get to the center of my Venn diagram. I held onto these words because it was a reminder that balance is what we strive for, but we need to prioritize and take care of the basics too. At Flourish we are grounded in and guided by mission and we must remember, “no margin, no mission.” The business must be successful for us to have the success we desire for those that use Flourish.

“Asking for help is a strength” My almost-two-year-old’s favorite phrase is “I do it” and my mom laughs because I was known to be fiercely independent growing up. It was a hard lesson for me to learn how to ask for help. Once someone helped me recognize that asking for help is truly a sign of strength, it allowed me to better examine my mindset and reflect on how to be open about where I need support. It takes many supporters to be successful on the journey of life and when I find myself taking on too much, I remind myself to stop and ask for help!

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We are just getting started on this journey. Our first product was our direct-to-consumer savings app in the US called the Flourish Savings App. And now, we are scaling our impact and business by licensing our engagement technology to banks, retailers and fintechs across the Americas. We are committed to a future where all people have the tools to improve their financial health, and beyond this, the tools to improve their lives fully through better behaviors.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Pedro: “And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it,” is a quote from one of my favorite books ‘The Alchemist’ by Paulo Coelho. The book describes a tale of a shepherd boy who decides to pursue his dream to go on an adventure. He inevitably encounters rough patches, learns from his experiences and the people he meets along the way, but most importantly he never gives up and realizes that he can find joy from within. For me, it is a great reminder to enjoy my own journey and be open to new opportunities that cross my way.

As for a podcast, I get inspired by listening to stories of other entrepreneurs on ‘How I Built This’ with Guy Raz. The host interviews different leaders about their entrepreneurial trajectory and path to starting and scaling a company. This podcast is a learning tool and a glimpse into the human experience. Building a successful company from scratch is never as linear or as glamorous as we expect.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Pedro: In the society we live in today, increasing savings and access to financial services is more than statistics — it is about empowering people to build their dreams! Through Flourish, we believe we are maximizing the impact that we want to have on the people who are part of our “community” and beyond. This includes our current and future colleagues, customers and end users of our technology.

Jessica: And we believe this extends beyond those we touch directly. As we have learned from personal experience, empowering one person to build their dreams, extends the impact beyond that individual. It feeds into their family and others with whom they share their financial knowledge and experiences. Everyone can be and is a person of great influence, so when our technology gives people the tools to build their dreams we know they’ll take this and support others they are connected to.

