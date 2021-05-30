Chris Nicholson of Pathmind: “Understand the value of off-the-shelf technologies”

Understand the value of off-the-shelf technologies — A lot of businesses think they need custom software, which ends up costing a lot of money and makes them dependent on the people who built it, whether those are internal staff or external consultants. For a lot of tasks, businesses should find widely used and well supported pre-existing technology and do everything they can with that. In many cases, it won’t cost much. Your first stop for any new application should be Excel or Airtable. Start simple and then figure out what’s missing.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Chris Nicholson.

Chris Nicholson is the founder of Pathmind, an AI startup that applies deep reinforcement learning to supply chain and industrial operations. Pathmind was founded to help businesses handle deep economic change and increase the resilience of their operations with AI. Chris oversees the company’s strategic vision and day-to-day execution, driving innovation and growth for Pathmind’s technology platform, and optimizing performance in warehouses and on factory floors as part of the digital transformation of business.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and how you got started?

Sure, I was born and raised in Montana. I went to a strange little college in eastern California called Deep Springs, which operates as a working cattle ranch, and I spent about a decade as a journalist covering finance and technology in Paris. In 2013, I moved into a hacker house in San Francisco and started working in startups and AI. That was a big jump and it wasn’t easy. I worked at a couple Y Combinator startups, and then I founded my own startup and got into YC in 2016. When I first became interested in AI, it was still early in the deep-learning revolution. Most people still didn’t understand deep neural networks, what they could do or what made them different from other algorithms. The whole field was kind of up for grabs. My company ended up creating a popular open-source library for deep learning, and part of that combined deep learning with reinforcement learning (RL), so that’s how I first got into RL. In the beginning, we were just applying RL to video games, which was cool but not particularly useful. After a while, we realized there were a lot of optimization problems that RL could crack, which were previously unsolvable. And by solving those problems, we knew that RL could have a huge impact on industry and supply chains.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or takeaways you learned from that?

I like to wear my t-shirts a long time. The older they are, the more comfortable they get. But it’s a fine line before they start falling apart. Kind of like the difference between a ripe peach and rotten one. So, I’m wearing one of my favorite t-shirts when I go to meet an investor, in one of the office towers down by Embarcadero that overlooks the Bay. And I’m in their office lobby, admiring the view and kind of seeing how the other half lives, when I realize that my t-shirt had ripped on the way over, and that there’s a huge hole running down the back of my left shoulder. I don’t have another shirt, or a coat, or anything to hide it. So, the investors come out and they’re very nice, and I make sure they lead the way into the conference room. Then as they’re sitting down, I kind of walk around the room with my back slightly to the wall, because I’m so embarrassed (in tech, people dress down a lot, but there are limits!). During the whole meeting, whenever I want to leap up to the white board, which is the best place to sketch out an idea and explain something visually, I have to suppress the urge and just stay planted in the chair, sketching concepts in the air with my hands. It was weird. I don’t think they ever realized that I was in such a state of undress. Or if they did, they were very polite about it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Two people really helped me out when I first came to San Francisco. Mike Miller, a friend who put my resume out there and later became an investor through Liquid2 Ventures, and Bo Lu, who was the CEO of the first startup I worked for, FutureAdvisor. Both had a huge impact on my life, both because of how they helped and how they taught me to think about technology and Silicon Valley.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Ben Horowitz wrote a book called “The Hard Thing About Hard Things.” It’s about decisions you have to make when you work at a startup, and especially when you run one. In startups, you learn how to do a lot of things well that you never want to have to do again: fire people, say no, accept failure or rejection, and then learn from them.

There’s a moment in that book where Ben talks about buying another company. His own business is at a crossroads, the stakes are really high and he needs to buy it. In the middle of the acquisition, one of the executives who wasn’t going to join Ben is diagnosed with brain cancer. So, this guy will soon be without insurance and he’s going in with a pre-existing condition. And Ben talks about how his company, Opsware, found the funds to keep the guy insured until he could transition to COBRA. Fifteen months later, the man died, and his wife wrote Ben to tell him about it.

I can’t do justice to it, but when I read that, I wept. I remember just sitting in the window seat on some red-eye headed to the East Coast and weeping hot tears, and turning my face toward the beige, plastic window screen so that the other passengers wouldn’t see me do it. The hard thing to do in this business, when you’re fighting for your company’s life every day, year in year out, is to stay human. Keep caring about people. Stay connected. That’s the hard thing to keep in mind, when you’re doing all the other hard things.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

We wanted to make AI available to more people. That sounds trite, because a lot of companies say they do that. Some do it well, like Tom Siebel’s C3.ai, and some do it poorly. To do it well, you need to build software that handles the complexity, so that the user doesn’t have to. You need to build something really powerful and complex that is actually easy to use. And what you’re really building is not technology, but half of a cyborg. The user is the other half. It’s only by knowing that user really well, and understanding what they are trying to do with AI, that you can complete the circle and give them something that makes them much more powerful. AI makes people much more powerful. But usually it’s too hard to use, so the people and companies who need it can’t actually benefit from it.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Deep reinforcement learning does a couple things really well that other algorithms can’t do. It explores complex environments, scenarios like those we navigate in real life, and it finds action paths through those environments that take us to our goals. That in itself is cool. But it gets cooler: one of the reasons why deep RL is effective, is because it works with groups of machines. That is, it’s not just optimizing the action of an individual, it’s coordinating a team of machines that were previously unaware of each other. Think about those flocks of birds that you see in the videos. Murmurations of starlings. Those birds are not just individuals anymore. They cohere at a larger scale, as a group, and they are doing something together, acting in coordination, which cannot be achieved by birds that are uncoordinated or acting alone. The same is true for machines. You can get murmurations of robots. Machines that are aware of each other and act in concert to achieve goals that you have defined. And they can do a lot more acting together than they can alone. Some people call this swarm intelligence. Deep RL can orchestrate machines to accomplish that.

The end result is that you accomplish more. Maybe your factory gets more efficient, for example, because the robots are helping each other, avoiding collisions and letting priority payloads travel more quickly by getting out of each other’s way. As a result, you get that increase in efficiency, and what people don’t really understand is that that is one of the main ways we can fight climate change.

Electric cars are good. Renewable energy is good. Eating vegetarian is as well. There are lots of things you can do. But, one of the under-rated things you can do is simply produce whatever you were producing before using 20% less energy and materials. That’s big, and AI can help with that.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital transformation means rebasing your operations and decisions on data you can gather about your business, and giving your workforce more insight and power with data and automation.

You move from a business based on humans processing paper forms repetitively to a business where information flows more smoothly, data gets stored efficiently in one central place, and data collection and analytics gives you more insight into your performance and how it can be improved.

On a practical level, business leaders should start by asking themselves what they want to achieve, what metrics they need to hit and how they measure that. Then, they need to figure out whether those metrics are being tracked digitally. Does the data exist? Is it easy to access and analyze? Does it show you what you need to know or do you need to go one level deeper to see more granular detail about your operations? You run through those questions again and again, finding ways to track and analyze your key metrics and the factors that go into them, until you finally get to a level of data collection and analysis that gives you the insights you need to make choices to reach your goals faster.

On a practical level, that means that data and events need to be digitized, tracked, stored and analyzed. Maybe the stuff you’re doing with paper should be done in a web form. Maybe your customer behavior online should be measured in more detail or with a different focus. The data you gather depends on the goals you need to achieve. At every step in the digital transformation process, you’re trying to make hard, slow processes easier and faster with software. So once data is gathered, you need to make sure your analysts can access it easily, then make sure they know what they are looking at. Make it easy for them to visualize trends in the data. If they have insights, predictions or suggestions about what should be done, you need to make sure that gets in front of the operators of your business. So, you are managing these flows of data and derivative insights and turning them into actions to steer your teams.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Two kinds of companies can benefit most.

First, the companies that can already feel the drag on how they’re processing data — the ones that are pained by their current practices, and are chafing against the inertia and waste.

Second, the companies with competitors that have stolen a march on them. Those companies may be doing just fine now, but when their rivals start moving faster, they will either change or obsolesce.

If you’re in a profitable and slow-moving industry, happy with your workflow and you face no aggressive challengers, then you don’t need to change now, and your company will probably resist, unless you have visionary leadership. But, if you can feel the heat of competition and you know you need to change course to survive, then it’s time to seriously think about your digital transformation. In fact, if you can even see that pressure on the horizon, you should start thinking about it, because it can take a long time.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Digital transformation is very challenging, like any transformation (think about trying to lose weight or training for a marathon). Change is painful, but you have to go through it to grow.

The main thing people don’t realize about digital transformation is that it’s not as simple as adding some technologies here and taking away from inefficiencies there. It changes the entire ecosystem of your organization. Digital transformation is an ecological change, not an incremental one. Imagine taking a medieval town and adapting it for the automobile. You widen streets, build parking, add sidewalks, traffic lights and stop signs. Or, in this case, you replatform your team and your operations to be able to collect, gather, analyze and act on data gathered digitally and en masse. You are reworking the way your team communicates with customers, vendors, partners and each other. What that really means is that you can’t just change one thing. One significant change, like collecting data, has a bunch of knock-on effects about how you monitor your operations (say, the sensors you attach to your machinery) or where you store information. It ripples out to affect everything and to change everyone’s behavior. That’s why digital transformations run into so much resistance. Many people don’t want to change how they do their work.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level?” Please share a story or an example for each.

1) Think big but start small

One mistake people make is approaching digital transformation in the abstract. That is, they think about it independent of concrete goals. For example, a large company might decide to build an entire data analytics and data science platform for itself internally without a clear idea of the most important problems it wants to solve with that platform. They are adopting technology for technology’s sake. That will just create more problems and add to their organizational complexity. They should start with two concrete projects and ask themselves: How would we get the data, store it, analyze it and act on predictions about it? Which tools could actually address the needs of those two concrete projects? This approach keeps you focused on producing real value, but dealing with two projects helps you generalize to ensure that you’re not just building something ad hoc.

2) Take care of the basics first

Customer behavior can be digitized. Employee behavior can be digitized. In some cases, you can track their behavior online already. In other cases, you need to read information that is trapped in PDFs or digitize it from paper forms. Digitization and legibility are huge steps forward, because it gives businesses transparency into what’s happening. In recent years, freight forwarders, port operators and other logistics companies have seen huge gains by simply digitizing paper forms and storing that information in a central location where it can be analyzed and tracked.

3) Humans are underrated

A lot of companies embark on digital transformation thinking about cost savings and automation. That language may be threatening to their workforce, whose collaboration they need, and it is also misleading. Digital transformation is not about replacing humans or making them unnecessary — it is about empowering them and enhancing what they can do, and about acting as a force multiplier for your teams. The human brain and body are the products of millions of years of evolution. We shouldn’t throw that away. Digital transformations should give your employees tools that are extensions of themselves, and that make them more powerful, more efficient and more accurate. You have to keep your workforce constantly in mind as part of the system that combines them with a new set of tools for collecting and acting on data.If you don’t, you’ll run into a lot of problems, including user acceptance. Very often, your workforce is the sole source of knowledge about your business processes. Asking them to teach robots how to replace them is a hard sell. Companies need to make digital transformation win-win or those efforts will die early, because no one is there to teach the machines.

4) You manage what you measure

This idea from Peter Drucker is especially relevant here because, in digital transformation, you are able to measure a lot more things. We all live in information chaos; we’re already overwhelmed with data and information in our daily lives. What do you do if your business starts producing a lot more data? You decide what’s important. Figure out which numbers actually impact your goals and focus on them. You have to ignore the rest, which is hard. Your technology should make focus easier, not harder.

While you may be collecting a lot of new data, and some of it might be useful to your data scientists down the road, you need to get your team to ignore the noise and concentrate on the numbers that matter. Every business is an institution that performs information management and control. It defines meaning for the people within it. Some businesses do that well and many do that poorly. If you know from the outset that information management and noise reduction is a crucial part of a successful digital transformation, that will influence everything you do, from the dashboards you build, to the communication pipelines, to the sensors you install.

5) Understand the value of off-the-shelf technologies

A lot of businesses think they need custom software, which ends up costing a lot of money and makes them dependent on the people who built it, whether those are internal staff or external consultants. For a lot of tasks, businesses should find widely used and well supported pre-existing technology and do everything they can with that. In many cases, it won’t cost much. Your first stop for any new application should be Excel or Airtable. Start simple and then figure out what’s missing.

Often, that will be better than what a business could build themselves, or what they could pay an engineer to build. Of course, the engineers won’t tell you that. They want to build things themselves. They like to solve problems. But you can go a long way with consumer-grade tech, which has huge positive feedback loops that feed its product development.

Even if you decide to build your own enterprise software after that, you will do so with a much clearer idea of your own needs as well as what is possible, which are essential to succeed.

The worst thing you can do is draw up a five-year plan for your digital transformation without knowing what is both necessary and feasible, because that plan will take somewhere between 10 years and infinity to actually complete. And, by the time it’s finished, the world will have moved on. You will have new needs, and there will be new technologies by then.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

You need to reward people who identify the things that are broken. Celebrate that, don’t explode and cast blame. Cultures of innovation arise from feedback loops. Those feedback loops should be between product teams that have the authority to build what is necessary, and users who feel the freedom to say what they need. Sometimes the users of your company’s technology are your employees. Many of those employees probably do not feel they are free to criticize the way things are done, or to suggest improvements. Most companies are leaving those potential gains on the table, because they don’t know how to listen to frustration or identify user pain. And because many companies do not have clear, tight feedback loops between users and builders, the builders never learn what the pains are to be solved. The information passes through too many layers and gets lost, if it is ever communicated at all. And companies end up building things nobody wants.

But feedback loops are scary. It means you have to listen to criticism and to change. You have to set your ego aside and try something new, which means risking failure.

Can you please give us your favorite life lesson quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My dad says it’s everybody’s job in life to forgive their parents. I think that’s profound on a bunch of different levels, and pretty hard to do. Forgiveness implies different things. First, you have to deal with reality, get to the truth. The world doesn’t owe us perfection. Our parents were fallible creatures who were trying to figure out how to navigate life even as they raised us. The songwriter John Prine has a great line: “My old man is another/Child that’s grown old.”

You have to widen what you perceive about your parents and your past, and learn to tell new stories to yourself about your life. Then, you have to decide what to do with that. How do you build on your own past? Forgiveness is a big step. It means not living in anger or sadness. You accept fallibility not just in them, but ultimately in yourself, and in everybody in your life as you range further from home. Because you’ll probably become a parent, too, and then some kid will have to forgive you!

Forgiveness means going to meet the world where it’s at, and then figuring out how to make your own choices against that backdrop to build a life. That doesn’t mean that you don’t push yourself and others to do the right thing. You absolutely do, and you have to choose the people who will support you, and whom you want to support. But no matter how driven you are and how carefully you choose, you have to accept your humanity, and theirs. Otherwise, you end up a hermit in the woods or an angry, lonely dude on the internet, which is even worse. So, you have to forgive and, on the other side of that, maybe you find connection.

How can our readers further follow your work?

I would welcome the chance for them to follow and interact with me and Pathmind on any and all social channels. You can find us on Twitter at @chrisvnicholson and @PathmindAI, on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/chrisvnicholson and https://www.linkedin.com/company/pathmind-inc, and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PathmindAI.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!