Eugene Lee of OMERS Ventures: “Align your whole company around the customer”

Eugene Lee is a Principal at OMERS Ventures. Based in the Bay Area, Eugene is focused on identifying investment opportunities in workplace technology and SaaS tools that make us more efficient and effective in the workplace. He’s particularly interested in the intersection between consumer-style product-led technology and fast-moving user needs with that of a business.

Eugene has 15+ years of startup operating experience across sales, marketing, product and business operations and across stages of companies — from seed to public company and everything in between. Prior to joining OMERS Ventures, Eugene was a VP of Business Operations at Copper, Google’s #1 recommended CRM. Prior to that, he founded and led the business operations team at Pinterest. Eugene also led all business functions as an early employee at Pixate (sold to Google), a SaaS Platform for mobile interaction design, and High Gear Media (sold to Internet Brands), a media company focused on autos. He began his operating career at Yahoo!. He has also been an M&A banker with ThinkEquity Partners and Deutsche Bank.

Thank you so much for joining us. Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and how you got started?

My journey into venture capital has been a fun ride. During my 15+ year-career, I’ve seen and done a lot across a variety of critical business functions, from sales and marketing to product and business operations; from founding and leading the business operations team at Pinterest to spearheading business operations at Copper, Google’s #1 recommended CRM.

I remember the lightbulb moment when venture capital caught my eye. I was on the executive team for several early-stage startups and helped raise venture capital for them during some big acquisitions. During that period, I was always impressed by the venture capital board members I encountered. They were so insightful and well-informed about the businesses. Above all, what really captured my attention, though, was the incredible emotional support they provided to the founders.

Personally, I tend to gravitate toward helping others. When I see someone is facing a problem, I want to go all-in and help pinpoint a solution. So, over time, moving into the venture capital space seemed like a natural transition for me. During my career, I have seen a ton of high highs — like periods of massive, sustained growth at Pinterest — as well as several lows along the way. I quickly realized that I could draw from my well-rounded professional background to support founders with everything from sales and marketing on the functional side to board relations and beyond.

Everything comes down to relationships. That’s how I ended up as a Principal at OMERS Ventures, and what a rewarding journey it’s been to get here.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting out, and any key takeaways you learned from that experience?

It’s easiest for me to answer this question with a movie reference. In the popular Pixar movie “Up,” there’s a dog, Dug, who is notoriously distracted by squirrels. Well, when I was starting out in venture capital, I felt a little bit like Dug.

It can be easy to get distracted by the newest and shiniest objects out there. At the beginning of my move into the venture capital world, I learned quickly that you must stay focused and disciplined when it comes to what you know and what you want to work on, and come to terms with what you don’t know and what you’re not going to be able to work on right now. Simply put, you can’t always chase what’s shiny and new.

There are so many great startups in this business. I realized you can’t succumb to FOMO around the exciting new startups barking up the tree, in a sense. You’ve got to do your research, be confident in your decisions and keep moving forward.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful toward who helped get you to where you are? Any relevant stories you can share?

There are so many people I’ve been fortunate enough to work with that have supported and encouraged me throughout my career. People like Michael Yang, Managing Partner at OMERS Ventures, and Damien Steel, Managing Partner & Head of Ventures at OMERS Ventures, immediately come to mind, as they gave me this current opportunity.

I also have a mentor, Matt Heist, who I’ve worked with for years. He has taught me how to stay focused and disciplined, the importance of cultivating a strong team culture where people come first and that no job is ever too big or small for you. No matter who you are or where you work, sometimes you’ve got to roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty!

Now let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

At the end of the day, your potential customers have three options: First, they can choose to do nothing. Second, they can choose to do business with you, and buy your product or service. Or, third, they can choose to go to one of your competitors and buy their product or service. The customer experience is crucial because happy customers can grow your business for you, so, of the three aforementioned options, potential new customers choose option №2.

Ultimately, it’s easier to make your current customers happy than it is to acquire new ones. Happy customers create referrals for you. Through word of mouth, they ultimately become your best salespeople.

I always say, you’ve got to think about customer experience as a product. Every interaction around that customer experience matters. Prioritizing the customer experience can unlock a world of exciting opportunities for your business.

A great example of the power of a stellar customer experience is Peloton. Why? Because they make their customers feel good. I’ve used the Peloton app and taken some of their classes, and I can confirm, they’re doing something special. Peloton makes its customers feel special, which, in turn, has helped skyrocket the company to become a worldwide phenomenon.

It’s the same when you’re dining out. Yes, it matters whether the food is good. But just as important is the experience you had while at the restaurant. The ambiance. The service. These are equally important parts of the equation the restaurateur mustn’t forget.

We have all experienced times when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, why is there sometimes a disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

It goes back to my “Up” movie reference earlier. Companies are always focused on the new, shiny object. They’re searching for the “next big thing.” It goes back to what I believe is a psychological desire for newness… new customers, new clothes, new whatever.

When your two-year internet contract is up for renewal, why is it that the new customer gets the best deal, while the loyal customer of several years can’t get the same one? There’s a loyalty question that comes into play.

Recognizing this tendency to prioritize newness is the first step toward bettering your business. Only once you’ve unearthed the importance of a stellar customer experience can you truly explode your business revenue and growth.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

Competition can absolutely be a forcing mechanism to improve your customer experience. While you need to keep an eye on your competition, you can’t just mimic their customer experience model, though. You’ve got to design your own unique customer experience based on your mission, values, business and brand.

The public’s perception of your brand is a big external factor companies should keep in mind. Scathing Yelp reviews or negative word of mouth can certainly trigger companies to go back to the drawing board and rethink how to up their game when it comes to the customer experience.

What are the five most important things business leaders should know in order to create a stellar customer experience? Please share a story or an example for each, as applicable.

Through great customer service and a great user experience, you can foster a knockout customer experience. Here are my top tips for facilitating an awesome customer experience:

Align your whole company around the customer. That means aligning sales, product, marketing and finance teams from the very beginning to optimize everything you do for your customers' benefit. This means prioritizing and enabling seamless feedback loops so the customer is at the forefront of everything you do.

You've got to truly, deeply understand your audience and your buyers' personas. Who are they? What are their motivations? Why are they buying your product or service?

Be readily available when your customers need you. Customers' issues or questions about your product or service don't necessarily fall within business hours. This doesn't mean you need to work 24/7, but what it does mean is you've got to be prepared to serve your customers quickly and effectively when they need assistance.

Be where your customers are. Wherever your customers interact, you need to be a part of their conversations. Whether it's online or offline, Twitter or Reddit. Engage with your customers, read their reviews and soak in their feedback. Sometimes those conversations will spark ideas you can tie back to your business and product roadmap.

Think less about outcomes, and more about the journey. What do I mean by this? You can't think just about end outcomes, big ideas and long-term goals. If you do this, you miss out on a bevy of opportunities to serve your customers, and to serve them well. Trust me, this extra investment in your customers' success and satisfaction will benefit everyone in the long run.

What can be done so that when a customer or client has a “wow” experience, they inspire others to reach out to the service provider as well?

Create (and foster) a community. I can’t stress enough how important and valuable it is to build a community around your product. Creating a cohort of brand advocates can help you retain and acquire new users through word of mouth, while making everyone feel special and unique because they’re a part of something bigger. In addition, there are tried-and-true marketing tactics you can employ, like referral links, and encouraging happy customers to invite others to try out your product or service.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger!

Something that’s near and dear to my heart is cancer research. Unfortunately, my family has been affected by cancer, and I know so many individuals and families out there have also experienced its devastating impact. Whether it’s raising awareness or money, I would love to make a difference there.

