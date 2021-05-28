Sonia Gibson of Accounting Heart Chartered Accountants: “Being open-minded”

Use a virtual piggy bank app to help your children manage their pocket money. Using apps, like Spriggy, you can allocate jobs (or chores) to the children. Each job is linked with a particular numerical value, it’s corresponding payment.

As a part of our series about “Women Leading The Finance Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sonia Gibson.

Sonia Gibson, director at Accounting Heart Chartered Accountants, loves solving puzzles and empowering people to help themselves. Using the feminine touch, Sonia has woven into Accounting Heart’s lifeforce a vision that sees business, money, and finances as more than just the numbers. As the winner of 2020 Women in Finance — Accountant of the Year, Silver Stevie Awards — Women in Business Awards and a finalist in the MyBusiness Awards, Sonia’s philosophy is to work with business aligning the head and heart to educate, empower, and help business owners to implement strategies for long term success and simplified management.

Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance field?

I have always loved numbers and puzzles and excelled at subjects like technical drawing and woodwork, as a scholar. Subjects that involved problem-solving skills, economics and maths felt like a natural fit. After university, I became a trainee accountant at CSIRO but found myself very limited in that role. I wanted to move into public practice but Australia was at the height of its recession (this was in 994) and jobs were scarce.

When I was offered a position as a Chartered Accountant in Parkes, I accepted what I hoped would be my dream job. Sadly, that turned into a learning curve. With the business partners in the company not getting along, it became an unpleasant experience.

I fell dismally out of love with being a CA if this is what my day would look like. It was only much later, after spending time working in commerce, that I realised how much I missed working with business owners. I love what I do but I love connecting with people and solving problems in a friendly and compassionate space.

I made the decision to come back into public practice but it had to be on my own terms and this is what drove me to decide to start Accounting Heart.

First, I went to an employment agency. I had recently attended a presentation from the chair of the male champions of change (put on by our professional body Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand) and thought I would try to find a more enlightened work environment.

As I sat there in the employment agency office, listing off the features I wanted in my ideal new role, I felt that as the words were coming out of my mouth, my ideal role didn’t exist within the Chartered Accounting profession. It may have also been the look on the employment consultant’s face that helped with that realisation! It was a near-impossible job to find me a position in this field that contains the “heart” I was looking for.

That was when the idea started taking hold. I approached a retired friend (someone that I looked up to in business) for a coffee. Before I even uttered my business idea, she said: “you need to start your own business”.

I had asked her to coffee because I’d hoped she’d talk sense into me and convince me not to pursue this idea.

We went back to her place to unpack the idea and explore the possibilities. She agreed t mentor me through the process in late November 2015. By early December we had a business strategy that afforded me an exit plan to resign from my current position on the last Friday of May 2016. I left work on the last Friday in May with three basics: my basic systems ready to go, a very small client base — and — a live website with a well-thought-out brand in place.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occured to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Staying in the position I’d been in was costing me more than I could afford to keep investing. I was depleted emotionally, physically, and mentally. Remaining in a work environment that isn’t rewarding is more challenging than breaking away — despite the fact that launching a new business requires tremendous energy. I decided that courage was now a survival skill I had to employ, staying in my comfort zone was no longer an option. I did the brave thing, I gave up my security, jumped off a proverbial cliff and started my own business.

Part of that diminishing self-care routine involved developing a severe vitamin B12 deficiency. During the time that I was still working in my old job, I had a medical appointment to address this deficiency and I decided to work from home that day.

I’d barely hit send after informing my superiors before I received correspondence back from one of the business partners asking if I had a shortage of work to warrant taking time off. The assumption being that if I work from home, I didn’t have enough work to do.

This helped me to clarify the structure in my own business because offering this type of flexibility (the option to work from home when it is necessary) empowers employees to put more into their job.

I also wanted to create a business that would allow me to work from anywhere in the world. I wanted to be cloud-based when I needed it that way. The partners at that business laughed at me. I was also ridiculed by other people, like the person I sat near on my morning commutes by train. There was this idea that I was reaching for too much and that what I wanted was unrealistic.

Then, after clearly defining my goals and achieving them, I won the Accountant of the Year award. To me, there’s always immense satisfaction in thinking back on this.

If they won’t let you do it, go somewhere you can.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Sometimes, you work in the business and sometimes, you work on the business. My newest project focus is to work on the business by building my heart into it. I want to create more connection with the general public so that accounting services feel less elite and difficult to understand.

I understand that to most people, figures and problems feel somewhat mysterious and intimidating. When your accountant is warm and friendly and works to make complex accounting principles simpler to understand, we can develop a better working relationship.

I want business owners to feel part of their accounting processes and empowered to make the best decisions because they understand the options available to them.

I am also building connections between the public and business with heartfelt content that’s designed tp uplift, educate, inspire, and help business owners to see how much heart can go into the facts and figures of your business.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I’m taking a feminine approach to running a business in a male-dominated industry. Traditionally, the workforces are designed around men but these structures are outdated. Women are making themselves present in every tier of every business industry.

For females to succeed, women must stand up and be the change they want to see in the workplace. If something, like a structure, is not meeting our needs as women, then we need to lead by example and create empathy heart-led business advice. One of the most pertinent examples of this involves bringing more flexibility into the workplace around working from home and allowing employees to manage their own schedules.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Wall Street and Finance used to be an “all-white boys club”. This has changed a lot recently. In your opinion, what caused this change?

I disagree with this. I have heard there are more men called John, David and Peter than there are women on ASX top 200 company. We are not there yet. You need at least three women on a board to have a say — one woman to have the idea and two to back it up. Women are still being talked down by men on these boards.

Women speaking up caused what has changed. We have been putting our hands up for jobs but “the old boys” and where candidates went to school still plays a huge part in who gets the job.

Of course, despite the progress, we still have a lot more work to do to achieve parity. According to this report in CNBC, less than 17 percent of senior positions in investment banks are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support this movement going forward?

Be the change — as a woman. If you’re not happy in the workplace, start your own business. 30% of small businesses in Australia are now women-run. This statistic increased 3% from 2018. Women are leaving their corporate confines to start their own businesses.

I also believe that we should treat men and women the same. In our society, there is an expectation that women will put their careers on hold, pick kids up from daycare and leave work at 5 pm to be back at 8.30 in the morning. This means women are working core business hours while male counterparts work longer hours. We need to give men access to the same level of flexibility so that their female partners are able to focus on their careers.

Each family is different. Equal maternity/paternity leave and parenting flexibility levels out the playing field for women. Child-rearing is a family responsibility, not a woman’s responsibility. Enabling men to step up better starts with organisations providing more flexibility.

Let’s now turn to a slightly new topic. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion or experience, what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers? If you had the power to make a change, what 3 things would you recommend to improve these numbers?

It is a fear thing. Believe have an underlying belief-system that says “I am not good at numbers”. It’s common for parents to say this to their children when they struggle with figures, and as much as it’s unintentional, they’re creating a self-imposed limitation. The limitation is that they give up before they have a go. This is because our actions follow our beliefs, no one would waste time and energy on an exercise they already believe is pointless. Thus, even when the effort is there, it’s half-hearted. We can change the idea that maths is hard in three ways:

Tell parents to stop negative self-talk when it comes to talking about maths. Being open-minded. We can start having programs at school from an early age that help build confidence and associate maths with more fun. Parents can start giving children small amounts of pocket money from a young age. This will teach them all about buying and saving because they’re involved in the buying and paying processes. It’s important for children to be hands-on when it comes to handling money.

You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non-intuitive things one should do to become more financially literate, what would you say? Can you please give a story or example for each?

Use a virtual piggy bank app to help your children manage their pocket money. Using apps, like Spriggy, you can allocate jobs (or chores) to the children. Each job is linked with a particular numerical value, it’s corresponding payment.

When they have completed the jobs linked to their pocket money, they can receive their money. This means pocket money is not a set amount and it’s not a handout. Each child gets what is earned.

Also, help your child to set savings goals. By keeping track of pocket money, you work out what each child can save, spend, or donate.

As part teaching children how to manage their finances, take them shopping so that they can see the pricing of groceries and help you to pick good food options within your budget, developing an understanding of how to shop.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Maria Cook has been my mentor and my inspiration from the start of my career. She is the same lady I met with for coffee, and with whom I drew up my exit strategy from my full-time job. Without her, it wouldn’t have happened.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This has stuck with me, my former business partner used to say: “Sonia, businesses aren’t built Monday to Friday. It takes determination, grit and hard work to build a business, it doesn’t just happen. When a client calls during the weekend, it’s on you, you own your own business. You’ve got the time to do what you want to, to go to yoga classes because you have that flexibility in your life. To make a success of it, you have to do your 9 to 5 and then some. People underestimate how much it takes to get a business to survive for its first 5 years.”

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Financial independence for women across the world. I’m motivated by what that would do to reduce child poverty and many other social issues the world faces. Achieving this takes more than just the standard education from school age. They need overall education, with a special emphasis on life skills and the ability to negotiate well so that they can be heard when they state their rightful claim.

I also want to inspire a change of attitude in men. I want to see things like domestic violence being a non-issue so that women have the power to leave. Women who are able to walk away when they need to can provide better outcomes for their children and that’ show we break generational trauma cycles and empower females.