Kyle McCorkel of Safe Home Offer: “It all comes down to control”

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kyle McCorkel.

Kyle McCorkel is a 35 year old real estate entrepreneur who grew up and lives in Hershey, Pennsylvania with his wife and three boys. He studied Industrial Engineering at Penn State University, where he met his wife. Kyle worked as a management consultant for 10 years before diving into real estate full time in 2019.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I’ve always had an entrepreneurial/business mindset. In high school and college, my brother and I ran a landscaping company that paid for both of our college tuitions. When I entered the workforce after PSU, I thrived on the fast paced, project based, problem solving atmosphere of management consulting. I enjoyed getting to know my clients’ businesses intimately and helping them find solutions to their biggest problems.

While I loved the work, I was always a somewhat rebellious employee because I always wanted to do things my way. Thankfully, my employers understood this and they usually gave me a pretty long leash. They trusted me to get the job done right and I felt that I prospered in that environment. I was able to work with a lot of different types of businesses, I solved problems hand-in-hand with hourly employees all the way up to the CEO, and I met a ton of diverse/interesting clients and talented colleagues along the way.

What wore me down from consulting was the constant travel, coupled with having a wife and (at the time) a baby at home. I distinctly remember one miserable evening of travel; I was on the way home and became trapped in Chicago due to weather delays. It was pouring down rain and I checked into a hotel at 2 AM, knowing I’d need to wake up at 5 AM to (hopefully) be able to fly home for 48 hours…only to turn around and fly back to work on Monday morning. It was at this specific moment that I first began to think and become educated about business and passive income. From there, I started educating myself. After a few dozen books and several hundred podcasts, I bought my first rental property!

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

My first major rehab project was a semi-detached house (one side of a duplex). I was still consulting at the time and had a construction crew on-site. They would touch base once or twice a day since I was in another state during the weekdays. One day, early on in the rehab, I received a frantic call that water was leaking from the other side of the duplex into the side that I owned. My contractor tried knocking on the door and no one was home.

I immediately recognized this as an opportunity. I figured out a way to get in touch with the owner, and it was inherited by someone very recently who could not handle the property. To make a long story short, I ended up buying the property and then I owned both sides of the duplex. That was my first off-market deal.

The lesson here is to look for opportunities and solutions, and not for someone to blame. Some owners would have been upset that the neighbor’s leak was causing damage to their property. Instead I immediately asked “how can I help?” and ended up getting another great deal next door to my first deal.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite book to read to my boys is “Oh the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss. So many good messages about life (and I think they apply especially well to entrepreneurship). A few of my favorite quotes from this classic book include:

“Simple it’s not, I’m afraid you will find, for a mind-maker-upper to make up his mind”

“I’m afraid that sometimes you’ll play lonely games too. Games you can’t win ’cause you’ll play against you”

“All Alone! Whether you like it or not, alone will be something you’ll be quite a lot. And when you’re alone, there’s a very good chance you’ll meet things that scare you right out of your pants. There are some, down the road between hither and yon, that can scare you so much you won’t want to go on.”

This book does a great job demonstrating (to little kids!) how difficult and messy life can be. And that’s OK! The ups and downs for business owners are amplified because there is no safety net and you’re only accountable to yourself. If you try something and fail, there’s no one but yourself to help you up.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m always working on new projects!

To me, the most exciting real estate deals are properties that were vacant that we can bring back to life. Nationwide (and locally) we have a massive shortage of available housing which puts a pinch on buyers and renters. Whenever we can rejuvenate a vacant property, we are adding to the housing inventory which helps alleviate the situation. Not to mention, we are drastically improving the neighborhood and providing someone with a great place to live.

We are currently working on two 3-unit properties, one 2-unit property, and a townhouse, all of which were vacant for years before we bought them.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We’re a young company, run by young people. We’re professional, trustworthy and action/solution oriented. Plus, we’re all local, which I feel is important in real estate. We have gotten multiple deals through local contacts and/or because people recognize my last name (there’s a lot of McCorkels in Central PA).

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Definitely my father. He taught me from an early age to be independent, innovative, respectful and responsible. I remember him coming home from work and telling us (my brother and I) that we should run a business when we grow up. “Don’t be an employee…be an employer!”

Another lesson from my dad that sticks with me is “One man’s ceiling is another man’s floor” which I think applies to business. For example, for one real estate investor, flipping one property each year could be a massive achievement (their ceiling). For another, more ambitious investor, ONLY one property per year could mean a massive failure.

In my business, I’m constantly thinking about how we can get to that next level. We closed 5 deals in March 2021 and that was the best month ever. I’d like to get to the point where 5 deals per month is normal.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Integrity — I have a strong sense of right and wrong, and I think I convey that in my interactions with people. I am open, honest and transparent. I feel like I make a good first impression because of that. I once won a competitive deal simply because I was the most professional and trustworthy buyer, and the seller simply felt comfortable with me.

Service-oriented — I am constantly trying to genuinely add value to others. If you develop a reputation as someone who gets things done, word will spread fast, and others will want to do business with you. It can be as simple as keeping in touch with another investor and offering to share contacts (lenders, contractors, etc.).

Analytical — I love diving into the numbers behind a business. Numbers tell a story and if you present them correctly, and monitor them every day, they can help you make critical decisions and changes quickly.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

As I mentioned above, the ability to help create more housing supply at a time when housing supply is at an all time low. Across the nation, we need more affordable, safe, functional housing, and I am proud to be able to say that we help to achieve that through rehabbing old properties. An exciting aspect of real estate is the wide array of team members that you get to work with. These include lenders, insurance brokers, realtors, contractors, municipal codes officers, inspectors, property managers and other investors. This is not to mention all of the buyers and sellers you get to meet! I’m grateful to have developed long lasting relationships where we’re all helping each other to meet our goals. Real estate can provide an outstanding amount of personal freedom and wealth. It’s not magic and requires lots of hard work, planning, and sacrifice. But the reward at the end is well worth it.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

Again, I’ll harp on the housing shortage. In certain parts of the country the shortage causes prices and rents to skyrocket. The political knee-jerk reaction (in certain parts of the country) is to implement rent controls and other market manipulation techniques. These actions greatly concern me due to the harm they do to the market as well as harm to the very people they are meant to protect. Essentially, they work to restrict housing supply rather than increase it. Instead, we need less restrictions, and most importantly, we need looser zoning laws allowing us to build denser housing in high demand areas. Buying real estate is a weird business model in that sellers are your main customers (at least in the current environment). Without good deals to buy, you have no business. In most other businesses, you compete for customers on price but also by providing great customer service, quality, reputation, reliability, and other intangible factors. In real estate, it’s really difficult to win deals when “the other guy” is bidding 10,000 dollars, 20,000 dollars or 50,000 dollars more than you. You can be the most honest and reliable person in the world, and do the most thorough rehab, but if you can’t compete on price, the seller won’t choose you. Sellers will go with the much higher offer but often those buyers end up backing out at the last minute. This makes it really difficult to lock up deals, when other investors out there might not plan on addressing important items such as roof, electrical, or HVAC. We even compete with buyers who just buy houses off market, then list them on the MLS (as-is) for 10k dollars more than they paid just to make a quick profit. Again — difficult to compete with that. Real estate investors have become a target of the “tax the rich” political movement. Not only do I believe it’s immoral to add more taxes to someone who is taking a lot of risk to bring value to society, I also believe extra taxes on real estate investors would have terrible unintended consequences. There are proposals to increase taxes on flippers as well as buy and hold rental investors. If implemented, these taxes would discourage investors from undertaking these projects at all. Less houses and apartments would be renovated, causing us to have lower quality housing and less housing inventory overall. We need to encourage entrepreneurial endeavors, not discourage them.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

We don’t have much of an in-house team, but we have a lot of great relationships with many vendors/providers (lenders, agents, contractors, etc.) I also have a few partnerships. Whether it’s a partnership, vendor, or employee, I always want to make sure I’m adding value to the other party. Respect and helping the other guy out goes a long way. If you’re making that person money and/or adding value, they’ll want to continue doing deals together. If something goes wrong I never try to place blame — I try to find a solution and look for ways to improve in the future.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

The best way to make money is to ensure you’re getting the best deal when you buy. It all comes down to control. You can’t control what the market will be like when you sell in 4–6 months. Many aspects of the rehab are out of your control — maybe you find something (after purchasing) that needs to be addressed that ends up costing you an extra 10,000 dollars. The most controllable factor is purchase price. We’ve had some rehabs get out of control and the only reason we didn’t lose money was because we had purchased at an amazingly low price. Don’t forget to account for hidden/overlooked costs. The big ones are holding costs, closing costs, and opportunity costs. Holding costs include utilities, property taxes, vacant property insurance, and loan interest. In total this can be 1,000 dollars or more per month (depending on the size). That’s an extra 6k dollars for a 6 month project. Remember that even if the project takes 4 months it might take 1–2 months to actually sell. Closing costs include costs incurred on both the buy and the sell. Closing costs include transfer tax (depending on your state), title fees, and realtor commissions on the sale. This can add up to tens of thousands — especially if you’re using a realtor to sell the property. Finally, opportunity cost measures the cost of your time. If you plan on doing the work yourself, allocate a portion of the profits to pay yourself a reasonable wage. If you make 10,000 dollars on a flip but you spent 1,000 hours on the project…is your time worth 10 dollars/hour? Would that time be better spent doing something else? My local gas station is paying 13 dollars an hour…and there’s no risk of losing money if you work there. Cosmetic rehabs (paint, floor, kitchen, bathroom) are much easier to estimate than more complex rehabs. Mechanicals such as HVAC, roof, plumbing and electric get more difficult to estimate. Anything structural — moving/removing walls, foundation issues, water damage — can blow up your budget. Our worst example of this was a house we bought for 5,000 dollars but ended up spending over 130k dollars on rehab due to water damage mitigation and prevention, and other structural fixes. It can be tempting to skip staging (especially after spending so much on the rehab), but it pays for itself. We’ve found, on average, that an unstaged property will take 1–2 months to get an accepted offer. The houses that we staged before listing sold in less than 7 days, and often had bidding wars. So you’re saving 1–2 months of holding costs (let’s call it 1000 dollars – 2000 dollars) plus you’re selling for a higher price (at least 5,000 dollars more). We use a very small, affordable staging company that only costs 1,000 dollars for a 1200 sq. ft. house. That’s a good ROI! Grow your network and ensure someone is responsible for each step of the process. Don’t try to do everything yourself! Find people who are good at what they do, and assign them the appropriate tasks that match their skill set. This will make everything go smoothly, ensures quality and accountability, and avoids delays. Questions to ask include: who finds the deals? Who gets them under contract? Who finances them? Who decides on scope of work? Which contractors execute the scope of work? Who is in charge of selling the property? Do you use a realtor? Etc. (Bonus) Think in terms of probabilities and not absolutes. When most people analyze a flip, they figure they’ll buy for X, rehab for Y, and sell for Z. I take this a step further. I model multiple scenarios looking at the best case, worst case, and most likely case. The probability of the rehab costing you 50% higher than expected AND selling for 10% lower than expected is low, but I like to be able to at least break even in this worst case scenario.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

Number one is assuming everything will go as planned, and not having backup plans in place. These are usually the people who you meet who tell you real estate is a nightmare and they’ll blame their contractor, agent, etc. when in actuality they just didn’t have a good contingency plan for an unexpected occurrence.

Another big one is trying to do everything themselves. Not only does this bring opportunity cost into question (as mentioned before) but you can burn yourself out quickly. Also, your opportunity to scale is greatly limited if you’re depending on only yourself to do all the work.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

Seek out other investors and ask tons of questions. Invite them to have drinks, lunch, coffee, anything. People like talking about their business. Make sure you pay for their drinks/meal, and try to find a way that you can help them out in exchange for them sharing their knowledge.

Also, as mentioned above, if you buy at the right price your risk is minimized. Your risk of losing money is decreased, and you will have more room in the budget to pay someone else to do all/most of the work.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe that we, both nationwide and worldwide, are facing (and will continue to face) a multitude of complex societal problems. I believe that humanity is capable of solving these problems. However, we need independent, free thinking, self-reliant and responsible people to step up to the challenge. These are values that are instilled at an early age by good parents — so I’d like to see better/more programs to make adoption easier/cheaper (or free), as well as programs to help put disadvantaged children into better situations. I know it sounds cheesy and cliché, but the kids are our future.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Several ways to follow me. First of all, we have a We Buy Houses Harrisburg PA website and company called Safe Home Offer. This website is geared towards people who are looking to sell their house fast.

I have a website devoted mainly to tracking and reporting on my progress building a portfolio of rental properties called Real Life Rentals

I’m very active on Twitter (@RealLifeRentals) and post at least once a day about the various projects that we’re working on (both rentals and flips).

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.