Phil Bryson of Easy AZ Home Buyer: “Understand the different investing strategies and how you can use them”

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Phil Bryson.

Phil Bryson is a husband, father of three boys, and founder of Easy AZ Home Buyer. Phil started his real estate investing company during the COVID-19 pandemic while holding a full time corporate job in pricing and revenue management. Phil has an active real estate license in the state of Arizona and a passion for using his skillset to make a difference in his community.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I started my professional career in the automotive industry at a small family-owned shipping company as a way to pay for my education. I always had a passion for helping people I knew I wanted to own my own business someday, but never found “the thing” that got me excited enough to leave the safety of that job. I was great at what I did there and over the course of twelve years I worked my way up into management in a corporate world with a salary that was hard to walk away from. I got married, had three young kids, great benefits.. and I just got caught in the rate race as Robert Kiyosaki later taught me.

My dad, somewhat randomly, wanted to go get his real estate license so I joined him taking the classes. Soon after I got licensed, my brother Brad decided he wanted to try real estate investing after reading Rich Dad, Poor Dad so I got to represent him as a real estate agent. After helping him buy and sell a few properties in different markets, I found the skills I already had directly translated to this line of work and we really both enjoyed the whole process as a way to make money on the side.

COVID is really was kicked things into gear for me. Although I didn’t lose my job, dozens who had been building careers at that company for years were furloughed and only a few were able to return. I understood why it happened but it really hit home that I needed something more secure that I had direct control over. I loved real estate and it allowed me to pursue my passion of helping people. It started with my website and it grew from there. The stimulus checks came just in time to boost my first major marketing effort so timing was perfect, it felt right, and I haven’t looked back since.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I like to look at model homes on occasion to get an idea of what’s in style, and get my creative juices going for future remodels. One day I was driving with my family and we passed some new model homes that just popped up and we decided to swing through and look at them quick. The first thing out of my son’s mouth was “WHOA! Why can’t our house look this clean!?” which we, of course, got a kick out of since he was the cause of most of the messed at our house. I learned that my whole family really enjoys looking at model homes and my kids ask regularly to go look at them. We made it a family thing and started going out on the weekends together. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to share your passions with those you love because it will make the whole experience that much better for you.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Everything in life is negotiable”. Variations of this have been quoted by so many people I don’t know who to credit, but it helps me remember to think outside the box. People often do things within a defined set of parameters because they assume that’s the only way to do it, or don’t realize other options are possible. At the end of the day we are all human beings with emotions making decisions, You never know what doors will open when you try do something a little differently. There’s an entire niche of real estate for creative financing based on similar principles.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, absolutely! I am currently planning out a blog and YouTube channel called “Road To Real Life” focused on helping new investors enter the industry and build financial freedom for themselves. When I first started, the amount of information I learned was overwhelming and it felt like the more I learned the more confused I got. When I finally jumped into it the hype did not match the reality, not necessarily in a bad way either — it was just different. I’m hoping to cut through a lot of that noise and get real on how things work so people can get a real look at what is involved if they decide to build a business of their own.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I know a lot of companies say this, but we truly care about the people we work with. My passion comes from helping people and real estate is a fun way to do it. The first off-market property we bought was from a large family who was in major financial trouble. To make a long story short, they couldn’t afford to move and they couldn’t afford to stay. Real estate 101 is to never give money directly to the seller outside of escrow because you may never see it again. I looked in my own bank account and I was struggling myself at the time, but they needed it more than I did. It would literally change their life and allow them to move on. If the deal fell through and I never saw the money again I was ok with it. The visible relief they felt from having that cash advance was evidence of the overwhelming stress they were feeling and it changed how I viewed the work from then on. We started offering that to other customers who needed it when we could.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Without a doubt, my amazing wife Melissa. I mentioned earlier we have 3 children and they are tough to keep up with. They are at the age where it’s like a tornado running through the house at all times. Her support for me throughout this, especially as I was getting this started with another full time job simultaneously, is the only reason we are where we are today. She took on extra work around the house, helped find money in the budget to put into the business to grow it, and continues to be a strong emotional support for me at all times.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Self-Awareness: This is learned over time, but I went into this business very aware of my strengths and where I am likely to struggle. Don’t be afraid to ask for help or pay for help if something is going to be a hurdle for you so you can move past it. Drive: Having an internal drive to succeed and understand why you chose this line of work. As a business owner you alone are responsible for your own success and that can be hard to swallow. Some of the most successful business owners have accountability partners and mentors to help with that because it’s not easy to stay motivated 100% of the time. I have a small group of 4 business owners that I meet with periodically for precisely that purpose — to learn from each other and hold each other accountable on certain items. Optimism: You will encounter obstacles that are challenging to overcome in this business, such as a repair that was far more significant than you thought. Your attitude towards them will greatly determine if/how you overcome them successfully, and how you learn from it moving forward. Sometimes you have to talk to multiple companies to find one who will do what you’re looking for so don’t give up.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

You get to help people! Real estate isn’t something that normally comes to mind when you think about jobs that make a difference, but it totally can be. We had a customer that legally couldn’t sell their home until a judgement was settled and they couldn’t afford to make payments anymore so they were stuck in a really bad spot. Nobody was willing to help them through that as part of the buying process. We were able to get it to the closing table and they walked away with over 20k in their pocket to start fresh somewhere else. It’s (mostly) recession proof. Everyone will always need a place to live, so as long as you understand how to invest, and adapt with market changes, you will be profitable no matter how the economy is doing. In fact when it crashes you actually have more opportunities. When the housing markets crash it doesn’t happen overnight — it happens over months, and sometimes years. With flipping, you’re not holding onto the houses long enough to matter as long as you manage your projects well and factor in those market conditions when you buy them. The work is never boring! There’s a little bit of everything here. Paperwork, computer work, driving, visiting homes, face to face conversations, phone calls, physical labor, project management, photography, networking, negotiation, social media, videos.. the list goes on. It keeps things fresh and you don’t get stuck doing the same thing over and over. You can also be somewhat selective on which parts you spend your time on and either partner with someone for the others or hire it out. For example, I decided that phone work was not something I enjoyed but Brad did, so he is usually the one to answer the business line when it rings.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

Automation. This is something that concerns me and a lot of investors. It also happens to be the biggest opportunity to reform the industry that I see and it needs to happen. Real estate is overly complicated so the ease of selling is a big part of our value proposition today. The process of selling your house and financing properties is not very consumer friendly no matter how it’s done. Think about Carvana who revolutionized buying used cars. The entire experience is digital from trading in, buying, financing, etc and the experience is absolutely incredible. Some of the bigger home buying companies out there now are striving for a similar experience with real estate. The local guys who are doing a good job helping their community need to find a way to offer a more “digital” experience for the customers who want that. The old method of phone calls and setting up a meeting in person may not work as well long term. There will always be the need for what we do so those who can keep up with the times will be the most successful. Things we can’t control. New regulations could impact your ability to do certain things as an investor moving forward, or tax laws could change and change your bottom line in a good or bad way. World events can change market sentiments and create a shift in supply and demand. Nothing happens in a vacuum so you have to pay attention to what’s going on around you. The COVID-19 pandemic is a great example of something out of my control and has created a housing shortage, a labor shortage, restricted landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment, amongst other things. If I could change one thing right now it would be for the government to provide more incentives for people to go back to work, and/or cut off their unemployment after a year. There are companies trying to hire workers and I’ve heard dozens tell me they are waiting for unemployment checks to stop before they go back to work. New investors. I’m all for new people coming in with eyes wide open and building financial freedom for themselves. I firmly believe that it’s the best way out there right now. What I’m speaking to specifically is all of the marketing from the gurus to sell their programs, talking about how easy it is, how you can do it with no money, or how this 18 year old make 40k in 3 hours, and other stories. I understand why they market it that way but they are bending the truth significantly. As a result, new investors go in with dollar signs thinking they can get rich quick and forget they need to treat people like people, not transactions. It leaves sellers feeling like they call you from a place of desperation and you get to walk away even richer than you already are by taking advantage of them. That’s so far from the reality of what we do that it makes me sad that I have to explain that. Do you think they’ll want to work with you, or any other investor if that’s how they felt? We have new investors out there causing some serious damage to people’s lives by backing out of deals last minute or promising things they can’t deliver on. Not to mention those that just swing for the fence and lowball everyone. It makes it that much harder for the good ones to help. What I believe will help is to have more transparency about what the life of a home flipper looks like and why they are successful. That’s why I started writing my blog Road To Real Life to show exactly what it’s like an to teach people the reality of starting a career doing this.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Read “The Go-Giver” and give it to everyone on your team. It’s a short read told through a fictional story but it changes your mindset of how to conduct business. It’s not a real estate book so it applies to every company and business. I have seen the most successful teams operate with this kind of attitude whether they realize they are doing it or not. The idea is basically to maintain a giving mindset as you work with everyone, even when it doesn’t seem to benefit you financially, and it eventually will. There’s a little more to it than that so I’m going to make you read it to find out!

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

Understand the different investing strategies and how you can use them. This will offer your business more flexibility and can be the difference between making profit or losing money sometimes. For example, if you underestimated the repair cost, is it something you can rent out for a while? By understanding and implementing these strategies, you can offer more options to sellers, and sometimes better offers, which builds trust and credibility in your business. The more ways you have to work a lead the fewer you have to walk away from. Know your numbers. There are a lot of different types of costs and industry terms to learn, but in my experience, there are two numbers that people find the most challenging. The first is estimating the cost of repairs. If you don’t know where to start, go to Home Depot and start looking around. You may be surprised at how cheap or expensive some things are. Start writing down hypothetical floor replacement and look at the price of carpet vs luxury vinyl planks, or granite vs quartz countertops, hardware, sinks, toilets — anything you aren’t familiar with — just to get a feel for what things really costs. The second number is ARV, or After Repair Value, This is the expected value of the house when you’re finished, and you can get that by comparing it what other homes in the area have sold for in similar condition. There are some popular tools out there to help you do that analysis, or you can connect with a realtor to help you out. This is a people business and you need to understand your audience at all times. When you’re working with investors they typically care more about the numbers so your focus should be on those. When you’re working directly with sellers, it can be an emotional process and you need to be sensitive to their situation. They could be reaching out to you because they just want an easy way to sell, or, it could also be because they are going through a financial hardship, or a loved one recently passed away. No matter who you’re speaking with, you will be more successful if you approach each interaction with their situation in mind. Marketing is essential so make sure you have a solid plan to generate leads in advance. If you don’t have any leads you don’t have any houses to buy! Research marketing costs in your area by talking to other investors to see what they do and what their average costs are. Everyone has their own opinions on what works and what doesn’t and you will get conflicting answers. I’ve come to learn that just about everything works if you give it enough time or money, so stick to the plan you lay out for yourself and don’t give up too early or you’ll end up wasting a lot of money. You can, and should, adjust and refine your strategy down the road. Your quality of work matters. Take pride in the finished product. The last thing you want is for the entire remodel to be called into question over a sloppy paint job, or a faceplate that doesn’t match the others. You don’t want to be known in your market as the company that cuts corners to save a buck. Buyers will notice it, I promise you. Always hire licensed contractors for the work to ensure the job is done right, and also to protect yourself. As with any business, your reputation is important for you to succeed. You never know who might give you a referral or leave you a review online.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

You must stay on top of the work being done. This isn’t something you can just figure out as you go and I’ve seen a lot of flippers do that when they start out. Spend a full day planning the remodel out in extreme detail to the best of your ability before you start any of it. Talk to your contractors, make a timeline, order materials on time, and check on progress often. Any delays can cause other pieces to fall apart if you don’t manage it well. On our first flip outside our main market, the property was several hours from us which made it more difficult to get eyes on consistently. We used a GC that always did a great job for us in the past with the understanding that he would need to travel back and forth. We trusted him when he said certain things were getting done, and he’d always promise to send photos but seemed to forget every time. The week it was supposed to be done we made the drive to check it out, but it was nowhere near complete. The breakfast bar he installed was literally a painted wooden plank when we asked for it to match the countertop materials. We learned he ran out of funds and figured it was good enough, and also learned that he took another job out of state for three months and wasn’t sure when he’d be back. He hadn’t been there in weeks despite the updates he gave us during that time. Since we prepaid him (another mistake) it took us nine months to finish what should have been three months, and we ended up doing a bunch of it ourselves. We barely scraped a profit and learned a valuable lesson.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

It’s rare that everything goes exactly as planned so be flexible and ready to react quickly when complications arise. Timing is the easiest thing to mess up on and it can be the difference between making money and losing money sometimes. Trust but verify that the work is being done on time and to the standards of quality you expected. We have seen workers cut corners or miss a step by mistake and it’s easier to catch and correct earlier than later. Lastly, which seems way more obvious in hindsight, don’t prepay for work in full.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to start sponsoring families who are going through hardships and need some kind of relief to get back on their feet. Once we get big enough, the idea is to take a property I own outright and rent it like any other with the payment going directly to a family in need. That way the tenants also feel involved and feel good about renting there. I was that family in need at one point and I don’t think people realize how emotionally challenging that can be if they haven’t experienced it.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow our journey through our blog or social media platforms. As I mentioned earlier, we are looking to start a YouTube channel and get more serious about helping new investors so stay tuned for that. We are most active on Facebook and Instagram right now. Here is the list:

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.

My pleasure, I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to share my experience!